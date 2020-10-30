At $36.87, shares can potentially double an investor's money (28% annualised) in just over 3 years. We reiterate our Buy rating on Altria.

Altria's 2020 EPS is now expected to be up 2-4%, we expect a 6% CAGR thereafter, and the Dividend Yield is over 9%.

With much better cigarette volumes, the Smokeable segment saw revenues were 4% and operating income up 10% year-on-year.

On an adjusted basis, Altria's cigarette volumes were down only 1% year-on-year for Q3, and only 2% year-to-date.

U.S. cigarette industry volume declines continued to stabilise in Q3, with the e-vapor threat receding and COVID-19 seemingly a positive.

Introduction

In this article we review Altria's (MO) Q3 2020 results this morning, prior to the 9 am EST earnings call.

Since we upgraded our rating to Buy in February, shares have lost 17.0% (after dividends), reflecting a wider poor performance for tobacco stocks that also included Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Imperial Tobacco (OTCQX:IMBBY).

Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Altria was based on an expectation that its EPS growth would return to 6% and its P/E would re-rates to 12x if the U.S. cigarette market were to continue to stabilise.

We saw limited near-term downside as the U.S. cigarette market has again become fundamentally stable after growth in the e-vapor category reversed as a result of regulatory actions since Q3 2019.

In our July article we raised our forecasts, expecting a 2020 EPS of $4.30 (mid-point of then management guidance) and an EPS CAGR of 6.0% thereafter (which we believe to be achievable even with volume declines of up to 5% annually).

Cigarette Volume Stabilised Further in Q3

During Q3 2020, U.S. cigarette volume declines had continued to stabilise; on a last-twelve-month basis, industry volume decline fell from 3.5% at Q2 2020 to 1.5% at Q3 2020:

U.S. Cigarette Industry Volume Decline by Component (Rolling LTM) Source: Altria quarterly metrics (Q3 2020).

The stabilisation has come from a mixture of a receding of the e-vapor threat and macro factors (likely related to COVID-19).

Compared to the Q1 2020 figures (pre-COVID), the cross-category movement has improved 150 bps to being a positive contributor, as smokers returned from e-vapour. The number of U.S. vapers has fallen from 11.8m at 2019 year-end to 9.7m at September. Juul (JUUL), the category leader whose growth had previously helped expand the category, saw its volume share fell from high 40s ppt in Q3 2019 and before, to 39% in Q3 2020. In fact, Altria wrote down the value of its Juul investment by another $2.6bn this quarter, and one of the reasons cited was “the evolving U.S. e-vapor category and associated competitive dynamics”, reflecting much lower expectations for Juul.

Compared to the Q2 2020 figures (pst-COVID), macroeconomic & other factors has contributed 200 bps more, likely related to COVID-19 impact's on smoking.

As a result of these improvements, Altria has become more optimistic on the 2020 cigarette industry volume decline, and has revised its estimate, from -2% to -3.5% previously, to flat to -1.5%.

Altria Cigarette Volume Almost Flat Y/Y

Benefiting from the wider industry volume stabilisation, Altria's reported cigarette shipment volume was almost flat (-0.4%) year-on-year in Q3, with Marlboro volume actually up 0.7% year-on-year:

Altria Cigarette Volumes (Q3 2020) Source: Altria results release (Q3 2020).

Adjusted for trade and inventory movements, calendar differences, etc, Altria's cigarette volume was down 1% year-on-year in Q3, vs. industry volume increasing 1%; and it was down 2% year-on-year for Q1-3, vs. industry volume being flat. This marked a significant improvement from the decline acceleration seen during 2016-19:

Altria Cigarette Volume Growth Y/Y (Adjusted) (Since 2013) Source: Altria company filings.

Smokeables Operating Income Up 10% Year-on-Year

The much-improved cigarette volume performance means that the Smokeables segment saw revenues up 4% and OCI (Operating Companies Income) up approx. 10% year-on-year, both for Q3 and year-to-date:

Altria Smokeables P&L (Q3 2020) Source: Altria results release (20Q3).

Oral Tobacco Making Some Progress

In the Oral Tobacco segment (15% of group OCI in 2019), Altria is making some progress with its on! nicotine pouches, expanding its distribution footprint by 40% (16k stores) during Q3 2020.

Nicotine pouches have been a rapidly-growing area, driving the oral tobacco industry volume up 6.5% year-on-year in Q3 2020 (on a rolling-6-month basis), accelerating again from Q2’s 6.0%. We know from Swedish Match's (OTCPK:SWMAF) Q3 results that on! in-market sales has closed to doubled from Q2 to Q3, though that still represented less growth in dollars than Swedish Match's. Altria is still losing share in oral tobacco, given its large existing snus business, with its market share down 270 bps year-on-year to 50.1%:

U.S. Nicotine Pouches Volume & Market Share (Since 2019) Source: Swedish Match results presentation (Q3 2020).

Notwithstanding this market share loss, the Oral Tobacco segment saw both revenues and OCI up by approx. 8% on a year-to-date basis:

Altria Oral Tobacco P&L (Q3 2020) Source: Altria results release (Q3 2020).

Group EPS is Growing

Overall, Altira group revenues were up 3.9% year-on-year in Q3, but higher interest expense meant its Profit Before Tax was only up 2% year-on-year. Including a higher tax rate, Altria's adjusted EPS was flat year-on-year in Q3, but up 5.6% for year-to-date:

Altria Group P&L (Q3 2020) Source: Altria results release (Q3 2020).

Altria has raised its full-year 2020 outlook, and is now expecting EPS growth of +2% to +4% (from flat to +4% before).

Adjusted earnings exclude the new $2.6bn impairment on Juul investment. While disappointing, only $1.6bn of value is left (from an original $12.9bn). Note also that Altria's revised investment agreement in February specified that it could launch its own U.S. e-vapor operations again if the value of its Juul stake were to fall below $1.28bn.

Altria's stakes in Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) and Cronos (OTC:CRON) both currently have fair values that are below their carrying values, but Altria is monitoring rather than making any write-downs at this stage. Anheuser-Busch Inbev just cancelled its interim dividend, which would reduce Altria's cashflows slightly (the dividend was worth $396m in 2019).

Valuation

At $36.87, Altria shares are at a 8.7x P/E and a 11.1% FCF Yield; the Dividend Yield is 9.3% ($3.44 per share):

Altria Valuation & Cashflows (2015-19A) Source: Altria company filings.

Altria continues to be highly cash-generative and management has a policy to pay out 80% of its EPS as dividends. Net Debt / EBITDA is now 2.2x, and we expect share buybacks to resume later in 2020 or in early 2021.

Illustrative Returns Calculations

We update the 2020 EPS figure in our illustrative calculations, but otherwise leave forecasts unchanged:

2020E EPS of $4.34, mid-point of management guidance

Thereafter EPS CAGR at 6.0%

Dividend at current $0.86 / quarter for Q4 of 2020, then starts growing with EPS at 80% payout ratio

P/E at 12.0x at 2023 year-end exit, improving from current 8.7x, still implying a 6.7% Dividend Yield

At $36.87, the exit price of $62.03 and dividends mean can almost double their money (28% annualised return) in just over 3 years:

Illustrative Altria Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO,PM,SWMAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

