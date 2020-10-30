Though the dividend was cut earlier this year, it's probably only a matter of time before the quarterly payout begins rising again.

IRT is slowing its equity issuance, and though the debt load remains quite high, deleveraging is slowly underway as well.

With mostly Class B apartments in second- and third-tier cities, IRT has avoided the bulk of the pain from COVID-19 felt by other multifamily REITs.

Thesis In Short

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) has performed well during COVID-19 due to the positioning of its real estate in non-gateway cities in growing states. The overhang of poor financial management from years past seems to be easing, largely with the help of a favorable equity market and rising stock price. IRT still has work to do after a painful dividend cut earlier this year, but the REIT appears to be on the right path.

Full Thesis: Good Locations, Improving Finances

The contrasts between the Sun Belt-focused, mid-quality apartment REIT IRT and its coastal luxury apartment peer, Equity Residential (EQR), could not be starker.

As I explained in a recent Seeking Alpha article on EQR, the REIT's highly urban and coastal apartments have gotten slammed this year by the pandemic, work-from-home, and lockdowns. Rent rates and occupancy are down, and lease renewals have lagged. For IRT's suburban, Class B apartments in mostly second- and third-tier cities in Sun Belt states, on the other hand, rent rates, occupancy, and lease renewals have all risen from their pre-pandemic levels.

This positioning in the southern Sun Belt region of the US is strategic. According to Legg Mason, 75% of total US population growth over the last decade has been in Sun Belt states.

Source: Legg Mason

IRT's Sun Belt (58% of NOI) & Midwest (42% of NOI) Portfolio: Source: IRT September Presentation

What's more, before the pandemic hit and spurred the flight of many people from Northern, coastal cities further South, Legg Mason projected Sun Belt population growth to dramatically outpace growth outside of the region over the next ten years:

Source: Legg Mason

Now that COVID-19 has occurred, I would expect the pre-existing trends of faster growth in Sun Belt states to only accelerate.

Looking back, this higher population growth rate has translated into faster rent growth for all types of commercial real estate, including multifamily/apartments:

Commercial Real Estate Rent Growth, 2014-2018:

Source: Legg Mason

I see no reason why this trend wouldn't continue into the future, which will be beneficial to IRT.

But what about IRT's financial management? My main complaint about the stock in the past year and a half has been management's persistent overuse of equity issuance. Since debt levels are very high — and have been so for quite some time — that has left capital recycling (selling fully priced assets) and equity issuance as IRT's only viable means of raising capital for investments. For that reason, from mid-2018 to the beginning of 2020, both IRT's total asset base and its cash flow per share were flat.

I complained about the incessant share issuance in a May 2019 article, arguing that the dividend was not safe and could even be cut soon. Sure enough, as soon as the pandemic hit, IRT cut the dividend by 33%, from $0.18 per quarter to $0.12 per quarter, where it remains today. This dividend cut highlights the complete lack of a margin of safety prior to the pandemic.

At this point, however, I am happy to report that IRT seems to have turned a corner. The dividend cut seems to have instilled more financial discipline in the company. It has slowed equity issuance, even while deleveraging and investments steadily continue.

At $12 per share, IRT trades at about 15.3x expected 2020 core funds from operations (IRT's version of adjusted FFO) and a 4% dividend yield based on the current payout. If the dividend returns to its previous level, then buying the stock at $12 would render a 6% yield-on-cost.

Mid-Pandemic (Third Quarter) Update

IRT's multifamily properties have proven themselves to be resilient and defensive through a pandemic/recession combo this year, especially as compared to Class A gateway apartments:

Source: IRT September Presentation

IRT collected 98.8% of Q3 rent, or 98.9% if you count deferral agreements, and October rent has come in at around the same pace as September with 96.5% collected by October 27th.

In Q2, IRT actually collected 98.2% of rent, while deferring 0.9%. So Q3's results, in terms of cash in hand, were better than the prior quarter's. As we can see below, IRT only had to agree to $55,000 in monthly rent deferrals in Q3, compared to $424,000 in Q2.

Source: Third Quarter 2020 Press Release

The REIT enjoys a high occupancy rate as of October 27th at 95%, 2.5 percentage points higher than its occupancy at the end of October, 2019 and 0.9 points higher than the end of Q3.

On a same-store basis (excluding new properties and newly renovated units), occupancy at the end of Q3 stood at 94.6% and had risen to 95.3% by October 27th.

Rent rates on new leases for the same-store portfolio increased 1.8% YoY, and renewals were up 0.5%. On a combined basis (new leases plus renewals), lease-over-lease rent rates rose 1.1% YoY. So far in October, IRT's rent rates were improving much more markedly than in the third quarter, with rates on new leases up 7.4% and renewals up 1.3% for a blended rate of 3.9% in the same-store portfolio.

Source: Third Quarter 2020 Press Release

IRT's average monthly rent of $1,106 across its full portfolio is up 2.2% from last year, and average rent for the same-store portfolio is up 0.8% YoY.

Of course, partly due to the pandemic, total operating expenses have also grown at 3.6% year-to-date. Although same-store NOI grew at 1.5% YoY, a sign of management's ability to control costs enough to turn a profit.

Source: Third Quarter 2020 Press Release

Total core FFO rose 14% YoY in the third quarter to $19.4 million, with CFFO per share coming in at $0.20, up a penny from Q3 2019's $0.19.

The dividend of $0.12 per share represents a 60% payout ratio based on this quarter's CFFO. For the year so far, the payout ratio has been 71.2%. If the dividend returned to its previous quarterly level of $0.18 per share, and if CFFO per share remained around $0.78 (which I expect it to hit this year), then the payout ratio would push back up to 92.3% — around its pre-Covid level.

How about the debt? IRT's heavy debt load was another concern I had last year.

Well, debt is still pretty substantial. Net debt to EBITDA sat at 9.1x in Q3, down slightly from 9.2x in the second quarter of this year. This is also down from the 9.7x peak leverage ratio hit in Q1 2017.

IRT doesn't have much debt coming due over the next few years. The next big refinancing hurdle comes in 2023:

Source: IRT September Presentation

IRT does have some financial flexibility with its $217 million of liquidity, including $10 million in cash, $108 million available in the credit facility, and $99 million of proceeds remaining from its forward equity raise. (By the way, the high "short interest" in IRT one might see reported on various websites including Seeking Alpha does not actually represent shares sold short by IRT bears. It's a function of the remaining forward equity that has not yet been exercised.)

Interest coverage has also ticked up slightly, from Q2's 2.8x to Q3's 3.0x, largely because of the fall in interest rates. It's a big step up from Q3 2019's 2.6x multiple.

Equity (share) issuance is where I see marked improvement from the IRT management team. Quarter-over-quarter, there was basically no equity issuance, counting both common shares and operating partnership units.

Q3 2020 On Far Left Column; Q3 2019 On Far Right Column:

Source: Third Quarter 2020 Press Release

As you can see above, weighted average shares ticked up only barely in Q3 2020, a much better situation than the 3.8% rise in shares from Q1 to Q2.

Hence we find, with the slowing equity issuance, CFFO per share beginning to slowly edge upward. In the first nine months of 2019, CFFO per share came in at $0.55, whereas in the first nine months of 2020 it had risen 7.3% to $0.59. Total CFFO had increased 10.4% in that time period, but the ~7% growth in shares outstanding diminished the amount by which CFFO per share could rise.

IRT's value-add (apartment renovation) investments continue apace, with 237 units renovated in Q3 and 774 year-to-date. Management expects to complete another 275 renovations in the fourth quarter. Average rent premiums per renovation are impressive at 18%. In other words, average rent for renovated units is 18% higher than average rent for non-renovated units. IRT has identified four more apartment complexes in which it will begin unit renovations in the first half of 2021.

The REIT's capital recycling strategy also continues. For 2020, IRT has a few acquisitions in the works and several dispositions, each averaging around a 5% cap rate. Once all expected transactions are closed, IRT will end up with a roughly $36 million net increase in real estate assets. I'm happy to see substantial asset growth from IRT this year.

Conclusion

Could IRT's recent improvements in financial management prove to be a mirage? Once the pandemic is over, could they revert to their old ways of high debt levels and equity issuance? Maybe. It's something I will be watching closely going forward.

However, the steps taken thus far, along with the impressive performance so far this year in terms of rent collection, rental rates, and occupancy, give me some degree of confidence. And they are executing well on their value-add (renovation) investments, which is the real growth driver for the REIT. Put this recent execution together with IRT's largely Sun Belt property locations and there is a recipe for long-term outperformance.

I'm cautiously bullish on IRT for long-term dividend growth.

