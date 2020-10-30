Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of October 2020

Nickel company news - Glencore 'running down' coal to invest in new generation minerals. Canada Nickel Resource update more than doubles Measured and Inferred resources.

Welcome to the nickel miners news for October. The past month saw repeated calls for investment into the EV metals supply chain including the quote: "Over $1 trillion needed for energy transition metals". Biden came out in support for domestic EV metals production and Tesla (TSLA) continues to try a source a large nickel supply deal.

Nickel price news

As of October 27, the nickel spot price was USD 7.08, up from USD 6.54 last month. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was slightly higher than last month at 238,152 tonnes (235,950 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 7.08/lb

Nickel demand v supply

On October 19 Reuters reported:

Nickel hits 11-month high on expectations of robust demand. Nickel prices soared to 11-month highs on Monday as expectations of robust demand from stainless steel mills spurred fresh purchases, while industrial metals overall were supported by a lower dollar and healthy growth in top consumer China...... Also behind higher prices are delays to planned expansions of production capacity in Indonesia until next year. Global demand for nickel is expected at 2.52 million tonnes in 2021 from 2.32 million tonnes this year, the International Nickel Study Group [INSG] said last week. It said that expectations are for a 117,000 tonne surplus this year and a surplus of 68,000 tonnes next year.

Nickel Long-term Price Projection

Battery nickel demand set to surge over ten fold this decade as the EV boom takes off

2019 to 2030 'battery' demand increase forecast for EV metals - Nickel 'battery' demand forecast to increase by 14x

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts

Nickel Market News

On October 3 Reuters reported:

Miner Vale in talks with Tesla, EV sector for Canada nickel: executive.......Tesla and other automakers need to ensure there is sufficient nickel available to produce the number of batteries required for EVs over the next five to eight years, Mark Travers, Vale’s executive director of base metals, told Reuters. “So that is the nature of the discussions I’m sure that is occurring across the industry right now and, without specifically commenting on Tesla, those are the conversations we are having right now,” he said......Vale, whose Canadian operations span three provinces, is in the midst of expanding its Voisey’s Bay site to an underground operation that will produce about 40,000 tonnes of nickel-in-concentrate per year.

On October 5 Electrek reported:

Tesla (TSLA) in talks with Indonesia govt to build new nickel venture to secure some of the country’s nickel supply...... “It was still an early discussion and was not detailed yet. We need further discussion with Tesla”.....Indonesia is one of the world’s biggest nickel producers and this year, it is increasing its capacity by 46% year-over-year to 550,000 tonnes of nickel. It has also recently put a ban on exporting nickel ore in order to encourage the industry to process it locally. Therefore, if Tesla wants to secure Indonesia’s nickel, it would have to invest in processing it in the country.

On October 8 Investing News reported:

Tesla puts nickel in focus at Battery Day, but details still needed......Currently, demand for nickel sulfate is based on present-day commercialized nickel raw material to cathode production routes, with Tesla now announcing its intention to utilize 100 percent nickel powder direct to cathode, Anderson said.....At Battery Day, Musk also said Tesla plans to source raw materials from North America for its US cell production plans, which include a cathode production facility and a lithium hydroxide plant in Texas. According to Mulshaw, there are a few options open to Tesla to achieve this goal. It could buy nickel metal from Vale’s Canadian operations and dissolve it, or invest in a project..... Roskill’s Anderson agreed, saying sourcing only from North America will be very challenging. Tesla is reportedly having discussions with both top nickel producers Vale and BHP. At the same time, Indonesia’s government has also said that it is in early discussions with the EV maker about a potential investment in the Southeast Asian country.... “Even with global nickel supply forecasted to reach 4.5 million tonnes by 2030, Tesla would face stiff competition for supply from other cell producers ramping up their own nickel-rich battery capacity and the stainless steel industry,” Miller said.

On October 8 Battery Materials Review reported:

October's lead article is about the chronic under-investment in battery raw materials supply and the threat it poses to the EV event. Since 2018 US$50bn has been raised for new battery capacity, US$60bn for EV capacity but only US$8bn in new raw materials capacity…and raw materials capacity takes 2-3 years longer to build. There is now a material risk of supranormal raw material prices which will impact battery prices and EV makers’ profitability.

On October 21 Mining.com reported:

Over $1 trillion needed for energy transition metals. An investment of over $1 trillion will be needed in key energy transition metals – aluminium, cobalt, copper, nickel and lithium – over the next 15 years just to meet the growing demands of decarbonisation. Wood Mackenzie, in a new report, says the figure is double what was invested over the last 15 years.

On October 23 Reuters reported:

Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals. Joe Biden’s campaign has privately told U.S. miners it would support boosting domestic production of metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and other products crucial to his climate plan, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a boon for the mining industry.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production.

On October 8 Metals Bulletin reported:

Vale New Caledonia [VNC] will cease operations at the onset of 2021, parent company Vale’s chief financial officer Luciano Siani Pires said on Thursday October 8.

On October 19, Vale SA announced:

Vale’s production and sales in 3q20. Production of finished nickel was of 47.1 kt in 3Q20, while sales volumes reached 58.2 kt, an increase of 37.3%, as a result of better prices in the quarter and more stable market conditions.

Norilsk Nickel (LSX: MNOD) (OTCPK:NILSY)

On October 19, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 9 months of 2020.....Nickel production in 9 months of 2020 was unchanged year-on-year. In 3Q 2020, consolidated nickel production increased 8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 60kt, almost all of which were produced from the Company’s own Russian feed (59kt, +7% q-o-q).....In 9M 2020, total nickel output was almost flat year-on-year (y-o-y) amounting to 168 kt, with almost all of which produced from the Company’s own Russian feed (166kt, +1% y-o-y).....

Investors can read my article "An Update On Norilsk Nickel."

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt with a Total Resource Contained Nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. BHP has plans to expand nickel sulphate production to meet future battery demand, with Stage 1 at Nickel West targeting expansion to 100ktpa nickel sulphate, and Stage 2 to follow.

On October 13 BHP Group announced: "Diggers and dealers 2020 - Towards a sustainable future."

On October 20, BHP announced:

BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2020...... Group production rose two per cent from a year ago driven by solid results in metallurgical coal and iron ore, our major growth projects made good progress, and we secured more options in copper, nickel and oil......We bolstered our nickel options with an exploration alliance in Canada and completion of the Honeymoon Well acquisition.

Note: The report quotes Sep. as having 22kt of nickel produced, up 3%YoY. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020.

On October 23, BHP announced:

BHP extends Southern Cross Energy contract to reduce emissions at its Nickel West operations.

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

No news for the month.

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On October 16 S&P Global reported:

Glencore 'running down' coal to invest in new generation minerals: CEO. Miner and trader Glencore's CEO Ivan Glasenberg said Oct. 16 said the company is "running down its coal mines" to reduce Scope 3 carbon emissions and using the funds freed up to invest in minerals such as copper, cobalt and nickel needed for energy transition markets including electric vehicles......Demand for nickel could potentially double current total production of 2.4 million mt/year by 2040, Glasenberg indicated. "Where will they [companies such as Tesla] get this from?" he asked, noting that carmakers were increasingly seeking to strike long-term nickel sales arrangements with miners, including Glencore. "The world needs us [miners] more now," he said.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On September 30, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Production increase of cathode materials (Lithium nickel oxide) for secondary batteries and the expansion of battery research laboratories. While we had made progress with increased production of cathode materials for secondary batteries, we have decided to expand and reinforce the facilities of the Isoura Plant (Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture) to increase production of lithium nickel oxide. Through this, our production capacity for lithium nickel oxide is going to increase from 4,550 tons a month to 4,850 tons a month starting midway through 2022.

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On October 22, Anglo American announced:

Q3 2020 production report. Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: “Anglo American has continued its strong operational recovery, with a 24% increase in production compared to Q2. We are currently operating at about 95% of our normal capacity...

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

No significant news for the month.

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On September 28, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt publishes its 2019 sustainability report."

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)

On October 14, IGO Limited announced:

Boadicea shareholders approve asset sale to IGO Limited.....As a result of the Resolution being carried, the condition precedent to the Asset Sale of nine (9) defined tenements in the Fraser Range to IGO Limited (refer ASX announcement made on 4 September 2020) has been satisfied.

On October 22, IGO Limited announced:

Lake Mackay JV update: Drilling program completed across multiple Co-Ni-Mn and copper-gold targets.... “Drilling was successfully completed on five targets which to-date have shown the potential to host cobalt-nickel-manganese, gold and/or copper mineralisation.

On October 28, IGO Limited announced: "Commencement of drill programme at Antipa – IGO Paterson farm-in project."

Western Areas Ltd. [ASX:WSA](OTCPK:WNARF)

On October 8, Western Areas Ltd. announced: "2020 annual report." Below is a summary.

On October 8, Western Areas Ltd. announced: "Dividend reinvestment plan allocation price for 2020 final dividend...is $2.0781 per ordinary share."

On October 20, Western Areas Ltd. announced: "Environmental, social & governance report 2020."

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On October 1, Panoramic Resources announced: "Savannah development update.....Barminco is now focused on development to open up additional working levels in Savannah North."

On October 12, Panoramic Resources announced: "Agreement to divest up to 100% of Panton Project."

On October 22, Panoramic Resources announced:

Savannah Project –Exploration update. Commenting on the exploration progress, Managing Director & CEO, Victor Rajasooriar said: “Since we resumed exploration last month, we’ve been successful in identifying a large new cluster of EM conductors directly along trend of the Savannah and Savannah North deposits. This has the potential to represent a new zone of sulphide mineralisation however we won’t be able to answer this question until we’re able to complete follow-up drilling in the March quarter 2021......

On October 27, Panoramic Resources announced: "Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2020." Highlights include:

Savannah

"Updated Ore Reserve and Mine Plan – outcomes confirm an attractive, near-term nickel sulphide mine restart opportunity at Savannah: Updated Mine Plan includes some Inferred Resources located near Ore Reserves, which increases the mining inventory to 10.4Mt @ 1.22% Ni, 0.54% Cu and 0.08% Co for 127kt Ni, 56kt Cu and 8.5Kt Co contained metal. The Savannah North orebody remains open along strike and at depth...... Attractive Base Case financial outcomes, including pre-tax cash flow of A$468M and NPV8 of A$262M.....Increased mine life of approximately 13 years, with majority of ore sourced from the Savannah North orebody. Average annual production for years 1 to 12 of 8,810t Ni, 4,579t Cu and 659t Co in concentrate. Average site All-in Costs for years 1 to 12 of A$7.54/lb payable Ni (US$5.27/lb payable Ni), net of Cu and Co by-product credits.

Pre-production development activities – mining contractor, Barminco, safely completed the 468m horizontal development drive intersecting the Savannah North FAR #3 ventilation raise with raise boring currently underway."

Corporate

"Group Cash – $26.7 million available at quarter end to support current exploration and development activities....."

Nickel Mines Ltd [ASX:NIC]

On October 16, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced:

MOU to acquire 70% of 4 new RKEF lines at Weda Bay.....Nickel Mines’ attributable nickel production profile to approximately double within 2 years. Staged acquisition approach allows for optimal funding mix from cash reserves, debt and equity. Establishes Nickel Mines with a presence in Indonesia’s newest and most rapidly growing nickel production centre. Further consolidates Nickel Mines as an important strategic partner of the Tsingshan group.

Conic Metals [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals has been formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments.

No news for the month.

Other nickel producers

First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).

Nickel juniors

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

On September 30, Amur Minerals Corp. announced: "Interim results 2020." Highlights include:

"Completion of an independent Hydrological assessment which established that a more than sufficient water supply is available to support the project.

Completion of the Rock Mechanics study which confirmed that open pit and/or underground operations can be successfully implemented.

Completion of the Base Line Environmental Assessment which defines the base line preproduction environmental setting and conditions.

Completion of metallurgical test work confirming that individual copper and nickel sulphide concentrates can be generated using standard industry sulphide floatation methods."

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On October 1, Poseidon Nickel announced: "EM survey extends Golden Swan potential." Highlights include:

"....Remodelling of the Southern Terrace geological surface has highlighted a sizable new area with the potential to host additional massive nickel sulphide mineralisation (see Figure 1).

Funds committed for an underground drill drive to provide an optimum drill position for resource definition of Golden Swan and the testing of targets within the greater Southern Terrace area.

Drilling continues to expand the footprint of nickel sulphide mineralisation from Golden Swan."

On October 12, Poseidon Nickel announced: "DHEM targets expands Golden Swan potential." Highlights include:

Latest Down Hole Electro Magnetic [DHEM] survey results are further demonstrating the growing opportunity from Golden Swan, with new DHEM anomalies identified. ....

The drill drive, once completed, provides the company the quickest and most cost-effective route to undertake a major resource definition and the exploration drilling programs of the Southern Terrace."

On October 26, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Annual report 2020."

Note: This analyst's report on Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] valuation is A$0.15. The stock is trading currently at A$0.07, so ~2x upside.

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals is earning in to own a 51% share by March 2022, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

No news for the month.

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

No news for the month.

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

On October 5, OZ Minerals announced:

Completion of Cassini acquisition......OZ Minerals Chief Executive Andrew Cole said the company is pleased to now have 100% ownership of the West Musgrave Project.

On October 22, OZ Minerals announced: "OZ Minerals September 2020 quarterly report."

St George Mining Ltd [ASX:SGO] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On October 21, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Multiple strong EM conductors identified in unexplored area of Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project." Highlights include:

"Two very strong off-hole electromagnetic [EM] conductors – modeled with conductivity of 49,000 and 16,200 Siemens respectively – have been identified by the downhole EM [DHEM] survey in MAD184.

The new EM conductors were detected approximately 475m downhole in MAD184 and represent the deepest conductors ever identified at Mt Alexander.

MAD184 was drilled at the West End Prospect, in an area with no prior drilling and more than 800m north-west of known massive sulphides in the Cathedrals Belt.

The electrical signature of the new conductors is consistent with a massive sulphide source

All other EM conductors with similar characteristics in the Cathedrals Belt have been confirmed by drilling to be massive sulphides with high grades of nickel, copper, cobalt and PGEs......

Drilling of the new EM conductors is scheduled to commence early next week with outstanding potential to make a new discovery of massive sulphide mineralisation.

New EM conductors further confirm the camp-scale potential of the +16km long Cathedrals Belt with four shallow high-grade nickel-copper sulphide deposits already discovered and new high priority targets being established....."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

No news for the month.

North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN]

No news for the month.

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC](OTCQB:CNIKF)

On October 8, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel’s final three infill holes confirm and extend higher grade mineralization at Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project." Highlights include:

Final three infill holes in easternmost end of the Main Zone continue to confirm and extend higher grade mineralization. Hole CR20-64 intersected 0.33% nickel across entire core length of 369 metres including 0.38% nickel across core length of 96 metres within the steeply dipping higher-grade core which varies in true thickness from 40 to 160 m. Easternmost infill hole CR20-65 collared in higher grade mineralization and intersected 0.33% nickel across core length of 126 metres (estimated true width of 51 metres). Hole CR20-63 confirmed depth extension on south side of higher grade mineralization with final core length of 45 metres grading 0.36% nickel ending at a depth of 400 metres.

On October 14, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel company begins trading on OTCQB market under ticker CNIKF."

On October 21, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel company announces significant mineral resource update at Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project." Highlights include:

"Resource update more than doubles Measured and Inferred resources. Main Higher Grade Zone Measured resource increased by 162% to 153 Mt at 0.32% nickel (485kt nickel). Total M&I resource increased by 9% to 657 Mt at 0.26% nickel (1.7 Mt nickel). Total Inferred resource increased by 121% to 646 Mt at 0.24% nickel (1.6 Mt nickel) including an increase of 50% in Main Zone (433 Mt @ 0.23% nickel) and an initial resource from East Zone of 213 Mt at 0.24% nickel (505 kt nickel).

Significant exploration potential remains with approximately 50% of Crawford structure untested and is now actively being explored. The Main Zone remains open to the west and the East Zone has more than 2.8kilometres of strike length (40%) remaining to be drilled."

On October 22, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel makes third new discovery at Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project." Highlights include:

"All four drill holes intersected mineralized dunite across width of 800 metres and along a strike length of 425 metres in 2.5 km by 400-800 metre wide geophysical anomaly approximately 850 metres northwest of Main Zone.

Fourth hole ended in mineralization (0.31% nickel, 0.09% sulphur, 0.06 g/t PGM, 0.014% Co, 7.37% Fe across 21 metres) with more assays pending."

Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA] (OTCQB:HNCKF)

No news for the month.

Other juniors

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF), Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF), FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM, Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV][TSXV:JRV] (OTCQB:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], and Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM].

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were higher and LME nickel inventory was higher in October.

Highlights for the month were:

Nickel hits 11-month high on expectations of robust demand.

Tesla would face stiff competition for nickel supply from other cell producers ramping up their own nickel-rich battery capacity and the stainless steel industry.

Under-investment in battery raw materials supply and the threat it poses to the EV. "There is now a material risk of supranormal raw material prices which will impact battery prices and EV makers’ profitability."

Wood Mackenzie says over $1 trillion needed for energy transition metals – aluminium, cobalt, copper, nickel and lithium – over the next 15 years just to meet the growing demands of decarbonisation.

and lithium – over the next 15 years just to meet the growing demands of decarbonisation. Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals.

Vale produced 47.1kt of nickel in Q3, 2020.

Nornickel produced 60kt of nickel in Q3, 2020.

Glencore 'running down' coal to invest in new generation minerals: CEO. Glencore says: "Demand for nickel could potentially double current total production of 2.4 million mt/year by 2040".

Panoramic Resources Updated Ore Reserve and Mine Plan outcomes confirm an attractive, near-term nickel sulphide mine restart opportunity at Savannah.

Nickel Mines signs MOU to acquire 70% of 4 new rotary kiln electric furnace (‘RKEF’) lines at Weda Bay.....attributable nickel production profile to approximately double within 2 years.

Poseidon Nickel EM survey extends Golden Swan potential.

Canada Nickel’s final three infill holes confirm and extend higher grade mineralization at Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project. Resource update more than doubles Measured and Inferred resources.

As usual all comments are welcome.

