Renewable Natural Gas - ESG Will Drive Growth

Renewable Natural Gas (NYSE:RNG) is natural gas of commercial pipeline quality, primarily created by harvesting and processing the gases generated by the anaerobic decay of biological material. The dominant sources today are municipal landfills and animal waste. The raw output from these facilities is called biogas or Landfill Gas (LFG), and must be further processed to become RNG.

Pipeline quality natural gas is typically 95% or more methane. Biogas is typically 45-60% methane, with about half the energy content of pipeline gas. Biogas may be burned locally as is, or upgraded to RNG. The upgrade process removes water, CO2, nitrogen, oxygen, and contaminants to produce a gas with 96-98% methane, suitable for injection into the pipeline gas grid. Alternatively, RNG may be compressed on-site into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicle fuel.

The value of biogas, and RNG, may include the sale of marketable associated environmental attributes - such as Green House Gas (NYSE:GHG) credits and Renewable Energy Credits (REC) for Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) compliance.

Production Volume of RNG

A detailed feasibility and economic analysis of RNG is available in the December 2019 study for the American Gas Foundation (NYSEARCA:AGF), Renewable Sources of Natural Gas hereafter referred to as the AGF report. Another July 2020 EPA report provides an excellent overview of RNG.

The AGF report considers three progressively more aggressive scenarios - Low Resource, High Resource, and Technical (the maximum technically feasible output without regard to cost).

We will use the Low Resource scenario hereafter, as the more likely base case. The High Resource scenario, perhaps representing an ambitious upper bound on economic feasibility, yields about 2.5X the output of the Low Resource scenario by 2040.

Source: AGF December 2019 Report

It's reasonable to view the sources in the key at the right to be stacked in order of implementation practicality, i.e. landfill is easiest, animal manure next, and so on. Note that today and for the next decade, LFG and animal waste are the dominant sources of RNG.

Power-to-gas [P2G] with methanization (the dotted element in the chart above) is the electrolysis of water from solar power to produce hydrogen, then combined with CO2 to produce methane. It is by nature very different from the organic sources. It's attraction compared to hydrogen is that it allows the use of the existing natural gas infrastructure without modification; it will not be discussed further in this article.

The AGF report measures output in trillions of BTU per year (tBtu/y). For our purposes, one cubic foot of methane is 1000 BTU, 1000 cubic feet (NYSEMKT:MCF) is a million Btus (MMBtu), 1 billion CF (NYSE:BCF) is a tBtu. To provide scale, U.S. natural gas consumption in 2019 was about 28,000 tBtu.

The AGF study estimates that actual RNG injected into pipelines was 17.5 tBTU in 2016 and will be 50 tBTU in 2020, about one-sixth of 1% of U.S. consumption. Continuing this growth rate suggests RNG production of about 225 tBTU in 2025.

More complete exploitation of just these two established sources could yield about 750 tBTU by 2035, about 2.7% of U.S. gas consumption, and a 15X growth from today. The contribution of landfill and animal waste is flat after 2035.

The addition of other new organic sources of gas doubles the potential to 1,500 tBTU by 2040, about 5% of consumption.

Landfills

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides a wealth of technical data on landfills. EPA reports that as August 2020, 510 landfills provide LFG to 565 active energy projects. Another 475 landfills are viewed as economically feasible sources.

LFG can be burned locally to generate electricity (72% of projects), burned locally to generate heat for industrial processes (18%), or upgraded to RNG.

There are 52 landfills which actually inject RNG into pipelines. The top 40 landfill projects which deliver RNG for pipeline injection generate about 160 MMCF/d of LFG, which would yield ~ 80 MMCF/d of RNG, or 29 tBTU/y.

Landfills have productive lifetime, producing methane in useful quantities for 20-25 years after closure.

Commercial Landfill Operators

A look at the three largest commercial landfill operators - Waste Management (WM), Republic Services (RSG), and Waste Connections (WCN) - with 525 landfills and 220 energy projects in total, provides a good sample of current RNG and other LFG-to-energy activity, planned growth, and some insight into their assessment of the business case.

WM has the largest landfill network in the U.S. with 244 active solid waste landfills, and 124 LFG-to-energy facilities. Source: WM May 2020 Investor Presentation

Source: WM 2020 Sustainability Report

This WM data highlights the economic limitations of using LFG, with 47% flared (flaring still greatly reduces methane emissions). Of the recovered gas, 70% is burned locally to generate electricity, and 28% for heat, consistent with EPA's national numbers.

RSG has 190 active landfills, with 75 LFG and renewable energy projects. The Republic Services 2019 Sustainability Report notes about 75,000 MMCF of biogas was reused in 2019, with a 2030 goal of about 110 MMCF (about a 50% increase).

Waste Connections (WCN) reports 90 landfills, 50 LFG recovery systems, 23 LFG to energy systems, and uniquely states LFG sales as 1.4% of revenue. About 52% of their LFG was flared.

Animal Waste

The University of Missouri provides a good description of the animal waste to methane process, operational issues, limitations, and estimates of output. Biogas is produced in engineered structures called aerobic digesters. One observation is that only the largest facilities can produce commercial amounts of RNG.

Of the 250 operational digesters on farms in the EPA AgStar database, 90% use the gas on-site to produce electricity or heat, and only 5 are injecting RNG into pipelines.

Production Costs of RNG

The AGF study provides estimates of the production costs of RNG:

An independent 2016 EPA study estimated flair cost at $1/MMBtu and RNG production costs from biogas at $7-25 or more.

The table below demonstrates the level of economic analysis used to produce the AGF estimates. We can compare these costs with the market price for natural gas; the chart below shows the monthly Henry Hub price in $/MMBtu over the last 25 years. RNG clearly hasn't been price competitive in the last decade.

Source: Energy Information Agency

Other Sources of Demand

There are several other sources of demand for RNG that don't depend on competing with Henry Hub prices.

Legal Requirement

Under the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard law (see 2020 Report, pg. 4) in North Carolina, electric utilities must generate 0.20% of retail power sales from swine waste by 2025. There is an additional requirement for poultry waste - an aggregate 900,000 MWhs of electricity generation by 2021.

In 2018, OptimaBio's Optima-KV project combined the output of 5 swine feedlots to produce up to 80,000 MMBtu annually, delivered to the Duke Energy (DUK) Piedmont Natural Gas pipeline. The RNG is piped to a Duke power plant under a 15 year contract.

Dominion Energy is also investing.

We’re teaming up with the largest U.S. pork and dairy producers to expand renewable natural gas projects across the country and deliver it to U.S. consumers. We’re jointly investing $500 million with Smithfield Foods to produce RNG from U.S. hog farms, and through our partnership with Vanguard Renewables, we’re investing an additional $200 million to develop dairy RNG projects across the U.S. When combined, these partnerships will reduce the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions as taking 650,000 cars off the road or planting 50 million new trees each year.

In another partnership with Duke, again involving OptimaBio, Smithfield Foods is investing $14 million at the world's largest pork producing facility to produce roughly 140,000 dekatherms of RNG per year will be transported to natural gas plants and used to generate electricity.

Duke's Sasha Weintraub, Senior VP for Natural Gas Business, said at their October 9th ESG day that

When you think about the future of this business, renewable natural gas stands out as a cleaner viable option to continue serving our customers and supporting economic development. We're executing a five-year plan to be a leader in the renewable natural gas space.

Consumer Preference

Some consumers will pay a premium for natural gas based on its environmental attributes. Fortis (FTS) has been purchasing RNG for 10 years, and now offers it with a 52% surcharge to their residential and commercial customers.

Source: Fortis

Green Mountain Energy offers a Carbon ConsciousSM plan to

brings you a greener choice with 100% carbon-offset natural gas. When you use Carbon Conscious gas, we buy carbon offsets from U.S. projects that capture and use landfill gas (methane) to generate clean electricity.

Other Players

Williams (WMB) notes RNG as significant in their ESG efforts:

Source: WMB September 2020 Investor Presentation

Another midstream view is captured by a comment from Kinder Morgan (KMI) President Kim Dang in their October 2020 earnings call Q&A:

Okay, sure. Renewable natural gas right now is a relatively small market, it's probably about 100 million cubic feet a day. And the potential issues are that typically the supply forces which are landfills, dairy farms, wastewater treatment plants, those types of things have -- you can only get a small supply from those sources. And then, it's also very expensive so, the cost estimates I've seen on it are $15 to $30 for a dekatherm. So, those are the issues that would have to be overcome. But it is certainly something that we're looking at and that can be shipped on our pipelines.

Brightmark LLC is an example of a small non-public company with a strong focus on RNG. Biomass Magazine reports in October 2020:

Brightmark has partnered with three New York dairy farms on the Helios Project, part of the recently announced joint venture Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, a Brightmark platform in partnership with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. The project will use three existing anaerobic digesters on the farms and will capture, extract, and clean the methane in the manure, then convert it into RNG and inject it into a nearby gas pipeline for distribution, When fully operational in the third quarter of 2021, the digesters will produce up to 500 MMBtu of RNG per day or 182,500 MMBtu per year between the three dairy farms. Brightmark has partnered on RNG projects with 23 dairy farms in nine states over the past two years.

Ameresco (AMRC) is an example of a public company with a significant portfolio of both LFG and RNG assets - RNG is 10% of their current energy assets, and 25% of assets in development.

Source: Investor Presentation Aug 2020

Conclusions

Biogas may be consumed on-site or upgraded to RNG, which may then be consumed on-site (often as CNG for vehicles) or injected into a pipeline. Scale matters; larger facilities are better candidates for RNG.

The current production of RFG is small, a fraction of 1% of U.S. natural gas demand. Considerable growth with current sources appears possible, perhaps by 15X or more, to 3% of U.S. demand. Even very aggressive assumption are unlikely to allow RNG to meet as much as 10% of demand.

Production costs significantly exceed (2-10X) the open market price of natural gas. The business case may be improved with marketable emission credits, but fundamentally it relies on a less price sensitive requirement or desire to reduce GHGs. In my view, this driver is likely to be increasingly important over the next decade.

Investor View

Utilities and midstream companies will be agnostic to RNG - gas is gas. Volumes are unlikely to be material except in very unique circumstances, and the dispersed nature of the facilities mean there is little opportunity to scale up gathering systems. Investments will be motivated by ESG concerns, and while significant for the RNG producers, and unlikely to be material for the these firms.

The larger solid waste companies, e.g. WM, RSG, WCN, and feedlot operators, are primarily playing defense on regulatory compliance and ESG concerns, rather than seeking direct profits from RNG production. While they may be very active, RNG is unlikely to be material to their financial results.

The few companies really focused on RNG, for example OptimaBio, LLC tend to be micro-cap and/or non-public.

The best opportunity might be a small cap company with a portfolio of projects, large enough to be stable, small enough that RNG, perhaps in conjunction with other LFG-to-energy projects, would be material, so that a 15X growth in such projects might provide alpha.

Ameresco (AMRC) with a $1.9 billon market cap, may be such a company. It's now on my watch list; I would find it more attractive with a PE nearer 20.





For those who would like to investigate further, the RNG Coalition and the American Biogas Council provides useful lists of companies with an interest in this area.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMB, KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.