UMPQ is not a compelling value, but at some point will make a nice speculative purchase, preferably at a discount to tangible book.

Core bank earnings are weak at about $0.34 per share YTD 3Q 2020 compared to the $0.63 per share dividend for the same period.

Umpqua's (UMPQ) 3Q 2020 was a testament to management's ability to continue balancing downward pressure on net interest income with offsetting net mortgage banking revenue while initiating a new round of expense reductions. It's far too early to declare victory, and I expect significant battles ahead, but management deserves credit for its efforts under adverse conditions.

SOURCE: historicaljugglingprops.com

If you're new to UMPQ and my articles on the bank, I invested in UMPQ for its position as the largest independent bank in the Pacific Northwest with $29.4 billion in assets, conservative management, a focus on real estate lending and customer service and, until COVID - 19, clean balance sheet. A lot has changed since my initial investment; banks have been punished by margin compression as rates declined to near zero and credit quality has been under pressure.

In this article, I will compare 3Q 2020 vs. 2Q 2020 by focusing on four areas for investors to continue to watch; net interest income, asset quality, noninterest income, and Next Gen 2.0. I'll also include a "quick and dirty" worst-case earnings analysis illustrating why I think the possibility of a dividend cut is something investors should consider and a bank "core" earnings analysis.

First, however, I'll briefly review the results for 3Q 2020.

3Q 2020: A Question of Sustainability

UMPQ reported net income of $124.9 million or EPS of $0.57 per share for 3Q 2020 compared to $52.9 million or $0.24 per share for 2Q 2020. That's quite an improvement. Here's a simplified comparison of the quarters.

There was a welcome $4.1 million improvement in net interest income, a small $338,000 loss provision "recapture" and a $16.4 million increase in noninterest income partially offset by an $8.3 million increase in noninterest expense. Note that $87.4 million or 87.7% of the quarter-over-quarter improvement came from the loan and lease loss provision. The CECL loss provision methodology has introduced a "wild card" element into forecasting what any bank will set aside for losses from one quarter to the next. UMPQ management evidently believes the heavy provisions taken in the first and second quarters have adequately reserved the bank for losses. We'll take a look at asset quality later in this article to see if we agree.

The $16.4 million improvement in noninterest income came from a $6.5 million increase in net mortgage banking revenue and an $8.2 million increase in other income primarily from the sale of three stores (i.e., branches in "old school" banking jargon).

The $4.1 million improvement in net interest income resulted from the bank's cost of funds declining faster than its yield on assets.

As with 2Q 2020, the stock headed up after the quarter's earnings were announced.

Data by YCharts

The question we need to answer is are these improvements sustainable going forward?

3Q 2020 Net Interest Income: Have We Reached the Bottom?

UMPQ's net interest income before the loss provision has been trending down since the $247.4 million reported for 4Q 2018. 3Q 2020's $216.6 million in net interest income before the loss provision broke a streak of four consecutive quarters of decline dating back to 3Q 2019 - the last blip up.

As we've already noted, 3Q 2020 net interest income before the provision increased $4.1 million - the last green highlight in the table above - over 2Q 2020.

Interest income declined $4.4 million or about 1.8% as income from loans and leases fell $5.7 million - highlighted in yellow - with a partial offset from a $1.3 million increase in income from interest, dividends and deposits. There are signs of interest income "bottoming out," however, as, in comparison, the sequential 1Q to 2Q 2020 decline in interest income was $21.5 million or 8.0%.

The primary reasons for the decline in interest income were a continuation of the decline in asset yields and an unfavorable shift in mix toward lower-yielding cash and cash equivalents over the sequential quarters. While, for example, the volume of average interest earning assets for the quarter increased by $509.9 million, the earning asset yield dropped 14 bps from 3.59% to 3.45%. On the positive side, this decline was a marked improvement over the steep 60 bps sequential drop in average earning asset yield between 1Q and 2Q 2020.

In terms of yield, loans held for investment, which comprised about $22.6 billion or 80.3% of 3Q 2020 average earning assets, were the biggest factor as average loan yield fell 15 bps from 4.11% 2Q 2020 to 3.96% 3Q 2020. In terms of mix, the biggest factor was low-yield (about 10 bps) temporary investments which increased by $264.1 to a quarterly average of $1.8 billion 3Q 2020, up from $1.6 billion 2Q 2020. Per CEO O'Haver during the 2Q 2020 conference call, in spite of the impact of earning asset yield, the bank's target is to hold up to $2.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents due to uncertainty about the stickiness of PPP-related deposits and to provide optionality in funding forecast loan production. With the COVID-19 economic impact continuing to dampen loan growth with the exception of "for sale" residential mortgage production, total loans declined very slightly - about $245.0 million or 1.1% - from $22.7 billion at the end of 2Q 2020 to $22.4 billion at the end of 3Q 2020.

Interest expense fell $8.4 million or 24.7% sequentially with a concurrent 19 bps decline in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.67% to 0.49%, both metrics continuing a long decline. The primary component of the decline in interest expense was a $7.1 million or 27.1% decrease in deposit expense - highlighted in green - as average deposit rates ratcheted down 18 bps from 0.67% 2Q 2020 to 0.49% 3Q 2020.

With the U.S. inflation rate averaging roughly 1.23% during 3Q 2020, the owners of UMPQ's $15.5 billion in deposits lost about 74 bps in purchasing power by having their funds on deposit with the bank. Investors should consider whether deposit rates this low are sustainable - and whether depositors at some point engage in disintermediation en masse. How long, for example, will savers accept the annualized 4 bps paid on UMPQ's $1.8 billion in average savings accounts during 3Q 2020 without seeking alternatives?

Although considerations remain, there are signs that net interest income is slowly stabilizing albeit at a lower level than in the recent past.

As the first green highlight in the table above indicates, the year-long quarterly decline in net interest income reversed 3Q 2020. While declining sharply between 1Q and 2Q 2020 - highlighted in yellow, probably due to the more than $2.0 billion in PPP loan originations, both the net interest spread and net interest margin - green highlights - appear to have stabilized during the 2Q - 3Q 2020 period.

For some perspective, UMPQ's quarterly net interest income declined 5.1% from 3Q 2018 to 3Q 2019 and a further 5.4% from 3Q 2019 to 3Q 2020. Over two years, UMPQ's third quarter net interest income declined 10.3% from $241.4 million for 3Q 2018 to 3Q 2020's $216.6 million, an annualized decline of about $99.2 million.

Asset Quality: Where There's One Cockroach?

There's an old saying that where there's one cockroach, there's more; a saying that could equally apply to bad loans. I have been expecting a dramatic increase in bad loans from businesses killed by the required closures, lockdowns, social distancing, etc. associated with the response to COVID-19, but to date, this has not materialized and UMPQ's asset quality has not experienced a significant deterioration.

SOURCE: terminix.com

Under the new CECL methodology, management has taken some large, but prudent, reserves for bad loans including $118.1 million for 1Q 2020 and $87.1 million for 2Q 2020. 3Q 2020 surprised this investor, however, as there was no provision, only a very small $338,000 recapture of previous amounts provided. According to the forward-looking CECL approach which explicitly embodies a forecast, this is a positive sign that management believes the current level of loss reserves is adequate for future problem loans. Per CFO Ron Farnsworth during the 3Q 2020 Conference Call:

There was no provision for credit loss in the third quarter as the economic forecasts have improved from earlier this year.

I noted in my 2Q 2020 UMPQ review, that management appeared to be far ahead of any developing credit quality problems, but is that still true? Here is a slide from UMPQ's 3Q 2020 Earnings Presentation:

SOURCE: 3Q 2020 UMPQ Earnings Presentation

In spite of the $205.1 million in loan loss provisions during the 1Q - 2Q 2020 period, there is no evidence of a dramatic deterioration in credit quality. Nonperforming assets to total assets, the chart in the upper left of the slide above - of 0.27% as of 3Q 2020 were only up slightly from 0.25% 2Q 2020 - and were not materially higher than the 0.25% reported 3Q 2019. The higher provisions and resulting reserve build have allowed the bank to conduct its net charge-offs in a controlled manner; averaging about 0.31% from 1Q 2020 through 3Q 2020. There is one sign of possible developing stress, classified assets - in the upper left - ratcheted up to 0.88% of total assets for 3Q 2020, the highest level in more than a year.

Looking out a little further, COVID-19 has undoubtedly harmed many of UMPQ's customers, but there are signs that the bank is adequately reserved for that impact. Loans on deferral in connection with COVID-19 were 5.7% of loans 2Q 2020 but declined to 2.3% of loans 3Q 2020.

Shifting our focus to loan portfolios where management expected problems might arise, the situation looks even better.

Total loans on deferral have declined $121.0 million or about 47.5% between 2Q and 3Q 2020.

The bank took large provisions to build reserves 1Q and 2Q 2020, but, to date, we're just not seeing any credit quality decline. During the 3Q 2020 Conference Call, CFO Farnsworth noted much the same. Please note the key phrase I've put in italics:

So on CECL, it's going to be dependent upon the economic forecast. So I'll be able to talk to you a lot more intelligently in January off the December forecast. But my gut tells me, we're going to stay relatively low on provision for the next couple of quarters. It's just hard to say when either you're going to see an industry credit event start to take hold or we're going to keep kicking the can and realize we don't need as much reserves as we have. Again I feel very good about where we're at on it, but given a couple more quarters with economic forecast changing.

At the end of 2Q 2020, I expected the second-order impact of COVID-19-related lockdowns, business interruptions, and unemployment to damage UMPQ's loan portfolio, but I find myself agreeing with CFO Farnsworth that so far there is no sign of an "industry credit event." As Farnsworth implied, however, that does not mean there won't be longer-term impacts on UMPQ's credit quality. An October 12, 2020 report from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, for example, noted the difficulty of assessing the true impact of COVID-19 on the state's future economic health:

Unfortunately, we lack good, timely data on firm closures. It takes months to realize that a business is not reporting payroll, paying taxes, renewing business licenses and the like. What little information we do have shows closures are rising, but not yet considerably so. One reason may be that we are still early in this cycle, and firms do not close overnight when sales drop. They burn through reserves, maybe take out a loan, and then if those fail to tide the company over, then they close for good. Additionally, Oregon companies received $7 billion loans/grants from the Paycheck Protection Program and while that money is long gone, it was also $7 billion of temporary cushion.

While more optimistic than after 2Q 2020, I remain cautious about UMPQ's credit quality as the state economies within UMPQ's territory are still far from healthy. The September unemployment rates for California, Oregon, and Washington, for example, were 11.0%, 8.0%, and 7.8%, respectively. For another perspective, here's the latest information on U.S. bank credit quality from the FDIC:

There was a pronounced 16.1% uptick in noncurrent loans between 1Q and 2Q 2020. Could an increase in bad loans within UMPQ's regional footprint simply be lagging the overall trend? I applaud management for quality underwriting and diligently applying the new CECL methodology, but I continue to expect a significant amount of the loss reserves set aside now to be needed later.

Noninterest Income: Mortgage Banking to the Rescue

Noninterest income was up $16.4 million or 14.2% over 2Q 2020, following the huge $74.8 million or 184.1% 2Q 2020 increase over 1Q 2020.

The driving force behind noninterest income has been net revenue from mortgage banking - the first green highlight above, which hit a record quarterly high of $90.4 million during 3Q 2020 surpassing the previous record of $83.9 million set the prior quarter. Net revenue from mortgage banking has skyrocketed; amounting to $225.8 million for the 4Q 2019 to 3Q 2020 period compared to $82.9 million for the preceding 4Q 2018 to 3Q 2019 period.

Extremely low mortgage rates have resulted in a high volume of home sales and refinances nationwide and UMPQ has captured a meaningful share of that business throughout its footprint. For 3Q 2020, the bank booked $2.2 billion in originations and an increase in the gain on sale margin to 5.13%. Both the recent strength and volatility of mortgage banking revenue are captured in the slide below from UMPQ's 3Q 2020 Earnings Presentation:

SOURCE: 3Q 2020 UMPQ Earnings Presentation

During the 3Q 2020 Conference Call, CFO Ron Farnsworth explicitly recognized that the elevated gain on sale margin was subject to "some reversion to the mean over time" relative to the 3% to 3.5% historical average. He also commented on the inherent variability in mortgage banking:

Well I think it'd be hard-pressed to say over the next three years every quarter we're going to do $2 billion of home lending volume at a 5.13% margin.

For the next few quarters, however, mortgage banking may well continue to be the savior of UMPQ's bottom line. What are the downside risks? Looking out to next quarter, home sales and refinancing demand may face several headwinds. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac recently announced a new 50 bps Adverse Market Refinance Fee - a significant amount - on all conforming refinance mortgages with balances above $125,000 purchased by the Agencies. Lenders will be required to pay this fee on such mortgages sold to the Agencies beginning December 1, 2020, but it is widely expected that the fee will be passed on to borrowers in the form of higher lender refinance fees. In addition, continued COVID-19 high unemployment and economic uncertainty, seasonality, declining housing affordability and open questions regarding the impact of any new post-election tax and other regulations might all have a moderating impact on housing demand resulting in a reduction in mortgage banking revenue.

The $8.1 million 3Q 2020 increase in other income was primarily due to a one-time gain on the sale of three Oregon store locations in the John Day, Burns and Lakeview communities to First Community Credit Union. Although not reported in the financial statements as of 3Q 2020, UMPQ lost its Phoenix City store in the wildfire that consumed much of the small Oregon towns of Talent and Phoenix City.

Considering that there was effectively no loan loss provision, the $131.9 million 3Q 2020 noninterest income was not required to rescue UMPQ's third quarter of 2020 3Q 2020 on its own, but the reliance on mortgage banking income makes the sustainability of that level questionable.

Next Gen 2.0: Another Attack on Noninterest Expense

UMPQ has always been... a little chubby. As recently as 4Q 2019, the efficiency ratio was 59% but had declined to a more acceptable 55.4% for 2Q 2020 and a little bit more to 54.5% for 3Q 2020. The first Next Gen kicked off in 2017 and was essentially a staff reduction program combined with increased adoption of mostly store-level technology. Next Gen 2.0 appears to be a little more robust, boiling down to business realignment, staff and facility reduction and increased overall use of application-oriented software, cloud databases and analytics and customer-facing digital platforms.

In quantitative terms, the goal is to reduce annual noninterest expense by $39.0 million to $56.0 million with an improvement in the efficiency ratio of 4.5% to 7.0%. The savings are projected to phase in over the next three years with 50% achieved in 2021, 70% in 2022, and 100% by 2023.

It's important to realize that the denominator of the efficiency ratio - essentially UMPQ's net revenue, consists primarily of net interest income which may be "bottoming out," but is unlikely to regain lost ground until the economic environment changes and interest rates begin to rise. The other main component of the denominator, noninterest income, depends largely on net mortgage banking revenue which can be volatile. As a result, reductions in the numerator of the efficiency ratio, i.e., expenses, may be more than offset by concurrent reductions in the denominator. Management recognized this issue during the 3Q 2020 Conference Call when both CEO O'Haver and CFO Farnsworth noted that they were targeting a sub-60% efficiency ratio, rather than something lower.

Criticisms aside, management deserves credit yet again for implementing Next Gen 2.0, a proactive plan for improving the bank.

A Dividend Cut Remains a Distinct Possibility

Each quarter, I update my "quick and dirty" worst-case earnings forecast as a check on the safety of UMPQ's dividend. The current forecast of an 85% payout ratio looks a bit better than 2Q 2020's 113%, but don't leap to conclusions. With negative retained earnings, each dividend requires regulatory approval. Here is CFO Farnsworth's primary comment about the dividend during the 3Q 2020 Conference Call:

I mean obviously, we work very closely with the regulators look at forecasts and actual results and recurring quarterly process now with the negative retained earnings driven by the goodwill impairment. So we look forward to announcing our next dividend here within the next couple of weeks.

The prevailing $0.84 dividend was paid for 3Q 2020, a 6.87% yield on the $12.23 closing stock price on October 29, 2020. Here is my current take on 2020 worst-case earnings and the associated payout ratio.

There were two major modeling assumptions:

The $20.8 million 4Q 2020 estimated loss provision is based on maintaining a 1.65% ratio of reserves to total loans and leases, zero 4Q 2020 loan growth and $20.2 million in 4Q 2020 net charge-offs, ceteris paribus.

4Q 2020 net mortgage banking revenue is conservatively forecast as $63.9 million via annualization penalized by 1Q 2020's $17.5 million. We could easily see $80.0 million to $90.0 million for 4Q 2020 if current trends hold.

With conservative assumptions, we're looking at 2020 EPS of around $0.99 per share and an 85% payout ratio, but with another zero quarterly loan loss provision and, as a wild guess, another $80.0 million in net mortgage banking revenue, for example, I can easily see EPS of $1.12 - smack in the middle of the Street estimates. That would bring the payout ratio down to 75%, still in my personal 70% danger zone.

Is a dividend cut on the way? If UMPQ's asset quality had deteriorated during 3Q 2020 as I expected, yes, but that has not occurred - yet. The bank's regulators apparently are willing to take a "wait and see" approach while management cobbles together a bridge to core bank earnings consisting of expense cuts, one-time gains (sale of the wealth management arm of Umpqua Investments and stores), surging net mortgage banking revenue and a clean balance sheet.

Remember Core Earnings?

Here's another consideration. UMPQ is a bank, not a mortgage banker. If we wanted to own a relatively "pure" mortgage banking operation we could buy Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT). What makes a bank a bank? Taking deposits, making loans, and charging deposit and loan fees - basic banking. Trust departments, brokerage arms, insurance agencies, and mortgage banking are all wonderful ancillary businesses, but we're going to strip all that away and look at "core bank earnings;" defined here as net interest income after the provision plus recurring noninterest revenue less recurring noninterest expense. There are other less conservative definitions. FDIC examiners, for example, are given some latitude in determining their own assessments of a bank's core earnings. We don't have all the detail we would like, so we'll have to make some assumptions. Here's a rough analysis of UMPQ's core bank earnings YTD 3Q 2020 stripping out mortgage banking, brokerage revenue, one-time gains plus the massive 2020 goodwill impairment with some educated guesses regarding associated expense reductions.

The point here is that within the limitations of this analysis UMPQ's estimated YTD 3Q 2020 core bank earnings of $0.34 per share are not enough to cover its dividend of $0.63 per share. One of the big swing factors is the loan loss provision. If we use the average loan loss provision of the past five years, core earnings jump to $0.61 per share, but that ignores the impact of the changing economic environment on the bank's loss provisions.

Performing the same analysis on UMPQ's YTD 3Q 2019 income statement implies core bank earnings of $0.87 per share, but the YTD 3Q 2019 loan and lease loss provision was only $56.3 million for that period under a different methodology compared to YTD 3Q 2020's $204.8 million under the CECL methodology.

At this point, the bank's earnings are incredibly sensitive to a hiccup in net mortgage banking revenue or another large provision for loan losses.

Conclusion

Management may succeed in its balancing act until core bank earnings recover, but weakness in net mortgage banking revenue or rising credit quality issues may trip the balance at any time. I think it's still too early to consider purchasing the stock.

All things considered, trading at $12.23 on October 29, 2020, equal to 1.04 x tangible 3Q 2020 book of $11.77 and 12.3 x my worst-case 2020 earnings of $0.99 per share, UMPQ does not appear to be a compelling value. With no catalyst on the horizon, I expect the stock to be range-bound at $11.00 to $14.00 per share. Investors waiting for recovery in UMPQ's core bank earnings will be balanced by those who assign more value to the bank's non-recurring income and still-clean balance sheet. The primary "unknown" will be what I continue to view as the high probability of a dividend cut.

I reiterate my 2Q 2020 advice that at some point, the bank will make a nice speculative purchase, preferably at a discount to tangible book, but there's no hurry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMPQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.