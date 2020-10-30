Veeco should trade closer to $15 today, with upside toward $20 if and when there's better execution on opportunities in LSA/AP litho and more clarity on MOCVD growth opportunities.

With the best quarterly margin in five years, the margin/profit improvement story at Veeco (on lower revenue) hasn't gotten enough credit.

Veeco delivered in-line revenue for the third quarter, but with significantly better margins, and management's outlook/guidance for the fourth quarter and 2021 were positive.

There are valid reasons to be skeptical of Veeco Instruments (VECO) – the company has lost market share over the years in most of its businesses and the growth opportunities could be dismissed by casual observers as a “hodgepodge” of small niche applications. The thing is that multiple $100M/year “niches” add up to something meaningful for a company with around $450 million in revenue, and the market may well be underestimating the company’s ability to gain and hold share in meaningful tool markets like EUV mask blanks, LSA, microLED, compound semis and hard drives.

I started warming up to these shares last quarter, and with the underperformance since I’ve taken a small position. I think these shares should be trading closer to $15 today on the basis of pretty solid opportunities in EUV mask blanks, 5G RF filters and hard drives, and I see upside to $20 on improving, but certainly “at-risk”, results in areas like LSA, VCSEL and microLED production, and compound semis.

Better Margins Drive A Sizable Operating Income Beat

Veeco did about as expected (by the sell-side) for the third quarter in terms of sales, with 3% yoy and 14% qoq growth. Tools for the production of hard drive heads (reported within Scientific & Industrial) continue to drive the business, with revenue up 31% yoy and 21% and about 47% of the total. Front-end semi tools revenue declined 38% yoy and rose 17% qoq, while LED, Display, & Compound Semi was down 16% yoy and up 25% qoq. Advanced Packaging, MEMS, and RF rose 64% yoy and fell 13% qoq.

Relative to expectations, front-end semi was weaker than expected, with softer results from both EUV mask blanks and LSA tools. Scientific & Industrial was stronger than expected, with Veeco benefiting from increased production at Seagate (STX) and Western Digital (WDC) for personal use (work-from-home) and ongoing data center demand. The Advanced Packaging, et al business was mixed, with stronger demand for RF filter tools offset by weaker advanced packaging tools.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) rose more than four points from the prior year and 150bp from the prior quarter, beating expectations by 160bp. Operating income (also non-GAAP) was up strongly from the year-ago period, and up 76% sequentially, beating expectations by 40% with operating margin (up nine points yoy and 450bp qoq) also well above expectations.

I believe Veeco’s efforts to improve profitability have gone underappreciated. Yes, the entire tool sector is in an upturn now, but this is the best quarterly operating margin performance in five years, and I think it can still get better from here – there will be quarter-to-quarter volatility, but I believe 15% OPM is possible.

Good Guidance And Growth Opportunities Are Materializing

While many tools companies have put forth relatively cautious guidance (ASML (ASML), Atlas Copco’s (OTCPK:ATLKY) Vacuum Technique segment, VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY)), VECO’s guidance was pretty strong. Management not only guided about 9% higher than the prior sell-side average for Q4’20 revenue, management also guided to double-digit revenue growth in 2021. Just as important, the major drivers for Veeco seem to be coming together.

The EUV mask blank business (ion beam etch tools for producing EUV mask blanks) is always going to be volatile, as the high tool ASPs mean that a single tool can impact the quarter, but Hoya (OTCPK:HOCPY) and AGC (formerly Asahi Glass) are continuing to increase their EUV mask production, and there’s no evidence of flagging long-term demand for EUV tools to produce chips at leading-edge nodes (though near-term EUV tool shipment could be a little less robust). This remains a $50M opportunity without much real competition.

Veeco is likewise well-placed to benefit from its sole-source position in ion beam etch tools for the thin-film heads used in hard drives. Increasing storage density (and increasing heads per drive) benefits Veeco, and while the work-from-home tailwind won’t last, data center storage demand should remain healthy. The addressable market opportunity here is likely around $75 million.

Laser spike annealing (or LSA) tools have been a source of significant disappointment since the Ultratech deal, as UTEK/VECO’s tools have lost share, largely due to throughput issues. New nodes offer new opportunities, though, and Veeco management said they’re “close” to winning a second LSA step at an existing customer (likely either TSMC (TSM) or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)). Veeco also said they’re working with a new logic customer where they have no existing presence (Intel (INTC), perhaps?) and signed an evaluation agreement for LSA tools with a DRAM customer – historically memory has not been a meaningful market for LSA tools. With 5nm production ramping up, LSA is a more meaningful near-term growth opportunity for Veeco now, with a roughly $100M market opportunity.

Like LSA, advanced packaging lithography tools have been a source of post-deal disappointment. With rivals like Canon (CAJ) and SUSS MicroTech making meaningful improvements to their respective portfolio offerings, Veeco has lost share in advanced packaging, but demand tied to 5G RF filters seems to be picking up and this too could be a meaningful near-term opportunity (this is another $100M market opportunity).

MOCVD tools are the last major driver to watch. Veeco has been repurposing its technology here for new growth opportunities like compound semiconductors (GaN, AsP, et al), VCSELs (used in 3D sensing), and microLEDs. Management announced an evaluation agreement for its MOCVD tool for microLEDs, and while the VCSEL and compound semi opportunities will take time to develop and mature, this is another $100M-plus opportunity.

The Outlook

I don’t expect Veeco to come out on top in every one of these opportunities, but I do see some solid growth opportunities. EUV mask blanks and hard drives look like pretty secure revenue generators over the next few years, while LSA and AP litho opportunities are more “show me” stories where there are at least existing customer relationships. The MOCVD tool opportunities are more speculative, though I think the microLED opportunity in particular is one to watch over time (given Veeco’s past success with LED tools).

I value Veeco with a two-part model that includes discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue. With the DCF model, I’m expecting long-term revenue growth on average of around 6%, with FCF margins improving to the high single-digits on a long-term average. With the EV/revenue model, I expect EBITDA margins to start moving into the high teens, supporting a forward EV/revenue multiple of 1.8x to 2.0x – well above current multiples.

The Bottom Line

On the basis of improved profitability, near-term lower-risk opportunities in EUV mask blank and hard drive production tools, riskier opportunities in front-end semi tooling and packaging, and longer-term opportunities in microLED, VCSEL, and compound semi production, I think Veeco shares should trade closer to the mid-teens ($15-16) now, with upside toward $20 if 2021 materializes as I am currently modeling. While long-term execution has been an issue in the past, I think there’s an increasingly solid argument that Veeco management has turned the business around and that better days are still ahead.

