Agnico had a great quarter, but other gold miners might perform better going forward, as I explain below.

Cash flow from operations soared to $462 million, with adjusted net income of $189 million or $.78 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines was one of the first gold miners to report Q3 2020 earnings.

Data by YCharts

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) reported its Q3 2020 financial results and it was one of the first gold miners (GDX) to release results this quarter. Not surprisingly, the gold miner reported a stellar quarter, mainly due to the rise in gold prices to over $1,900/oz.

Agnico is a senior gold miner that has guided for between 1.68 and 1.73 million ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs between $1,025and $1,075/oz. Agnico operates several gold mines in North America, including its 50%-owned Canadian Malartic mine in Quebec which has produced 179,016 ounces of gold year to date.

The company says it produced 492,693 ounces of gold in Q3 at all-in sustaining costs of $1,016/oz, and it is on-track to meet this guidance. For 2021-22, the company aims to grow production to 2.05-2.10 million ounces.

It was a superb quarter as Agnico's steady production and growing margins resulted in operating cash flow of $462.5 million, compared to $349.2 million in Q3 2019, and net income of $189.2 million or $.78 per share, a huge jump from $76.7 million or $.32 per share reported in Q3 2019.

The six analysts covering the stock had estimated earnings per share of $.68, so Agnico beat estimates by $.10.

Quarter Gold price OCF Net income EPS Q2 2020 $1,711 $162.6 million $105.3 million $.44 Q3 2020 $1,909 $462 million $222.6 million $.78

With operating cash flow rising by $300 million and free cash flow soaring, Agnico increased its dividend by 75% to $.35 per share, up from $.20, with its shares now yielding 1.83% (up from 1%).

This was a huge improvement from Q2 2020 results, which had some impacts from COVID-19 suspensions, as Agnico was still very profitable but reported much smaller profits and cash flow.

Yet, Agnico's stock was down sharply today like many other gold miners given the drop in gold prices, which fell by more than 1%.

Agnico's valuation

Despite the strong quarter and future earnings prospects, I don't view Agnico Eagle shares as a buy here as the senior gold miner's shares are looking very pricey compared to its peers. I believe the recent drop in gold and gold mining stocks has left investors with plenty of good value buys to choose from.

Below, I'm compared Agnico Eagle Mines to a few of its most similar peers: Yamana Gold (AUY), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), and Kinross Gold (KGC).

Stock P/E EV/EBITDA P/CF P+P Reserve AEM 37 17.23 19.73 21.6 AUY 19.43 9.56 8.70 7.86 KL 13.88 8.73 11.92 20.4 KGC 11.03 6.76 7.17 24.3 Sector median 24.61 10.10 7.25 N/A

(Note: Proven and probable reserves, in millions of ounces, as of each company's last reserve update. Yamana Gold also has substantial reserves of silver and copper not noted here.)

In particular, Kirkland Lake Gold shares trade at a low P/E and EV/EBITDA ratio, even though the miner's three core producing assets are located in top mining jurisdictions (Canada and Australia). The miner is set to report its Q3 2020 earnings on Nov. 4, 2020, and I have estimated that it will produce strong earnings and cash flow.

Kinross Gold carries the lowest P/E and EV/EBITDA ratio of the bunch as investors appear to be deeply discounting shares given Kinross's exposure to mining jurisdictions that are considered riskier, such as Russia and Mauritania. For Q3 2020, I've estimated that Kinross will produce earnings above $200 million, or $.23-.25 per share, and we'll see an improving balance sheet.

Kinross has been a stable producer for years now, and it has a solid plan in place to produce 2.5 million ounces of gold over the next 10 years at competitive cash costs, while also carrying the largest proven and probable gold reserves of the stocks mentioned above, so I don't feel the deep discount is warranted.

The future is bright for gold mining

(The HUI to gold ratio remains at very low levels, indicating that gold miners might be undervalued compared to physical gold. Credit: MacroTrends)

Agnico's earnings are a sign of what's in store for many gold miners this earnings season, as I think investors can expect very strong earnings, cash flow and dividend raises.

With gold prices falling this week, but still well above levels seen in previous years, gold miners have healthy profit margins and will likely return more and more cash to shareholders. This could attract more institutional investors that once had no gold holdings at all, like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Gold miners continue to trade at low valuations compared to other sectors, and also compared to the price of physical gold, as the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index (HUI) to gold ratio trades at .17X, well above historical levels ranging from .25X to .50X.

The strong Q3 2020 earnings season for gold miners could be the catalyst that finally sends gold miners to more reasonable valuations, and helps close the valuation gap between the price of mining stocks and physical gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL, KGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.