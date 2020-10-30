The Perfect Storm On Several Fronts And Implications For Natural Gas And Weather

2020: A perfect storm on many fronts

“Storms” aren’t new to us Americans. Whether the Civil War, the Spanish flu, the Great Depression, World Wars I and II, 9/11, Hurricane Maria, the list goes on, America has found a way to weather some dramatic and traumatic storms in its 244-year history. But have we ever faced such a “perfect storm” as we are facing in 2020?

We are currently in the eye of no fewer than five storms that are raging around us and causing previously unimaginable damage.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought our country (and the world) to its knees with effects that will likely be felt for years to come. The pandemic has ignited a health storm in which more than 200,000 Americans and millions more around the globe have died.

Of course, from a weather perspective, this has been an unprecedented hurricane season, with more than 26 named storms, the latest of which was Zeta that battered Louisiana on Wednesday with its historical 5th tropical storm or hurricane of the season.

Nearly everyone has seen Wolfgang Petersen’s film, “The Perfect Storm” with George Clooney as the protagonist and commander of a fishing boat, the Andrea Gail. Not everyone knows, however, that this is a true story that dates back to the end of October 28 years ago, when in the Atlantic Ocean, north of the city of Boston, suddenly “appeared” the Perfect Storm.

It was Halloween 29 years ago. Meanwhile, Andrea Gail had been at sea for several days. In the Atlantic Ocean, the autumn is the period of the storms called “Nor’easters” (north-eastern) that in history have caused panic among those who met them.

The one from 1991, however, is considered by many to be one of the worst. A cold front from the east coast of the United States created a low pressure, which met a high-pressure ridge from Canada into the Atlantic. The encounter of the two fronts produced a swirling mass of wind as the air moved between areas of high and low pressure. Another unusual element made this storm so terrible. The short-lived “aftermath” of Hurricane Grace was still in the area. The warm air left by the hurricane was sucked into the cyclone, creating what was called “The Perfect Storm,” because of the rare combination of circumstances that made the storm incredibly powerful with winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour and waves of over 10 meters.

On October 30, 1991, the so-called “perfect storm” hits the North Atlantic producing remarkably large waves along with the New England and Canadian coasts. Over the next several days, the storm spread its fury over the ocean off the coast of Canada. The fishing boat Andrea Gail and its six-member crew were lost in the storm. The disaster spawned the best-selling book The Perfect Storm by Sebastian Junger and a blockbuster Hollywood movie of the same name.

Zeta was a perfect storm this week

As far as the current weather goes, this week's Hurricane Zeta, combined with an unusual Texas storm created yet another 'perfect storm' this time for the Gulf Coast. While millions of residents in the Gulf have been suffering, these storms helped break the wheat market (WEAT) with temporary "drought easing rains" from Texas to southern Kansas. For more about this and which other markets and other storms have affected, please see this blog I wrote earlier in the week.

So are there implications from all of these hurricanes this season with respect to global commodities and the markets such as natural gas (UNG)? It is important that we look at, not only hurricanes to make long-range predictions, but the present developing La Nina and also analyze the Sea ice over the Arctic and recently strong trade winds, which have kept the Polar Vortex mostly to the north the last few winters. For an interesting article I wrote a couple of weeks ago about La Nina and markets such as sugar (CANE), please read here.

Conclusion

Most La Nina events that had active hurricane seasons and melting Arctic Ice had a tremendously volatile winter, temperature, and snowfall-wise over the U.S. However, 2017 was the last season that had some La Nina conditions and a very active hurricane season. While record warmth will invade the Midwest and East for a few days prior to November 9th and may break the natural gas market at some point, using 2017 as one possible analog shows how natural gas prices tended to remain strong into December.

This was because of cold weather invading the eastern U.S. by December. Hence, expect major, volatile moves on changing weather forecasts this winter in the natural gas market (KOLD) (BOIL) with the potential for overall higher prices into December. The one caveat will be COVID-19 and how much shutdowns in our economy may or may not affect natural gas demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.