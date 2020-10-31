Co-produced with Long Player

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is a midstream with a big focus on natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), a fast-growing industry. Location is probably the key for any midstream company. Assets in the right location will probably continue to be valuable even during times of slack demand (like now). In that sense, midstream has some similarities with real estate. Targa has that wonderful location advantage.

Source: Targa Presentation – September 9, 2020

The End of A Cyclical Downturn for the Oil and Gas Industry?

Much of the Targa's business is located in the Permian and Eagle Ford. These two low-cost basins should be among the first to recover. Already there is takeover activity in the Permian Basin. The latest news is the attempt by ConocoPhillips (COP) to take over Concho Resources (CXO) in the Permian. The uptick in merger and takeover battles could signify that the industry anticipates an end to the current cyclical downturn. This is great news for midstream and for upstream parts of the industry.

So many times, a recovery begins before many investors ever realize what is happening. This gives a boost to the old saying that “the stock market is a store where no one is interested in the merchandise until that merchandise is marked up 50% to 200%.” Now that's not to say these takeovers will have perfect timing or will hit the exact bottom that so many investors desire. But insiders can detect when a bargain is reasonably available and a recovery is in the winds.

However, given the volatility of this industry and the low visibility that accompanies this visibility, there could still be both favorable and unfavorable pricing fluctuations. Mr. Market is very likely to fluctuate between optimistic recovery projections and pessimistic pandemic news. The fact is that we have not seen a bug like this one in a century. So the uncharted territory until the coronavirus challenges fade will continue to provide fertile ground for a lot of uncertainty going forward.

Natural Gas Demand

Natural gas is making inroads into all kinds of industries. Chart Industries (GTLS) has discussed nearly every quarter the natural gas inroads. In any quarterly presentation there are discussions about natural gas electrical generating plants and even trains now run on natural gas. The reason is that natural gas is cost effective and it has been found to reduce pollution by at least 20%. The technology is available, reliable, and cheap.

Source: Chart Industries – Investor Presentation September 2020.

This of course does not mean that natural gas will solve all problems. What's clear is that the technology is available to reduce pollution now and that technology is becoming common use to reduce many types of pollution. For example, in California the busses are now running on natural gas in many areas. There are whole fleets such as UPS that run on natural gas. Interestingly all this is taking place without any government tax incentives that are the centerpiece of the electric car industry. In short, natural gas demand is growing and a company like Chart Industries which sells equipment to not only oil and gas but also to users has a booming business.

In fact, natural gas consumption is estimated to increase by 40% between now and 2050, primarily from growth in India and China. So it's a fast-growing business. This is where Targa's main growth will come from.

Global Warming

The “Green” crowd worries about the devastating effect of all this combustion on the earth. That's a very valid argument, but the fact is that we have long gyrated between ice ages and “global warming.” It's obviously going to get warmer first. But another ice age along with mass extinctions is probably in the cards. Some articles argue that the next ice age is around 1,500 years away. But other research argues that man can push off another ice age through carbon pollution by thousands of years.

I happen to want as much global warming in the atmosphere during the next ice age as possible. But I'm also practical enough to not want things any hotter than they should be. In these cycles, natural gas is a natural pollutant reducer for the time being. Until reliable and less polluting strategies come along, natural gas is the next best energy resource. In the Central Valley of California this technology has contributed to more satisfactory air days. So from a current technology view point, natural gas is the best way to go for now.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 29, 2020.

Evidently Mr. Market agrees because Chart Industries is up about 500% from its lows of the year.

But this bright future for a seller of natural gas handling equipment also implies that a midstream company like Targa Resources also has a bright future. We're going to be using natural gas and oil for a very long time to come.

Much of the current talk about the peak production of oil is a typical cycle comment that one often sees at industry bottoms. Yet anytime there's an academic presentation, the view is that at least 95% of potential oil and gas reserves are still there. So, oil and gas has a likely bright future from a resource standpoint as well. In other words there is not much chance of us running out of these resources anytime... period.

Operations

Targa has a little more exposure to industry fluctuations than many midstream companies because of higher percentage of margin based fees (about 20%). Therefore the proactive dividend cut was indicated.

Source: Targa Presentation – September 9, 2020

Notice at certain stages there's no mention of “take-or-pay.” That lack of a base revenue protection led the market to initially decimate the common until Mr. Market determined that the world would not end. The revenue is about 80% fee based. So the rest of the 20% is margin based which subject the profits to higher volatility. So there's also some business exposure from other agreements.

The Dividend Reduction

Due to the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus demand destruction, the current dividend is $0.40 per share annually with a yield of 2.5%. The remainder of cash flow is going to debt repayment. This is a strategy that does not indicate financial stress as much as it does an inability to determine future business and a resulting bottom line.

Investors need to remember that most “bottom lines” are a fraction of the revenue. Therefore, small changes in revenue can result in large changes in profits. Without the coronavirus issues, there was little doubt that this midstream company would thrive. But the latest disruptions have few comparisons in modern times during periods of peace. Therefore, companies are dealing with the disruptions in a variety of ways. There's a very good chance that as the current challenges of the COVID-19 disruptions fade, the dividend will be restored (probably in steps) and growth will resume as needed.

Right now there are a lot of articles floating about that these stocks are not going anywhere because there's not demand for additional capacity for a varying number of future years. For any long-term contrarian investor, this is exactly the time to be reviewing such companies.

The fact is that oil and natural gas demand is likely to continue to rise for some time. All you have to do is take all the items out of your house (and computer or cell phone) that are based using oil and gas. You would be surprised how little is remaining. The green revolution happens to use a fair number of petrochemical projects when the manufacturing process is reviewed.

Customer Risk

Targa is one of the “newer kids on the block.” Therefore the customer list will be aggressive by most standards. Any investor needs to realize that the Permian unconventional is a new basin with a lot of new entrants. Therefore the established crowd with their investment grade ratings will only be a part of what's with available customers.

Source: Targa Presentation – September 9, 2020

In any new industry, the potential customers are run conservatively or recklessly and it's the company responsibility to pick out the less risky customers as a target to establish a business relationship. Probably the larger issue is the newer entrants are less established with refineries and other related customers. Therefore some of these customers may suffer more during periods like a pandemic than the more established names in the industry.

However, the unconventional industry is now established enough that some names have reached investment grade levels. Targa has grown with the industry and therefore its customer list, thought aggressive at first, is improving with time. The good news is that the better operators are becoming takeover targets from more established names during the current downturn. That takeover process itself will upgrade the customer list “automatically.”

The other consideration is that the unconventional part of the industry is still very young. As such there are still many unexplored intervals that will likely become commercial as technology marches forward. For example, we still don’t know how to extract oil from shale itself. Yet there are ample reserves of oil in shale. Instead we focus on tight oil reserves near that shale. The industry also has a tough time with oil in limestone unless that limestone is naturally fractured. Even older producing intervals like the Austin Chalk have seen production increases from new technology.

Therefore, the Permian is likely to continue to be a prime producing region well into the future. There's so much left for the industry to accomplish. Maybe one day, we can replace gasoline use with something less polluting. But the demand for fertilizer and plastics or even medicine from oil and gas-based products is likely to remain or even increase for some time. All one has to do is review how the Tier One locations generally remain constant in annual reports to know that technology is moving forward with exploration.

All that's necessary now is the realization that the worst is over for the coronavirus demand destruction and that the recovery will be irregular but every bit as certain as any in the past.

Finances

Like many midstream companies (or partnerships), Targa is benefiting from the lower capital requirements to increase free cash flow. That would mean increased debt reduction until the recovery is significant enough to require more capacity. The financial strength rating of BB ensures that the company will have decent access to debt markets as needed although there's not much debt due for awhile.

Source: Targa Presentation – September 9, 2020

Targa has considerable exposure to the natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) business. These represent about 75% of total volumes, whereas crude oil only represents about 25%. So this makes Targa mainly a natural gas midstream company.

The export business is currently in the doldrums. But North America should again become an exporting center once the coronavirus fades into the rearview mirror. Natural gas pricing is expected to recover a little more strongly than oil at the current time. So the exposure to natural gas is definitely a plus.

In the meantime, the debt levels themselves appear to be reasonable. Generally the leverage ratio should remain below 4.5 times in the midstream segment. Targa's leverage was reported at 4.1 times in the latest earnings report (Aug. 6). The second quarter report is generally considered an outlier by most. Therefore the next fiscal year is practically “guaranteed” to show improvement over the 2020 fiscal second quarter in terms of debt levels. The third quarter earnings are scheduled to be released on Nov. 5.

Share Repurchase

On Oct. 5, 2020, Targa announced the implementation of a $500mm share repurchase program. This share repurchase fits with a number of mergers within the upstream. Those mergers and buybacks are typical toward the end of a downcycle and indicate that a recovery is "just around the corner" in the eyes of the people best able to determine that. The latest mergers spree include:

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) buying up Parsley Energy (PE) for $4.5 billion.

(PXD) buying up (PE) for $4.5 billion. ConocoPhillips (COP) offer to buy out Concho Resources (CXO) in all-stock transaction.

Midstream investors can use this as a positive signal that volumes probably will not be declining meaningfully in the future when compared to the volume increase potential that these consolidations signal. Midstream can now concentrate on returning to a more normal scenario. Mr. Market will still continue to gyrate between coronavirus demand destruction effects and recovery optimism. That means that these stocks will as usual be volatile. But it seems clear that the bottom has either passed or is very near unless something now unforeseen dramatically changes the future. This trend has been echoed by Bank of America in an article entitled: Consolidation marks end of oil E&P cycle, and bottom is in.

Valuation and Expected Price Appreciation

Far more importantly, the current concerns have dropped the enterprise value into the $13 billion range. That resulted in a drop in the valuation based on "enterprise value-to-EBITDA" (or EV/EBITDA) ratio to about 9 times using the projected EBITDA shown above. Even if there's no demand for additional capacity the common is still very cheap given that ratio. As the company gets back to fast growth, the valuation should edge closer to a valuation of EV/EBITDA ratio of 15 times without factoring the growth into EBITDA. The share repurchase program will further lead to an increase in valuation, giving Targa the potential to double in price over the next two years.

Part of the reason for the current low share price is that Targa was long regarded as safe for income investors. But the dividend reduction undercut that claim. Therefore, there will be a period of time when the shares realign with shareholders more able to deal with the reduced income. For myself, I like to get into solid companies like Targa when the dividend is reduced. I know it will come back for the next inevitable cycle.

Furthermore, Targa had a long history of growing rapidly. That history will likely reassert itself over the five-year period which should result in further upward appreciation potential. As stated above, the stock will likely at least double from its current price when growth resumes.

The current $0.40 annual dividend is easily supported by cash flow while debt is being repaid. What needs to be emphasized is that the assets are still in good shape to resume the profits of the past. The great location not only assures a return to past profitability but also likely growth in the future.

Buying at the End of a Downturn Cycle

Investors need to remember that the stock market "is a store where no one is interested in the merchandise until it is marked up 50% to 200%." Oftentimes, by the time a cyclical industry recovery merits press coverage, the big money from the initial giant percentage increases already has been made. This is why a lot of great investors like John Templeton, Philip Fischer, and Peter Lynch talk of buying bargains. They are able to grab at least some of that initial giant percentage increase even if they do not exactly hit the bottom. Many investors, in the process of timing the market, get in after the stock has seen a significant price increase that gave the great investors a far better appreciation on the entire investment strategy.

The Preferred Stock

Targa also has preferred shares which is Targa Resources Partners, 9.00% Series A Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NGLS.PA) which currently yields 9.4%, paid monthly. For income investors, this preferred stock is worth considering.

Note: NGLS-A becomes callable on Nov 1, 2020. The common shares of TRGP issue a 1099 tax form, however due to a previous merger and restructuring, the NGLS-A preferred units issue a K-1.

In case of a takeover, Targa has the right to redeem the Series A Preferred Units, in whole or in part, by paying $25.00 per share, plus all accumulated and unpaid distributions. Currently NGLS-A trades at $24.04, so there would be some capital gains in case of redemption.

Bottom Line

Targa is definitely a bargain right now. The dividend was cut from fear of the unknown. The balance sheet actually has improved as a result. Once the coronavirus demand effects are in the rearview mirror, the dividend will be back and growth will resume. That is one of the benefits of great location, a decent balance sheet, and a large exposure to natural gas rather than crude oil. Demand for natural gas will continue to boom as many sources of energy are being replaced by this less polluting energy source. Furthermore Targa's profits will see a significant increase once impact of the pandemic fade away. As the unknown fades, Targa's distribution can go back to "normal" relatively quickly. The upstream mergers (and share buyback in the case of Targa) are telling you that the industry now sees the end of the downturn cycle. So the reasons for the dividend cut will also fade. Multiple viewpoints need to point to the same conclusion, and they do today, otherwise you do not have a sound basis for an investment. At today's price, Targa has a potential appreciation of 100% at least, and could very well be the next buyout target as part of the consolidation currently underway in the industry.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Which Dividend Stocks We Are Buying? High Dividend Opportunities is the largest community of income investors on Seeking Alpha for the 5th year in a row, with over 4400 members. Our best dividend picks are shared on a weekly basis. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful – simple and straightforward. Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Long Player all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.