Big Tech Will Get The Best Returns Over The Next 2 Years: Kalayjian

The perception of economic growth in large cap tech stocks will propel their prices up further for the rest of 2020 through the beginning of 2021.

Investors are looking for more alpha-generating gains in names that are COVID-proof (ie. large cap tech stocks), and this is where the play is going forward.

With the U.S. election in less than a week, markets are being worn down by the uncertainty surrounding policy outcomes and COVID-19 is exacerbating tensions further.

These are very sensitive times and the market has felt it in the last couple of days, Stephen Kalayjian, chief market strategist of Ticker Tocker, told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Kalayjian said that the markets do not like uncertainty, and between the surging virus and the possibility of a contentious outcome for the U.S. election, there are a lot of what-ifs.

While Kalayjian doesn’t believe we are going to go near the March lows, he does see considerable downside risk ahead. He said that if the election results are dragged out, it will wear on the market like a slow death. It won’t be a crash, but a constant sideways drifting lower, and the longer it goes on, the more negative for markets it will be, he said.

Kalayjian does think there are some good opportunities in the tech space and mentioned large cap tech stocks as places where we are likely to see continued growth. There may be some pullbacks along the way, but as long as the model’s not broken, they’ll do well, he said.

He believes what investors are looking for more alpha-generating gains in names that are COVID-proof and this is where the play is going forward. He told investors that he would avoid banks, airlines, and oil stocks.

Kalayjian said the way he would look to play the market is to look for extremes. When market gets to an extreme oversold condition, he’ll play the names like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX)—the big tech names that we know will survive the pandemic.

“That’s the sector that is going to move and get the best returns over the next two years,” he said.

