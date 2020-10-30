Honeywell may take a haircut on their obligation and has been acquiring the stock in the open market.

The courts have approved KPS’s offer as a stalking horse which sets off an auction for the company.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) (OTCPK:GTXMQ) was a darling of Seeking Alpha as it possessed many characteristics to appear to be a Value Investor’s dream stock as it generated exceptionally high Returns on Invested Capital, operated in a quasi-duopolistic market with BorgWarner (BWA) and participated in an industry that was poised for growth. However, what lurked beneath the surface was an obligation payable to Honeywell (HON) that was not well understood given the payment had no impact on Garrett Motion’s Income Statement.

In my bearish piece on Garrett Motion (Garrett Motion - A Value Investors' Nightmare), my thesis was that this obligation payable to Honeywell consumed its cash flow and, once this obligation was included in Garrett Motion’s Enterprise Value, it was not as cheap as it appeared. Since my article posted, Garrett Motion filed for bankruptcy protection. Most of the time, buying stocks that have filed for bankruptcy is not a sound investing decision, but the time to BUY Garrett Motion is NOW as:

Honeywell may take a haircut on their obligation and has been acquiring the stock in the open market.

The common stock may be worth more than $6 per share implying a ~50% return.

Bankruptcy Court Approved KPS’s offer and sets off an auction for the company

After Garrett Motion filed for Bankruptcy, KPS made a “stalking horse” (Stalking Horse Bid) offer. The intent of a stalking horse offer is to establish a “floor” value of the company and, therefore, commence an auction process with court approval. Prior to the court’s approval, KPS made a revised offer and increased their offer for the assets of Garrett Motion (Revised KPS Offer). In this revised offer, KPS stated:

Buyer is prepared to remain a public company following the Closing (as successor registrant to the Company) that is listed on a recognized U.S. stock exchange and, in this connection, offer up to $350 million of co-investment opportunity (on the same economic terms as KPS) to the Company’s existing shareholders (no less than $100 million of which would be made available to all shareholders on a pro rata basis pursuant to a customary rights offering). (Emphasis added)

As a result, the revised offer indicates an equity valuation of up to $4.60 per share of Garrett Motion equity (assuming 76M shares outstanding).

However, there was a competing offer led by Centerbridge Partners, Oaktree Capital Management and Honeywell (Centerbridge Offer) that will inject ~$1.1B of preferred equity and, also, re-instate the common equity. Additionally, this competing proposal states that all unsecured creditors with the exception of Honeywell will not be impaired. Honeywell, on the other hand, will convert its claim from a liability to new Series Preferred B Stock.

Ultimately, the Court approved KPS’s “stalking horse” offer enabling KPS to be reimbursed for costs associated with the deal and a break-up fee of $63M if KPS is outbid in the auction process.

Honeywell may take a haircut and is buying Garrett Motion equity

In my prior bearish post on Garrett Motion, I emphasized that the obligation to Honeywell is consuming Garrett Motion’s cashflow and, moreover, I discussed briefly the litigation between Garrett Motion and Honeywell. While I did not handicap the outcome of the litigation, I did draw one simple conclusion:

Any reduction to the Indemnification liability will be a positive catalyst for the stock, all else being equal.

On October 29th, Honeywell filed a 13D (Honeywell 13D) indicating that they acquired 0.62% of Garrett Motion equity with an average cost of ~$3.50. In this filing, Honeywell discloses:

The Reporting Person intends (but does not commit) to purchase from time to time in open-market transactions (and subject to market prices) additional Shares up to but not exceeding 4.75% of the Company’s outstanding Shares.

Source: SEC Form 13D

The key to this analysis is the comparison between the KPS and Centerbridge et al. offers that was filed (Offer Comparisons) where in this illustrative valuation, the Centerbridge et al. proposal indicates that Honeywell will take a 50% haircut on their obligation. From Garrett Motion’s most recently filed 10-Q (GTX 10-Q), the obligation to Honeywell was $1,341M and in the Illustrative Reinstated Equity Value, the Series B Preferred Stock has a value of $684M. On the other hand, the KPS offer (modeled by the Centerbridge team) assumes a 75% haircut to the Honeywell Obligation. Much like I wrote in my original piece on Garrett Motion, the “key” to the equity valuation focuses on this obligation to Honeywell.

Source: Offer Comparisons

Common Stock May Be Worth More Than $6/Share

The auction process has commenced and may Garrett Motion go to the highest bidder. In the end, based upon the illustrative equity valuation proposed by Centerbridge et al., I believe that it's fair to assume a range of outcomes from 50% to 75% for the haircut on the obligation to Honeywell. Based upon what is known and assuming a higher offer is proposed, the stock price is worth at least $6 per share which assumes an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5X and a haircut to the Honeywell obligation of 75%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTXMQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.