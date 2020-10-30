Source: made by Author

Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY, OTC:POYYF), pretty much like Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY), continues to benefit from relatively high gold prices while running at full capacity. Unlike many international peers in the sector, the company manages to mitigate the negative effect of the pandemic. Given that there's nothing to worry about on the operational side of things, and the bullish points I mentioned in my previous article about Polymetal are still relevant, I keep my Bullish rating on the stock.

Gold equivalent production increased 7% year on year to 477 Koz, driven by strong results at Omolon, Voro, and Kyzyl. Production for 9 months of 2020 reached 1,200 Koz, an increase of 5% YoY. It should be noted that the production results for 2019 and 2020 are calculated based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio (prior to Q2 2020, Polymetal used 80:1 Au/Ag ratio) and excluding base metals (previously were included).

Revenue for the third quarter increased 35% YoY to $884 million, driven by high prices for gold and silver, as well as increased sales. Revenue for 9 months of 2020 increased by 26% year on year to $2019 million. The company expects that the discrepancy between production and sales of gold, which arose mainly in Voro and Kyzyl, will be resolved in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net debt decreased by $80 million to $1.61 billion, while the company paid out dividends of $189 million ($0.40 per share), which is two times more than in the same period last year. The company has confirmed its TCC forecast and expects cash costs by the end of 2020 in the range of $650-700/oz.

Dividends

As I've already covered in one of my previous articles about Polymetal, the company changed its dividend policy in August, replacing the special annual dividend with a new approach to the calculation of final dividends. Regular dividends remain the same - at least 50% of adjusted IFRS net income if the leverage is below 2.5 Net Debt/EBITDA, but the Board of Directors may increase the final payment for the year to 100% of free cash flow.

Polymetal considers the chances of paying 100% of FCF in dividends for 2020 as very high, but much will depend on gold prices and the USD/RUB rate.

Webinar With Polymetal's Chief Financial Officer: Highlights

This October, Polymetal's CFO Maxim Nazimok participated in the webinar (source is in Russian) organized by VTB Bank for retail investors. Let me share some interesting insights from the conversation (translated from Russian by me for my readers):

Polymetal preventively takes necessary measures to reduce the company's impact on climate change and considers itself one of the most transparent Russian companies in terms of ESG reporting.

Mr. Nazimok commented on possible changes in taxation of gold miners. In his opinion, gold miners are more or less fairly taxed compared to more privileged Nornickel OTCPK:NILSY) doesn't expect any changes in the taxation in 2021 , but can't exclude such changes in 2022 and later. He also noted that the gold mining industry is pretty capex-intensive, so the government can't easily increase taxes without disincentivizing gold producers from investing in new projects.

Polymetal still conservatively estimates its reserves using a price mark of 1,200 oz/ounce.

The company expects that its debt load will go down below 1x Net Debt/EBITDA by the end of the year.

Mr. Nazimok sees a two-fold increase in dividend payments for H2 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. This will be possible if the company pays 100% of FCF for H2 2020.

Polymetal expects that the share of silver in overall production will continue to decrease as new gold mining projects become operational. For reference, the current silver/gold production volumes ratio is 15%/75%.

The current share of underground mining vs. open-pit mining is 40%/60%.

. Polymetal isn't going to acquire new deposits anytime soon and will focus on developing its existing portfolio of projects.

Considering the dramatically increased free-float, Polymetal may be finally included in the GDX index after the December index review, but Mr. Nazimok admits that this may not happen due to geopolitical reasons or any other factors unknown to anyone except the creators of the index.

Final Thoughts

I don't anticipate anything miraculous about gold prices in the near term, so it would be already nice for the bullish case if they'll just stand where they are at the moment. Thus, my bullish rating is based on "internal" catalysts - relatively high dividends and a potential inflow of money from passive funds. The stock has been stagnant in the last month, so investors still have an opportunity to buy some shares for a decent price.

