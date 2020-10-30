The Real Story Now Is Europe: Harrison

If the Fed once again intervenes, it’s unclear whether it will be enough the way it was in March, and risk assets may not bounce back so well this time.

Amid the dip in markets, Pentair and Ford have beat earnings expectations, showing that there are still companies that will outperform and places to hide in the market.

U.S. and European equities have continued to tumble, and the halting of economic activity in Europe will likely cause a double-dip recession that is very bad for risk assets.

Wednesday’s ugly day in equity markets was the fourth down day in a row, and we’re at the point now where this is a problem, Ed Harrison told the Real Vision Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that from a macro perspective, this is about the fact that Europe was selling off already due to the virus, and it has continued into the U.S. Two weeks ago, he believed the jitters associated with the September/October time frame he’s been talking about were over, and now out of nowhere came shutdowns in Europe, and he believes that - and not the impending election - is what’s driving the volatility we’re seeing now. “The real story now is in Europe,” he said.

The lockdowns, which could potentially lead to a double-dip recession, would be very negative for risk assets, he said, and he believes that what’s happening in Europe with the virus will also happen in the U.S. There’s a lot of downside risk, and because full-scale lockdowns are no longer economically or politically viable anymore, Harrison thinks the public health outcome will be worse as a result - which markedly increases the risk of a double dip recession here in the U.S. as well.

Harrison reminded investors not to let politics lead us instead of data, and pointed out that even with this dip in markets happening, Pentair (PNR) and Ford (F) both beat earnings expectations. He said that to him, this shows that there are still companies that can outperform and there are still places to hide in the market.

To wrap up, Harrison summarized the macro paradigm perspective of what’s going on in the U.S. He believes there will be no stimulus anytime soon, there will be limited or no shutdowns, and that the Fed will have to ride to the rescue against the backdrop of the insolvency phase of this particular cycle.

The real question is whether the Fed can stave off the insolvency phase enough to protect investors from their losses (losses that bonds are no longer able to protect them from). Harrison doubts whether Fed intervention will be enough, and said he doesn’t think risk assets will bounce back so well this time.

“What happens in six weeks is more concerning that what happens in six days,” he said.

