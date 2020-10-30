We like PETS for its 3.7% yield which is well-supported by strong underlying cash flows and a solid balance sheet with no long-term debt.

The stock has been volatile in recent months considering more subdued expectations compared to a stronger first half of the year which was boosted by the pandemic.

PetsMed Express Inc (PETS) just reported its latest quarterly results, beating earnings estimates driven by firming margins, even as sales growth was softer than expected. The company's pet health supply delivery business has seen a boost in demand this year given the pandemic forcing consumers to shop from home. The stock has been a winner this year, up over 25% supported by overall solid fundamentals, despite more recent volatility resulting in shares currently down about 30% from recent highs. While the growth outlook is for modest and steady growth, we like PETS as an attractive dividend play considering the current 3.7% yield in the context of a reasonable valuation.

PETS Q3 Earnings Recap

The company reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on October 26th with GAAP EPS of $0.42 which was $0.02 ahead of estimates. On the other hand, revenues of $75.4 million climbed 7.9% year over year but were $1.6 million below consensus. Overall, it was a solid quarter but far from the high growth momentum that was observed in Q1. Growth in the quarter slowed from a 20% growth rate observed in Q1 which was boosted by the pandemic. Some of the recent share price weakness can likely be explained by the market paring back expectations.

Nevertheless, the story in Q2 was an improvement in margins as the gross margin climbed 270 basis points to 30.5% from 27.8% in Q2. Ongoing cost savings measures helped control expenses further supporting a 25.1% increase in operating income to $10.5 million. The operating margin reached 13.9% from 9.8% in the previous quarter.

In terms of operating metrics, the company saw a 9.6% y/y increase in reorders by existing customers to $67.8 million although new orders decreased by 5% to $7.7 million. Management explained this weakness in new orders based on the dynamics surrounding the pandemic where vet clinics and brick-and-mortar retailers reopened bringing back some of the business. The company also noticed that some consumers had already stocked up from the early part of Q1, now pressuring demand this quarter. There is also a seasonality of the business considering a higher proportion of flea, tick, and heartworm medications during the spring and early summer months.

The company ended the quarter with $106.3 million in cash and equivalents with no financial debt. For context, the company generated about $25 million in free cash flow during the quarter highlighting the strong balance sheet.

While management did not offer full-year earnings guidance, consensus estimates expected PETS to reach $309 million in revenues this year representing year-over-year growth of 9%. The boost from higher margins is set to support stronger earnings based on an EPS estimate of $1.59 for the fiscal year that ends in March 2021, up 24% y/y. The outlook for 2022 considers some continuation of current trends. The forecast is for revenue growth in the low-single digits for fiscal 2022 while EPS can climb by 12% over the 2021 estimate.

PETS Dividend

What we like about PETS is the relative stability of the business with consistent cash flows. The financial profile and positive long-term outlook make the stock an attractive dividend payer considering the yield currently at 3.6%, or 3.7% on a forward basis. The current quarterly dividend rate of $0.28 per share was last increased in May continuing a steak where the payout has increased every year since 2009.

Compared to the consensus EPS of $1.59 for the full year 2020, the annualized dividend rate of $1.12 represents a payout ratio of 70%. While elevated, we believe the level is sustainable given the underlying cash flows of the business and strong balance sheet position. We believe there is room to continue growing the dividend on an annual basis in-line with earnings.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Recognized as "America's Largest Pet Pharmacy," PetsMed Express is well-established as the market leader in the category. Data shows the company maintains an approximate 7% share of the total U.S. pet prescription medication market which is still dominated by the highly fragmented group of veterinarians and private clinics. The challenge for the company is to grow its market share from veterinarians which play an important role in animal health and directly interact with consumers.

Regardless of the value proposition of the company through its 1800-PetsMed brand name, consumers still need to take their animals to licensed professionals for various conditions and checkups. The result is that the opportunity to capture market share is limited.

The other segment for PetsMed is the over-the-counter medications, which the company estimates they hold a 3% market share. Here, the competition is even more intense and includes traditional retailers that offer the same type of pet supplies and can sometimes be even more convenient with discounted prices. The point here is that this is a difficult industry and the best case for PetsMed is likely a scenario of steady growth.

A Heavily Shorted Stock

An important point when discussing PetsMed Express is that the stock is heavily shorted in the market. Current data shows 6.3 million shares or 31.26% of the total outstanding share count report shorted by traders and speculators. Over the past decade, the short interest has ranged from 12% going back to 2017 and as high as 50% last year.

One explanation of why short sellers continue to target this company could be based on a general skepticism of the business model, presumably predicting a crash or failure against competitive pressures. A sense that the stock is simply overvalued and should trade at a lower earnings multiple could also explain the continued bearish bets. On one hand, PetsMed bears have been correct in recent months as the stock is down by nearly 30% since trading at a high near $43 per share back in early July.

Still, taking a deep dive into the company, our take is that this extreme level of bearishness is unwarranted as the company has real fundamental value and is delivering steady growth. To the upside, the potential that PetsMed can exceed expectations could force short-sellers to close their positions which would support positive momentum in the stock through a short squeeze scenario. The main conclusion that can be drawn from the high short interest is that the stock will likely trade with higher levels of volatility as it attracts speculative flows.

Valuation Check

The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of 19.3x or 17.2x based on the fiscal 2022 consensus EPS. The levels here are approximately near the 5-year average of 19.3x for the stock in terms of the earnings multiple. By this measure, we believe PETS to be near fair value and an earnings multiple around 20x is appropriate.

Final Thoughts

The value in the stock comes down to its dividend and stable operating outlook. We rate shares as a hold with a price target of $33.00 per share, representing approximately 10% upside from the current level. What we'd like to see is growth accelerate and with more positive trends in the operating metrics of new orders and new customer acquisitions. Monitoring points for the year ahead include the evolution of financial margins and continued strength in the reorders as a performance indicator.

The risk here beyond a complete deterioration of the global macro environment is that the company experiences a noticeable slowdown in the business. If PetsMed underperforms expectations, revisions lower to long-term estimates could drive further selling pressure and bearish sentiment. PetsMed is a heavily shorted stock that adds to the risk by making the stock more exposed to volatile trading conditions.

