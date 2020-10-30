It's hard to value Husky right now, but even if just the synergies are captured, the transaction looks like a solid move for Cenovus and its shareholders.

October is proving to be an exceptionally-busy month for oil and gas firms looking to engage in M&A activity. The latest of these announcements comes from Cenovus Energy (CVE). In a press release, Cenovus announced plans to merge with / acquire all of the outstanding stock in Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) in an all-stock deal aimed at creating a larger, more integrated player with operations largely split between the US and Canada. On the whole, the move appears logical and if management has its way, investors in the combined company should see significant synergies created by the merger.

A look at the deal

The deal between Cenovus and Husky is pretty straightforward, but there is a slight twist to it that makes it different from most mergers in the oil and gas space in recent years. For starters, let’s begin with the straightforward component of the deal. In exchange for each share of Husky that they own, shareholders will receive 0.7845 shares of Cenovus. This implied a price of $2.91 per unit for Husky and represented a premium of 21.8% over the $2.39 that units closed at on Friday, October 23rd. In response to this news, shares of Husky soared 12.8% for the day to $2.70 apiece. Units of Cenovus, meanwhile, declined, falling from $3.71 to $3.40. At the original target price, Husky’s equity was being valued at $3.8 billion. Its EV (enterprise value) then would be about $10.2 billion.

The second piece to this pie involves warrants. For each share of Husky owned, an investor will get 0.0651 of a warrant. Each full warrant entitles a shareholder to acquire a share of Cenovus at a price of $6.54 for a period of five years. This implies a premium of 76.2% over where shares traded at just prior to the announcement and it’s 92.4% above where shares of the company are trading at as of this writing. To have a warrant representing a full share, investors must own at least 16 of said warrants. As a result of these warrants, the effective premium being paid for Husky moves up to around 23%. Upon completion of the deal, investors in Cenovus will own 61% of the combined company. Husky’s investors will control the remaining 39%. In addition, it’s worth mentioning that if the warrants are ever exercised, the combined company will rake in $428 million in cash that it can use.

The rationale behind this move is to create a larger, more integrated, and leaner oil and gas firm. Cenovus brings to the table a large swathe of assets, including production totaling 475 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. This will represent 63.3% of the combined firm’s output of 750 thousand boe per day. Cenovus also has more 2p reserves at an estimated 7 billion. This is 3.5 times higher than the 2 billion seen by Husky. While Cenovus is a larger player when it comes to E&P (exploration and production) activities, Husky is more significant when it comes to midstream operations. Its upgrading and refining capacity, for instance, is 410 thousand boe per day. This is 62.1% of the combined company’s capacity, with Cenovus accounting for the remaining 250 thousand boe per day. When it comes to overall current pipeline capacity in Alberta, meanwhile, Cenovus wins but with 135 thousand boe worth of throughput per day, it’s only by 5 thousand boe per day. There is no denying that Cenovus is a bit larger when it comes to storage, though, with 10 million barrels of annual crude capacity compared to Husky’s 6 million.

Expanding its own footprint physically is a good enough reason for Cenovus to make this move, but it’s not the only reason the company is doing it. They also believe that they can generate significant cost-savings from the deal. In all, the business is aiming to achieve annual synergies amounting to $1.20 billion. An estimated $600 million of this will come from a reduction in required maintenance spending that would be used to keep operations running as-is. This will result in the combined firm’s maintenance capex falling from $3 billion annually to $2.4 billion.

The other $600 million, meanwhile, will come from actual operating costs. Namely, the business will engage in workforce reductions (by eliminating overlapping positions within itself). They will also engage in IT, procurement, and other savings initiatives, plus they intend to apply some of Cenovus’ operating strategies to Husky’s own operations in order to reduce costs. In order to achieve these $1.20 billion in savings, management will have to incur one-time costs of about $500 million. $600 million worth of these run-rate savings should be recognized within the first 6 months following completion of the merger. This should expand to $900 million by the end of the company’s first year. Due to these planned cost-savings, management expects to reinstate its dividend at $0.07 per annum. This implies a forward yield for Cenovus investors of 2.1% and will result in over $141 million in cash paid out to shareholders annually.

Due to all of the volatility in the energy space and the impact that has had on cash flows, it’s a bit tough to figure out whether Cenovus is making a good deal here or not. For instance, in the first half of this year Husky generated operating cash flows of just $345 million. By comparison, the same time a year earlier the figure was nearly $1.31 billion. Any figure I use to price the deal will rely on significant speculation. A more interesting approach, then, might be to compare the pricing of the deal to the proposed synergies generated from it. If we use the $1.20 billion figure provided by management, Cenovus is paying just 3.2 times said pre-tax synergies for Husky. If you include Husky’s net debt, the multiple is still just 8.5. Considering this ignores Husky’s actual operations as-is, that leaves a lot of potential for value for the combined entity to capture. Of course, there are plenty of nuances here that could affect the attractiveness of the deal, like how much savings Cenovus could realize from cost-cutting initiatives on a stand-alone basis. But with what info we have today and the state of the industry itself, this is the best we can hope for.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks a lot to me like the deal between Cenovus and Husky is logical so long as synergies are captured as management anticipates. Naturally, the end result will be a reduction of workforce that is never pleasant, and it’s probable that the lion’s share of that will come from Husky as opposed to Cenovus itself. Irrespective of the outcome, the benefit for shareholders cannot be overstated and in the long run the value proposition looks clear.

