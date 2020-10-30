On the whole, the company looks much healthier today and it makes for a more attractive prospect for long-term investors in this space.

One interesting company in the oil and gas market these days is Comstock Resources (CRK). Despite significant uncertainties in the market, the business has managed to hold up quite well. Net leverage is looking fairly high and it’s clearly something management needs to work on in order for the firm to thrive, but with the business slated to generate positive free cash flow this year, the situation isn’t as dire as many investors may fear. This is especially true when you consider the fact that natural gas prices continue to climb higher and that commodity accounts for about 98% of the business’ output.

Continued improvements

As you’ll find out later in this article, Comstock is far from being in excellent shape. However, there's no denying that the picture for the entity continues to improve. Consider, for instance, the firm’s cost structure over time as measured by the cost of drilling it has incurred. Back in the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, for instance, the company spent, on average, $1,383 per lateral foot for drilling and completion activities. This metric has declined every single quarter since then and, as of the second quarter this year, stood at just $1,028 per lateral foot. That represents a decline of 25.7% in the course of just one year.

*Taken from Comstock Resources

Outside of drilling and completion activities, the business has done well too. Of a review of 10 unnamed peers in its space, Comstock boasted the lowest cash operating costs at just $0.59 per Mcfe (thousand cubic foot equivalent). Of this, just $0.06 per Mcfe was from cash-based general and administrative costs. A further $0.22 came from gathering and transmissions expenses, while the remaining $0.31 came from lease operating expenses and production taxes. Part of this low-cost structure is attributable to the fact that the firm has around 500 miles worth of gas gathering assets located in the Haynesville area. Having access to assets of its own helps to lower costs as well.

*Taken from Comstock Resources

It's also worth mentioning that management has had a very active role in finding other ways to reduce expenses for the business. Earlier this year, the company announced a move aimed at reducing dilution and lowering cash payments to certain parties. This involved issuing stock in the business in order to redeem convertible Series A units that were costing the business $21 million per year. By issuing stock like it did, the maneuver allowed the company to avoid issuing an additional 11.18 million common units of itself that would have happened had the Series A units been converted.

As a result of its low-cost emphasis, management has created a company that, operationally at least, looks to be a best of breed (in some prospects) player in the oil and gas space. According to an analysis management had conducted, Comstock’s EBITDAX margin was at 79.8% last year, putting it well above the 75th percentile range of 70.3% for comparable firms. Its return on capital employed stood at 9.1%, putting it above the 8.6% that would have put it in the 75th percentile range as well.

*Taken from Comstock Resources

Not only are costs for Comstock improving, the company has managed to keep its debt repayment schedule under control. As of the end of its second quarter, the company’s nearest maturing debt was $504 million associated with its $1.4 billion revolving credit facility. This doesn’t come due until 2024. Credit facilities can often be extended fairly easily, so if you assume that will be the case come 2024, then the next closest maturities involve Senior Notes coming due in 2025. This affords management significant flexibility, especially if we assume that the firm does not trigger any of its covenants between now and that timeframe.

Now, at last, we move on to cash flow or some proxy for it. Earlier this year, I published an article forecasting EBITDA for the business of about $536 million. Since then, a lot has changed, the main thing being that natural gas prices have been on the rise. As of this writing, the commodity is going for $3.18 per Mcf. This is nearly double the $1.67 per Mcf that it was going for when I wrote that article. Due to how much prices are fluctuating, it’s difficult to know precisely what EBITDA will end up being for the current fiscal year, but I will take a stab at another cash flow deep dive once management reports financial results and updated guidance for the third quarter early next month. Until then, the best option might be to rely on what has been generated so far this year.

Simply put, Comstock’s EBITDA in the first half this year totaled about $363.7 million. Annualizing that, we arrive at a figure of $727.4 million. With net debt as of this writing of $2.76 billion, this implies a rather lofty net leverage ratio of 3.74. Generally speaking, investors prefer companies in this space to have a reading of 2 or lower. A reading of around 3 may be alright, but once you near 4, the picture starts to look awfully scary. There are, however, always allowances. For instance, many of the firms in this space fail to generate positive free cash flow at current pricing. Comstock is an exception to that, so it warrants some added flexibility.

For instance, strip out annual interest expense of about $209.7 million and we end up with operating cash flow of about $517.7 million. Management forecasts that capex this year will be between $400 million and $440 million for a mid-point of $420 million. Take this out and we arrive at free cash flow of $97.7 million for the business. With natural gas averaging about $2.50 per Mcf this year, this should grow to $764 million for EBITDA and $134 million for free cash flow. $3 natural gas, meanwhile, would imply $905 million in EBITDA and $275 million in free cash flow. It’s easy to see, given current pricing, how the firm’s leverage begins to drop moving forward.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, it seems to me like Comstock is becoming a more interesting prospect for investors to consider. No doubt, the firm has leverage issues and these need to be take care of. However, with free cash flow rising and assuming that natural gas does not fall too far from current prices, the future for the business is starting to really look up from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.