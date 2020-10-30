The COVID pandemic has spared growth giants for now, but the knock-on effects may hurt them worse than others.

When it comes to public companies, the past decade has seen the big get bigger and the small get smaller. Large technology and consumer giants have seen stellar outperformance over recent years while smaller sectors like energy and materials/industrials have generally gone nowhere but lower. Most of the top-ten companies in the Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) have market capitalizations at or above $1T and many investors seem to believe they will continue to grow revenue over the next few years, hence many have record-high valuations.

Mega-cap growth's outperformance has been particularly strong in recent years. Comparing MGK's total returns to the small-cap growth ETF (VBK), the small-cap Value ETF (VBR), and the mega-cap Value ETF (MGV) we can see that MGK has gained from both the outperformance of Mega-cap and growth companies:





Indeed, "Growth over Value" and "Large over Small" have been two separate sources of alpha in recent years. MGK has benefited from the combination of the two. This alpha can be visualized by considering the total return ratios of the Mega-cap growth over the Mega-cap value ETFs ("Growth over Value") and the Mega-cap growth over small-cap growth ETF ("Large over Small"):





Truly, this year has seen the most extreme outperformance of these two factors. As you can see in the first chart, growth stocks had very steady outperformance over Value at the onset of the year. However, the outperformance pattern has waned over the past two months which may imply growth is no longer the alpha generator it was.

In the latter chart, we can see that the mega-cap company outperformed by the most significant degree during the first few months of 2020 during the period of extreme volatility. Since Spring, mega-cap companies have no longer generated material outperformance and there seems to be a classic "double-top" pattern which suggests small-cap companies may finally be headed for their day in the sun.

The strongest immediate signal suggests the underperformance of large companies. For the time being, there is not a strong bearish pattern in the "Growth over Value" chart, however, it appears as if that may occur soon. Overall, we can see two technical signals which both suggest underperformance in mega-cap growth for the next few months. Let's see if the fundamentals concur with the technical pattern.

Bearish Fundamentals Against MGK Are Building

To be fair, I covered MGK at the end of April with a neutral rating in "MGK: Don't Expect Mega-Cap Momentum To Continue Post Earnings". The article covered the strong outperformance of MGK during the COVID crash and how it seemed that the market was failing to discount fundamental risks in MGK. While the fundamentals were bearish back then, the technical patter facing MGK was bullish so I did not give MGK a bearish rating. Today, both the technicals and fundamentals suggest MGK is likely headed lower and therefore is a solid short opportunity.

In my opinion, the fundamentals of the companies in MGK are awful. However, these companies have seen extremely strong growth over the past decade and are a favorite among many consumers. Most notably, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) which constitute the five biggest companies in the fund and constitute 45% of its assets. Other top companies include Tesla (TSLA), Visa (V), and Nvidia (NVDA).

The common theme among the top companies in MGK is that they are arguably the most well-known among consumers and investors. They are companies many of us interact with on a daily basis. However, popular well-known companies are not necessarily the best investments. As you can see below, the forward price-to-sales valuations of the top-ten companies in MGK have risen by a median level of about 30% this year:





Now, forward price-to-sales differ dramatically from company to company. However, it is my favorite data point to measure a company's valuation today against its past. Put simply, the higher the forward-price-to-sales valuation the more the company must grow revenue or margins in the future or else decline due to overvaluation.

Indeed, these companies are extremely expensive compared to most. MGK currently carries a staggeringly high weighted-average TTM "P/E" valuation of 42.7X while the Mega-cap value ETF's is only 18.3X. Sure, MGK's companies may have higher expected earnings growth, but the small-cap growth ETF which has arguably more growth potential carries a lower "P/E" of 35X. Best of all is the small-cap value ETF with a weighted-average "P/E" of 15.6X.

Past earnings growth is the primary indicator of ETF valuation. This is shown in the chart below of weighted-average ETF "P/E" valuations vs. annualized 5-yr earnings growth for these four ETFs as well as a few others:

Data Source - Vanguard

This pattern is weakest for the Emerging Market ETF (VWO) which has high earnings growth and a low valuation and for the Mid-cap Growth ETF (VOT) which has a high valuation given its earnings growth. However, MGK has the highest valuation overall with the highest earnings growth. Clearly, higher past earnings growth means higher valuations. This implies that investors expect historical growth to continue into the future.

How Big Can a Giant Be?

If we assume the companies in MGK will continue to grow earnings at an annualized pace of 20%+ for the next few years, then the ETF is not overvalued (in today's market) since it rests on the trendline. However, this is a very strong assumption that is unlikely to pan out.

The companies in MGK have become dominant players in the lives of most people in the world today. For these companies to be "fairly valued" they must become even more dominant in society. Specifically, they must double their sales over the next five years or so.

However, many of these tech giants seem to be hitting their ceiling. Today, the DOJ and FTC are either pursuing or floating anti-trust lawsuits for Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon (nearly 40% of MGK's assets). Laws are currently being updated which may result in these companies being broken up.

Due to their momentum, these stocks do not seem to have price-in this risk, however, such an outcome is very bearish for the tech giants. Breakups would result in a decline in the economies of scale these companies have utilized to push profit margins higher. It would also likely result in greater competition in the advertising space which is a major factor for Google and Facebook.

Even without anti-trust lawsuits, there is little reason to believe these companies will continue to organically grow at the pace they have over the past five years. As of this year, the average person in the world spends 2.5 hours a day on social media (depending on country - Europeans spend closer to 1 hr). This figure is up 40% from 1.8 hrs five years ago but has not risen much in the past two years. Additionally, 45% of U.S smartphone users own an iPhone (over 100M people), but again that figure is no longer rising. Put simply, it seems these companies have already pushed their luck in growing market share that there is not much growth potential left.

From 2010-2015, tech giants saw significant user growth but limited earnings growth. From 2015-2020, they've seen significant earnings growth but limited user growth as they've monetized. However, going forward, it seems monetization has reached peak levels (people are growing tired of ads) and there are limited user-hours left to absorb. Additionally, competition from Chinese companies and more niche social media/technology platforms may even cause tech giants' to lose market share.

The Bottom Line

Overall, it seems that investors are currently too exuberant on the growth potential of Mega-cap companies with high historical growth. As these companies reach a ceiling, extrapolating their sales and earnings into the future is no longer a sound valuation approach. If we assume limited earnings growth over the next few years, the fair-valuation of MGK declines by over 50% to 15X or an ETF price of $71 (61% lower).

Of course, such a large decline would need a general stock-market crash to occur. A crash that, unlike the one in March, was not quickly saved by a surge in stimulus and speculative buying activity. In my opinion, a crash is not unreasonable considering the poor economy today and the significant future uncertainties. Indeed, MGK could be a solid short opportunity since it has virtually no borrowing cost and a bearish technical setup.

The election may also be a bearish catalyst for these companies if it results in increased privacy/anti-trust demands. Indeed, reigning in big-tech is perhaps the only increasingly bi-partisan political issue today.

