Japanification Of The U.S. Banks

Understanding these trends will help you to forecast what's coming so that you can position your portfolio profitably for the next 1-3 years.

In the short term, bank lending is contracting, and money supply growth is normalizing, proving fiscal stimulus will be highly fleeting as we are pass the diminishing marginal returns threshold.

Bank lending is in a secular decline, which has weighed on domestic investment, productivity, and the inflation rate.

The long-term risks of deflation or disinflation are massively understated.

Are "zombie" banks coming to the United States?

Zombie banks just exist. They do not contribute to a vibrant and lasting economic recovery through traditional lending.

Over the past several decades, structural macroeconomic forces have resulted in the severe underperformance of the banking sector relative to the broader equity market.

Despite the criticism, the long-term economic trends of the United States are more similar to Europe and Japan in terms of trend economic growth and the resulting impact on the banking sector than mainstream analysts are willing to concede.

The national savings and investment identity provided forewarning that the most likely outcome was that the domestic banking sector would start to absorb large quantities of Treasury bonds, sacrificing loan growth and domestic investment as a result.

Bank lending is in secular decline, resulting in weaker rates of growth and inflation.

On a shorter-term basis, bank lending is contracting, and money supply growth is fleeting. This proves that fiscal stimulus only has a very short-term impact on the economy, and without healthy banks, a lasting recovery becomes improbable.

Structural macroeconomic issues, particularly massive public and private debt, will create zombie banks in the United States. Following these trends are critical to understand the world around you, forecast what's coming, and prepare your investment portfolio for the most likely outcome.

The zombification of US banks implies that disinflationary risks are understated while inflationary concerns are overstated.

Structural Macroeconomic Trends Means Banks Will Absorb More Treasury Bonds

The national savings and investment identity is a critical economic concept that does not receive the necessary attention. The simplicity of the identity is one of the most useful tools to understand the impact of growing budget deficits.

I recently presented at the Money Show and used the national savings and investment identity as a core concept of the presentation. You can watch the recording by clicking here.

In short, we know that domestic savings (household and corporate) plus the inflows of foreign capital (trade deficit) must equal domestic investment and government borrowing.

National Savings & Investment Identity:

In other words, if government borrowing is rising, which it is, then one of three things must occur: Domestic savings must rise, the trade deficit must increase, or domestic investment must decline.

In the presentation and other weekly writings at EPB Macro Research, we outline why domestic investment is the leg that will suffer as a result of larger federal deficits.

Let's recap this issue and then understand the secular trends in bank lending that are resulting from this development.

First, net national savings is negative. Our household and corporate sector savings do not offset the government sector (dis)savings. As a result, if we add the savings rate in the household, corporate, and government sectors, the US has negative savings. This means that we are extremely dependent on the foreign sector to supply the US with financial capital to fulfill our domestic investment needs.

Net National Savings Rate As A % of GNI:

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve, BEA

The problem is that the global economy is slowing down as all major countries are under giant debt loads and suffering from declining or negative population growth.

As a result, foreign holdings of US Treasury bonds outstanding peaked and has been declining.

Foreign Holdings Of Treasury Bonds Outstanding:

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

World trade growth has declined, falling from 6.4% average growth in the early part of the 2000s to just 2.9% over the last 10 years.

World Trade Growth:

Source: World Trade Monitor

As a result of world trade growth declining, the foreign sector is simply not supplying the financial capital we demand for our government borrowing needs and our domestic investment needs.

The impact of this is a decline in private domestic investment. In the late 1990s, the US spent almost 21% of GDP on private domestic investment. Today, we spend just 16% of our GDP on domestic investment, nearly a trillion-dollar gap in today's GDP.

Private Domestic Investment As A % of GDP

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

If the government is going to borrow funds, the domestic private sector must save, or the foreign sector must save. If both sectors are not saving enough, as is the case today, domestic investment is the leg that suffers.

Lower domestic investment translates to weaker economic growth as productivity growth is impaired.

Based on the macroeconomic developments, this trend is set to continue and get worse.

The rate of domestic investment will continue to decline as long as government borrowing outpaces domestic savings, and the foreign sector does not cover the gap.

Bank Lending Is In A Secular Downtrend

Now, popular analysis tells us that the Federal Reserve will cover the gap, but this is not true.

The banking sector is tasked with absorbing the Treasury issuance, and then the Federal Reserve forces the banks to hold those bonds as reserves in a maturity swap known as Quantitative Easing, or QE. You can watch a video breakdown of QE by clicking here.

The chart below shows total cash assets and Treasury securities owned by banks as a percentage of total banking assets.

In this case, cash assets can represent reserves, and Treasury securities are actual bonds the bank is holding.

The ratio of reserves and Treasury bonds relative to total banking assets is nearly the highest in four decades, indicating the banking sector is swelling with Treasury bonds.

Cash Assets & Treasuries As A % of Total Bank Assets (All Banks):

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

QE would be helpful if the Federal Reserve swapped a "reserve" for a Treasury bond, allowing the banking sector to make more loans rather than hoard securities, but as the chart below highlights, this is not occurring.

Total bank loans as a percentage of total banking assets have reached nearly record lows, only surpassed by the deleveraging that occurred after the 2008 recession.

Bank lending was weak this entire cycle and is now set to drop to the lowest level in modern history.

Total Loans As A % of Total Bank Assets (All Banks):

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

Looking at only domestically chartered banks rather than all commercial banks in the US shows an even more alarming trend with the ratio of bank loans to assets falling to historically low levels.

Total Loans As A % of Total Bank Assets (Domestically Chartered Banks):

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

The trend of more securities and weaker lending is not a new development but rather a long-term secular trend forced by the national savings and investment identity.

If the private sector will not support sufficient savings against government borrowing, and the foreign sector will not help bridge the savings gap, then the banking sector will shift assets toward securities rather than lending, worsening domestic investment, trend economic growth, and inflation.

The chart below outlines the secular trend in consumer loans relative to total bank assets.

Consumer Loans As A % of Total Bank Assets (All Banks):

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

The weakening rate of bank lending and the shift away from loans and towards securities are trends that were predicted by the national savings and investment identity.

Based on the current government borrowing rate and the lack of private-sector savings, we should expect these trends to persist.

Bank lending will increase as the economy recovers from the pandemic, but the result will likely be a continued worsening trend over the multi-year outlook.

Weaker banks that are rendered securities warehouses are a trend that's more deflationary than inflationary.

Bank Lending Is Contracting and Money Growth Is Normalizing: Fiscal Spending Only Works In The Short Term

The secular trend is extremely informative and critical to understand. While the secular trend is unlikely to change, we must monitor shorter-term trends in bank lending and other monetary indicators for the next couple of quarters.

Total bank lending is contracting at an 8% annualized rate. Prior to COVID-19, bank lending was increasing at about 5% annualized before spiking due to PPP loans and corporate credit revolvers.

Bank Loans + Nonfinancial Commercial Paper: 13 Week Annualized Change

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

Excluding commercial and industrial "C&I" loans to normalize the spike, we can see that bank lending is still contracting, although it improved from the worst level over the summer.

Bank Loans Ex. C&I + Nonfinancial Commercial Paper: 13 Week Annualized Change

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

The conditions for a lasting inflationary spiral emerging from traditional economic channels include an increase in bank lending, rising money supply, at least stable velocity, and a debt to GDP ratio that does not exceed the roughly 90% threshold.

Most of these conditions are not met.

The rate of money supply growth during the crisis was used as a common point for the inflationary argument. The rate of money growth has totally normalized as fiscal stimulus has faded, yet this has not been reversed and used as a deflationary argument.

Money Supply Measures: 13 Week Annualized Change

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve

The major takeaway is that fiscal stimulus is very fleeting. A multi-trillion dollar stimulus bill which included direct checks and enhanced unemployment only boosted money growth for about four months before completely normalizing.

As debt to GDP levels are beyond the 90% critical threshold, further accelerations in debt only have a very fleeing impact.

Banking Performance

The price-performance of the baking sector reflects the macroeconomic trends described above.

Since 2010, the relative performance of financial sector ETF (XLF) relative to the broader market (SPY) has been devasting and nearing all-time lows.

XLF Relative Performance To SPY:

Source: Bloomberg

The regional banking sector, even more sensitive to the trends outlined above, is suffering even worse.

KRE Relative Performance To SPY:

Source: Bloomberg

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), a big-five bank, while riddled with problems, has shown virtually zero price appreciation in over 10 years.

Wells Fargo Performance:

Source: Bloomberg

I have written negatively about Wells Fargo numerous times and the banking sector more broadly, with the national savings and investment identity as the guiding long-term trend.

There will be ups and downs depending on the short-term economic trends, but the long-term trends in the banking sector will continue to look more like Europe and Japan if we continue to stuff our financial institutions with Treasury bonds and Reserves and divert assets away from profitable and productive lending into the real economy.

Conclusion

Structural economic trends are creating zombie banks in the United States, which tilts the scales toward disinflation or deflation rather than inflation.

The national savings and investment identity tells us that this trend of weaker loan growth is likely to persist over the next several years as banks are forced to absorb Treasury issuance either through reserves or nominal Treasury bonds.

In the short term, we have yet to see a stabilization of bank lending growth, and the preconditions for a sustained monetary spiral are not all met.

It's very challenging, if not impossible, to have a strong, sustainable economic recovery without a healthy banking system. These trends should be on every investor's radar screen. If the trends outlined above persist, the risks of disinflation or deflation are understated because the banking sector will not help in creating an inflationary outcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY (UNDERWEIGHT ALLOCATION). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short KRE