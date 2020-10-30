Provident Financial Services, Inc.'s (PFS) CEO Christopher Martin On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2020 9:50 AM ET

Good day and welcome to the Provident Financial Services and third quarter earnings call

Leonard Gleason

[00:00:41] Thank you, Matt. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us for our third quarter earnings call presenter's, our Chris Martin, chairman and CEO, Tony, appositive president and Chief Operating Officer, and Tom Lyons, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, before beginning their review of our financial results. We ask that you please take note of our standard caution as to any forward looking statements that may be made during the course of today's call. A full disclaimer is contained in this morning's earnings release, which has been posted to the investor relations page on our website, Provident Dot Bank. Now I'm pleased to introduce Chris Martin, who will offer his perspective on our third quarter. Chris?

Christopher Martin

[00:01:24] Thank you, Lynn, and good morning, all. I hope that everyone on this call and their families are healthy and safe. Our third quarter earnings improved as the economy recovers in a measured way, with protocols in place allowing businesses to reopen safely and for consumers to return to a semblance of normalcy at the end of July.

[00:01:46] We were able to close on the Fiorente acquisition, which substantially increased both our balance sheet and earnings potential earnings per share with thirty seven sets, including merger related expenses of two dollars million recorded during the quarter, compared with twenty two cents in Q2. Total assets at quarter end rose to twelve point nine dollars billion. The impact of covid declined substantially during the quarter and related loan deferral levels to three point two percent of loans as of October 16, as we have seen a significant reduction in the number of consumers and businesses requesting assistance.

[00:02:26] The allowance and the related provisions reflect the ongoing impact of the covid-19 pandemic on economic activity, including the hospitality, retail related CREB and restaurant sectors.

[00:02:40] It remains uncertain when and if additional economic stimulus will be provided when a vaccine will be approved, which may impact the ultimate collectibility of certain commercial loans where borrowers have requested multiple deferrals or forbearance. And we have proactively downgraded our most vulnerable loans and we continuously review credit quality loan by loan. We still do not know if and when losses will materialize, but we believe the first half of twenty twenty one will be telling absent government assistance to troubled businesses and consumers. Now, Tom will go over the loan payment deferrals in more detail, but suffice to say, we have performed a deep dove analysis of all our requests for relief and are pleased that so many have recovered and resume normal payments, with approximately two thirds of those remaining in deferral. Currently paying interest on our credit quality is performing in line with our expectations at this point. And the key to credit risk management has always been staying consistent with our policies underwriting discipline and conservative loan structures. We have been and continue to be proactive at identifying potential credit issues and working problem loans to minimize losses. And in the end, we believe we're going to continue to have a strong credit quality performance through this cycle. As a result of our combination with SB one, the loan portfolio increased by one point seventy seven billion dollars, further augmented by net organic growth for the quarter of two hundred eighteen dollars million on loan originations of five hundred eighty seven million dollars.

[00:04:17] The pipeline improved during the quarter and the volume of loan opportunities has increased. Regarding the four hundred seventy five million dollars of loans, we held a September 30th, like many banks, we anticipate we anticipated that forgiveness might have started by now.

[00:04:34] However, we see a lack of urgency from the SBA and the program is still being politicized by Congress.

[00:04:40] As a result, EPS loans will remain on our balance sheet longer than expected, which will modestly impact on our margin.

[00:04:49] The yield on TPP loans is approximately two point seventy five percent and we have about eight million dollars remaining in related deferred fees. Deposits increased two point four six billion dollars, including one point seventy six billion dollars, and from the one transaction included with the SB one, deposits were five hundred and seventy seven million dollars in CDs, which were adjusted to market rates on acquisition, adding four basis points to our margin this quarter. Core deposits represent 88 percent of total deposits and our total cost of deposits was thirty three basis points, among the best in our market. Overall, our favorable cost of deposits reflects our strong, long standing client relationships. Borrowings increase with two hundred and one million dollars coming from Espie one, while the cost of borrowings declined during the quarter. Capital levels remain strong and exceed all regulatory requirements, and with TFF currently trading at eighty seven percent of book value, we see the repurchase of our stock as an effective use of capital and the great return for long term stockholders. The net interest margin held up well this quarter and our expected earnings growth will support total net interest income, but the effect of historically low long term rates will continue to challenge our net interest margin. Funding costs will move marginally lower as borrowings and CDs reprice at maturity. But this may not be sufficient to fully offset declines in asset yields.

[00:06:26] And while we have negotiated interest rate floor on the a portion of our portfolio and the rates on loans in our portfolio of improved loan yields of new originations remain lower than portfolio yields.

[00:06:39] Additionally, our loan portfolio is approximately fifty seven percent adjustable rate and has repriced our putting further pressure on the margin. But our continued disciplined management of deposit pricing has mitigated this impact. With the SB one merger completed, noninterest income increased S.B, one insurance agency income was incorporated into the PNL and we are excited about the prospects for this business line given our substantial customer base fees on retail banking services rebounded during the quarter and wealth management fees improved with the market rebound from covid shutdowns. Loan level swap income was also up for the quarter. Reflecting the addition of two months worth of S.B one expenses, the increase was primarily in compensation, expense, legal and consulting expenses and severance costs related to the transaction. Operating expenses, the average assets and efficiency ratios remain strong, and we look forward to a decrease in expenses upon converting everyone to our data systems in November. With that, I'll ask Tom to give us some more detail Tom.

Thomas Lyons

[00:07:48] Thank you, Chris. And good morning, everyone. As Chris noted, our net income was twenty seven point one million dollars or thirty seven cents per diluted share, compared with fourteen point three million or twenty two cents per diluted share for the trailing quarter. Earnings for the current quarter reflects the fifteen point five dollars million acquisition date provision for credit losses on non purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired from SPE one partially offset by the favorable impact of an improved economic forecast. In addition, cost specific to our public response felt that two hundred thousand dollars from one million in the trailing quarter. These improvements were partially offset by merger related costs that increased to two million dollars in the current quarter from six hundred eighty three thousand in the trailing quarter. Corporate tax free provision earnings, excluding provisions for credit losses on loans and commitments to extend credit, merger related charges include response costs for forty four point four dollars million. This compares favorably with thirty five point nine million in the trailing quarter. Our net interest margin expanded four basis points versus the trailing quarter as we reduced funding costs and grew non-interest-bearing deposits while earning us that yield stabilized and we deployed average excess liquidity. To combat March of we continue to reprice deposit accounts downward and emphasize non-interest-bearing deposit growth. Including non-interest-bearing deposits, our total cost of deposits fell to thirty three basis points this quarter from forty one basis points in the trailing quarter, non-interest-bearing deposits averaged two point two one billion or twenty five percent of total average deposits for the quarter, an increase from one point eight five billion in the trailing quarter, reflecting the Espie one acquisition and organic growth.

[00:09:26] Non-interest-bearing deposits total two point three eight billion at September 30th and average borrowing levels increased forty three million, and the average cost of borrowing funds decreased 12 basis points versus the trailing quarter to one point one nine percent. This rate reduction was partially offset by subordinated debentures acquired from Espie, one that had an average balance of sixteen point four million at an average cost of four point ninety nine percent for the quarter. Quarter and loan totals increase two billion dollars versus the trailing quarter, reflecting one point eight billion from the S&P, one acquisition and organic growth and CRT construction, multifamily and CNI loans partially offset by net reductions in consumer and residential mortgage loans. Loan originations, excluding of credit advances, told US five hundred eighty seven million for the quarter. The pipeline is September 30th, increased seventy one million from the trailing quarter to one point four billion. The pipeline rate increase 12 basis points since last quarter to three point five five percent at September 30th. The increases in pipeline volume and rate reflect the acquisition of the SBA loan pipeline.

[00:10:30] And are requiring higher spreads influence.

[00:10:34] Our provisions for credit losses on loans with six point four million for the current quarter, compared with ten point nine million in the trailing quarter. This reflects the day one provision of fifteen point five million for the acquired non loans, partially offset by the impact of improvements in the economic forecast. We had annualized net recoveries as a percentage of average loans of less than one basis point this quarter, compared with annualized net recoveries of one basis point for the trailing quarter. Non-performing assets increased slightly to forty two basis points of total assets from thirty seven basis points on June 30th. Excluding loans, the allowance represented one point one six percent of loans, compared with one point one seven percent in the trailing quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans included thirteen point six million recorded as part of the amortized cost of PCD loans acquired from student loans that have been or expected to be granted. covid-19 related payment deferrals or modifications decline from their peak of one point three one billion, or sixteen point eight percent of loans to three hundred eleven million or three point two percent of loans. This three hundred and eleven dollars million of loans includes forty eight million EBITDA through the SBA one acquisition and consist of twenty seven million that are still in their initial default deferral period. Eighty five million in the second 90 day deferral period and one hundred ninety nine million that have completed their initial deferral periods but are expected to require ongoing assistance included in this total or ninety two million dollars of loans secured by hotels with a pre covid weighted average LTV of fifty six percent. Forty four million dollars of loans secured by retail properties with a pre Copan weighted average LTV of fifty six percent thirty one million dollars loan secured by restaurants with the pre covered weighted average LTV of forty nine percent fifteen dollars million secured by suburban office space with a pre covid weighted average LTV of sixty six percent and forty three million secured by residential mortgages.

[00:12:26] With the balance comprised of diverse commercial loans, non-interest income increased six point three million versus the trailing quarter to twenty one million dollars swap. The income increase three point two million. The addition of Espie one insurance agency contributed one point seven million for the quarter and wealth management income increased eight hundred seventy thousand versus the trailing quarter. In addition, deposit ATMs and debit card income increased seven hundred fifty thousand dollars for the quarter, with the addition of Espie One's customer base and the easing of pandemic related consumer restrictions, partially offset by a decrease in bank life insurance benefits. Excluding provisions for credit losses on commitments to extend credit, merger related charges and COQUARD related costs, noninterest expenses were an annualized one point nine two percent of average assets for the quarter, compared with one point eighty six percent in the trailing quarter. These core expenses increased nine point seven dollars million versus the trailing quarter, primarily due to the addition of Espie one personnel, operations and facilities. Our effective tax rate increased to twenty five point five percent from twenty point six percent for the trailing quarter as a result of an improved forecast taxable income in the current quarter. We are currently projecting an effective tax rate of approximately twenty four percent for the balance of twenty twenty twenty. That concludes our prepared remarks. We'd be happy to respond to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from Mark Fitzgibbon with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Our first question comes from Mark Fitzgibbon with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Mark Fitzgibbon

[00:14:16] Hey, guys, good morning and belatedly, congrats on your SP1 deal.

Christopher Martin

[00:14:21] Thank you.

Mark Fitzgibbon

[00:14:22] But first, I one of the hundred and ninety nine dollars million dollars of loans that you referenced in the press release that have completed their initial deferral period, what percentage of those would you say are making, you know, partial payments?

Thomas Lyons

[00:14:39] A two thirds mark of the deferred loans are paying that interest.

Mark Fitzgibbon

[00:14:45] Ok. Secondly, as you look at the cash balances, Tom, you know, it looks like you have little over five hundred billion dollars in liquidity, you know. How long do you think it takes you to kind of whittle that down? Will you buy securities or do other things with it? You know, can you give us a sense for the timing of deployment?

Thomas Lyons

[00:15:07] Some of the elevated position there, Mark, is related to collateral pledged on out of the money swap positions on the low level hedge program. But the balance of that, yes, we would like to deploy, obviously, in the highest earning assets we can find, preferably loans.

Mark Fitzgibbon

[00:15:21] Ok. And then I wonder if you could share with us your thoughts on, you know, maybe issuing sub debt to support additional buybacks.

Thomas Lyons

[00:15:29] Certainly under consideration, I think, just on a normal basis, with cash from operations, we can resume buybacks this quarter. We took a little pause last quarter as we wanted to evaluate the capital position once the combined entities were in place and get a little better handle on the potential impacts of the climate event. But I think being back in the market makes a lot of sense, certainly at these levels below tangible book.

Christopher Martin

[00:15:53] And Mark, this is Chris. We have about one point two million shares remaining in our current repurchase program.

Mark Fitzgibbon

[00:16:02] Ok, and then I guess if you Tom, you would you and Chris had both reference to the fact that the margin is going to be under some pressure. Can you help us sort of think about the magnitude of that, how that plays out maybe over the next couple of quarters?

Thomas Lyons

[00:16:15] Yeah, I actually don't think it's that bad, Mark. We have a couple of levers left on the funding side, there's probably one to three basis points, depending on the quarter of improvement that we see or mitigation of any asset pressure from repricing of time deposits. We have a number of exceptions, price non maturity deposits that we're looking at to make a move on on November 1st, as well as potential do some other things there as as the rate environment evolves. So we have some levers to mitigate the the asset compression. The challenges that we face is we have a largely variable book, close to two billion dollars worth of floating rate loans that are tied to labor. And as you saw the slide this quarter on 30 day, Liboi was down around 16 basis points for most of the quarter. So that's where the pressure's coming from. But I guess the short answer to your question is, I think it's probably between one and three basis points on any given quarter. I think we bottomed out around that to ninety four kind of level over the course of next year.

Mark Fitzgibbon

[00:17:08] Great. And then last question is on expenses. Tom, I know you don't have a full quarter of expenses yet for USPI, one in the numbers and you also have some cost reductions going on. You know, when do you think we'll get kind of at a normalized run rate for operating expenses? And where do you kind of see that level?

Thomas Lyons

[00:17:29] Yeah, we are in the budget process currently, but I think next quarter and probably for the see, I think we're in the low 60s for quarters where we're going to wind up in the sixty two to sixty four kind of range. Hopefully I'm a little conservative on that.

Mark Fitzgibbon

[00:17:46] Thank you.

Christopher Martin

[00:17:47] Thank you.

Our next question comes from Steven Duong with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Steven Duong

[00:17:58] Hey, good morning, guys, and congratulations on the quarter, your position is down to almost like endemic level, say, twenty nine basis points. So it's still a little elevated if we look at your dividend, even with today's stellar performance, your peers north of 60 percent, where you're where do you ultimately want the payout to be and what what are the levers you're looking to pull to get there, given this lower for longer rate environment?

Christopher Martin

[00:18:35] This is Chris I'll start out with. Well, we'd love it to be a lot lower, which would mean we're earning a heck of a lot more, but that would be not in this zero rate environment.

[00:18:45] We've always targeted right around between 50 and 55, five percent because that was a good return for our shareholders. And we could go ahead and put more loans on the books, which we're looking forward to doing with the combination would that's be one that's a great return for our shareholders.

[00:19:02] So I think as we hopefully get to a more normalized environment, we'll be back in that 50 percent range, obviously, as the recovery from covid and Cecil. I think that we'll be back down at that level fairly soon absent another shutdown.

Steven Duong

[00:19:21] Great, and then just along the lines of payout's with buy backs, you reference the one point two million in capacity. So that's about sixteen point eight million with the current price. And I think that's about a quarter worth of earnings, you know, subsequent to that. Are you looking to add another buyback potentially in the beginning of next year?

Christopher Martin

[00:19:47] Yes, we would have to go through if we finish this program again, we have a quiet period that will come up in the middle of December. We would probably go to the Fed to put together another program, which would be a little more detailed as the Fed is taking the more earnest interest on the buyback program. So we will be going to the Fed with a program request.

Steven Duong

[00:20:13] Got it. And just along those lines, is there a capital level that we should be thinking about to guide us on the buybacks if you continue to trade below tangible book?

Christopher Martin

[00:20:27] Yeah, I mean, I think we've talked about an eight and a half to three quarters EPS being a comfortable level.

Steven Duong

[00:20:34] Grace, that's it for me. Thank you, guys.

Christopher Martin

[00:20:37] Thank you, Stacey.

Our next question comes from Peter Kovalsky, a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:20:45] I first want to welcome Tony aboard and wish him much success of knowing Tony back in the old interchange financial days working with Tony ABody. So welcome aboard, Tony. Thanks. How are you? Good, good. Then like 25 years or younger. Yes, yes. And no gray here question I have is a two part question and it kind of pertains pertains to the kind of the outmigration we're starting to see out of New York City hearing about vacancy rates going up, concessions being taken place. The first is, are you currently are you seeing any effect from this outmigration with maybe real estate appraisals, credit quality, loan demand in the city versus the suburban markets or suburban markets getting better, city getting worse. And then the second part is more of a long term view. Cities tend to have a life cycle of their own, which starts with the rebuild growth, then decline and decay. And these cycles are very long, you know, multiple decades long. And I remember, you know, back I guess it was 19, 1976, when New York City almost defaulted on their bonds. And I would say that was probably the bottom. I remember the condition of New York City at that time, which was not too great. And I'm wondering if this is maybe potentially the beginning of a multi decade decline as they go into a down cycle. And the question I have is, has the credit committee discussed this potential decline? And and if so, how would you want to limit your progressive exposure to these markets and maybe be more conservative in your financial projections when underwriting multifamily and commercial real estate?

Thomas Lyons

[00:22:51] I'll jump on Alan first and pass along to my colleagues, first of all, I'll start off by saying that neither of our banks and on a combined basis, we don't have much exposure in the New York City market, meaning Manhattan proper S.B one had a little bit more in the story of eastern western Long Island markets. In those areas, we really haven't seen much in the way of change. Vacancies are still strong in those markets, not many clients and deferrals at all. And so so that's remaining strong, I think. I think the areas outside of New York are faring a lot better than New York City proper with regards to our underwriting. I think we have enhanced our diligence a bit and not doing highly leveraged transactions and looking at great sponsors in terms of doing deals. Again, I would say that New York City is not a market that we played in. I do believe it will recover in some period of time. That's an opinion. Two, three years. However, that's not that's not where we play.

Christopher Martin

[00:23:59] I think, to a degree, the outmigration from the city's strength in some of the markets we do retain and certainly residential markets are improved and even suburban office spaces, I think finding a better floor as people look to move to low rise with greater space and commute by car rather than mass transit.

Operator

[00:24:23] Our next question comes from Russell Gunther with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Russell Gunther

[00:24:29] Hey, good morning, guys. I want to follow up. Good morning. I wanted to follow up on your comments in the prepared remarks about the improved volume of opportunities on the growth side. I heard you on the pipeline be enough if you guys you just spend a minute talking about, you know, where you'd expect those opportunities to pull through from alone mixed in any kind of geographic contribution as well. Sure.

Christopher Martin

[00:24:56] I think one of the things we saw this quarter was our volume of production numbers were strong. Now you can you can see some of that was attributable to the pent up demand that we had in the second quarter. The real crystal ball effect that's a challenge for us is trying to figure out how to kind of continue to build that pipeline or the lending teams as we talk. They're seeing the activity out there, but we all are very cautious on where that pipeline is coming from. It's certainly not material in the multifamily space. I would say industrial space has been strong for us, and that's where we see most of that pulling through. Again, neither one of us were really strong, heavily on the multifamily side. So that's that's where I would see a pull through. But again, cautiously optimistic and what we're seeing. But I think that the challenge remains building the pipeline moving forward.

[00:25:53] Yeah, a piece of it is as simple as the combined organization to wrestle. We added eight revenue producers in terms of lending and cash management through the acquisitions we brought on the SBA one pipeline. So they won. We picked up opportunity there.

Russell Gunther

[00:26:08] Understood. OK, great. Thank you guys for that. And then just a follow up, follow up, Tom, on the expense guide. I know you guys are still going through the process, but within the 62 to 64, could you just provide some color on what that assumes from a timing and magnitude perspective from Pulsates?

Thomas Lyons

[00:26:30] Yeah, I'll go back to the initial assumptions, which was about a 13 and a half million dollar plus a wealth of espionage expense based on an annualized basis, I think we realized about three and a half million of that through personnel so far this year. That's again, annualize. You don't see it fully reflected in the financials, but that those actions have occurred a little bit more that obviously come through. We have, of course, conversion scheduled for November 13th. So we're moving along with the integration and there will be some additional cost savings to come as we reduce some of the duplicative costs around data processing with the balance to follow in twenty twenty one early part of twenty one. But I expect of kind of seventy five.

Russell Gunther

[00:27:14] Awesome, thank you, Tom, I appreciate it. And then just a little tricky technical question, but on the margin expectation, could you just give us a sense for what purchase accounting would contribute in the near term?

Thomas Lyons

[00:27:27] The purchase accounting was four basis points, and it really all happened on the funding side, so I almost don't even view that as nonpoor because I'm very confident that we'll be able to replace that funding at market levels with the deposit generating capabilities that we have and where market levels are and are expected to remain. So I don't think that goes away. I think that's a long term benefit we pick up.

Russell Gunther

[00:27:48] Ok, that's very helpful. All right, guys, that's it for me. Thank you so much.

Our next question comes from Colin Gilbert with KBW. Please go ahead.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:27:59] Thanks for watching, everyone, Colonel. First, just housekeeping question, Tom. Was there not a double count in the provision because of bringing Espie one over for Cecil?

Thomas Lyons

[00:28:13] There is the non TCDD loans get double counted right to 15 and a half million dollars in provision on and on is also reflected in the fair value.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:28:22] Ok. Ok, all right, got it. And then just back, Chris, to your in your opening comments, you had indicated you guys had downgraded, you know, a handful of credits. Just curious what you saw this quarter in your criticized and classified loan trends. And if some of those downgrades were reflected there.

Christopher Martin

[00:28:46] Yeah, they're increasing, obviously, I think we're quick to recognize the potential risk there and ensure that the loans get the proper scrutiny. So with the combination of the two portfolios, as we mentioned, about 11 and a half million came through and not accruals through the acquisition and just the deferrals in general as they continue to extend their period, we make sure we we risk rate appropriately. So we have seen a fairly sizable increase in criticizing CLASPER.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:29:12] Ok, you happen to have any numbers around that, or do we just have to wait for the Q?

Thomas Lyons

[00:29:20] Excluding EPS Day, it's around for 30 or 40, I think the portfolio is about 300. Five million.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:29:30] Ok. OK, got it. And then just thinking about the reserve going forward, Tom, and how, you know, obviously that the expectation in charge offs is going to play into that, but just kind of broadly how you guys are thinking about the reserve.

Christopher Martin

[00:29:49] Yeah, for me, the charge offs don't play in as much, I'm assuming Cecil works the way it's supposed to. Those future charge offs are captured in the current positioning. Of course, it's easy to say and hard to convince your editors up later. But I think the one 16 X levels that we're at now make a lot of sense to us. And we'll see a dramatic change unless there's a significant shift in the economic forecast. We see it a dramatic resurgence in the reimposition of shut.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:30:16] Ok, OK, so then I guess part two of that is then I know it's hard to to get a sense where charge offs in a lie and you ran through the LTVs, which is really helpful. But so there's nothing I'm putting words in your mouth, but maybe asking the question, is there anything in the book that gives you concern or thoughts that you'll start to see like material upticks in net charge offs as we move into the fourth quarter and into the first quarter?

Christopher Martin

[00:30:39] You know, I don't think we see significant loss content, again, partially based on those TVs and more intimate knowledge of the customers. But even our hotel book, which is probably where I have the most concern, just because of the nature of the business, we're seeing reasonably OK, occupancy levels. I mean, they range as low as 30 and 80 depending on where they are. We don't have any of the stuff that I think is seeing the most stress in the market. The Manhattan based tourism, business driven stuff, it's more New Jersey that's performing. OK, we've done a process of risk rating our deferred loans, red, yellow, green kind of is what we expect to see move into a number, potentially moving to a non performing category. But even within the reds of those of that group, we don't see a whole lot of loss content.

Unidentified Company Representative

[00:31:27] I would echo that call. This is Sony. The we drill down on a loan by multilevel level. And there's nothing I mean, obviously, we're in an environment where things are fluid, but the best available information we have today gives us no reason to think that these charge offs are going to show up from nowhere. Can we expect to see one of the items that we classify red potentially go NPA? Sure, but it's not vivid.

[00:31:53] So we're not having an expectation that the losses will be magnified. OK, great.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:32:03] Ok, and then, Tom, I think you ran through some of the. Sorry, can you would you mind just breaking out again on the PP side what the impact was this quarter and how that splits between you guys and S.B one in terms of balances and then also income?

Thomas Lyons

[00:32:20] Yes, everyone, one at about 75 million NPP loans to our existing roughly 400 million, let's say that we had recorded in terms of we did not have any forgiveness in the quarter. So it was all coming through regular yield, which is about a two seventy five rate, the remaining unexceeded deferred fee income that is subject to acceleration if we start seeing forgiveness come in at about eight million dollars, a little bit over.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:32:47] Ok, got it. Ok, thank you. And then just to tie back on the expenses, so you're 62 to 64. Outlook is a fair bit higher than what I was projecting, which just could have been flat out wrong. But just trying to understand and sort of correlate that with your fee outlook. Right. Because obviously someone coming over the insurance is a is a more meaningful component. So just I guess kind of perhaps give us an outlook on where you think the fee growth can go and then is in that 62 to 64. Is there some assumption there on costs related to just higher expected fee revenue?

Christopher Martin

[00:33:33] On the fee side, first, I think 17 to 20 million is kind of the range I'm expecting the insurance business for two months that we were a combined entity did bring this one point seven million. So just because we haven't talked about it before, it is a nice business that the profitability metrics are kind of consistent with wealth management. I think you're looking at about a twenty two to twenty four percent net margin, roughly 60 to 70 percent efficiency ratio in that business. So that should give us about two and a half, three cents to EPS as a contribution on the cost side. I hope I haven't factored in. I hope your your your math is better than mine at this point. That caveat, all this, that we are still in the budgeting process. So I try to lean towards the conservative side where I can. But that does reflect expected cost saves as well as cost increases in the normal course as we get to the next year.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:34:26] Ok. Ok, and then just back on the insurance front is I think, Tony, the third quarter is seasonally the highest rate for you guys on insurance.

Unidentified Company Representative

[00:34:37] Is what. I'm sorry. I see know I'm going to leave right now, the first quarter is seasonally the highest third quarter. We do OK as well. The second quarter tends to be and the fourth quarter tends to be the lowest historically first quarters.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:34:52] Ok, ok, OK. Got it. All right. I will get in there. Thanks everyone. OK, go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

[00:34:59] Oh, I was just going to characterize them even since you brought up insurance a couple of times. I think the that's something looking forward that's exciting to all of us because now we have a bigger footprint that the insurance group certainly can work with. And we're already seeing some of the dynamic and the prospects of things going forward should be really healthy. So I'm excited about that.

Collyn Gilbert

[00:35:19] Ok, great. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from Eric Swick with Benning in Scattergood. Please go ahead.

Erik Zwick

[00:35:34] First question, just looking at the unfunded loan commitments, they went from one point seven billion at June 30th, about two point three billion at the end of the third quarter. Just curious what drove then if it was all in the legacy book or some of that attributable to SB one as well?

Christopher Martin

[00:35:50] Certainly a piece attributable to the spill on the unused lines, the biggest component of that got it.

Erik Zwick

[00:35:58] And then just with the kind of changes and updates to the New Jersey corporate tax rate, Tom, any, you know, expectations for how the four Q tax rate will shape up and then going into Twenty twenty one, if you've got that guidance yet at this point, the best guess right now, obviously subject to change is twenty four percent for both of those items. Excellent. Thanks. That's that's all I had today.

Erik Zwick

[00:36:22] Thank you, sir.

Our next question comes from Jake Scavullo with Jayney. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:36:31] Hey, good morning, guys. How you doing? I'm well, thank you, Chris. I know you mentioned in some of your earlier comments that the new loan origination yields will remain below the current portfolio yields. Can you give us what the new commercial loan origination yields were at the end of the third quarter? I'll handle ourselves and recorded three and a half in the low.

Thomas Lyons

[00:36:59] Three to three and a quarter to three and a half. Some of the pipeline, some of the stuff we're seeing in the pipeline is closer to three and a half range.

Unidentified Company Representative

[00:37:06] I think the overall pipeline makes three fifty five.

Christopher Martin

[00:37:09] But getting closer takes to that point. And obviously, we're always ratcheting up pricing a little bit as it's tougher to move the deposit costs down. So our team is putting flaws in place. There's a discipline regarding the return on equity, on those loans, making sure our pricing models are accurate with the zero rate environment, which is always difficult to ratchet those back a little bit differently as to when you had a slight upward sloping yield curve. And again, we've been doing still swaps of things going out 10 years and longer. I know some of the competition is doing things out of 10 years, which we don't think that's the right place to play. So is the competitive factors are involved in that also? So and I know that we see that out of our Pennsylvania market a little more so than New Jersey, is that the smaller players are protecting their book very closely and the big players are leading with some pretty low rates and they probably have the balance sheet to go ahead and do that. So we're trying to be very disciplined in how we're going forward with new business.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:38:16] Great. I appreciate those thoughts. Thanks. Just one more question for me. Have you evaluated any alternatives to potentially reduce the cost of some of your borrowings to include the subordinated debt?

Christopher Martin

[00:38:31] I guess on the subject, just the consideration of doing an offering on our own, partially to use, you know, everything Mark to market obviously the acquisition date. But when we get to the point where it no longer qualifies for human capital, I think we could take that out and reprice it to market.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:38:52] Have you thought about preparing any of the borrowing?

Christopher Martin

[00:38:57] I don't think that there's much there that's still out of markets that it would be worthwhile. As you know, as you look at and Thomas run the numbers a lot, when you look at the economics of that, it never really is a good value for shareholders. All you're doing is taking the hit now for a little bit better future, possibly later. So I think for our our borrowing book is pretty well structured that we don't have a lot of high cost borrowing Stommel Bank to do any prepayment situations and short duration as well.

Thomas Lyons

[00:39:28] So those things will mature and also market in short order. That's part of what I was talking about earlier when I said that there are opportunities both on the CD and in the borrowing side where the price is going to roll down and help to maintain the margin.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you very much. Thank you, this concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Chris Martin for any closing remarks.

Christopher Martin

[00:39:56] We are extremely excited about the prospects for our combined companies and we have the capital, the markets and the team to drive prudent growth and expansion of our relationship banking model.

[00:40:08] And we hope that the election results and the holiday season bring our country together to tackle the many issues that confront our society. We thank you for your time on the call. And we want to be well and stay safe. Thank you.

