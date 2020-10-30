S&P 500 Will Likely Continue To Rise In Spite Of Pandemic

After the election result, we will probably begin to see (over the short- to medium-term) stronger equity prices on the back of reduced event risk.

The S&P 500 is perhaps the most-watched equity index in the world, measuring the stock performance of 500 large companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges on a capitalization-weighted basis. Owing to both its popularity and the sheer size of the market (the aggregate market cap of all the index's constituents totaled almost $28 trillion as of September 30, 2020), it also serves as a powerful proxy for global risk sentiment.

This year, in spite of the global pandemic which has rippled across the world, causing significant economic disruptions and contractions (due to both government restrictions and weaker consumer sentiment), stocks have even found all-time highs this year. Recent price falls in U.S. equities might seem characteristic of risk-off moves, especially since FX markets seem to confirm such moves. Yet the falls are small relative to what we saw in Q1 2020

As indicated above, U.S. equities are trading close to levels we saw at the end of last year, and at the beginning of this year. Notably, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its short-term target rate from 1.50-1.75% all the way down to 0.00-0.25% (effectively the 'zero lower bound'). Further stimulus measures were introduced, such as large dollar swap lines and additional bond market liquidity. With global central banks cutting rates and/or introducing significant new liquidity measures, discount rates plummeted. Hence all-time highs can be justified even if one year's worth of earnings are "wiped out".

The equity market is a discounting mechanism after all; all the years ahead matter, not just this year and the next. With super-low rates, it makes sense for equities to be trading at least where they were at the start of the year. Yet equities also capture global liquidity, especially during periods of positive global risk sentiment. At present, risk sentiment has waned slightly, owing to several factors. These include the second wave of COVID-19, macroeconomic after-effects of the first wave (and estimations of the impact of the second), as well as ancillary factors such as the U.S. presidential election (November 3).

When markets become too complacent, even for short stretches (and especially relative to near-term event risk), we do often see over-shooting as plenty of investors rush to the exits at once. Recent falls in equity prices suggest this sort of behavior, with swift changes in sentiment sending stocks downward in spite of no particular causal event. The VIX (Volatility Index), which is a measure of (forward) implied volatility, is useful to monitor. The chart below maps daily candlesticks for VIX inside Bollinger Bands (which capture two standard deviations over the trailing past 20 days).

Generally speaking, after the VIX has "over-shot", it has a tendency to settle back down. When volatility falls, equities generally rise. Recent weakness in equities will probably be followed by stronger prices on this basis. It is not always the case, but without a significant change in underlying fundamentals, I think there is good reason to be 'long stocks' in spite of the pandemic.

This is especially true on a long-term basis. The current dividend yield (the "earnings yield" is over 1.8x higher) is currently circa 1.75%. This compares to the current 10-year treasury yield of about 0.83% at the time of writing (as shown below).

Over the long haul, it still makes sense to be 'long stocks'. It is also worth noting that due to the weakness of the U.S. dollar this year, U.S. stocks have actually not yet found all-time highs. See for example the chart below, which measures the S&P 500 in EUR terms.

The index is not a tradable instrument directly, but popular ETFs such as SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) enable one to invest in a cost-efficient tracker. The capitalization-weighted methodology of these funds makes them extremely difficult to out-perform since it is the largest stocks that global liquidity gravitates towards.

The chart above has been updated again, to price U.S. stocks in terms of Japanese yen. The Japanese have an active domestic investment community which has helped characterize the yen as a risk-off currency (risk-off flows include capital repatriation, which has the effect of strengthening the yen as capital is returned home). Japan also enjoys relative political stability and has historically maintained current account surpluses.

After the U.S. presidential election, we can probably assume that very little will change. Assuming the next president is indeed either Trump or Biden, we know that we probably don't truly know which is better for markets. Everybody has an opinion, but both candidates seem to support significant levels of fiscal stimulus. There will be winners and losers, but on a macro level, stocks are likely to continue to perform well over the long run.

Internationally, U.S. equities are likely to look rather attractive as all-time highs beckon. The largest companies have access to significant levels of liquidity, far more than small businesses, and as such the winners and losers are more likely to be based on size, scope, and financial flexibility, rather than based on sectors and industries. This is not a nice conclusion to draw, but being invested in the major U.S. equities (rather than a small business, or several) is far less risky. Even over a turbulent winter, U.S. equities could serve as the safe haven of risk assets, as they often have in the past.

In conclusion, even if we see some short spots of higher volatility, these are likely to only present as opportunities for making further long-term purchases. One should not feel nervous about continuing to dollar-cost average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.