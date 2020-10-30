Economic Growth In The Third Quarter: Negative, Year-Over-Year

The thing investors are going to have to deal with is radical uncertainty about the future especially because major changes are taking place in the structure of the economy.

The economy is not going to hurry back into some kind of remarkable turn around and will probably face a lingering period of slow growth with lots of restructuring occurring.

Third quarter real GDP when looked at on a year-over-year basis indicates that the economy is still below where it was one year ago.

Economic growth rose dramatically from the second quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2020. The first estimate places the annualized growth rate at 33.1 percent.

This was after an annualized decline of 31.4 percent from the first quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2020.

The annualized quarterly data can be so volatile and tend to be exaggerated by multiplying the quarterly change by four.

I tend to like to look at the year-over-year rate of change. To me it allows us to take a more reasonable view to the changes that are taking place. I believe the annualizing tends to distort what really happened. I think we can look at the performance of the economy over the last two quarters to observe what can happen.

Year-Over-Year Rates Of Growth

If we look at the year over year rate of growth we get another picture, one that tells more about what the overall picture looks like.

Year-over-year, the third quarter of 2020 is actually down by 2.9 percent.

That is, the third quarter real GDP of the United States is actually almost 3.0 percent BELOW what it was in 2019.

Reality tells us that we are not out of the economic recession at this time.

The economy is improving. In the second quarter, the year-over-year rate number was a negative 9.0 percent. So, the economy has returned a good piece in the third quarter from the drop that took place in the second quarter. But, the economy has not totally returned to its previous level.

Note that in the first quarter of this year, the year-over-year rate of increase was barely positive, showing just a 0.3 percent rate of growth.

The start of the current recession has been set at February 2020.

Economic Recovery From the Great Recession

Remember that the economic recovery that ended in February 2020 began in June 2009. This recovery, the longest since the end of World War II, totaled 10 years and 8 months. Quite a feat!

Yet, not everybody was happy with the recovery that was recorded.

The average rate of yearly growth, fourth quarter over fourth quarter, for the ten years beginning with the year 2010 was only 2.3 percent. Not a very robust figure by historical standards.

The last three years produced fourth quarter over fourth quarter growth rates of 2.7 percent in 2017; 2.5 percent in 2018; and 2.3 percent in 2019.

Perhaps the best news coming out of this period of expansion that in 2019 the unemployment rate was around 3.7 percent, the lowest level of unemployment in 50 years.

But, the growth in labor productivity was modest during this time period, the growth of wages was also mediocre, and income inequality rose substantially throughout the period. The stock market continued to hit new historical highs through early September 2020.

Although the period was one of sustained growth and wealth, many thought that the first decade from the Great Recession could have been a lot better.

The Continuation Of Credit Inflation

The last decade or so was the sixth decade when the government’s economic policy was one I have called credit inflation. The U. S. government, whether controlled by the Republicans or Democrats, pursued a policy that attempted to maintain modest amounts of inflation so as to keep unemployment at modestly lower levels than would have been achieved otherwise.

That is, the monetary and fiscal policies of the U. S. government were aimed at creating and then sustaining inflation. What happened, which was not totally unexpected, was that people came to count on prices rising in the economy. First, this came out in rising prices of goods and services.

However, sophisticated investors came to see that these policies would also inflate asset prices.

By the early part of the 1970s, asset prices started to inflate more, relative to the prices of goods and services. The 1980s was the age of financial innovation and engineering, while the 1990s became known for asset price bubbles.

Over this time period, more and more of the credit created went into assets, financial as well as physical so that by the time we got to the 2010s, most of what the government pumped into the economy went into the financial sector of the economy and less and less money went into the production of goods and services.

This behavior was seen in the 2017 tax cuts where it has been estimated by many economists that about 60 percent of the proceeds of the legislation went into stock buybacks and dividends.

The slow economic growth of the 2010s can be accounted for as a result of fifty years of governmental policies encouraging credit inflation.

And, note, even with all the stimulus being pumped into the economy, the rate of inflation remained below the target of 2.0 percent, the Federal Reserve wanted to maintain. The fourth-quarter over fourth-quarter rate of inflation using price deflator for consumer spending was 1.5 percent in 2019; it was 2.0 percent in 2018; 1.8 percent in 2017; and 1.6 percent in 2016.

The money being pumped into the economy was not going to produce goods and services, it was going to produce asset prices. And, as mentioned above, the stock market continued to rise to newer and newer historical heights.

What Are We Dealing With Now?

The problem now is that the economy faces some serious difficulties ahead.

The real economy is still about 3.0 percent below where it was one year ago.

Most economists believe that the economy will continue to lag, given the modest pattern of the long recovery following the Great Recession. One reason for this is the restructuring taking place in the economy that will require time and governmental support to fully achieve. And, then there is the debt load that has been accumulated and must be taken care of.

This is not going to be an easy time for investors. The atmosphere is one of radical uncertainty. Whoever is elected president next week is going to face a world that he has not planned for. Investors need to recognize this fact in terms of planning what they are going to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.