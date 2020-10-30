New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) CEO Susan Givens on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Jane Ryu - Managing Director

Susan Givens - CEO

Bhairav Patel - EVP of Finance and Accounting

Lori Marino - EVP and General Counsel

Vikram Malhorta - Morgan Stanley

Michael Gorman - BTIG

Daniel Bernstein - Capital One

Kyle Bauser - Colliers International

Good morning, and welcome to New Senior's earnings call for the third quarter of 2020. With me today are Susan Givens, our CEO; Bhairav Patel, EVP of Finance and Accounting; and Lori Marino, EVP and General Counsel.

Before I turn the call over to Susan, I'd like to highlight that this morning's press release, company update, our quarterly supplement, and the reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our Web site at newseniorinv.com. Before we begin, please note that our discussion will exclusively focus on non-GAAP measures unless otherwise indicated.

During the call we will make forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements made on this call should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, particularly those disclosed in the risk factors and in other disclosures in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC, including the Form 10-Q that we will be filing later today. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Susan Givens

Great, thanks, Jane. Good morning and thank you for joining News Senior's earnings call for the third quarter of 2020. In addition to issuing our third quarter press release and suppliant, we posted a presentation to our Web site this morning, which I will be referencing throughout my comments. The presentation includes an update on the state of COVID-19 patients in our portfolio, key observations on trends throughout the pandemic, and finally, details on our financial results for the third and expectations for our full-year 2020 NOI and AFFO.

We are nearly eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and the bulk of our time, energy, and focus continues to be understanding its ongoing impact on our 103 communities, and positioning ourselves as best we can for the future. We have now completed two full quarters since the start of the pandemic, and as it has progressed we have continued to gain better insight and perspectives from the trends that we have observed. It's clear that the virus is not going away in the near-term, and we have learned that our operators must continuously adapt their operational strategies to deliver the best possible resident experience, while balancing health and safety.

We have worked closely with our operators to minimize as best as possible the impact to our community's operation and to our overall financial result. In addition, we continue to see features unique to our Independent Living properties that have allowed our operators to adjust protocols within our communities and effectively manage the spread of the virus, while also reducing expenses in response to lower occupancy levels. As a result, our financial performance has held up, and our result for the third quarter came in at the high end of our expectation. While it remains difficult to predict how long the pandemic will impact our communities and when a fully recovery will start or what form it will take, we continue to be encouraged by the recent trends that we are seeing.

Occupancy trends in the third quarter improved significantly as compared to the second quarter, and while overall occupancy has continued to decline, the magnitude of the decline seems to be slowing, and October occupancy is currently pacing to be the smallest monthly decline since the start of the pandemic. As I have said for each of the past few quarters now, our goal has been to control the things that we can control, and to be as transparent as possible. Along those lines, last quarter, we provided revised expectations for the year, and now, with only a couple months remaining in the year, we are further narrowing and increasing our expectations for full-year NOI and AFFO.

At this point, we are expecting full-year 2020 AFFO to exceed our pre-COVID AFFO expectation. While certainly not the way we had envisioned it at the start of the year, we believe this speaks to the resilience of our portfolio, the flexibility of our operating partners, and prudent balance sheet management that allowed us to benefit from a declining interest rate environment.

Now, I will briefly provide an update on what we're seeing in our communities, and then I'll touch on some key trends before I turn it over to Bhairav to discussion the financial results in more detail. Let me start with an update on the status of COVID-19 within our communities. Since the start of the pandemic, our operators have taken difficult but necessary steps to protect the residents and staff in our communities, and we believe that these measures have helped limit the introduction and spread of the virus in many of our communities. As of Wednesday, or operators have reported 41 active cases across 14 properties, including 34 residents and seven associates.

Overall, the weekly number of new cases within our communities have remained relatively low and have averaged about six new cases per week across our entire portfolio. The rate of new cases within our portfolio has generally tracked broader trends in the markets where our communities are located, as well as nationwide trends. For example, new cases slowed significantly in May and June, and then increased in July, in line with national trends. More recently, as the rate of new cases across the country have gone up, the rate of new cases in our portfolio have also increased. However, so far the spread within our properties has remained relatively low as 10 of the 14 currently impacted properties only have one active case.

Additionally, nearly 60% of the property in our portfolio have not reported a single resident case to date. Since the start of the pandemic, our properties have gone through a series of protocols but all into three general timeframes. The first phase began in March at the outset of the pandemic, when our operators quickly implemented significant safety measures, including the closing of dining rooms and switching to in-room meal deliveries, restricting access to our communities to essential visitors only, and stopping all in-person sales activities. The second phase began in May, when our operators started to lift restrictions in a phased approach based on the status of state and local regulation as well as with status of COVID cases at the property.

And the third phase, which our operators have started to roll out in the past few weeks, includes additional restrictions being lifted. It is important to highlight that while this current phase allows for resident engagement and socialization, the communities do continue to operate with restrictions in place, and we anticipate that this will continue for the foreseeable future. The services typically offered in our communities, including communal dining, group activities, and outside trips and visits are an essential part of the physical and mental wellbeing of the residents in our communities, and they are often among the main reasons why residents choose to live in our communities.

Our operators are focused on maximizing resident engagement as much as possible during this period. However, the ongoing operator protocol, which continues to prioritize recommended CDC protocols, such as social distancing and limited social gathering, do require that our communities continue to operate with more restrictions than the pre-pandemic operating environment. As the pandemic moves through its eighth month we continue to work closely with our operators to strike the critically important balance between the competing needs of health and safety and socialization for our residents.

Now I'd like to spend a little time going through some of the key trends related to occupancy and expenses. Overall, we continue to believe that certain attributes that are unique to our Independent Living portfolio have helped limit our occupancy decline, and mitigate the severity of our NOI decline. On the occupancy side, lead and move-in volumes have increased substantially from second quarter low as restrictions have been eased and our operators have adopted new sales strategies in response to the pandemic. Importantly, we have seen improving interest from our target middle market IL resident demographic, which demonstrates that there continues to be strong demand for our product.

Total portfolio occupancy declined 160 basis points sequentially in the third quarter. This was a significant improvement from the 250 basis point sequential decline experienced in the second quarter. The occupancy declines in March and April were the most severe, and averaged 125 basis points a month. Since May, we have seen the trends improve, and the portfolio has experienced consistent monthly declines of approximately 60 basis points. As I mentioned earlier, October occupancy is currently on pace for the lowest monthly decline since the start of the pandemic, with a projected decline of 40 basis points. Monthly lead and move-in trends have continued to increase from their low point in April.

Overall, monthly leads increased 31% in the third quarter versus the second quarter, and September leads increased 67% from the low point in April. Monthly move-in increased 47% in the third quarter versus the second quarter, and September move-ins increased 106% from the low point in April. As we look to October, move-ins are pacing to grow month-over-month, and leads are expected to surpass the 2019 averages for the first time in 2020. While our move-ins have steadily increased, our move-outs have also increased. Total move-outs volume remained below historical levels throughout the second quarter as we saw our voluntary move-outs come down.

However, over the past four months, move-outs have trended about historical averages. Move-outs increased 20% in the third quarter versus the second quarter, and September move-outs increased 27% from the low in April. As a result, move-outs have continued to outpace move-ins. While we expected move-outs to increase from their historically low levels in the second quarter, in recent months we have seen an uptick in a number of residents citing COVID restrictions as the primary reason for moving out. This is something that our operators are closely monitoring as they continue to safely lift further restrictions within the community.

On the expense side, we have continued to benefit from a flexible cost structure, and as occupancy has gone down, our operators have been able to successfully reduce expenses by flexing staffing schedule, supply cost, and maintenance cost. Something that is much harder to do in a setting with healthcare. As a result, our margins have continued to hold steady at around 40%. In addition, COVID expenses have steadily decreased as our operators have developed more efficient method for managing these costs. As we move forward, we expect certain COVID-related expenses will remain in place as our operators continue to implement protective measures within the communities. Importantly, these expenses could vary by community, and there could be new expenses as the pandemic continues to evolve. Nonetheless, we have confidence our operators will continue to manage overall expense well and remain focused on driving property performance while ensuring safety for all residents and staff.

Before I conclude, I would like to thank our operators and associates at our communities, who continue to battle the effects of COVID-19 and work tirelessly to ensure the safety and wellness of all the residents at our communities. They remain steadfast in their dedication to their mission, and for that, we are deeply grateful.

Now more than ever, I am pleased that our team and our operator have continued to be resilient and flexible, and they have adapted to challenges that have risen. The path of the pandemic remains uncertain making it difficult to predict how the virus will continue to impact our residents, associates, and community operation. Nonetheless, we continue to believe in the values that our communities provide to the middle market demographic as well as the powerful long-term fundamentals of the overall senior housing industry.

Thanks, Susan, and thanks everyone for joining us on the call this morning. As of the end of the third quarter, our portfolio was comprised of 103 private paid senior housing properties across 36 states. Overall, we are pleased with our operating and financial results for the third quarter, which came in at the top end of our expectation.

Same-store cash NOI for our portfolio of 103 assets for the third quarter of 2020 was down 7.6% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The decline relative to the same period last year was driven by a decline in occupancy since the beginning of the pandemic. We began the current quarter with occupancy 400 basis points below than at the beginning of the third quarter of 2019.

Expenses were low by 1.4% year over year due to the decline in occupancy related and other controllable items despite incremental expenses of $28 million during the current quarter specifically related to COVID protocols implemented by our operators to prevent and control the spread across our properties. Excluding the incremental COVID-related expenses, expenses declined by 3% year over year.

After factoring in the results for the first two quarters of 2020, year-to-date total same-store cash NOI was down 3.6%. We did not begin to feel the impact of the pandemic until the very end of the first quarter. As a result, same-store cash NOI was up slightly during the first quarter and was down just 3.1% during the second quarter on a year-over-year basis. On a sequential basis, ending occupancy declined by 160 basis points in the quarter; a meaningful improvement from the 250 basis point sequential decline in Q2.

While we have seen an increase in move-outs versus the historically low levels in Q2, we are encouraged by the uptick in both lease and leasing volume in the quarter. Lease trends have further improved in October, and we are expecting a 40 basis point decline in occupancy month over month, which will be the smallest monthly decline since the big start of the pandemic.

Our operators continue to tightly control cost. In particular, COVID-related costs were down by over 40% quarter-over-quarter as they were able to move to more cost-effective alternatives including dining supplies and third-party cleaning services. Total expenses did increase sequentially mainly due to the impact of typical seasonality that drove higher utility expenses.

Now, I'll discuss our financial results down the sheet and our expectations for the remainder of 2020. AFFO for the third quarter was $14.4 million or $0.17 per diluted share compared to $0.19 per diluted share for the second quarter. AFFO includes approximately $0.8 million of additional expenses specifically related to the impact of COVID. The decline in AFFO was entirely driven by the decrease in cash NOI we just discussed, offsetting some of the decline with interest expense which was down $0.7 million as average LIBOR for the quarter was 16 basis points, a decline of 34 basis points versus the previous quarter.

After closely monitoring LIBOR since the start of the pandemic and with LIBOR of course at historical lows, we successfully executed a five-year $270 million interest rate swap at the end of August that increased the fixed debt component of our capital structure from 52% to 72%. After incorporating the impact of the swap, the weighted average interest rate on our total debt is 2.5%. We're pleased with the execution, which last in low rate, and will keep interest cost low, while reducing earnings volatility. It is also another example of our continued focus on balance sheet optimization. We continue to be well-positioned from a liquidity standpoint.

As a reminder, at the start of the pandemic, we drew on our revolver given overall uncertainty, and market volatility. We repaid the remaining borrowings of $60 million on our revolving credit facility during the quarter. With the facility fully undrawn, we now have access to total equity of approximately $160 million. Additionally, we have no near-term debt maturities. The weighted average maturity of our debt is 5.6 years, and our next significant maturity is not until 2025, providing us the great deal of financial flexibility to navigate through the current environment.

Now, I want to provide some color on our latest expectations for full-year 2020 as we are raising our full-year 2020 expectation. With three-quarter of the year completed, third quarter results coming in at the top-end of our expectation, and at least in operating trends, we currently expect full-year same-store cash NOI to be down 4% to 6%, an improvement over our previous expectation of 4.5% to 7.5% we shared with you last quarter. The NOI improvement along with our expectation that LIBOR will continue at the current levels result in an increase in our AFFO range to $0.69 to $0.72 per share which is slightly higher than our previous expectation of $0.67 to $0.71 per share. Lastly, on October 28, our Board of Directors declared a dividend of $6.5 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 18 to holders of record on December 4.

Vikram Malhorta

Vikram Malhorta

Thanks for taking the questions. Good morning, everyone.

Susan Givens

Hi, Vikram.

Vikram Malhorta

Hi. Maybe just first question on the lead improvement and just sort of the increased kind of interest, I'm just wondering if there's any data you can share with kind of leads to conversion, how that may have trended over the last probably six months or so, and then, just on the move-out, it was interesting sort of you indicated COVID being one of the reasons. Has that generally increased, and is there any difference in kind of move-out reasoning by region or property type or anything else you can share, that would be great. Thanks.

Susan Givens

Sure. So, let me start with the question on conversion rates. The conversion rates as we've seen have moved around a bit, kind of depending on where we've been within the pandemic. So, there hasn't been a whole lot of symmetry, but overall, conversion rates are down a little bit this year versus what we've seen in the past, but it's something we've been carefully monitoring. It hasn't come down significantly. So, what we are seeing is that it's taking a little bit longer to convert leads, and so some of that is -- has been due to the restriction, so it's been harder for people to kind of formally move, but that really is kind of the most notable thing we've seen so far, and overall conversion rates have not maturely moved from historical level, and the lead, we are just really seeing that our operators have taken the time to adjust and to figure out how to sell more effectively in light of an environment and a virus that isn't going away any time soon.

So I think that that's sort of consistent with what we've just seen across the industry that the operators are really trying to be proactive and make sure that they can move people in safely, but adopt new sales strategies to be able address the environment that we're in, and move outside, we haven't really seen anything that is varied by region necessarily. So I don't think there's any pattern that we can point out there. It's interesting because we obviously didn't track COVID as a reason for move-outs prior to the pandemic. So it's something that we've really started to look at in the last couple of months, and we are seeing, in some cases, resident site, the restrictions from COVID as a reason for moving out.

And if you take some of those move-outs away you're much in line, if not the low, kind of historical move-out level. It's not something we're entirely surprised by given the length of the pandemic, and given the fact that this has continued, and restrictions to some degree have remained in place. We also have been closely monitoring other move-out reasons, and those have really been in line with historical averages, and so, we haven't seen a big uptick for the reasons that we would normally see. So we feel like that's a positive, that trends are pretty consistent other than we do have people citing COVID and the restrictions as a reason for move-out.

Vikram Malhorta

Okay, that's helpful, and then just one more, RevPOR sort of held up well, was up 1.5%. Just wondering sort of as you enter into the winter months of flu season, but also into '21, just kind of your thoughts on the strategy behind gaining back the occupancy, and using sort of pricing as a lever or discounting as a lever, just how do you think that'll interplay with occupancy over the next, call it, six to 12 months?

Susan Givens

Yes, it's a great question. As you can imagine, this is something we spend a whole lot of time talking to our operators about, but it's critically important that RevPOR holds and grows, that that's kind of how we all think about thing, but I do think in the environment that we're in, our operators are giving concessions and doing some discounts in order to drive occupancy, and I think in a normal operating environment that's not a strategy that you necessarily want to pursue, but given the occupancy declines that we've seen I think that's a tradeoff that's worth making, and so the operators have started to do that and did start to do that in the third quarter, and there was success around that.

And so I think as we move into the fourth -- move through the fourth quarter and into next year that will be something our operators continue to do, but it has to be done very carefully, and importantly, you're also seeing that the anniversary increases have actually held up decently well, so that's a good sign that our existing residents, each year they have annual increases, and there hasn't been a whole lot of pushback on that side of things. So it's just both things, it's getting new people, and it's also ensuring that your existing residents are paying their rates are growing, and so, I think that both sides of it we're obviously monitoring, but I do think that in some instances discounting and some concessions make sense considering where occupancy is.

Vikram Malhorta

Great, thanks so much.

Susan Givens

Thanks, Vikram.

Our next question will come from Michael Gorman with BTIG. Please go ahead.

Michael Gorman

Thanks. Good morning.

Susan Givens

Hi, Michael.

Michael Gorman

Susan, just wanted to go back for a minute to the move-ins, and the leads, and just chat about that. As you mentioned, we're eight months in. So I'm just wondering if you could give a little bit more color on maybe what the sales strategy is that some of your operators have found success with, what have they changed, or maybe even what are they hearing because, obviously, as the dichotomy between the move-ins and the move-outs, what are they hearing from the potential move-ins or the actual move-ins that have chosen this point in the pandemic cycle that they want to commit to an independent living scenario?

Susan Givens

Sure. I think one thing has helped is being able to do more in-person tours, and so the fact that we were able to start lifting restrictions across some of the properties, in May, and allow, in moderation, some in-person tours that that really has helped, I think. We've all talked a lot in the industry about virtual tours and other things that have been a tool we have looked to, but at the end of the day, these are big decisions for people, and our average length of stay is two-and-a-half years, and so residents continue to want to be able to see the property, and their families want to see the property before they move in. So I think that's one thing that's notable. I think the other thing that our operators have done is they've really looked at a very kind of targeted approach to individual communities and individual markets.

So, as COVID has evolved and moved they try to look to communities where perhaps there's not a -- there's a low incidence rate of COVID within a community. They develop sales strategies that make sure that they can try to drive some increased activity there. So it's being a little bit more specific and targeted on specific communities. As I just mentioned, there are some concessions that our operators are starting to roll out and that that has been helpful. So that's something as well, and then I think the other thing that I would note is that as the protocols have evolved and as our operators have been able to demonstrate that residents have been able to be safe, and yet COVID has appeared in our properties, but I think our operators, at this point, eight months in have a better handle on what works and what doesn't, and I think that has translated into increased interest from our resident base. So I think people now believe they can be safe within Independent Living communities, and they trust the protocols that are in place, and so, that's led to increased lead activity, and then also translated into higher move-in. So I know I just said a lot, but that hopefully did give you some additional color.

Michael Gorman

No, that's definitely helpful, and then maybe on the -- just flipping to the move-out side and I apologize if I missed this. I know you talked about some of the reasoning. Where are these tenants generally going when they move at this point? Are they going home, are they moving into another apartment, right? Is there a sense that these are temporary move-outs that once the restrictions start to ease a little bit they would become tenants again or is there any color there that you can give?

Susan Givens

Yes, obviously that's our hope. If someone moved out and maybe decide to move in with their adult children for a period of time that that would be our hope that they would eventually come back to us, but we're seeing, again, it's kind of early in terms of analyzing the people who are citing COVID as their reason for moving out, but it's a little bit of a mixed bag. I mean there are some people that are moving home with their children or families. We've also seen candidly in some situations people have gone to multifamily where there are no other services. So that would be for our very kind of low acuity residents who don't necessarily -- who want some of the services that are offered in independent living.

So that's always the reality that we face in terms of independent living versus, say, assisted living, that for some of our residents multifamily is an option. So we've seen that to some degree, but I think that that is few and far between. It's more people moving home with their families as they have grown -- it's a long time where they've had restrictions on who they can and can't see, and other kind of activities. So it's really that, it's more family, but in some instances people are looking at it and saying, "If I'm getting sort of the same services that I might get in multifamily maybe that's a better option for the time being." I will say that we had, as we kind of mapped the trajectory of the pandemic, early on we did have some people that kind of moved out and moved out temporarily in the April-May timeframe, and we did see some of those people come back, and so that's a positive sign as we look to what's happening now, but I think our job, along with our operators, is to try to ensure that people feel like they're getting the best out of their experience as they possible can, while also knowing that we have to have certain safety protocols in place and that isn't going to change, but we have to continue to adapt and evolve, and our operators have done a good job so far, but have to keep on happening.

Michael Gorman

Great, thanks for the color.

Susan Givens

Thanks, Michael.

Our next question will come from Daniel Bernstein with Capital One. Please go ahead.

Daniel Bernstein

Hi, good morning.

Susan Givens

Hi, Dan.

Daniel Bernstein

Hi. I guess my question revolves around kind of -- really more of your expectations of what the occupancy that's embedded -- for 4Q that's embedded in your guidance, and then, I have a follow-up on essentially with the kind of the criteria for restrictions and the risk that further facility restrictions are going to be put back in place in the next month or so given COVID trends.

Susan Givens

Sure. So, on the occupancy side we're basically looking at the remaining month of Q4 being consistent with October. So, as we all know things have shifted and can shift pretty quickly, but we're going to look at November-December was embedded in our projection for the full-year is kind of occupancy decline consistent with October. So, that's kind of where we are landing. We did -- expectancy we put out last quarter had slightly worse occupancy assumptions for the third quarter. So, we actually had kind of a better occupancy outcome for the third quarter relative to what we had initially anticipated, but again, for the fourth quarter it's pretty consistent with what we think for October, and I am sorry, what's the second question again?

Daniel Bernstein

I am just trying to understand there's obviously a correlation with occupancy and the restrictions that are being put in place in facilities where needed, and so, I am trying to just understand kind of coming off a trough of COVID cases within the facility and looking at your presentation, a trough of cases within the county surrounding your facilities, what's the criteria to re-impose restricting, and just trying to understand that risk because if restrictions are put back in place, then the occupancy is not going to be linear with October?

Susan Givens

Right, sure, and look, we obviously can't predict what's going to happen across the nation or in our counties entirely with COVID, but what I will say is that our operators have really focused on the protocols and focused on making sure that the protocols are being followed, and so, to the extent we see a COVID case in our communities, they are moving away from a strategy that involves effectively shutting down the facility to a strategy that involves isolating that individual and making sure that it stays very contained, and I think when we look at the data for our communities in particular, the vast majority of our communities where we had cases up, it's been less than three cases within the community, and this is again relevant we speak about kind of independent living. We don't know what it's going to look like as we continue to move through this, but so far, we have seen there are just few interactions among residents and associates.

And so, when there is a case that pops up it's relatively contained, and the protocols can ensure that it stays that way. So, if the protocols are maintained, then I think the operators feel good that they have the right systems in the place. Of course, if there are dramatic shift and things really change across the U.S. and continue at a pace that is not workable, then our operators are going to have to adjust and consider different strategies, but, I will say that they now have a decent amount of data look to, and they feel confident that they can continue to operate without putting full scale restrictions in place, but it's obviously something we will have to watch.

Daniel Bernstein

Okay, and then, the only other question I have is on labor turnover which obviously is a huge part of any senior housing facility, and any trends on the labor side to note whether that's reduced labor turnover, wage pressure coming down? Just anything you could sight there that would talk to the labor side of the expense equation?

Susan Givens

Yes. I don't think there is anything that's particularly noteworthy there. I mean we have had pretty low turnover levels or consistent turnover levels is what we see usually, and so, I think that's positive. There are some initiatives, where the individuals at the EDs effectively, that -- around the communities, those turnover levels have been lower in some areas, which is always a very positive thing, particularly when you're in the midst of something like this, and so, I do think that unemployment being where it is has helped, and that has benefited businesses like ours, but overall, we -- again, because we don't have healthcare workers within our communities, we have not been as susceptible to people needing to call out sick or all those kinds of things, and so, the way we thought about it has actually held up pretty well all things considered.

Daniel Bernstein

Okay. That's all I have. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Susan Givens

Thanks, Dan.

Our next question will come from Kyle Bauser with Colliers International. Please go ahead.

Kyle Bauser

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. So, looking at some of the recommendations for the distribution of an eventual COVID vaccine, it looks like it could be rolled out in four phases, this could change, but my sense is the majority of New Senior residents who are the most healthy among the senior housing bucket would get access to the vaccine during likely the second phase. Just kind of curious what your sense is for when most of your housing population will become vaccinated, and we can kind of move forward here?

Susan Givens

Sure. I mean it's hard for me to speculate around a vaccine and kind of availability and then distribution of it obviously, but as you pointed out, at least from what we have seen and heard and then also know from operating in the industry, seniors will be sort of at the front-end of any sort of distribution, and within the senior housing industry, there are a lot of people doing a lot of work, and pushing for that to happen very, very quickly just given the at-risk population that we all serve. So, I'm hopeful, and confident that -- to the extent there's a vaccine and it's effective, that our residents and associates, given kind of the importance of their job, will be in a very, very kind of -- high up in the priority list, and so, I think we believe that, I think everyone in the industry believes that, and obviously I think just even the -- kind of the emergence of a vaccine will help build confidence for other seniors as they think about senior housing, and looks at senior housing. So, I think there's certainly the distribution of the vaccine that's important, but I think just the presence of a vaccine will help kind of regain some traction about the industry, that certainly is my hope, and obviously we all are -- fingers crossed that we can get there sooner rather than later.

Kyle Bauser

Sure, definitely, and I know -- sorry if I missed this, but total discretionary capital expenditures have been significantly lower in 2020 for obvious reasons. What sort of metrics is it -- some of these new fixed COVID-related costs, reduced variable, I mean what sort of metrics are you waiting to get to before we can kind of get back to kind of pre-COVID discretionary capital expenditure levels in 2021?

Susan Givens

Sure. So, what we did in the second quarter, we stopped all discretionary CapEx. So, we still kept spending and still had CapEx spend, it was just the discretionary CapEx that we really tried to pull back, and that was, one, because kind of going into all this, we wanted to be very conservative around capital, but it was also that -- given the restrictions that were in place in our communities, we didn't want people going in and out of our communities unnecessarily, and so, that's what happened in the second quarter. Starting in the third quarter, we did begin to spend some discretionary capital. So, we did begin that in the third quarter.

For 2020, our discretionary CapEx will be lower than normal because of the kind of Q2 hope, but we expect to kind of pick that up and continue spending as we move to the fourth quarter, and yes, I mean as we move into 2021, we expect to be kind of right on top of that again. So, I hope that answers -- I mean it was a temporary kind of hold, but we don't think it's a good strategy to stop discretionary spend over a long period of time. We really did it, one, because we wanted to make sure that our communities were safe, but then also as a -- kind of capital preservation as we're going into the depth of this, but now we've gotten back to it.

Kyle Bauser

Okay, great. Thanks so much.

Susan Givens

Thank you.

Susan Givens

Great, well, thank you everyone for joining us, and we will be in touch, and look forward to keeping you updated and stay safe and healthy. Thanks, everyone.

