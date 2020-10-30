Yesterday Twitter (TWTR) got smashed on its earnings release. The market seems to be disappointed Twitter did not sustain the average monetizable daily active user growth (up 29% year-over-year) that it saw in previous quarters because of the pandemic. Covid receded in summer, it doesn't make sense to sustain peak event growth anyway, and otherwise, the numbers were pretty good and I'm optimistic about some of the improvements that are being made. In some ways, the earnings call sounds like Twitter just discovered there is a real business case and it can be run as one. That's seven years after its IPO.

I see the 16% drop in price as an opportunity to buy or add.

My original write-up of Twitter dates back to May 3, 2020. It has been an unusually strong trek upwards.

Data by YCharts

My last note on Twitter is from August 10, 2020, and at the time I wrote:

My initial assessment of the news is that it is a great opportunity to offload some Twitter at a 4% bounce. Don’t get me wrong I remain long-term bullish on Twitter and will maintain a position. I just think it is a nice opportunity to sell some. I initially added Twitter to the special situations portfolio at $27.84. It has added quite a bit of value in a short time frame. If you can offload at $38.89 it’s only just short of 40% appreciation. Meanwhile, I don’t understand how this news could be positive. If a transaction is announced/consummated I’m probably not going to like it.

That proved to be a good call only very briefly before Twitter continued to advance with my position now smaller.

Advertisers spent 14% more compared to the same quarter last year. I do think Twitter benefited a bit from product launches that had been delayed due to shutdowns, etc., and fell in this quarter.

Average monetizable daily active users went up by 29% year over year to 187 million and the company hinted it is improving its ability to retain users. I'm not surprised because, as a daily active user, I get the platform is improving and becoming more interesting and fun to use. User growth is an important component because the more interesting users around a topic, the more likely Twitter is a value-add to you. I have a suspicion the #fintwit community is one that's been growing rapidly.

The company's user growth in the U.S. is 20% while International is 32%. International is much less interesting in the short term because this audience doesn't bring in the same dollars per head. However, it is extremely important to build out the network effect and the total addressable market is much greater. Meaning, Twitter has a much longer runway there. This high growth number is more sustainable which is an argument for Twitter's growth holding up for longer. In addition, given the U.S. is a leading and mature economy, it doesn't have the same GDP growth as some international territories. Twitter can generate a lot of value internationally over the long term.

The company is also improving its ability to serve the right ads to the right people. I can't overstate how important this is. Another personal experience - I've noticed a clear difference in the type of ads that I get served over the past few months. They are still not great but before they were downright awfully untargeted.

Data licensing and other revenue grew only 5% to a low $128 million. I think this is a greenfield for Twitter. But given the state the business is in, I think it's not a top priority. However, there should be very little cost to pursuing this strongly as it doesn't need to hurt other initiatives.

One thing I find very encouraging is Twitter is making progress on plucking what seems to be very low-hanging fruit. This is an enormous platform and it is severely under-monetized. A key part of Twitter's problem is that it historically didn't tap into as much data, relevant to monetization, as rival platforms did. It is now actively catching up on some of the opportunities. Here's a comment by CEO Dorsey (a headscratcher seven years after the IPO, emphasis by me):

now that we do have topics to follow people are coming for one reason and staying, because they find relevant topics that are interesting to them. As we continue to expand those as we continue to prompt those earlier in the experience such as on-boarding I think that helps us dramatically. And I think it just further shows like all the conversations that are possible on Twitter. So it's really a question of like how do we show more of the breadth and how do we get people to very niche interest in Topics, which tend to do extremely well and how do we bring it earlier in the customer experience.

As painful as the above is in terms of how late these discoveries are made, they are made, and should lead to relatively easy improvements that lead to much better outcomes vis-a-vis the past.

Twitter is still only at 36 million daily active users in the U.S. Even many businesses don't take it seriously which is reflected in the company's difficulties to grow and improve its base of advertisers.

Earlier in the year, Twitter had agreed with activists, including Elliott Associates and Silver Lake to launch a $2 billion buyback program. They didn't execute on that at all. Dorsey explained it as follows:

the principal reason for that has been that there's been a lot of uncertainty in the broader environment around us and we want to make sure that we have the capital to continue to grow our team and invest in our business through any environment whether that's through continuing to bring technology and talent to the company through acquisitions or through investing in servers for our new data center or other things. You also pointed out one thing we said in the letter which is that many of these considerations that have caused us to not repurchase shares yet have eased. When we think about buying back our stock we consider our share price, we consider our capital structure and what the right amount of cash is on the balance sheet. We think about our needs over time. We think about the dilution from share issuance to employees and a handful of other things. And when we do that it just hasn't made sense to start to buy back yet. And our plan is to talk in the quarter after we began our share repurchase. You'll hear about it on an earnings call in the letter and in the filings and we'll just keep you posted as we go.

It is quite annoying. The company had an incredibly clean balance sheet, $7.7 billion in cash and $4 billion in debt. There is no excuse for failing to do even a few hundred million. The only thing that could have conceivably kept them from pulling the trigger is a potential acquisition of some size. Maybe the Tik-Tok thing. But if that's the case, management has been chasing a ridiculous and unpractical acquisition instead of buying back its own deeply undervalued shares ~80% lower. That's the acquisition I want them to make.

At the end of January, the standstill agreement with Elliott Associates ends. Overall, the business is improving rapidly. But I can imagine the activist would like to install another CEO after Dorsey had multiple runs at it and is still getting regularly upstaged by Pinterest (PINS) and Snapchat (SNAP) instead of being in the social media O.G. constellation of a Facebook (FB), LinkedIn (MSFT) or even Instagram.

CEO Dorsey is also getting a lot of flack for his beard with which he testified before a Senate panel on moderation of free speech. I think the ridicule of his beard is preposterous. It's a great look! Okay, we can agree to disagree on that.

But we all know it isn't right to go by someone's looks. It is illustrative that Dorsey is getting this flack and I believe it is because Twitter under Dorsey has been an underwhelming story. Successful CEOs can afford to be eccentric. Former T-Mobile (TMUS) CEO Legere appeared in the senate in a trademark magenta t-shirt, jacket, no tie, and with long hair. What's he doing anyway?

Finally, I think Dorsey is on an unpromising course with Twitter's moderation of certain tweets. The company started pursuing a solution that isn't scalable and burdens the company with an enormous responsibility it can only fall short of fulfilling. The last thing the platform should aspire to be is to become the arbiter of truth. But I could be wrong about that and I don't believe the success of Twitter depends on it.

I've added to my Twitter position at $44.48. I think the company is on the right course overall. There could be catalysts in a leadership change and importantly with Covid resurfacing to an alarming degree, Twitter is reasonably positioned because it did well during quarantine and served as an important go-to information source.

