Building on a brighter FY21 outlook ahead, I expect Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) to continue compounding earnings at a steady rate in the coming years. I would look past the guided operating profit decline in 4Q, as management's upbeat tone on the FY21 outlook signals a recovery in memory demand (led by mobile and servers) on the horizon as well as a continued rebound in smartphones as well. While management opted to defer a decision on its medium-term capital return this time around, I think all roads still lead to a meaningfully increased payout going forward. At ~1.5x book, the stock is very reasonably priced.

Impressive Profitability Despite Memory Pricing Headwinds

Samsung Electronics posted an impressive W12.4trn operating profit (implying a ~18.4% margin) on W67tn in sales for 3Q, which equates to a sequential increase of 52% for the quarter. This was a positive surprise given the weaker memory backdrop, as evidenced by DRAM and NAND prices down ~7% and ~10% QoQ. But the pricing weakness was more than offset by strong mobile demand (mainly Huawei rush orders into September), with DRAM/NAND shipments outperforming prior guidance.

Additionally, Consumer Electronics led the non-memory gains, with an all-time high segmental operating profit of W1.6tn on the increased contribution from online sales and premium TV products. With COVID driving more people to stay home, expect CE demand to continue into next year as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong FY21 Guidance Outweighs 4Q Weakness

Going forward, management sees a muted 4Q20, with server demand set to stay soft amid inventory adjustments at its customers. Declines in smartphone shipments and profitability are also set to weigh on 4Q, but I think it's worth noting that the quarter typically represents weak seasonality for smartphones. Plus, outperformance at the Display Panel segment should help, with meaningful earnings growth guided due to a new product launch by a major customer.

That said, memory demand is guided to recover into 1H21, as smartphone demand ramps up and server inventories normalize. I see the near-term puts and takes as immaterial for long-term investors, though, given Samsung's market leadership and diversified product portfolio, capable of generating stable profit growth through headwinds in any one business (e.g., near-term memory weakness in 4Q will be offset by demand strength in flexible OLED).

Updated Capex Ramp = Negative Implications for NAND

The company's planned capex ramp won't be good news for the likes of Micron (MU) and Western Digital (WDC) - management now sees FY20 capex rising ~33% YoY to W35.2tn. While Samsung Electronics did not offer specific capex guidance for FY21, management does see memory capex rising further, which is concerning. That said, management did offer a caveat - equipment spending will be kept "flexible" in accordance with demand/supply conditions in the market.

The key concern, in my view, is NAND, which is already in the midst of a downturn. Per Samsung Electronics management, it will still push ahead with its capex plans on NAND, citing the price elasticity of NAND as justification. But I think there's more to it - the company's NAND margins (mid-20%) are significantly higher than peers. And its current advantage in NAND is significant on the cost side, given its single etching technology at 128L NAND as well as its dominant market share in premium enterprise SSD. Thus, I think Samsung Electronics sees an opportunity to widen its lead over competitors from here, which is positive for the company, but negative for the likes of MU, in my view.

Huawei Restriction Entails Share Gain Opportunity Ahead

Samsung Electronics should benefit from the upcoming Huawei restriction, which, in my view, provides a market share gain opportunity across smartphones and 5G networking equipment - where both companies directly compete. The major opportunity lies in networking equipment, particularly with 5G on the horizon, while Samsung's share gain opportunity in smartphones will likely be focused on the non-China markets (given its limited presence in mainland China).

This will need to be balanced against losses in the component businesses, though, as the company does supply component products to Huawei. Net-net, I think Samsung Electronics gains significantly over the medium to long term.

Capital Return Catalyst Suffers a Delay but Still on Track

Somewhat surprisingly, Samsung Electronics opted not to announce an updated shareholder return policy, citing ongoing uncertainty. Once the numbers have been finalized, though (likely post-FY20), Samsung Electronics looks to be on track for an updated capital return policy at the 4Q20 results. The delay will come as a disappointment to some, but I still think all roads lead to a higher payout, and thus, minority shareholders stand to benefit.

Samsung C&T's updated payout guidance (the company will payout dividends received from subsidiaries), for instance, offers potential insights into the shape of the company's dividend payout going forward. For the Lee family, a higher payout makes sense in the long term, given the annual tax obligation (calculated based on the market price two months before/after the confirmation of Lee Kun-Hee's passing). Plus, its three-year shareholder return program is ending this year, which should catalyze a higher payout sooner rather than later.

Stay Long

4Q speedbump aside, not much has changed for the long-term Samsung Electronics investment case - the company remains a market leader across most of its businesses, with ongoing portfolio optimization efforts (e.g., the exit from the unprofitable LCD business), and improving governance representing steps in the right direction. At ~1.5x book, the stock is very reasonably priced, in my view.

Potential catalysts ahead include market share gains in smartphone and networking equipment due to the Huawei restrictions, as well as increased capital returns. Given the sizeable net cash position, as well as the strong cash generation, I would also highlight the potential for accretive M&A down the line. Downside risks include adverse memory (DRAM/NAND) supply/demand conditions, mobile OLED demand weakness, and a below-par macro recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.