We still like the company longer-term though but this is one to slowly accumulate on dips, there are likely to be some of these left.

Yet, like for most pre-revenue medical device companies, the pandemic has complicated things quite a lot and by the looks of it, might well do so again.

The company has multiple promising medical devices in various states of regulatory approval, although three of these have already entered the commercial stage.

Patience is required for investors in PAVmed (PAVM), a promising medical device company with many products in various state of regulatory approval. Progress has been slow for investors:

Are there reasons for optimism? Well, the company continues to make progress with multiple of their products, and three of their products have already jumped that hurdle and have experienced a commercial launch. However, the pandemic has spoiled things here, and might continue to do that for some time to come.

We have covered PAVmed (PAVM), a promising medical device company several times (here and here) so we refer you to these articles for description of their products (the linked IR presentation also contains a wealth of material). The company has several products, from September 2020 IR presentation:

Their GI Health division is really an 82% owned subsidiary, called Lucid and their infusion therapy division is a 83% owned subsidiary called Solys.

There is a complete list of milestones achieved in the Q2 earnings PR, here we will just highlight the most consequential ones. What is perhaps most relevant to investors is which of their products are already commercially available, from the IR presentation:

Although equally important, none of these have yet generated revenues in Q2. Launches in the EU have to wait until (Q2CC):

We expect to successfully complete stage 2 audits of PAVmed and Lucid's quality management systems, which will allow us to submit EsoCheck, EsoGuard, CarpX and PortIO for European Union CE Mark regulatory clearance.

EsoGuard and EsoCheck

Here is how we described these products in our first article:

EsoCheck is a non-invasive cell sampling device EsoGuard a gene sequencing device shown in trials to be highly accurate at detecting Barrett's Esophagus with and without dysplasia, as well as esophageal cancer with greater than 90% sensitivity and specificity.

It has a couple of unique selling points:

EsoCheck is a 5min, non-invasive, office based procedure. It's way cheaper and less invasive compared to the alternative, EGD or upper endoscopy.

Less than 10% of GERD sufferers are getting screened by EGD.

Why is this significant? Well, GERD patients are at greater risk of developing Barrett's Esophagus and esohpageal cancer and most patients diagnosed with esophageal cancer are not aware that they have underlying Barrett's. An earlier diagnose of Barrett's would have significantly reduced this risk. From the IR presentation:

Making that screening non-invasive and not needing sedation, a day off nor a surgeon, EsoCheck (a 5 min, non-invasive, office-based procedure) is making this a whole lot easier and cheaper.

The company gained FDA Breakthrough Device designation in February, but the lockdown has had a negative effect in the quarter (Q2CC):

although we managed to maintain EsoGuard and EsoCheck commercial activities through remote sales and training during the late spring through mid-summer shutdown of non-emergency procedures, our customers and clinical researchers were not able to perform actual procedures or enroll patients

But things are picking up since (Q2CC):

50 clinical sites have ordered and stocked our EsoGuard and EsoCheck product, and this month we will resume in person EsoCheck [indiscernible]. During this period, we also activated 27 sites for the EsoGuard BE-1 and BE-2 clinical trials. We enrolled the first patient in the clinical trial evaluating EsoCheck in Eosinophilic Esophagitis or EOE we performed at the University of Pennsylvania.

Clinics should have an incentive for using EsoCheck not only because it's far easier and quicker to use, it also creates an additional revenue source, complementary to existing screening.

The company also engages in a couple of additional clinical trials like one evaluating EsoCheck in Eosinophilic Esophagitis patients at the University of Pennsylvania where they enrolled the first patient.

Then there are the BE-1 and BE-2 clinical trials for EsoGuard/EsoCheck as an in-vitro diagnostic device, for which the company activated 27 sites and resumed enrolling patients, from the IR presentation:

Then there is the reimbursement process, for which the IR presentation gave a handy overview:

The company secured CMS Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule Test Code Preliminary Determination for EsoGuard of $1,938.01 in 38 states and $2,690.00 in 12 states and the company is extending payment and coverage process discussions to private payors. Management expects IVA PMA submission in H1 2022.

EsoCure

While EsoGuard and EsoCheck are diagnostic technologies, EsoCure is their proprietary ablation device that is a treatment for Barrett's, from the Q2CC:

Once cleared and commercialized, EsoCure would allow clinicians to treat Barrett's before it can progress to cancer, and to do so without the need for complex and expensive capital equipment, such as current technologies what Medtronic and others do.

Commercialization is still some time off, expected for the second half of next year after the FDA 510(K) submission in H1 2021. The company completed a successful animal study with deep ablation (Q2CC):

We completed a preclinical feasibility animal study, which showed excellent results on both growth and microscopic pathologic examination. We demonstrated clean circumferential ablation of the targeted esophageal mucosal to titrated depth using very short ablation times relative to existing technology. Testing will continue after additional development work.

CarpX

CarpX is a patented single use disposable minimally invasive balloon catheter device for treatment of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Management believes it dramatically reduces recovery times, compared to traditional open surgery. From the September 2020 IR presentation, summing thing up:

While the FDA granted 510(K) marketing clearance for the CarpX in April, the commercial launch was held up by a supply-chain issue, a crucial part (a pressure sensor) wasn't available until August.

It is important to notice that The CarpX is used by a surgeon and requires quite a bit of training, which is why their strategy is focused on a controlled launched with KOLs (key opinion leaders) (Q2CC):

CarpX commercial activities focusing on key opinion leaders and innovators capable of serving as CarpX trainers, proctors, and educators.

The market opportunity in the US alone is $1B, according to management. CarpX was granted a Chinese patent.

PortIO

PortIO is the company's implantable intraosseous vascular access device. This allows direct access to the bone marrow in order to deliver medication fluid and other substances, which could be an estimated $750M market opportunity.

The company is trying to obtain an initial short-term implanted duration indication through the FDA's de novo pathway and it remains to be seen when their clinical trial in Colombia can actually go ahead, given the pandemic headwinds.

NextFlo

NextFlow is a gravitational infusion system, an alternative for expensive electronic infusion pumps. Management expects to close an M&A deal for one NextFlo application (disposable pump replacements) and submit NextFlo for 510(K) clearance for a broader application. That would be interesting as it could alleviate the cash flow problems.

Emerging Innovations

DissapEAR, manufacturing

Blood glucose testing

DisappEAR is a pediatric ear tube manufactured from proprietary aqueous silk which could revolutionize the care of an estimated 1M children undergoing bilateral ear tube replacement every year.

The company entered into a manufacturing agreement with Canon for its commercial grade aqueous silk fibroin molding process. The company also completed preliminary human testing of its laser-based non-invasive blood glucose device showing testing accuracy within FDA and ISO standards.

Commercialization isn't imminent of either though, which brings us to their cash situation.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash outflow reached a peak in Q2 at $5.6M and this could very well increase even more as the company is re-engaging with a number of clinical trials.

The company received $10.6M from two private placements with an existing institutional investor of its convertible notes but the Q2CC only speaks of $7M. The $3.6M difference is already included in the cash at the end of the quarter, which was $7.1M.

Adding the $7M from the convertible notes issued after the quarter closed brings the cash to $14M, which only goes a couple of quarters. Which is of course why the company filed for a $75M mixed shelf.

Even before this additional $7M in convertible debt issue after Q2 closed there was already quite a bit of debt outstanding, from the 10-Q:

Not surprisingly, the share count is ratcheting up and there is more to come (like 6.5M options from incentive pay and then the convertibles on top of that):

Data by YCharts

Here are their commercially available products (IR presentation):

EsoGuard/EsoCheck was launched December last year and the commercial launch is a fairly protracted affair, from the IR presentation:

CarpX launched just last August. How fast can revenues ramp from these? The pandemic has obscured the view, and what's worse, the resurgence in the pandemic could very well complicate things further.

Conclusion

The pandemic has prevented to give investors some data on market uptake of their commercially available products so it's difficult to gauge the size and speed of the related revenue ramp, although we have no doubt the commercial opportunities are very substantial.

What's more, it looks like the resurgence in the pandemic might give renewed problems in this department. It then becomes important to assess how long they can survive with their present cash.

So while the prospects remain very promising, it's only for investors willing to be patient and having the capacity to absorb near-time setbacks.

If you are interested in similar small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a wachtlist of similar stocks. We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.