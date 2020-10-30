China And The United States: Partners When Not Enemies

When there are economic reasons to do things, people go ahead and make things happen, even if some political leaders seem to be moving in another direction.

China's bond market is the now the second largest in the world, and the renminbi, the Chinese currency, is being used by more central banks as a reserve currency.

In the financial sector, as well as in the technological area, one sees that China and the United States are not as far apart as the talk of some leaders.

One of the basic rules of economics is that, if there is an economic reason to do something, people will find a way to make that something happen, even in the face of what governments might be trying to do.

The countries involved: China and the United States.

The area: finance. The result: growing relationships.

As economist Eswar Prasad of Cornell University is quoted as saying in the Financial Times,

Economic imperatives are certainly overriding political concerns." Ultimately, private capital and private financial institutions are going to respond more to economic incentives irrespective of what political masters say."

Financial connections between the United States and China are growing in spite of what President Donald Trump talks about and how much he attempts to cause economic disruptions between the two nations. Regardless of the President's efforts so far, the financial connections appear to be growing, and the growth rate seems to be accelerating.

In other words, there is a reason for investors to look beyond the "huff and puff" of the political rhetoric and look for what is really happening in the economic sphere. If the investor takes a look beyond the political noise, one sees areas that are prospering and should be paid attention to.

I have thought for a long time that we cannot write China off as a partner. Yes, there are many problems. Yes, there are efforts to steal and efforts to copy. But there is a lot that can be done together. There are a lot of positive-sum games to play. The crucial thing is for people to keep talking. Nothing is closed off...if you can keep the conversation going.

Beneath The Noise

If one looks beyond the "huff and puff" that is connected with talking trade issues, China appears to be pushing ahead with its plans to become a major force in world money and financial markets, and it is finding plenty of willing participants to enter into the process.

Once again, I believe that it is important to remember that Chinese officials have a much longer time horizon for policy issues than do "politicians" in the United States. In making economic policy, American politicians are basically focused upon the next election.

As emphasized in the Financial Times article cited above,

Chinese officials argue that they are simply accelerating a longer-term agenda focused on their own market's needs.

The longer-term focus of the Chinese officials is upon China becoming a competitive financial power right along with the United States and having a currency, the renminbi, which is accepted in the world right along with the US dollar.

And, putting the Chinese money and financial system up against "the rest of the world" forces the Chinese to upgrade their regulatory process, their corporate governance, and their innovative efforts. They must meet the standards of the world if they are to be full participants.

Furthermore, the Chinese are learning more and more about how world currency markets function, vital in the effort to increase the renminbi's attractiveness as a world currency.

The Financial Times article stresses that China needs to deal with the JPMorgans of the world, the BlackRocks and the Vanguards "to be successful" and cannot just rely on the Bank of China.

And, Chinese politicians appear to realize this fact and act upon the reality of the situation rather than just turn inward and maintain their own rules and regulations.

Chinese Accomplishments

It is important to realize that, "from the perspective of foreign investors", the Chinese bond market has become "too big to ignore."

China's onshore bond market has grown to total about $14 trillion in size and has passed Japan to become the second largest bond market in the world. Overseas ownership is still low, by global reckoning, but this factor is being encouraged and is growing rapidly.

Note: just recently, Chinese government bonds were just added to one of the world’s most important, watched, bond indexes.

In terms of the Chinese currency, the renminbi now stands number four in the world in terms of central bank reserves. About 3 percent of central bank reserves in the world are Chinese, and this follows the US dollar, 62 percent; the euro, 20 percent; and the yen, 5.7 percent.

Furthermore, money is starting to pour into China because of the yields that can now be earned on "more secure" Chinese bonds. The yield on the 10-year government bond provides a yield around 3.2 percent…versus a yield of about 0.80 percent on US governments.

Hayden Biscoe, head of fixed income for Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management, is quoted as saying,

"It is a really interesting point in history - the Chinese have opened up and you've got the rest of the world in dire straits."

And there is more.

Ant Is Coming

I have already written about Ant Group, Co. and about its subsidiary Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), the e-commerce group that runs Alipay, the world's largest payments system.

Alipay has more than 730 million monthly users. The American payments company PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has only 346 million active users.

It is now official that Ant is issuing $34 billion in an IPO and will attain a company value of about $310 billion. This is about the value of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and exceeds the value of Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

The question is, "How much bigger can Ant Group get?" It has made moves into other areas in the world, but it is facing growing concerns about what the Chinese government will ultimately let it do.

Early on, Ant challenged the Chinese government, but as it has gotten bigger, it has moved to work more with the government rather than challenge it. This, as some have reported, has allowed Ant Group to prosper.

But this story lends credence to the argument that information grows and spreads, and even large authoritarian governments can only slow down the process, they cannot stop it.

Growth Happens

The point is, when there is an economic justification for something to happen, it will in one way or another. But this is why, I believe, that the Chinese will, over the longer run, "play ball" with the West and will conform to many of the rules and regulations of the West. The Chinese want to be a major player and so will do what is necessary to achieve this goal. And, they have set their long-term focus upon it.

If the Chinese see "markets" where working together is the best solution, they will, I believe, work with the United States...and others in the world. If this is what the Chinese are doing, shouldn't investors be doing the same thing?

The world is restructuring and will be for some time to come. There should be plenty of opportunities for investors to take advantage of. They just have to look in the right places.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.