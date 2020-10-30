Income Lab Ideas: The Best Preferred Investments

We are looking at how CEFs in this space plummeted in the March madness of 2020.

Preferred shares offer investors a combination of equity and fixed-income features. For the equity similarities, they can trade on a stock exchange throughout the day. Additionally, they can be converted to common shares if they are issued as convertible preferred stocks. For the fixed-income features, they offer a fixed-dividend and are tied to par value.

Traditionally, the par value for most publicly-traded securities is $25 per share. That being said, they can also be issued in denominations of $50, $100, $1,000, or even more for some privately issued offerings. Preferred offerings are also in the middle of the capital stack. Meaning that they are paid out before investors of common shares in the case of a bankruptcy. Though they are paid out after other debts are issued.

Another common characteristic is that they are largely issued by financial institutions. Though they can be issued by all sorts of companies; even some closed-end funds issue preferred for raising leverage. The primary reason for financial institutions to issue preferred stock is to help with their capital ratio for regulation purposes.

Preferred stock can trade at premiums and discounts, similar to CEFs. This is due to them being traded throughout the day on an exchange. However, they more traditionally stay near their par value - at whichever level they might be issued at.

That is why some investors might have been shocked by what we witnessed in March's sell-off, at that time, many preferred prices collapsed. This happened for two primary reasons. The first was that preferred shares typically have lower volume, in general. That means during a sell-off, this balance is easily thrown off. Essentially, they went through a liquidity crisis.

However, putting even more pressure on the selling side of the equation was margin calls. Since preferred shares (and other fixed-income investments) traditionally do hold their value close to par, they became prime targets for liquidating to meet these cash needs.

In the CEF space, this was exacerbated by funds utilizing leverage on top. Since the safety in preferred is there, this is generally not a problem at all - even having high leverage due to stability in pricing. Though for the two reasons highlighted above, this was additional pressure for CEFs.

That being the case, I wanted to look at several of the preferred stock offerings. Nuveen, John Hancock, and Flaherty & Crumrine all have offerings that are focused on preferred stock. I've highlighted John Hancock and Flaherty & Crumrine as being attractive fund sponsors in the space as well. That being said, F&C came back as one of the strongest rebounding out of all three of these funds' offerings.

Cohen & Steers also offers two preferred CEF offerings. Their focus is more on REITs. However, you can also gain exposure to some C&S preferred selections by investing in their other funds. They offer some exposure in almost all of their funds to preferred holdings. Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) traditionally carries about 50% of preferred stock.

Longer-Term Performance

In comparing the preferred CEF line-up, I wanted to take a look at the 5-year annualized returns first. This gives us a bit longer of a track-record for comparing the funds.

One other caveat to this is that all the funds discussed today offer exposure to other asset classes as well, within these funds. This includes preferred and stock or preferred and fixed-income. To keep it simple, we are going to be discussing the 16 funds that CEFConnect classifies as preferred offerings. Though there are plenty of funds that do have some exposure - as mentioned above with Cohen & Steers' funds.

Name Ticker Premium/Discount Distribution Rate 5-Year NAV Flah&Crum Preferred Securities FFC 7.56% 7.28% 8.56% Flah & Crum Dynamic Pref & Income Fund DFP 9.03% 7.13% 8.49% Flah&Crum Total Return Fund FLC 3.22% 7.28% 8.27% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income PFD 19.48% 6.21% 8.1% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opp PFO 4.90% 6.75% 8.03% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income PSF 4.15% 7.08% 7.65% Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Pref & Income LDP -4.32% 7.23% 7.38% First Trust Inter Dur Pref & Income Fund FPF -4.27% 7.32% 7.09% Nuveen Pref & Income Securities JPS -3.66% 6.78% 6.73% Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund JPI -2.21% 6.94% 6.35% JHancock Premium Dividend Fund PDT 0.61% 8.90% 5.97% Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund JPC -5.28% 7.39% 5.2% JHancock Preferred Income HPI 3.40% 7.62% 4.95% JHancock Preferred Income III HPS -1.21% 8.08% 4.91% JHancock Preferred Income II HPF -1.62% 8.15% 4.83% Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term JPT -0.69% 6.16%

For reference, the iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF) over the last annualized 5-year period returned 4.80%. In that regard, each one of these funds outperformed that unleveraged ETF. This makes sense, as it is unleveraged.

I believe the findings here are quite striking, and a bit surprising. The main takeaway is how much these funds must overlap when they are from the same sponsor. The leading 5 preferred offerings are from F&C. This is followed by the C&S offerings. Then, First Trust makes the list with their one fund. Then, besides a couple of Nuveen offerings split up between John Hancock, we see John Hancock's offerings leading the bottom.

Of course, JPT hasn't been around for 5 years, so that is why they are listed at the bottom. Additionally, John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) - while an attractive fund, traditionally carries a heavy amount of equity exposure. In fact, combined, they hold more exposure to common stocks and bonds than they do preferred. Higher exposure to equities would give us the initial takeaway would be that they should be able to produce more attractive returns based. This is based on the equity asset class that has historically delivered higher performance.

That being said, the equity portion of PDT's portfolio is quite concentrated in utilities. Utilities haven't necessarily offered investors the stability that they traditional have either during a crash year. They also haven't offered the same rebounds that other asset classes have experienced.

John Hancock Preferred Income (HPI), John Hancock Preferred Income II (HPF), and John Hancock Preferred Income III (HPS) bring up the bottom of the list as terms of performance. They also mix in more exposure to bonds rather than equity positions. HPI, for example, HPI last reported; 72.2% in U.S. preferred, 17.8% in corporate bonds, 5.3% in foreign preferred, and 3.8% in stocks.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC), as of their last report, held 75.8% in "preferred stock & hybrid preferred securities." They also held 16.7% in "contingent capital securities" and 5.1% in "corporate debt securities." Contingent capital securities can also be debt or preferred investments. Essentially, it is a type of convertible security.

As we can see based on the allocations, FFC handily outperformed John Hancock in their stock offerings over the last 5-year period. The biggest surprise is that PDT couldn't outperform this list based on its heavier equity exposure. Even Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF) was able to put up respectable returns as they report holding almost all preferred shares in their portfolio.

March Madness Performance

The next performance I wanted to look at was how far of a plunge these funds went through during March madness. From the peak on February 19th, 2020, to trough on March 23, 2020. Though that being said, the widest discounts experienced for CEFs was several days earlier before the lowest point, on March 18th.

To keep it easier to view, we will split the tickers among two charts. The top chart will be the total price return, and the bottom will be the total NAV return.

What we can take away from the above is that PDT was the weakest performing on a total NAV return and a total price return. This does make sense as they have that heavier exposure to utility exposure. However, the reverse wasn't true on the long-term performance. Even while the total NAV return wasn't that far away from some other preferred funds. Again, as a reminder, these drops were exaggerated in the CEF wrapper due to all of these funds utilizing leverage. In fact, CEFConnect is showing PDT as the highest allocation to leverage at around 37%. The larger drop and subsequent smaller rebound are at play here driving up the total effective leverage.

The lowest amount of leverage goes to the newest offering. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT). This would be because it is a term fund, at which point it will be liquidated in the future. Having a bunch of securities needing to be offloaded at the termination date could cause issues. This is especially true when these funds hold sizeable amounts of level 2 assets.

Predictably, the most conservative fund in the space would appear to be JPT. This seems like a natural choice for being more conservative as their term structure is winding down in the not so distant future. They have 45.8% invested in "institutional preferred," 29.8% in "retail preferred," 16.3% in "contingent capital securities" and 5.2% in corporate bonds.

Conclusion

The final conclusion on preferred investing funds comes down to Flaherty & Crumrine still being regarded as one of the best-preferred managers out there. Now, we have the data to back this up.

The most surprising conclusion here is how poor John Hancock funds had performed. That is even while all three of their funds focused mainly on preferred didn't hold up well in comparison. All three almost dropped the same ~49% through March madness. At the same time, John Hancock and Flaherty & Crumrine hold all-around 33% leverage as well. It just simply comes down to them being able to offer better historical returns, even during a panic selling environment. That being said, I don't plan on going out to sell my John Hancock funds tomorrow. I still find their utility/preferred fund mixture appealing. Primarily by holding the popular John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD).

Additionally, Cohen & Steers has done a respectable job with their two preferred offerings. This should bode well for their funds that use a hybrid allocation. More specifically, RNP, that holds about 50/50 between REITs and preferred.

