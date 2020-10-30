Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Wesley Pehling as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Numerous articles have been written lately about Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP). This has become a somewhat popular company, as there has been heated debate over whether its shares represent a great value or a value trap. Some people have argued that the valuations are far too low to be justified by the fundamentals of the business, and others have argued that continued volume declines will cause net income and free cash flow to shrink into these low valuations. I believe valuations have finally reached the point where investors should consider purchasing shares. I have used a simple discounted cash flow model to illustrate some possible scenarios and the valuations associated with them.

When you invest in a single company, you're implicitly making a bet on some factor or combination of factors that are unique to that business. Some examples of these factors include its management team, products, currency exposure, valuation, ownership of a unique asset, technological leadership, cost structure and many others. When you invest in MCBC, you are betting on the domestic premium beer segment in the United States. More specifically, you are betting that Miller Lite and Coors Light volumes will decline more slowly than forecasted.

This might appear to be a myopic view of the situation, but it is not. Two-thirds of MCBC's volume, ~70% of its gross profit and ~80% of its operating profit before special items in 2019 was generated by the U.S. segment. Miller Lite and Coors Light accounted for around half of the volume of the U.S. segment and likely contributed an even greater share to gross profit and operating profit due to their higher pricing compared to its next highest volume brands, Keystone Light and Miller High Life.

The importance of Miller Lite and Coors Light is that they allow MCBC to achieve the economies of scale necessary to generate fantastic margins. These brands have experienced declining volume in recent years, but Miller Lite has been able to gain some market share, as its volume has declined more slowly than other domestic premium brands. Continued volume declines for these two brands will have a disproportionate negative effect on profitability.

Brands with very high volumes allow for fantastic gross margins by enabling brewers to operate massive breweries and packaging facilities that are far more efficient than smaller facilities and purchase larger quantities of ingredients. Producing fewer brands also eliminates the extra cost associated with producing and packaging many products. It is less costly to repeatedly produce a single product than it is to continuously switch between products. The advantages of scale become very clear when comparing companies that operate in the same markets but have different production volumes. AB InBev North America (BUD) has maintained gross margins in excess of 60% for years. MCBC’s combined gross margin for its United States and Canada segments is around 40%. AB InBev produces around twice the volume of MCBC in these markets.

The sprawling Piedras Negras Brewery in Coahuila, Mexico. Source: Ziemann Holvrieka

The Boston Beer Company appears to contradict this argument. Despite producing around one-tenth the volume of MCBC in the United States in 2019, its gross margin was 49.1%, nearly 700 basis points higher than the gross margin earned by the MCBC U.S. segment. However, The Boston Beer Company (SAM) earns significantly more revenue per hectoliter than MCBC in the U.S. and AB InBev North America. In 2019, net revenue per hectoliter was ~$280 for The Boston Beer Company, ~$143 for AB InBev North America and ~$118 for the MCBC U.S. segment. The cost of goods per hectoliter for The Boston Beer Company was actually higher than revenue per hectoliter for the MCBC U.S. segment.

Economies of scale also exist further down on the income statement. It is much more advantageous from a marketing perspective to have just a few large brands than it is to have numerous smaller brands. Large brands allow for large investments in national marketing campaigns that would simply be too costly for smaller brands. In 2015, AB InBev spent $1.4 billion for Bud Light to remain the official beer sponsor of the NFL through 2022. It is doubtful that any other beer brand is large enough to justify an investment of that size. This is where the problem for MCBC becomes apparent.

If volumes continue to decline for Miller Lite and Coors Light continue to decline, it becomes more challenging for MCBC to invest in marketing these brands. If MCBC reduces marketing spending, it could lead to further volume declines for these brands. If MCBC attempts to maintain the same level of marketing spending in order to slow the volume declines, it could reduce operating margins at a time when MCBC desperately needs that cash to reduce its debt. In other words, declines in volume create a negative feedback loop that is difficult to arrest.

I know I just painted a bleak picture for MCBC. That is why I want to pause here to say that this does not necessarily make TAP a poor investment. This bleak picture is already incorporated to a large extent in the current share price. It is not often that you find a large company that operates in an industry where returns on invested capital are reasonably high trading at an enterprise value to EBITDA of less than eight. If MCBC can deleverage fast enough, I think it could afford to either make a transformative acquisition or invest enough behind both new and current products to reverse the decline in the business. The key here is determining what volume decline is currently priced into the current valuation.

Below are several different scenarios and their corresponding valuations using a discounted cash flow method. Using a discounted cash flow model has some limitations. The value of shares will be sensitive to the timing of cash flows, discount rate, volume assumptions and margin assumptions. Since MCBC is prioritizing debt repayment, timing of cash flows is very uncertain. The different scenarios assume different changes in volumes, margins and debt payments that are directionally consistent with each other.

The first scenario represents a worst-case scenario. It assumes 2021 volume is 10% below 2019 volume and declines 4% each year until 2027. It assumes gross margin of 38.0% in 2021 and a decline in gross margin of 100 basis points each year until 2027. It also assumes that marketing, general and administrative expenses are 26.0% of net sales in 2021 and increase by 40 basis points each year until 2027. It assumes that all free cash flow is used to repay debt until 2027. After 2027, MCBC is assumed to roll all debt and distribute all free cash flow as dividends. It assumes that these cash flows are discounted at 5%. Under these assumptions, the present value of future cash flows is $5.6 billion.

Income Statement 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027+ Financial volume in thousand hectoliters 83,450 80,112 76,907 73,831 70,878 68,043 65,321 Revenue per hectoliter 116.38 118.71 121.08 123.50 125.97 128.49 131.06 Net sales 9,712 9,510 9,312 9,118 8,929 8,743 8,561 Gross Profit 3,691 3,519 3,352 3,191 3,036 2,885 2,740 Marketing, general and administrative expenses 2,525 2,511 2,496 2,480 2,464 2,448 2,431 Operating income 1,165 1,008 857 711 571 437 308 Interest expense 240 209 182 157 135 116 100 Income before income taxes 925 799 675 554 436 321 208 Income tax expense 204 176 148 122 96 71 46 Net Income 722 623 526 432 340 251 162 Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow to Equity Net Income 722 623 526 432 340 251 162 Add: depreciation and amortization 700 700 700 690 680 680 680 Less: capital acquisitions 500 500 500 450 450 450 450 Less: debt repaid 922 823 726 672 570 481 - Free cash flow to equity - - - - - - 392 Present value at 5% - - - - - - 5,578

Source: Author projections based on FY 2019 10-K filings from company website.

The second scenario assumes 2021 volume is 8% below 2019 volume and declines 3% each year until 2027. It assumes gross margin of 38.0% in 2021 and a decline in gross margin of 70 basis points each year until 2027. It also assumes that marketing, general and administrative expenses are 26.0% of net sales in 2021 and increase by 30 basis points each year until 2027. It assumes that all free cash flow is used to repay debt until 2027. After 2027, MCBC is assumed to roll all debt and distribute all free cash flow as dividends. It assumes that these cash flows are discounted at 5%. Under these assumptions, the present value of future cash flows is $8.6 billion.

Income Statement 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027+ Financial volume in thousand hectoliters 85,304 82,745 80,263 77,855 75,519 73,254 71,056 Revenue per hectoliter 116.38 118.71 121.08 123.50 125.97 128.49 131.06 Net sales 9,928 9,822 9,718 9,615 9,513 9,413 9,313 Gross Profit 3,773 3,664 3,557 3,452 3,349 3,247 3,148 Marketing, general and administrative expenses 2,581 2,583 2,585 2,587 2,588 2,588 2,589 Operating income 1,191 1,080 972 865 761 659 559 Interest expense 240 209 179 152 125 101 79 Income before income taxes 951 872 793 714 636 558 480 Income tax expense 209 192 174 157 140 123 106 Net Income 742 680 618 557 496 435 374 Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow to Equity Net Income 742 680 618 557 496 435 374 Add: depreciation and amortization 700 700 700 690 680 680 680 Less: capital acquisitions 500 500 500 450 450 450 450 Less: debt repaid 942 880 818 797 726 665 - Free cash flow to equity - - - - - - 604 Present value at 5% - - - - - - 8,591

Source: Author projections based on FY 2019 10-K filings from company website.

The third scenario assumes 2021 volume is 7% below 2019 volume and declines 2% each year until 2027. It assumes gross margin of 38.0% in 2021 and a decline in gross margin of 70 basis points each year until 2027. It also assumes that marketing, general and administrative expenses are 26.0% of net sales in 2021 and increase by 30 basis points each year until 2027. It assumes that $200 million in dividends are paid each year until 2027. After 2027, MCBC is assumed to roll all debt and distribute all free cash flow as dividends. It assumes that these cash flows are discounted at 5%. Under these assumptions, the present value of future cash flows is $9.7 billion.

Income Statement 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027+ Financial volume in thousand hectoliters 86,231 84,507 82,817 81,160 79,537 77,946 76,387 Revenue per hectoliter 116.38 118.71 121.08 123.50 125.97 128.49 131.06 Net sales 10,036 10,032 10,028 10,024 10,020 10,016 10,012 Gross Profit 3,814 3,742 3,670 3,598 3,527 3,455 3,384 Marketing, general and administrative expenses 2,609 2,638 2,667 2,696 2,725 2,754 2,783 Operating income 1,204 1,103 1,003 902 802 701 601 Interest expense 240 215 192 171 150 132 116 Income before income taxes 964 889 811 732 651 569 484 Income tax expense 212 195 178 161 143 125 107 Net Income 752 693 633 571 508 444 378 Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow to Equity Net Income 752 693 633 571 508 444 378 Add: depreciation and amortization 700 700 700 690 680 680 680 Less: capital acquisitions 500 500 500 450 450 450 450 Less: debt repaid 752 693 633 611 538 474 - Free cash flow to equity 200 200 200 200 200 200 608 Present value at 5% 190 181 173 165 157 149 8,638

Source: Author projections based on FY 2019 10-K filings from company website.

The last scenario assumes 2021 volume is stable compared to 2019 volume and does not decline. It assumes gross margin of 38.0% in perpetuity. It also assumes that marketing, general and administrative expenses are 26.0% of net sales in perpetuity. It assumes that $300 million in dividends are paid each year until 2027. After 2027, MCBC is assumed to roll all debt and distribute all free cash flow as dividends. It assumes that these cash flows are discounted at 5%. Under these assumptions, the present value of future cash flows is $20.2 billion.

Income Statement 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027+ Financial volume in thousand hectoliters 92,722 92,722 92,722 92,722 92,722 92,722 92,722 Revenue per hectoliter 116.38 118.71 121.08 123.50 125.97 128.49 131.06 Net sales 10,791 11,007 11,227 11,451 11,681 11,914 12,152 Gross Profit 4,101 4,183 4,266 4,352 4,439 4,527 4,618 Marketing, general and administrative expenses 2,806 2,862 2,919 2,977 3,037 3,098 3,160 Operating income 1,295 1,321 1,347 1,374 1,402 1,430 1,458 Interest expense 240 216 190 164 134 103 71 Income before income taxes 1,055 1,105 1,157 1,211 1,268 1,326 1,387 Income tax expense 232 243 255 266 279 292 305 Net Income 823 862 902 944 989 1,035 1,082 Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow to Equity Net Income 823 862 902 944 989 1,035 1,082 Add: depreciation and amortization 700 700 700 690 680 680 680 Less: capital acquisitions 500 500 500 450 450 450 450 Less: debt repaid 723 762 802 884 919 965 - Free cash flow to equity 300 300 300 300 300 300 1,312 Present value at 5% 286 272 259 247 235 224 18,647

Source: Author projections based on FY 2019 10-K filings from company website.

Now we have some kind of idea of the strength of the relationship between volume and value. I want to clarify that these models are very simplistic. They are only to illustrate the impact of different variables on the value of the company. There is one other very important variable that you should be questioning in my analysis. That variable is the weighted average cost of capital that I used to discount free cash flow to equity.

My decision to use 5% was somewhat arbitrary. If you calculate the WACC for MCBC, you find that the resulting value is around 4%. If you discount free cash flow to equity at 4%, it becomes difficult to create realistic scenarios that justify the current valuation. When a 4% discount rate is used, the worst-case scenario above produces a valuation of ~$7.5 billion. That is consistent with the current valuation. So why didn’t I use a lower discount rate? I wanted to model a more conservative scenario where the 10-year treasury rate returned to levels of early 2020. Again, all of these assumptions are open to criticism.

What are the implications of this analysis? First, although valuations are very low, volume declines will have to slow or reverse for investors to realize spectacular gains. Valuation alone is not a catalyst. Improving fundamentals is. Second, margin compression is incorporated in the share price. The market recognizes that declining volumes lead to declining margins. Third, MCBC has a very low cost of capital. I don’t think that the market understands the implications of this. A very low cost of capital can be a competitive advantage. It could allow MCBC to make future acquisitions financed by debt with low interest rates once it has reduced its leverage from the MillerCoors acquisition. However, this is only an advantage insofar as management chooses good acquisition targets.

I know that many of you reading this will be wondering why I have not mentioned cannabis-infused beverages, hard seltzer, soft drinks or craft beer. In short, they are immaterial to this analysis. The cannabis-infused beverage market is a small, speculative bet at this point. In the hard seltzer market, Truly and White Claw have lost little market share this year despite massive advertising campaigns to support the launch of Corona Hard Seltzer (STZ) and Bud Light Seltzer.

I do not see any reasons why MCBC will succeed with Vizzy and Coors Seltzer when other large brands have not. However, I do think Topo Chico Hard Seltzer could be a hit. The licensing agreement with Coca-Cola (KO) will prevent MCBC from realizing the full value from this success, but this is a product that has the potential to capture several percent of the hard seltzer market at a premium price point.

I don't want to rule out the possibility that Topo Chico Hard Seltzer stabilizes volume, triggering some multiple expansion. However, I would caution against using that scenario as the basis for an investment. Craft breweries simply do not have good economics unless they can achieve a scale that is rare in the industry. The key takeaway here is that, at least in short term, a bet on MCBC is primarily a bet on Miller Lite and Coors Light.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP, BUD, HEINY, CABGY, ABEV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.