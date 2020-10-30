The last time I performed a deep dive analysis into Cimarex Energy (XEC), in November of 2019, I thought it was an interesting prospect, but that there were better prospects out there for investors to focus on. Since then, shares of the company have fallen mightily as the industry underwent a period of extreme volatility and management significantly revised down its spending plans. The end result was declining output even as the firm looks set to generate excess cash flow this year and next. Moving forward, Cimarex looks reasonably healthy, but shares do look quite pricey. This is especially true when you compare the company to other oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms.

Setting the stage for cash flow

*Taken from Cimarex Energy

Before I dive into the results of my model, I should first discuss the assumptions I used to create it. Primarily, I relied as much as possible on management’s own guidance. The likes of it can be seen in the image above. In addition to that, I reviewed Cimarex’s historical results and used those pieces of data to fill in the gap on some assumptions management did not delve into. These points can be seen in the table below.

*Created by Author

The biggest thing that needs to be discussed here is capex and what that means for production growth. This year, management intends to spend around $600 million on capital projects. This is significantly lower than the $1.30 billion (at the mid-point) that management initially expected to spend for 2020 when they released their first guidance earlier this year. As a result of this, output should be around 89.67 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). Though this sounds like a lot of oil, gas, and NGLs, it’s actually about 12% lower than what the firm produced in 2019.

This big dropoff in production looks scary and investors should assume that a drop will continue. As such, I decided to look at two different production scenarios for the firm beyond 2020. The more conservative scenario calls for output to fall another 10% across the board next year before leveling off in perpetuity. This is probably a realistic assumption, but I did provide a more liberal scenario where output levels off to match this year’s as technology improves and makes the firm’s job a bit easier.

There is one other assumption that we should discuss. This relates to the firm’s convertible preferred units. While these can convert and would involve a cash component to them, the conversion right now is quite a ways out of the money. Because of this, I kept the preferred units as a separate consideration and assumed that they remain preferred and senior in priority to common as they are today. If the preferred units are ever converted, it would affect the model some, but I decided to err on the side of caution with this analysis and rely on the more conservative (i.e. worse for shareholders) outcome.

Cash flow looks fine

*Created by Author

Taking all of management’s guidance and my own assumptions, I was able to create the table above. In it, you can see my model’s conservative scenario for the firm’s 2020 through 2024 fiscal years, with revenue through free cash flow calculated. This year, the model calls for Cimarex to generate around $191 million in free cash flow. Due to differences in hedging and the drop in output, this should fall to $38 million both next year and the year after before leveling off at $164 million in perpetuity thereafter. In the table below, I provided the same model, but this time looking at the more liberal scenario of flat output starting in 2021. Here, free cash flow will be more robust, totaling $116 million in 2021 and 2022, and totaling $242 million in the years after that.

*Created by Author

Free cash flow is the most important metric to consider in the long run, but it’s not the only one that warrants consideration. EBITIDA and operating cash flow are also significant. In the first table below, I provided these for the conservative scenario. In the table below that, you can see the figures for the more liberal scenario. The general outcome is the same as with free cash flow though, with EBITDA starting out at $875 million before dipping and then recovering some (or in the case of the liberal scenario, recovering more than 100% of its drop). Operating cash flow follows a similar trend.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Setting the stage for valuation

*Created by Author

Now that we know what kind of cash flow picture we’re looking at, we should begin discussing valuation. To value the firm, I merely compared its financial metrics (cash flows and EBITDA) to pricing metrics like EV (enterprise value) and market capitalization. These and the components of EV can be seen in the table above, while in the table below you can see my first crack at understanding where shares are currently priced.

*Created by Author

As you can see here, the current EV/EBITDA multiple Cimarex is trading at is 5.4. This is actually very high for an oil and gas E&P firm at the moment, with most players boasting a multiple of between 2 and 4. However, compared to non-energy firms, it’s not all that high. Alone, it should be viewed as a bit concerning though. Its market cap/operating cash flow multiple, meanwhile, is relatively high at 3.4, but once again low compared to non-energy firms in the space. In the first table below, you can see the same kind of table, but this time focused on the conservative scenario for the firm’s 2021 fiscal year instead of the picture for 2020.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

This table illustrates that with production falling 10% next year, the EV/EBITDA multiple of the firm should grow to 6.5. Its market cap/operating cash flow multiple, meanwhile, should follow suit, rising to 4.2. In the next table, you can see the calculations for the more liberal scenarios for 2021. Once again, pricing looks fairly high, but it’s in the middle of the two preceding tables.

One thing that we should discuss before moving on is leverage. High leverage can warrant a discount for a firm, or even kill it. Low leverage, meanwhile, can allow a company to demand a premium relative to its peers, all other things remaining the same. In the table below, you can see two different calculations of net leverage for 2020 and both scenarios of 2021. The first row shows net leverage if management allocates all excess cash flows toward debt reduction. The second, meanwhile, looks at the scenario should management allocate all excess cash flows toward debt reduction. In general, investors prefer companies in this space to have net leverage ratios of 2 or lower. Cimarex seems to be stretching that a bit in the worst case illustrated, but so long as the company is generating excess cash, this should be alright.

*Created by Author

Shares don’t have much upside at this point

*Created by Author

Taking all of the aforementioned data, I then decided to see where shares should be priced, more or less. In the first table, shown above, you can see a hypothetical range of EV/EBITDA multiples of 4 to 10. The table shows the share price and share upside or downside from its current pricing at each of these multiples. This table also only covers the company’s 2020 fiscal year. As an example, at a multiple of 6, shares would have upside of 20.4%. At a multiple of 8, this would grow to 85.7%.

*Created by Author

In the next table above, you can see, for the same year, the market cap/operating cash flow and market cap/free cash flow multiples for Cimarex. The important thing is to look out for the EV/EBITDA multiple and the market cap/operating cash flow multiple both approaching a reading of 10 together. So long as that’s the case, no further discussion on this front is really needed.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

In the next two tables above, I performed the same calculations for the company’s 2021 year using the conservative scenario. In the two below, meanwhile, I provided the same calculations for the liberal scenario for 2021. The bottom line here, when you look at the tables, is that shares really don’t seem to have a great deal of upside potential from here.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Cimarex is still an interesting company, but given all of the changes that have occurred since I last visited it in November of last year, it’s certainly nowhere near appealing enough to buy. The one positive about the firm is its projected free cash flow and that does warrant some kind of premium over its peers, but if output is going to drop, then current pricing suggests shares are toward the upper end of their probable foreseeable range. In all, I believe there are better prospects out there for investors to consider buying into.

