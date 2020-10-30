Natural Gas Market: First Storage Draw To Be Reported Next Week, But Consumption Will Temporarily Drop

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 25 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

Aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States totaled around 655 bcf (or 93.6 bcf/d) in the same week.

This report covers the week ending October 30, 2020.

Total Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 703 bcf (or 100.4 bcf/d) for the week ending October 30 (+10.5 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) and +2.5 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and jumped sharply from +12.6 bcf/d to +20.3 bcf/d.

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 655 bcf (or 93.6 bcf/d) for the week ending October 30 (-1.3 bcf/d w-o-w and -8.7 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but moderated from +7.0 bcf/d to +5.0 bcf/d.

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

November 6

Total supply: 93.1 bcf/d (-9.6 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-9.6 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 96.2 bcf/d (-6.7 bcf/d y-o-y)

November 13

Total supply: 94.0 bcf/d (-9.4 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-9.4 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 96.2 bcf/d (-20.4 bcf/d y-o-y)

In the week ending November 13, 5-sector natural consumption is projected to drop by as much as 19 bcf/d y-o-y, but mostly due to base effects. Therefore, supply-demand balance will temporarily loosen up a bit.

Please note that these forecasts are updated daily.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Natgas consumption (seven-day average) is projected to decrease by -4.3% over the next 7 days (from 83.3 bcf/d today to 79.7 bcf/d on November 6). Overall, total natural gas demand has already passed its "seasonal trough" (on September 20) and is now projected to trend higher but is also currently projected to remain mostly below last year's level (see the chart below - notice that demand is projected to drop sharply - albeit temporarily - from November 2 to November 6).

At the same time, we should remember that the weather forecast can change very quickly and at any moment, so we need to be very careful during this time of the year. Natural gas is primarily a winter commodity. The "cold season" is the time of high volatility in natural gas markets. Changes in heating-degree days (HDDs) have a disproportionately stronger impact on consumption than changes in cooling-degree days (CDDs).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down substantially in the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs has more than doubled (from 51 to 105). However, total "energy demand" (measured in total degree days - TDDs) should be just 3.3% above last year's level but as much 30.2% above the norm.

Actual TDDs are currently projected to reach a near-term peak on November 2 and are then projected to drop sharply and remain below the norm until November 11. There still appears to be a “bearish divergence” between the forward curve (Dec. contract) and the number of projected TDDs (for November) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-Degree-Day Factors

In the week ending October 30, non-degree-day factors were "bullish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were above the norm (18.9 GW per day on average).

The average spread between natural gas and coal widened by +$0.333 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.4 bcf/d (+0.2 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +1.1 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar generation was stronger (vs. a year ago), but hydro and wind generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending October 30, these three factors added some 200 MMcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors was positive at around +4.9 bcf/d, which was 0.4 bcf/d above last year's level.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to be "significantly bearish" (vs. 2019) - particularly due to weaker coal-to-gas-switching and stronger wind generation.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 25 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -34.3 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 143 bcf by December 4. Storage "surplus" vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by 193 bcf (over the same period).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

