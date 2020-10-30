Despite this, the stock trades at a heavy discount, but even U.S. investors won't be able to ignore what we expect will be great results in the next few years.

Its ties with Qihoo 360, commercial bank KCB, and its top of the line technology make it a strong contender in the fast-growing Chinese fintech space.

Thesis Summary

360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN) is a small player in the Chinese fintech space with a short but impressive track record of outstanding growth. Its ties with Qihoo 360 mean it is well-positioned to continue this growth. Furthermore, the move to an asset-light model should be a tailwind for profitability. Despite the usual concerns of investing in China and the high degree of competition, we believe an investment in QFIN could deliver outstanding returns in the next few years.

Source: Forbes.com

Company Overview

360 DigiTech operates as a lending platform based in China. Originally known as 360 finance, it is part of the larger 360 Jietiao brand. The company has seen outstanding growth since its IPO in 2018 but the share price is yet to find its feet and deliver the returns investors expect. With this in mind, let’s look at how the company has evolved since its inception.

Source: 2019 Annual Results

What we can see in the above income statement, is the evolution from a high growth money-losing company to a still remarkably fast-growing company that can easily turn a profit. Only in 2016 and 2018 did the company make a loss. However, the loss in 2018 can be attributed to a special dividend that was declared to reward early bird investors.

On the income side, we have two distinct sources, “Credit services” and “Platform services.” The key difference here is that one refers to credits issued by the company, while the other is P2P lending agreements brokered through their platform and aided by their advanced analytics and AI tools. While credit services are a much larger source of income, the platform services have been growing much faster in the last year.

On the cost side, the company is still increasing expenses quickly, albeit at a slower rate than incomes. For the most part, they have a proven track record of fast growth and a business model that can easily turn a profit. But can the company sustain this in the highly competitive Chinese fintech space?

Growth and Profitability

To understand the growth trajectory of 360 DigiTech, it is important to understand its relationship with its “parent” company Qihoo 360. This is what has allowed the company to expand its growth levels so quickly. Qihoo has close to 500 million users, which DigiTech can leverage. The company’s interests are aligned because they are owned in large part by the same people. This relationship will surely serve to boost DigiTech’s growth for years to come. So far, the company is only serving around 3% of Qihoo’s users, meaning there is still plenty of room left to grow. What investors must understand is that DigiTech is not a rogue fintech startup, but has the backing of a large and established tech company behind it.

This will allow DigiTech to continue benefiting from the increasing trend of growth in the Chinese Fintech space.

Source: Hexindai Inc.

The above chart shows "Marketplace lending" is expected to reach 6.79 RMB by the end of this year. Most importantly, it will be “personal” lending, which will grow the most. This is the area where we believe DigiTech has a competitive advantage, thanks to its superior AI technology. According to Businesswire, Chinese fintech transaction volume is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% in the 2019-2024 period.

Source: Investor Presentation

The above graph shows a breakdown of the current lending market in China broken down into risk levels. DigiTech holds a strong position in the near-prime segment, which it serves through its P2P lending platform. This is a great source of revenue. while the risk is limited thanks to the capital-light nature of the business. DigiTech also serves some of the “Prime” borrowers, but it is the “Super-prime” segment which the company is targeting and offers the highest growth opportunities. In this area, the company took a huge step in increasing its presence, thanks to the acquisition of a 30% stake in Kincheng Bank.

The above collaboration will serve well to boost growth, but should also play an important role in reducing financing costs and therefore increasing the company’s profitability. While the company is already profitable, this is an important step to remain competitive in the sector. Another boost to profitability will surely come from the fact that the company is now emphasizing its platform services, which as mentioned above is a capital-light source of revenue.

Overall, the company is very well-positioned to keep growing, thanks to its access to the Qihoo user base, and increase its profitability and penetration into the super-prime market, due to its alliance with Kincheng Bank.

Valuation

The valuation method is based on our estimates of potential unlevered free cash flow to common shareholders. To do this, we analyze some key ratios regarding investment, revenue, and operating expenses. If you'd like to learn more about our valuation method, you can read about it here.

QFIN has shown impressive growth rates so far, and consensus revenue estimates have it at 2bn in 2020. We decided to be conservative with this, given the bullish position and forecasted 1.75 bn, based on historical asset turnover and performance in the first half of the year. We assume profitability will remain stable, although as we mentioned above, it could even increase. Our estimates fit the consensus for revenue in 2021 and 2022, and for the next two years, we have a diminishing growth rate, which makes the 5-year picture fit the estimate we already mentioned for the 5-year CAGR of Chinese fintech, which is near 20%.

As you can see in the figures below, these estimates, which could be called conservative, promise a very good potential cash return for this stock, nearly 35%. This is for a stock with no financial leverage and for which we are not forecasting enormous growth rates or significant increases in profitability or asset turnover.

Source: Author’s work

Risks

Of course, there are a few obvious reasons why QFIN is trading at such a heavy discount. Many investors still see significant risks associated with the corporate structure of Chinese companies which trade in the U.S. as a VIE. In reality, shares of QFIN are shares of a separate legal entity to that which operates in China. Unfortunately, there seems to be no way around this, and in the short term, Chinese companies as a whole will likely continue to trade at a discount to U.S. equities.

The other primary issue investors have with QFIN is the fact that the fintech space in China remains uncertain as far as regulations go. A couple of years ago, many companies were forced to close down as a result of changes in the laws. However, we believe that thanks to its backing by Qihoo, and its alliance with a large institution like Kincheng Bank, QFIN is well-insulated from this threat, and could once again benefit from the government limiting competition.

Finally, speaking of competition, this will represent in our opinion the biggest obstacle the company must overcome. The chart below summarizes the competitive landscape quite well.

Source: Olivewyman.com

The biggest threat here is the partly Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) owned Ant Financial, which is in fact due to IPO soon. WeBank is also a significant competitor and is again backed by one of the Chinese tech giants, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY). There will no doubt be a hard fight between these companies to establish themselves at the top of the fintech pyramid. For now, the pyramid is large enough to justify an investment in any of these. We already did recommend buying BABA in our last article on the company.

Takeaway

DigiTech 360 is incredibly well-positioned in the Fintech space. Given its outstanding growth and profitability, the company is very undervalued, even when compared to other discounted Chinese peers. We share the opinion of fellow SA contributor Purnha, who pointed out in a recent article that the Ant Financial IPO should force investors to reevaluate DigiTech’s valuation.

Macro Trading Factory is a new service focused on macro views, market outlook, and asset allocation. We demonstrate portfolio and risk management, in a simple and relaxed manner. Our model-portfolio is: well-diversified, containing up to 25 leading ETFs and CEFs.

managed by a team of professionals, led by TMT.

aiming to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

allowing you to keep-up with your daily-routine. MTF is your perfect solution if you're looking for an ongoing, professional, trusted, affordable guidance, especially with little time on their hands. Macro Trading Factory for An Upward Trajectory!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.