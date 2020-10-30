Continuing a strong trend in the digital ad market, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) smashed analyst estimates and placed the company back on the fast growth path. The stock is seeing an initial strong bounce as the market wasn't expecting such a huge beat by a tech company worth over $1 trillion. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock expecting both a rebound in digital ad sales and welcoming a corporate breakup.

Source: Google Cloud website

Robust Growth

Alphabet had a remarkable quarter considering revenues beat analyst estimates by an incredible $3.3 billion. Not often does a company beat quarterly analyst revenues estimates by billions of dollars.

A big key to the quarter was Google Search returning to growth after dipping over 10% in Q2. The market had expected far weaker sales in traditional advertising channels this quarter. The actual big growth was all based on YouTube ad revenues surging 32% and Google Cloud jumping 45%. Those two growth sectors generated over $3.4 billion worth of additional revenues in Q3, topping all of the growth in Search which accounts for ~57% of total revenues.

Source: Alphabet Q3'20 earnings release

Clearly, the company is no longer solely reliant on Search to drive revenue growth setting up Alphabet for years of growth ahead. When this happens, the stock becomes very cheap again as investors get past some of the complications with one-time charges.

This quarter, investors need to take a step back from the excitement over the company printing a large EPS of $16.40. The number sounds impressive, but the massive $5.19 EPS beat is due in large part to the $2.1 billion in Other income this year versus the $549 million loss last Q3. The frustration with Alphabet shifting a few years back to just reporting GAAP numbers is that investors want a clean view of operating earnings and a $1.9 billion gain from equity securities isn't useful in this case.

Source: Alphabet Q3'20 earnings release

In total, the Other income was boosted $1.7 billion by non interest income/expense related items. Just this boost alone contributed nearly $2.50 per share in earnings on 686 million shares.

Regardless, this quick math shows how even adjusted earnings were still somewhere close to $13.90 per share while analysts forecast only $11.21 per share. This number is even before adding back large stock-based compensation expenses.

Back To Normal

The Q3 numbers highlight that business is already back to normal in the digital ad world. Before the results, analysts had cut 2021 EPS targets to only $56.30 while previous targets were $63.61 before COVID-19 temporarily crushed forecasts.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings revisions

My previous research after the Q2 earnings report highlighted how the stock-based compensation spend approaching $13 billion annually contributes to a nearly $19 EPS hit based on 686 million shares. My estimates had adjusted EPS jumping to at least $83 whether in 2021 or 2022 based on COVID-19 impacts when adding the $19 SBC hit to the analyst EPS target of nearly $64.

The net cash balance of $120 billion adds even further value for a stock only trading with a market cap of $1.1 trillion. The company spent $7.9 billion on share buybacks in the quarter. Any reduction to the share count will boost my adjusted 2021 EPS target of $83. The stock trades at $1,675 in after-hours trading, so Alphabet is no longer the huge bargain of the last couple of years. Still, Alphabet is not very expensive in comparison to the other tech giants.

The EV is only $1.0 trillion with the net cash balance placing the stock at $1,500 after deducting out ~$175 per share in net cash. Alphabet only trades at 18.1x my adjusted 2021 EPS estimates. The stock continues to trade at an extreme bargain to Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Facebook (FB).

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that now probably isn't the most ideal time to buy Alphabet. The stock has traded below $1,500 outside of just a few months this year, so chasing Alphabet at $1,675 isn't ideal. Regardless, Alphabet remains the cheapest stock in the giant tech universe.