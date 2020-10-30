A Second Wave Correction Could Send Stocks Down 30%

A market correction can be sharp and deep with the Fed less likely to continue pumping their balance sheet after the election.

Hedge funds hold the edge of the carpet, and if they go short, that will create a significant drop in the market.

Small investors using call options and leverage, while big investors dribbled out of stocks, are a major warning sign.

Underlying fundamentals and valuations do not match up with the levels of the S&P 500 or Nasdaq, meaning a reversion to the mean is likely.

Quite a few folks asked me this week "is this it, is this the correction we've been waiting for?" My answer: "Probably the start of it."

In my 2020 Outlook, I forecast an early year volatility event, followed by a rally in the S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO) to 350-360, before a year-end correction to between 220-240. These were based on a confluence of fundamental and technical factors I have been tracking for years.

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic served as a magnifier for the volatility event, which I had only expected to mimic the "short vol" reversion to mean of February 2018. Following the Covid Crash, the Federal Reserve has fueled a massive gravity defying-rally off the bottom to my targets, as well as creating the irritating "The Money Printer Go Brrr" meme.

In the past two weeks, the stock market has become choppy and had a couple significant down days. But the major averages are only several percentage points away from all-time highs set not long ago.

I have gotten emails, chat messages and calls this week asking me if I thought this was the start of the "second wave correction" I've warned about since summer? My answer is, probably, but it's complicated.

Much Of The Economy Is In A Depression

Despite a record jump in GDP reported Thursday, the facts are more complex than that, though the math is quite simple. Yes, it was a record jump in GDP, but it was following a record collapse and has not regained highs because coronavirus is still not under control.

This graph shows that GDP is still below 2019 highs and the long-term trend.

Below we can see that the economy already was weakening ahead of coronavirus and barely made gains in H2 2019 and Q1 2020 even with the Federal Reserve bailing out the repo market for a trillion dollars.

Now, with coronavirus still not under control, about 23 million people are receiving some sort of unemployment benefits.

While difficult to measure in real time, roughly a quarter of small businesses have closed in 2020. According to a paper recently published on the Federal Reserve website about 7.5% is normal.

At particular risk are firms with under 50 employees, according to the BLS.

Small business with under 50 employees have seen their rebounds, post reopening, level off. Cumulatively, based upon employment data, about 9%-10% of all small business with under 50 employees have closed.

More recently, slightly larger small business have started to pick up some of the slack. Overall though, about 25% small business employment has still been lost. This all shows that unemployment is much higher than the official unemployment rate.

As a result of a slow economy, high unemployment and waning government stimulus, the American Bankruptcy Institute is projecting that personal bankruptcies are expected to jump in 2021.

With rising business insolvencies and personal bankruptcies, that creates a problem for banks which are seeing their loss reserves diminished. Already, bank credit has tightened up.

While I've focused on America, the problems are global:

Record Global GDP Contraction Indicative of COVID-19's Cross-Country Effect

Euro zone banks curtail credit access amid fresh pandemic worries

World Economic Outlook (October 2020)

The global recovery is going to take three things:

Coronavirus being controlled that could take longer than anticipated.

Time, which is not good for impatient humans.

A lot of money which could have serious side effects.

Stock Market Valuations Remain High

Coupled with a weak economy and a weakening economic rebound, stock market valuations are among the highest in history.

A reversion to just the second standard deviation line would bring stocks to about where they bottomed in March. That's more than 30% down from current levels.

Buffett's favorite indicator is off the charts too, which explains his massive cash hoard:

Among the reasons I expected a deep correction in Q4 was that I knew that valuations were out of line. Many people know that. But the fact that the tax breaks wore off so quickly was what was turning the economy over as far back as early 2018.

A reversion to mean was in the cards at some point. It always is. Coronavirus changed the timelines and magnitude of the corrections that were coming by instigating massive monetary and fiscal responses. So far, those responses have been enough to keep stocks up as hedge funds and Millennial investors trade long using call options and margin. I discussed this much more in depth here.

In a recent measure of put/call premiums, the price of puts just started to rise.

SentimenTrader Chart Link

I wonder if that means the Millennials, or more likely the hedge funds, are starting to flip the switch from bullish to bearish. Time will tell.

If that switch gets flipped, stocks have a few levels that prices could fall to. The S&P 500 (SPY) megaphone pattern that folks like NorthmanTrader and I have been pointing to could play its way out in a very painful way.

The range I have marked in orange is the mostly likely range I believe the market will fall into in the next year or two. Given the speed at which markets have moved, I think it could be as soon as by year end.

The problem with timing is that the Fed hates for asset prices to fall. Especially bonds. So, if bonds start to fall, that will create almost instant support from the Fed, which in turn supports stocks via more liquidity.

Of course, should the dollar start to collapse, then the Fed has to back off and beg Congress to act. Jerome Powell did essentially go on 60 Minutes a month ago with cup in hand.

Ultimately, there's a catch 22 between the dollar, bonds and stocks. One has to get crushed at some point. I would venture a guess that the sacrifice is stocks. The government can't afford higher interest rates and America can't afford a destroyed dollar. So, it's stocks that will get whacked eventually. There's no alternative.

Reviewing The Armageddon Scenario

That brings me to mentioning the Armageddon scenario I mentioned in 'To The Moon' Vs. 'Coronavirus Crash II' Vs. 'Armageddon'. In that article, I list these factors that could cause a deeper correction than we saw in March:

A wicked second wave of coronavirus - possible, if not probable, but not enough to sink us much further than the 210-190 range on the SPY by itself.

- possible, if not probable, but not enough to sink us much further than the 210-190 range on the SPY by itself. A drying up of Federal Reserve and U.S. Government relief efforts.

Trade conflicts leading to massive disruptions of supply chains as politicians jockey to avoid responsibility for not handling the pandemic well.

The wicked second wave of COVID-19 is here as we set records for cases and hospital admissions. Hopefully, treatments are good enough to hold down deaths.

We just talked about what could cause the Fed to back off and if Joe Biden becomes president elect next week, which I put at north of 95%, what happens if there's no fiscal stimulus until late January?

We already know the trade wars have been negative on the economy and there's no real China trade deal in sight. Could things seize up during a lame duck period?

In the Armageddon scenario, a reversion to the first standard deviation comes into play. Stock prices would get close to or all the way to the bottom of the megaphone under 2000 on the S&P 500. The math is pretty simple.

Take your favorite estimate of 2021 earnings for the S&P 500. I'll use Yardeni which is faintly bullish, more than me for sure, but has a good long-term track record. They peg 2021 earnings at $155.

With a P/E of 18, which is above normal, the S&P 500 should be 2790.

With a P/E of 16, which is normal, the S&P 500 should be 2480.

What if I'm right, and my worries about revenues are right? Read the footnotes of this piece from FACTSET this week:

Notice that consensus is a strong return to growth in Q1 2021. I think it's becoming apparent that significant growth won't happen until summer 2021, let's say June. My rationale is that people are going to have to tighten their belts with joblessness.

And, as I discussed in High Wage Layoffs Will Sink Stocks Soon a lot of people are going to be out of work until next summer or next autumn. That's less revenue at least on the front end as people hold onto cash for summer. It's also less money going into retirement plans and then to the stock market.

So, what happens if Q1 misses on earnings? Not only is the E lower in P/E, but the valuation assigned likely falls. What if earnings next year are more in line with my $130-40 estimate. $140 x 16 = 2240. What if the market can't stop the downward momentum without Fed help and the Fed is late?

With the market being forward looking, when could that happen? Could it happen by year-end? Maybe. If does, I'll be a big buyer where I can find value.

And again, I'm not saying we will see the Armageddon scenario, what I'm saying is that people are remiss to discount it. A lot of stocks are not going to do well in the 2020s due to debt and no growth. It's important to be highly selective by being on the right side of secular trends and in companies with "real" solid fundamentals.

Weirdly, There's Some Value

When I refer to value, it's specifically referring to things on our investment barbell for the 2020s. Since I'm as tired of being bearish this year as not traveling, I thought I'd drop some seeds for bullish investment ideas.

I do not look at value as some asset trading below book value. While that's nifty, it happens so infrequently that you have to be suspicious whether the book value is right.

Finding value used to mean locating a mispricing for an asset. Today though, in an age where computers find such discrepancies in a second, there are few such inefficiencies.

Finding value today means something different. To find value, you must expect growth before others do or find tomorrow's scarcity before it exists. Both are tough tricks as you have to understand supply chains, developing tastes and where the big money is quietly investing.

Where are some of those places now?

One of those places is in the mundane world of fertilizers. As I described to those who watch my webinars, farmers this year cut back on fertilizer because of the way crop insurance was set up. In short, all they had to do was plant in order to be eligible for enhanced insurance payments in the fall. They had no requirement under relief measures to even make a good faith effort to grow. So, many didn't fertilize.

On the flip side, fertilizer producers cut supply and production capacity. Possibly as early as next year, there will be a move from slightly oversupplied on fertilizer to slightly undersupplied. That will drive prices up and profits for the fertilizer companies which operate as an oligopoly.

Nutrien (NTR), Mosaic (MOS) and CF Industries (CF) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG), as well as international plays like German K+S (OTCQX:KPLUY) and Israel Chemicals (ICL) all stand to do very well next year and/or the year after. Three of those companies are on Margin Of Safety Investing's "Very Short List" of stocks to watch and accumulate within our predefined buy zone.



Find out what our members already know. Join us today to invest in a changing world with a Margin of Safety. Now 20% off your 1st year. ETF Asset Allocation, Growth Stocks, Dividend Growth, Low Volatility Retiree Dividend Stocks, REITs, Option Selling For Income & Alternative Income. Find out what's on our watchlists - take a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: See my blog for details about a special upcoming webinar. --- I own a Registered Investment, but publish separately from that entity for DIY investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.