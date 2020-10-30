While fundamentals have stabilized and Blue Apron has taken steps to shore up liquidity, the company has few growth catalysts to take it further beyond this point.

Investors also lamented the conclusion of Blue Apron's "strategic review." The stock had likely been propped up on hopes of a takeover.

Despite beating Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom line in Q3, Blue Apron's orders slowed down after peaking in Q2.

If there was ever a stock that was left for dead but swiftly and surprisingly resuscitated by the coronavirus, that stock would be Blue Apron (APRN). At the start of the year, the original meal kit vendor had been dangerously heading toward penny stock territory. A changing lineup of CEOs had tried to revive the business and reclaim its territory in a competitive meal-delivery and meal-kit landscape - but none had been as effective as the coronavirus in spurring a recovery.

Dinners at the office and dinners out at restaurants were supplanted by dinners at home. And many working parents, juggling a full workload while also turning into part-time teachers and caretakers, sought convenience in preparing home meals - so Blue Apron was well-positioned to take in a surge of demand this year. At one point, Blue Apron's stock had soared nearly 3x from where it began in January - but since July, the trend has been downhill. And after Blue Apron's most recent third-quarter earnings report, shares dove another ~25%.

Data by YCharts

Now, shares of the meal-kit vendor are actually in negative territory this year after a wild roller coaster ride. The fever dream that temporarily made Blue Apron among the best performers in the stock market this year is over. In sending the stock downward, investors weighed two main concerns:

What impact is supply having on demand? Blue Apron said that operational constraints caused it to lose some customers.

Blue Apron seems to be opting to chart its own course rather than turning to a private equity savior, letting a lot of air out of its stock. Many investors had hoped for a quick buyout scenario.

I had long been bearish on Blue Apron, but now considering the stock's steep fall from its heights, the steps Blue Apron has taken to shore up its balance sheet, and its forecast of growth at least through the next two quarters, I'm more keen to take a neutral stance on the stock.

In other words, I don't think Blue Apron's precipitous ~25% fall was accompanied by any new bad news fundamentally (other than supply constraints which will hopefully have a near-term workaround), so I think this stock can be opportunistically scooped up at its current lows to take advantage of the volatility.

Ending its strategic review

Let's start our discussion with one major non-earnings factor that pulled Blue Apron's stock down. Alongside its third-quarter earnings update, Blue Apron also announced that it had concluded its strategic review process:

Figure 1. Blue Apron strategic review commentary Source: Blue Apron Q3 earnings release

"Strategic alternatives," as investors know too well, is basically corporate-speak for seeking a buyer. The company initially announced the kickoff of the strategic review process on February 18, which was a major driver behind the stock's huge March rally to ~$16.

But now, in light of the company's strong orders and customer traction, improving profitability, and steps it has taken to improve its cash position, Blue Apron seems to be more comfortable going at it alone.

Of course, this is a net-negative from a near-term investment standpoint. Given how hot the meal-kit and delivery sector is this year, it's clear that investors were hoping for a quick buyout and a nice premium. I would argue, however, that if Blue Apron is able to keep up the strength of its results and demonstrate continued operating leverage, longer-term investors may benefit.

The February strategic review announcement was made from a position of weakness, before Blue Apron began growing again in Q2 and Q3. Blue Apron's more patient approach of growing the business may lead to a more favorable exit down the road.

Q3 download

Let's now review some of Blue Apron's latest trends to gain confidence in the company's recent turnaround. Take a look at the results below:

Figure 2. Blue Apron Q3 results Source: Blue Apron Q3 earnings release

Blue Apron enjoyed its second sequential quarter of growth in Q3. Revenue grew 13% y/y to $112.3 million, slightly edging out over Wall Street's $112.0 million (+12% y/y) consensus.

There was a mix of good and bad trends underlying these results, however. The first and most significant piece (and a big contributor to the stock's precipitous drop post-earnings) is the fact that Blue Apron shed customers in Q3. As seen in the chart below, Blue Apron counted 357k active customers in Q3. down 39k sequentially and ~8% y/y. That's a big swing from Q2, when the company was able to draw in 20k net-new customers.

Figure 3. Blue Apron customer and marketing trends

Source: Blue Apron Q3 earnings deck

Blue Apron chalked this customer loss to supply and operational constraints. In commenting on the impact of the pandemic on its supply chain, Blue Apron wrote as follows in its earnings release:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Apron has experienced hiring and attendance challenges similar to other companies. As a result, the company has, from time to time, closed some weekly offering cycles early and delayed the launch of certain new products. At the same time, the company has implemented a variety of safety measures following federal, state, and local guidelines at its fulfillment centers."

There's a silver lining to this, however: if supply is to blame, at least it's not a lack of customer demand that's holding Blue Apron back. While it's true that Blue Apron may have lost some customers in the near term, fixing operations is a much easier problem to solve than bleeding customers due to a lack of interest or demand.

Blue Apron is hard at work to resolve the problems. Per the earnings release, Blue Apron noted that "we expect some capacity constraints to continue through year-end", but the company is implementing capacity optimizations and that in Q1, "the company expects operational improvements to continue to help address labor challenges."

In the meantime, there were some positive customer trends in Q3 as well. Though Blue Apron's number of total customers saw a slight decline in Q1, the ones that have stuck around are the far more loyal ones. The chart below shows that orders per customer within the quarter rose 20% y/y to 5.4 orders, while the average order value also increased. As a result, average revenue per customer rose 22% y/y to $314 in the quarter, only slightly below where it was in Q3 (which is a feat considering that by Q3, many states in the U.S. had resumed allowing indoor dining).

Figure 4. Blue Apron key customer metrics

Source: Blue Apron Q3 earnings deck

Blue Apron expects these favorable growth trends to persist into Q4 and beyond as well. Blue Apron is forecasting revenue to accelerate to 15-19% y/y in Q4 (which is impressive if the company is still baking in some supply disruption impacts), while Blue Apron is also forecasting "double digit y/y growth" in revenue in Q1, alongside a boost in customers as well.

Figure 5. Blue Apron outlook Source: Blue Apron Q3 earnings deck

Things are looking good on the profitability front as well (if not exactly good, then at least nothing too worrisome). Driven by continued rationalization in the company's marketing costs as well as a 130bps improvement in gross margins in Q3, Blue Apron managed to slim down adjusted EBITDA losses to just -$5 million in Q3 (versus -$13 million in the year-ago quarter), and it's expecting the same -$5 million adjusted EBITDA loss for Q4.

Figure 6. Blue Apron adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Blue Apron Q3 earnings deck

Year to date, Blue Apron's operating cash burn of -$4.1 million is also tracking ahead of the -$5.6 million burn in the first nine months of FY19. A well-timed secondary offering at $9.25 per share in August, raising ~$37 million in gross proceeds, also helped Blue Apron shore up its balance sheet, which now has $58.7 million of cash.

Key takeaways

Blue Apron remains a stock that investors still love to speculate on, but I think the company's massive 25% correction on top of a Q3 release that had very little bad news outside of a near-term supply disruption is an overreaction. Given the stock has fallen by two-thirds from its YTD highs, as well as management's expectations that Blue Apron will continue at double-digit revenue growth rates at least through Q1, I have a more balanced view on the stock and would be willing to bite if shares keep plunging below current levels.

