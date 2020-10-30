O2Micro International Limited's (OIIM) CEO Sterling Du On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2020 8:50 AM ET

Chuan Chiung Kuo

[00:02:33] Thank you. Then we will now review our financial results for Q3 Twenty twenty phrase Smollett financial result will be presented on like get basis unless we designate otherwise. The longest results exclude stock based compensation expense one time charges only kerning gains and the losses. Our full results are available in our press release that was issued earlier today. Get revenue in the third quarter of Twenty twenty was twenty two point two million GEP net income in the third quarter of Twenty twenty was two point nine million. If we exclude stock based compensation of three hundred twenty six thousand and net loss, recognize on long term investment of one hundred seventy one thousand didn't get the income will be three point four million GEP net income for forty three years in the third quarter of Twenty twenty was ten percent. Now get the income fully through the ads was twelve cent gross margin was fifty one point eight percent in Q3. The gross margin reflect the current revenue level and the product mix. R&D spend was four million or eighteen percent of revenue. This amount is stock based compensation expense of sixty six thousand. Gionet Spence was four point one million or eighteen point three percent of revenue. This amount is stock based compensation expense of two hundred sixty thousand. The now operating income was 68000, income tax was two hundred fifty five thousand in the third quarter, and it's mainly based on the estimated effective tax rate on each taxable location in QIC Twenty twenty, we repurchased fourteen thousand nine hundred ninety three AIDS unit at a cost of forty four thousand QC Twenty twenty revenue by a market brushtail into the following percentages.

[00:04:59] Consumer was 42 to 44 percent of revenue. Computer was five to seven percent of revenue. Industrial was 50 to 52 percent of revenue. Communications was almost zero. At this moment, I would like to provide some additional information to Michael finished the third quarter with forty eight point eight million in unrestricted cash, a short term investment. This represents cash, the cash equivalent of one dollar and a fifty one cent per ads. In addition to Michael has no debt. Accounts receivable at the end of Q3 was sixteen point a million of the old is 58 days. The year old is less than 60 days, mainly for a mixed inventory was twelve point nine million at the end of the third quarter. This represents one hundred and the six days of rate of inventory and the inventory turnover was three point four times in Q3. Net cash using operating activities in the third quarter was about one point one million capital expenditure, while about seven seven hundred thirty three thousand in the third quarter for R&D and I.T. equipment. Depreciation and amortization was nine was nine hundred thirteen thousand in Q3 at the end of the third quarter of Twenty twenty until Michael had 290 employees, 56 percent of engineers.

[00:06:58] Based on current market situation and the best updated we rolling.

[00:07:03] The company has the following guidance for Q4 twenty twenty net revenue expected to be up 12 percent to eight percent from Q3 Twenty twenty product, gross margin expected to be in the range of 50 percent to 52 percent on the expenses excluded, excluding stock based compensation. I expect it to be in the range of four million to 4.5 million this year.

[00:07:37] Spazzes excluding stock based compensation. I expect it to be in the range of four million to 4.5 million. Stock based compensation should be in the range of 300000 to 400000.

[00:07:54] Now, operating income, is it to be in the range of 200000 to 300000, excluding foreign exchange gain or loss, and they can almost recognize own long term investment income tax expense expected to be in the range of 200000 to 300000.

[00:08:16] The goal of our measurement team and the board of directors is to maximize shareholder value. We have accomplished this by taking the necessary steps, which included managing operating expenses and the monetizing assets on the balance sheet in regards to our share repurchase program. We have been active in this program historically and we plan to continue going forward. Since 2002, we have repurchased over 20 points for the immediate A.D.s shares for one hundred and one point three million dollars. As of the end of Q3, we have seven point six dollars million remaining in our fight in our share buyback authorization.

[00:09:04] We believe not our quarterly cash break even point will be 14 to 16 million and the profitability break even point will be 16 to 18 million, excluding one time charges, non-recurring gains and the losses. We will continue to invest on R&D and high performance testers in the current in the coming quarters. We also monitor the supply chains tightly and have the volume process to support a dynamic demand from multiple and the market. Tamny in Q3 Twenty twenty 165 thousand shares of EMC was sold and about US six hundred fifty eight thousand caching.

[00:09:52] The average selling price of EMC in QC is around US four dollars per share with a major cost of US. Fifty three cents for share.

[00:10:02] We will continue to sell EMC shares in Q4 as of September 30th, twenty twenty. We only roll four hundred twenty four thousand shares of EMC. EMC Share Price EMC share price was the US dollar fifty seven cent on September 30th and it was close at three dollar 60 percent on today, October 30th.

[00:10:29] Twenty twenty returns to shareholders are very much of our minds and will continue to be a focus in the future. We will provide update to the additional measures to enhance shareholder value throughout these throughout this year. Given the uncertainty, men and the macro environment, we are prepared to continue to manage as needed, although we believe we have a light current cost based on current and anticipated revenue levels. I would like to thank everyone for participating and turn the call over to Jim Kay to talk more about our business. Jim, Chris.

James Keim

[00:11:15] Thank you very. Good morning, everyone. We were very pleased with our Q3 results and expect ongoing revenue growth in Q4. This reflects the strength and market position and revenue growth of both our intelligent lighting and battery management being driven by our ongoing design win activity. Since we have many new investors joining our call, let me reiterate three key factors driving our revenue growth and profitability. First, a disciplined and dedicated operations team that worked tirelessly to overcome many covid-19 obstacles to keep product flowing from wafer fabs to assembly to test with shipment onward to our customers with the remarkable On-Time Delivery Performance. Second, our product groups have successfully developed next generation products that appeal to top tier and brand name OEMs that we can now proudly call customers. Third is our company and Market Focus, our company logo seen under our name and on our website. And the press release announcing this call reads Breathing Life into mobility. Mobility was thrust into the limelight with the covid-19 pandemic. It immediately increased demand for mobility based products and helped drive our company revenues upward. Let me briefly mention this work from home employees being equipped with computers and monitors, educate from home increased sales of tablets, notebooks and monitors staying at home, increased sales of high end TVs, high end monitors for gaming battery managed garden equipment, power tools and vacuum cleaners.

[00:13:11] Hospitalizations from covid-19 resulted in sales of advanced monitors for diagnosis. Travel restraints and social distancing led to a rapid upsurge in the sales of key bikes, although a vaccine may return some things to normal. Much of that new normal will continue to include the ability to work from home, educate from home and enjoy more sophisticated entertainment at home. The pandemic will have a lasting impact on the way we live, and increased mobility is here to stay. Finally, I will make some abbreviated comments about our product line. Are intelligent lighting product line enjoyed excellent growth over Q3 of the prior year. This was the result of our many design wins that include both for K and eight KTV and expansion of HDR monitors in the gaming, medical and industrial applications, along with expanded home usage. Well, we have a leading position in higher end products for TVs and monitors. We've not ignored our overall market share and continue to expand design activity and lower end TV and monitor products using our patented backlighting products with integrated mosfet. This market positioning is expected to enable our ongoing growth.

[00:14:37] Additionally, our intelligent lighting R&D efforts in the industrial and automotive lighting have enabled ongoing progress and design wins. This includes advanced products for robotics and autonomous driving applications where we are seeing good product acceptance while these design wins take longer to generate revenue. We believe this will help enable long term growth of our intelligent lighting group. Our battery management product line also continues to see excellent year over year growth. Our Q3 revenue growth continued to be driven by the expansion of our designs with major OEMs and power tools, Ebix vehicles, vacuum cleaners, garden tools and energy storage systems. As previously noted, are battery management product line includes arm based microcontroller products for market applications where our existing customers need more sophisticated battery management. This enables us to engage with higher end customers, including those in the rapidly growing energy storage market. Customers are moving forward to design our arm based battery management products into their next generation high performance systems. We continue to fill key battery management patent claims for our new products to protect both our company and our customers market positions. Our major customer list continues to grow includes Bisel, Black and Decker, Dyson, Electrolux, Luksik, LG, Makita, Morada, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sharp and T'ai.

[00:16:25] I will now turn the call over to our CEO Sterling for closing remarks. Thank you.

Sterling Du

[00:16:34] Thank you, Jim Tomica report third quarter Twenty twenty revenue of twenty two point two million revenue was up twenty eight point six percent from the previous quarter and up thirty eight point seven percent from the same quarter prior year by gross margin in the third quarter of Twenty twenty was fifty one point eight percent of gross margin was up from fifty one point two percent a previous quarter and up from a fifty point four percent of the same quarter prior year. All revenue was in line with the updated guidance publicly released on October 2nd, Twenty twenty. The potential market is projected to grow from the 30 billion dollars in Twenty twenty to the thirty six point nine billion by 2025. The key factor fueling the growth of the market and the growing adoption of the coldest power to raise the demand for the fossil fuel industrial environment. And a growing construction industry, emerging economies and the European Union has already banned the use of Nikhat, which is a nickel cadmium for power to a batteries due to the Tasco material cadmium. As a result, the demand for the electrical power tool with leading ion battery is likely to increase. On the other hand, the lithium ion battery cost is one thousand one hundred eighty three dollars and eighty three kilo walked up in 2010 and nine years later the price is up 86 percent to the hundred and fifty six dollars per kilowatt hour in 2019.

[00:18:27] Meeting on battery production base also grew from nineteen gigawatt hours in 2010 to the capacity of this year twenty twenty two hundred eighty five gigawatt hours. Furthermore, the energy expert forecasts the global meeting of his cell manufacturing capacity could cut off to the reach 1400 gigawatt hour by 2030. A full scale that badly management system is made of the battery monitoring, battery, gas gauge charger, battery balance and a Modibo Labor Safety Management, we provide full service, the digital from End Animal Friant with a different number of the batteries, avocations for the monitoring solutions within our monitoring ices we designed instead of at the fast aid converter, which enable quick cycle in a whole array of battery data safety. We also over how to integrate the battery measurement unit, which contains that machine. Cheban PMU or CPU based PMU depends customer requirement and at a second level protection. DSV MCU Gas Gauge. And in between a single monitor, ISIS and these highly integrate, I see we over various solution for the most optimized models in icy and highly illiquid ice for customer. As Jim indicated, we have very successful Q3, we see not only the business world in each sector, but a growing sales number and higher performance customer demand that fuel our business.

[00:20:15] For example, we see all we provide. Our revenue growth was driven strongly from the other sectors, such as hotels, local product and household health care device, interop, power system, battery storage system and so on. With the lithium ion battery price going down in the energy density improve, the battery management I see require a higher resolution voltage current and accurate temperature measurements. Our AVY and the PMU were designed with 14 feet high accuracy, 80 convertor as and that could meet customer needs. In some example, we could reach 15 million. Amedi Volt resolution performace. Well, this is a while beyond a customer expectation. OK, O'Toole's second major growth driver is encouraging leading groups of high end Fouquet and AK Moneta local TV like product has grown strong growth rate driven by the general TV market demands and the full HDR TV popularity. And customers spend more time at home or for home education for a whole or virtual meeting conference concert. I hope the high demand comes from not only a growing number of the TV or Moneta, but high quality of the graphic. Feel the Haynam big lighting solution growth. The global full market size expect to reach the three hundred eighty billion dollars by 2025, which is at a compound annual growth rate of twenty one point two percent, according to the report.

[00:22:03] Or New Martius skin, HSDPA, like I see for the LCD display, is made of a group product line, including we have to scan for skin and all the way up to the siccing skin you reduce the motion burden is so-called a halo effect and optimize we with a modest scan, local area deeming technology their experience of wanting to display improve the Kristo ability when the object move fast. And on the other hand, a local team in Italy continue to win a market share in Hiyam TV market, the big night Subsistent is made of sales as the full reality with our local team include higher contrast ratio dependent on the scene. Resorting to more like weather A is necessary in the dark where darkness is demanded. We continue to grow the business despite the cold at night. We are optimistic for the fundamentals of our business, while the dynamic, the market covid-19 and the international trade issue remains uncertain. We continue to focus on high margin, high performance business in order to generate a positive cash flow to create the best return for shareholders. We always keep the shareholder base in mind, especially in this current economic situation. And this would like to thank you for listening to our conference call. Back to the day that.

[00:24:03] We'll take our first question from Tory Stamberg what stifle?

Tore Svanberg

[00:24:08] Yes, thank you and congratulations for the results. First question on Q4, could you talk a little bit about your your relative visibility going into the December quarter? And can you also perhaps talk a little bit about which of the segments that's going to be driving the sequential growth in Q4?

James Keim

[00:24:31] Yes, Tory, this is Jim speaking. We have very good visibility into Q4, the vast majority of the backlog is already in place at this point. We also see growth, very good growth in the battery management product line, as well as growth in the intelligent lighting product area. Typically in intelligent lighting, we see the TV market softening in Q4 this year. The TV market is holding up very well and we expect it to basically be flat to Q3. But we see on growing monitored by the monitor business is very strong at this point. So we expect to see growth in both product lines in Q4.

Tore Svanberg

[00:25:27] Very good. And congratulations on getting industrial to more than half your revenues, though it was very exciting to see that. But you also mentioned some design wins in automotive. Could you perhaps a little bit more elaborate on that? And what types of products should we expect to micro to sell to the automotive market?

Sterling Du

[00:25:51] We we have worked with some automotive partner for a while, so as we all know, that a future vehicle, no matter is electrical or not, they will equip many of my people, so-called assessors, probably the image probably is the objective of obstacles facing those those things. There will be many more and more than 2000 all kinds of things. It just seems that they need the power I see to provide the power supply. And the common requirement for those is in a very short timeframe. You need to providing the high tech kurin without any the energy to attack or compromised. So accuracy to providing those current to array of the same sensor is also very critical. So we have a multiple opportunity to power the multiple different systems for the vehicle. So this is as I indicated, this is a long term project, but we do have prototyping to providing for the people to operate. And at this moment. Yeah.

Tore Svanberg

[00:27:16] Very good. Congratulations again.

Operator

[00:27:21] And again, to ask a question, please, press star one, we'll take our next question from Lisa Thompson with Zacks Research.

Lisa Thompson

[00:27:30] Hi, everyone. And nice to see another excellent quarter. So could you give a little a little big picture of what you think might be happening next year? I know one big concern this year is that. Last year was so bad and then everybody was home and they bought all their TV sets and all their power tools, and that next year there might be less demand because people bought it all this year. Did you kind of talk about what you're seeing out there?

James Keim

[00:28:06] Lisa, right now we see the customer base and of course, we deal with major OEMs in both the lighting and battery management area. We see them growingly optimistic about the Twenty twenty one time frame. And part of the reason for that is they are seeing expanded sales, particularly into the Asian market at this point. And the other thing we see is this ongoing tendency toward higher end products, both in the TV and monitor area, also in the battery management area. Let me explain that a little bit to the monitors. And the TVs are getting larger with higher quality displays. And that not only is growing very nicely at the high end, but many cases now we have multiple products into those systems. So that really helps our revenue. The other area, battery management, we see more and more sellers getting stuck together in many markets from Ebix to vacuum cleaners. For instance, in the garden tool area, you're beginning to see the beginning of more and more lawn mowers and garden tractors. And these require quite sophisticated battery management. And we don't see those markets at this point slowing down. And neither do our customers. They see the battery management area continuing to grow and we see the monitor business and particularly growing while the TV market, well, tends to be somewhat flat with minor growth. Nevertheless, we have more and more products going into that market. So we remain very optimistic at this point. I would say more optimistic than we were on the last call, even about what is going to happen in Twenty twenty one.

Lisa Thompson

[00:30:08] Well, that's great. Let me just go back to I think you said, what was it? The four KTV market was 380 billion, growing at twenty one point two percent. What was that?

Sterling Du

[00:30:23] Yes, according to the report, the because amount of sheave, the focus is the growing faster sector, as Jim just mentioned, that tendency to the high end. So, yes, 380 billion by 2020 at the compound, annual growth rate, 21 percent. Yes.

Lisa Thompson

[00:30:44] Ok, so what's your feeling? So given that. You are now putting multiple chips in those kinds of TVs and more. Do you have a feeling of what your potential growth rate is if those are the numbers for the market as a whole?

Sterling Du

[00:31:04] It is a difficult to estimate, as is a product mix. Let me put it this way for the high end customer in Japan, they would like to have the most higher contrast ratio and the motion for a free TV design. So they they Tennesse, they intend to using more ISEA for their local area. So which is they may be using 2000 zones or 1000 zones, the appeals of the content of the thing to adjust to the big lighting locally. But the same local theming go to mid-range mainstream Fouquet TV design, for example, in China or other Asian countries for those designs they intend to using the less I see to save and of course, and providing, you know, the so-called comfort enjoyment of the screen. So that is going to be interesting to see how much of the product mix in a customer mix between the high end and sort of so-called a range of focaccia. But as a whole, we are going to grow, at least for all. Currently we see that we will grow slightly up because we also combine with the so-called the the price, the down that each time the number of this is going to be applicable. And so all together is a product mix is going to be up flat to slightly up, as Jim just mentioned, the.

Lisa Thompson

[00:32:49] Ok, so that would mean that you think you'll grow a little faster. That's what I'm interpreting that.

Sterling Du

[00:32:57] Yeah, we are faster than the general TV. Yes.

Lisa Thompson

[00:33:00] Ok. All right, great. Sounds good. So anything we should know about any upcoming new products you built into or anything you're seeing that special out there that that's changing in your product mix?

Sterling Du

[00:33:20] I think there's something emerging technology for today to improve that, a tablet and a notebook because tablet, the notebook, ideally for so-called OIBDA led now go to the media showed the same technology we are designed for. The current panel will be repeated again and even more sophisticated. For example, nobody is scared, for example, the many different Zol and that would be repeated again, but because of media. So it also depends on the Leidy cost. The manufacturer, which is also a customer, and they are they will require out more. I equate the power supply I see to providing the current for those small tiny alyda and a larger number. So for those as they as design, challenging and also intend to providing so-called a new generation of display experience for the future, for what we see is a coming out paper and a notebook, maybe it depends because there's a pricing issue. So they go to the smaller size of screen and then they're majorly gradually to maybe go to the gaming monitor. Yeah.

Lisa Thompson

[00:34:49] Ok, so that that was market was dead for a long time, so it looks like there's some more interest in it now. OK, I think that's all the questions I have. Thank you.

James Keim

[00:35:07] Thank you, Lisa. Thank you.

