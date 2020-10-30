Under Armour's turnaround plan recognizes its weaknesses, some of which are opportunities if the brand can succeed.

If Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) is so bad, then how come I see a ton of guys at the gym wearing their clothes on a daily basis?

For the last few weeks, I've taken a few samples of the dozen or so men in the weight room at any given time. Typically, between 20 and 30 percent of them are wearing some sort of Under Armour apparel (shoes, shirts, or pants).

Of course, this casual anecdotal evidence isn't enough to run off and buy the stock, but it did prompt me to look more closely at the company. The more that I look at Under Armour, the more that I am convinced that reports of its demise are greatly exaggerated.

Like many storied athletic brands before it, Under Armour is going through a tough stretch. But it's still a leading player in performance athletics, and the seeds of a turnaround are there. Compared to its athletic apparel peers, Under Armour's valuation is also discounted.

Causes of Flagging Growth

Between 2010 and 2016, Under Armour's sales more than quadrupled from $1.1 billion to $4.8 billion, a CAGR of 28.7 percent. In the years since, growth has been anemic. Revenue grew just 9 percent total to $5.3 billion in 2019, representing a mere 2.9 percent annually.

How did things suddenly go so wrong? Embarrassing news stories such as visits to strip clubs charged to company accounts certainly didn't help. Founder and then-CEO Kevin Plank compounded perception problems with his vocal support of President Donald Trump, setting off a firestorm in the sports world. Plank stepped down as chief executive last year amid the avalanche of bad publicity and flaccid growth, but the drama didn't end there. In the latest public relations fiasco, the Feds are now probing several executives over the company's accounting practices, including Plank himself.

Core Business Struggles

But when it comes down to it, shifting consumer trends lie at the heart of Under Armour's sales woes. Plank started the company as a performance apparel maker, and Under Armour has stuck closely to the original vision. Meanwhile, competitors such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) have climbed aboard the athleisure and fashion bandwagon. Today's apparel market is largely about taking the athletic look to the street. In that sense, Under Armour is clearly out of step with current trends.

With much of its product distributed in sporting goods stores, the 2016 bankruptcy of Sports Authority was a blow. The brand has struggled to build its women's business, which only comprised 20 percent of Under Armour's business in 2017. The company is behind in footwear, which made up just 20 percent of sales last year. As detailed in a recent New York Times piece, the company has long been plagued by undisciplined inventory management. Too much product ends up on sales racks, further driving down perception of the brand's quality. Compared with other sport apparel brands, Under Armour's international penetration remains low. The company generated 30 percent of its sales outside of North America in 2019. Meanwhile, Nike derived 60 percent of its revenue from the international market.

Pandemic Woes

In the midst of all the turmoil, the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Under Armour's business. Revenue was down 41 percent in the second quarter, which was actually considered better than the 40-50 percent decline that management predicted. The crushing sales loss came at the same time as Under Armour's costly restructuring plan, estimated to cost $475-525 million.

Incidentally, $475 million is also what Under Armour paid for nutrition-tracking app MyFitnessPal in 2015. Rumors making the rounds on Wall Street say that Under Armour is looking to sell the app. The company is also embroiled in a legal dispute with UCLA over a $280 million sponsorship contract that Under Armour wants to cancel. The UCLA brouhaha and the potential MyFitnessPal sale have added to the perception that Under Armour is a distressed company in need of cash.

Positives

Although the company has failed in several areas, the situation isn't all bad. Under Armour still sports a decent balance sheet. Its much-maligned interconnected fitness initiatives were on the right track, if not well-executed. The brand also remains strong among consumers who prize performance.

Balance Sheet

Under the hood, Under Armour is doing better than one might think. The company has bolstered its cash reserves from $788 million a year ago to $1.07 billion, giving it plenty of liquidity to ride out the crisis. The restructuring plan mostly consists of non-cash charges; of the $340 million in charges recorded so far, just $14 million was cash. In the second quarter, Under Armour managed to stay cash flow-positive.

Interconnected Fitness

Many analysts have criticized Under Armour's foray into tech. The company spent $700 million between 2013 and 2015 to acquire several fitness and health-related apps, including MapMyFitness, Endomondo, and MyFitnessPal. Plank envisioned Under Armour at the time as an interconnected fitness and health company that could touch all aspects of the consumer's life.

Clearly, the critics are correct that Under Armour went overboard in thinking they could do everything. But, in some ways, it was an idea ahead of its time. Lululemon's (NASDAQ:LULU) recent $500 million purchase of at-home workout startup Mirror is clearly a play on interconnected fitness. Mirror provides both the hardware and the content for at-home yoga workouts, while Lululemon itself provides the apparel. Although it remains to be seen how the purchase works out (no pun intended), analysts generally applauded the move.

In Under Armour's case, the MapMyFitness acquisition makes more sense. For example, consumers can input running shoe purchases, and the app can remind them when it's time to buy new ones based on mileage. In that case, the app's functionality directly benefits the primary Under Armour imperative of selling gear.

How MyFitnessPal relates to the core apparel business is unclear. The app is primarily used to track nutrition and food intake, which has nothing to do with selling more shirts or shoes. From the perspective of refocusing the company on priorities, it would be better to undo that acquisition.

Brand

Under Armour is hardly the first athletic apparel company to get caught in a rut. Lululemon's stock went through six long years of zero returns as the brand lost market share and suffered through several PR incidents, including the see-through pants debacle. Beginning in 2017, though, Lululemon made a huge comeback.

Even Nike went through a rough patch in the early-1980s. Shortly before the company signed Michael Jordan in 1984 for a now-legendary deal, Nike lost money for the first time in its history. Between 1982 and 1984, Nike's stock fell 70 percent in value.

Although Under Armour has lost ground with the crowd of fickle consumers who chase fashion trends, it hasn't lost its cachet as a performance brand. According to Stifel, Under Armour is still the favored brand for 13 percent of men and 12 percent of women. This underscores my own gym observations. While Under Armour may not be as street-ready as Nike, it still maintains a hardcore group of fans who care more about performance.

Turnaround Plan

Under Armour's five-year turnaround plan, first unveiled in 2018, addresses many of the criticisms raised here. In some respects, the brand's challenges are also opportunities. Under Armour's women's business, international presence, and footwear market share are still small, so there is a lot of potential for new growth vectors if they can succeed (the keyword being if).

In additional to pursuing these frontiers, the company wants to focus on a more "premium" distribution model. Under Armour wants to build up its direct-to-consumer business with higher quality product offerings, which should help rebuild some of the lost brand equity from having too much inventory floating around. Many analysts question why the brand is still sold in venues such as Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), so it seems that the company has a ways to go.

The turnaround plan also includes the standard cost-cutting fare reflected in this year's earnings. Time will tell if the plan succeeds, but Under Armour is certainly pushing hard. Another anecdote: last week, I noticed that my sister received an Under Armour brochure in the mail detailing its new women's products.

Final Word

At the current stock price, Under Armour's class C shares are trading for about 22 times its peak 2015 earnings (25 times EPS for Class A stock). That multiple is several times less than that of Nike, which trades at 54 times 2019 earnings, or Lululemon, which is changing hands for 67 times last year's earnings. Under Armour is relatively cheap for a major athletic apparel company, but the valuation suggests that the brand will return to growth in due course.

Two years into the turnaround plan, the company is still grappling with its problems on top of dealing with the pandemic. A revival seems years away, so it's hard to be extremely bullish on the present valuation. Competitors' past woes again provide some context. Consider that Lululemon traded at 20-25 times earnings at various points during its slowdown in the early-to-mid-2010s, when the company was still earning solid profits. Under Armour is trading in that range, but it's certainly in worse shape.

Under Armour is in need of repair, but it's still a solid brand that at least held sales steady prior to COVID-19. In that sense, downside risk is limited, and in ten years, it seems likely that Under Armour will be doing a lot more sales than it is today. I'd like to own the stock, but at a lower valuation.

update: as this article went to publication, Under Armour announced a deal to sell MyFitnessPal for $345 million

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.