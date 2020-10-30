Chevron (CVX) has agreed to sell its Appalachian basin assets to EQT Corp. (EQT) for $735 million. These are the same assets it purchased from Atlas Energy in 2010 for $4.3 billion of cash and assumed debt. This is the latest multi-billion dollar loss by an oil major via a Marcellus asset round-trip, following Shell's (RDS.A) divestiture to National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) in May.

There are a number ways to approach these transactions. One is that they are smart buys by the more focused basin-specific buyers of the assets from the oil majors. This acquisition from Chevron was a great deal for EQT, and the buy from Shell was great for NFG. The deals were accretive to their shareholders on production, reserves and cash flow. And they added development inventory which is economic at current natural gas "strip" pricing.

Another perspective is that they help focus the oil majors, reducing small assets in basins that have been money losers for some time. Shell is in the midst of a "shift to green," and reducing "dirty" fracking exposure helps with that, despite the environmental advantages of natural gas as a fuel and chemicals source. And Chevron recently bought Noble Energy in a highly accretive deal, so divesting its Marcellus exposure perhaps allows for more focus and reduced overhead.

But importantly, the timing and valuation of these divestitures raises bigger questions about the super-major business model. I correctly identified issues with this model earlier this year. Ironically, one of the issues was insufficient natural gas exposure, which has been one of the winners from the COVID-19 policy fiasco.

What is the point of having a strong balance sheet, low cost of capital, and ostensibly long-term orientation if you buy assets for billions of dollars into a cyclical downturn and sell them ten years later for hundreds of millions of dollars into a cyclical recovery? Here is a 10-year chart of the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (UNL), a natural gas ETF that captures the 12-month forward curve, a better approximation for natural gas prices than spot month-focused United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG):

Data by YCharts

Henry Hub (Louisiana) natural gas is down more than 80% over the past 10 years. It is starting to show a recovery in 2020 with strong fundamentals going forward. 2010 was a bad time, in hindsight, to have been buying natural gas-focused assets, and 2020 is likely a bad time to be selling natural gas-focused assets, partly due to the associated gas growth phenomenon slowing in the Permian. Buying high and selling low is the opposite of the ostensible super-major business model. As mentioned in the article discussing Shell's Marcellus exit, these asset sales raise questions about the business models of the companies and their ability to execute on them.

