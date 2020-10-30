The company continues to add new customers at a rapid clip, driven by new pricing models, simplified deployment, and new product offerings such as Metallic and HyperScale X.

Due to the pandemic and the impending election, hackers have been aggressively targeting corporations with ransomware attacks. CVLT's cloud solutions have been an effective antidote to tackle the threat.

Commvault CEO noted that its modern platform, deployment (public cloud, hybrid, and on-prem) options continue to elicit interest as its customers are moving to the cloud, driven by digital transformation.

Commvault reported another solid quarter and guided up 3Q (December). Management continues to exude confidence in its growth prospects and position within the industry with its cloud-delivered portfolio.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) reported results that exceeded expectations on both the revenue and EPS lines and provided guidance ahead of estimates. Revenue was about $171 million and was ahead of the consensus estimate of about $165 million. Overall revenue was up 2% Y/Y. Interestingly, the company reported software revenue of $72.3 million, and this was up 5% Y/Y, while services revenue was $98.8 million or flat Y/Y. Commvault historically sold its software using a perpetual revenue model. Commvault now mainly sells revenue on a subscription basis. Therefore, the company's transition to subscription is understating revenue growth. Commvault reported an EPS of $0.45, which is ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.35. EPS outperformance was driven by higher than expected revenue and lower than anticipated Opex.

Commvault guided F3Q21 revenue in the range of $174-176 million versus the prior consensus estimate of $173 million. The company guided F3Q21 software revenue in the $77-79 million range. At the midpoint, software revenue implies 1.8% Y/Y growth. We believe the software revenue guide is conservative, and we expect the company to beat its guidance. December quarter revenue is driven by federal year-end and corporate year-end budget flush. Given our confidence in the company's product portfolio, execution, and new licensing options, we believe Commvault is a buy. We expect the company to beat estimates as it had done the prior two quarters, driven by large deals, upsell during the subscription renewal, and new customer additions. The following chart illustrates the Commvault reported results versus consensus estimates.

Metallic looks promising

Commvault's Metallic SaaS offering is currently available only on the Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) platform. Metallic is receiving excellent reviews from the users, and the company has been pleased with the progress so far. CEO Sanjay Mirchandani noted,

"Our Metallic SaaS offerings are also off to a strong start. Metallic now protects tens of thousands of Office 365 mailboxes and endpoints and more than five petabytes of data for paying customers, with 80% of those customers being net new to Commvault in Q2. And we're excited by the many accolades and awards it has received, most recently, a coveted Best of VMworld award. Between Metallics rich innovation road map, strategic partnership with Microsoft, and the upcoming expansion into new markets and geographies, we look forward to sharing more updates in the quarters to come."

We believe Metallic is driving growth in the mid-market segment. Commvault is expected to launch Metallic in 3x more countries by the end of the year. According to our industry sources, Commvault is also expected to launch Metallic on other public cloud venues such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) GCP and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS. Based on our understanding, we believe Commvault is likely to launch Metallic on other public clouds later this quarter or in earlier 2021.

Security use case driving innovation and new products

Since the pandemic began, according to the FBI, ransomware attacks have gone up 400% pre-pandemic levels. Commvault noted that it had restored data for more than 1,000 customers, just in September. To address the demand for its services and products, the CEO Sanjay Mirchandani noted,

"The rise in ransomware is one of the reasons we launched a security dashboard in Q2 to help customers identify and resolve security risks. Additionally, with ransomware top of mind, we introduced Commvault Disaster Recovery, a stand-alone product that simplifies the customer experience. We believe these strengths in cloud and security represent a tailwind for us because we have the innovative solutions to help customers address both these critical needs."

We believe many of these customers Commvault serviced in their time of need will likely come back to buy additional products from the company.

Share buybacks to provide support for the stock

Given that the company and its board believe its shares are undervalued, given the growth prospects, Commvault's board increased the share repurchase authorization amount to $200 million. The board also extended the program till March 31st, 2022. Company CFO Brian Carolan noted the following,

"The enhanced authorization reflects the confidence that we have in the momentum of the business and the return potential we see from current price levels. We plan to be active with the repurchases this quarter. It is also our expectation that share repurchases will be the primary use of cash for the foreseeable future."

Currently, Commvault has 47.5 million shares outstanding. At the current price of around $45, Commvault can lower the share count by about 4.4 million shares if it uses the whole $200 million to buy back shares. We believe Commvault will likely front-load the share buyback to have maximum impact.

What excites us about Commvault

Despite beating estimates two consecutive quarters and evidence that the company has re-invented itself, the stock continues to languish. Commvault is profitable and is generating cash. Also, the company's products are considered the best in the industry. Yet, newer companies with limited capabilities are given higher valuation by the VCs. We believe there is a lot of value in the company, especially since it has more than 12,000 customers (adding more customers and the customers are loyal) and is gaining share in the enterprise. Please see our previous work on SA for more details.

The company's stock was up only about 8% over the last two quarters when it had handily beaten estimates in both the quarters.

While the stock is up only marginally over the last two quarters, the stock is down over the previous 12 months. Commvault is down 14%, while S&P is up 9%, and Nasdaq is up 35%.

The company has made enormous strides re-inventing itself. Commvault's business is driven by multiple growth drivers. It has taken its industry-leading products and simplified them. It has made its products easier to use, easier to buy, and the company is now easier to do business with. The company acquired new technologies such as Hedvig and created unique products that address primary storage use cases. Commvault is now a credible alternative to hot-shot emerging growth companies such as Rubrik and Cohesity. With estimates conservative and the company gaining new customers, expanding renewals, and a reasonable valuation, we believe the risk/reward for owning the shares was never better. Therefore, we recommend investors to own the name. We believe patient investors will be amply rewarded.

Risks to owning the stock

As we had previously outlined in our previous writeup on SA, Commvault faces risks ranging from potential macro slowdown to execution issues. Please refer to our previous article for further details.

What to do with the stock?

We recommend investors take a position now, given that the company's share buyback is likely to support the stock. As previously mentioned, Commvault noted that it expects to be active in buying shares during the quarter. Commvault is also planning to hold an analyst day shortly. At the analyst day, Commvault is expected to lay out its product strategy, road map, and financial outlook for F2022 and beyond. The company is scheduled to report earnings around January 27th. We expect the company to report results that will be in line to ahead, and the company will provide guidance, which is also likely to be ahead of estimates. The December quarter is driven by federal year-end, as well as the calendar year-end budget flush. If the stock sells off for any reason, we would recommend investors back up the truck and add to their positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.