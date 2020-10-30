Callon Petroleum (CPE) has been in poor financial health, marked by high levels of debt and shrinking liquidity, but the Houston, Texas-based shale oil producer has addressed some of the concerns. The company has managed to increase its liquidity and is now in a better position to face the downturn. However, a lot more work needs to be done. To substantially improve its financial health, Callon Petroleum has to bring its debt meaningfully lower.

It's been a brutal year for shale. The sector was already struggling with low returns when the rapid spread of coronavirus decimated oil demand and pushed commodity prices to historic lows in April. Since then, oil prices have recovered as global economies opened up after weeks of lockdowns and travel restrictions, people got back to work, and oil production in OPEC and non-OPEC countries dropped either voluntarily or due to financial pressures. But the US oil price is still at $38 per barrel, well below this year's peak of more than $60 seen in January. At this price level, most oil producers will struggle to make a profit and free cash flows. The future, meanwhile, continues to look uncertain as COVID-19 stages a comeback in several major economies, including the US and Europe.

The devastating and unpredictable oil price environment has wreaked havoc on energy stocks, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP), the benchmark fund for oil producers, tumbling by 57% on a year-to-date basis. Those oil producers who have a weak balance sheet have been hit particularly hard. Callon Petroleum, which carries high levels of debt, has seen its shares plunge by 90% this year.

Callon Petroleum is a mid-sized shale oil producer, pumping a little less than 100,000 bpd of oil, as opposed to its larger peers like ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and Hess Corp. (HES) who produce more than 150,000 barrels oil per day. What I like about Callon Petroleum is that the company owns high-quality oil-producing assets in the Permian Basin's Delaware and Midland plays as well as in Eagle Ford Shale. It has also done a commendable job of bringing its cost structure lower after it acquired Carrizo Oil & Gas and realized merger-related synergies. Its cash G&A and well costs have fallen in 2020. But what I don't like about Callon Petroleum is that it doesn't have a strong balance sheet, which puts the company at a disadvantage as it navigates its business through the downturn. Callon Petroleum ended the second quarter with above-average levels of debt, marked by a lofty debt-to-equity ratio of 178%. Its liquidity has shrunk considerably this year.

But earlier this month, Callon Petroleum revealed that it has done two transactions with the private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy. It entered into an overriding royalty interest deal with Kimmeridge through which the latter gets a 2% interest in all of the company's oil and gas production from October 1, 2020, against cash proceeds of $140 million. In addition to this, Callon Petroleum has also issued $300 million of 9.00% second lien secured notes to Kimmerdige which mature in 2025. It plans to use the proceeds from these transactions to repay funds borrowed from the revolving credit facility, bringing the outstanding balance down by almost a third from $1.45 billion at the end of 2Q20 to ~$1 billion.

In addition to this, Callon Petroleum has also sold almost all of its non-operated oil and gas acreage, with the production of around 1,600 boe per day, for $30 million (gross). This sale is expected to close in early November.

In my view, Callon Petroleum has taken a big step in the right direction. One of my biggest concerns was that the company's liquidity was rapidly shrinking, falling from $710 million at YE-2019 to $258 million at the end of 2Q20, including cash reserves of $7.5 million. This decline was fueled by a downward revision of the revolving credit facility and negative free cash flows. Callon Petroleum had used most of its $1.7 billion revolving credit facility, with $1.45 billion drawn until the end of 2Q20. But now, Callon Petroleum looks all set to repay a large chunk of the funds drawn from the revolver, which will help increase its liquidity substantially from 2Q20 levels to roughly $600 million in the short term.

It is, however, worth noting that the increase in liquidity was driven partly by the issuance of second lien notes, which means that Callon Petroleum used debt to repay debt. Ideally, a company whose balance sheet is already stretched should solely use its cash reserves, free cash flows, or proceeds from asset monetization to cut down debt. But we are not living in an ideal world anymore. I think the fact that the company managed to repay its revolver through a combination of asset monetization and debt issuance while operating in a tough business environment, with oil hovering in the high-$30s a barrel range and oil producers facing pressure from both investors and lenders, is no mean feat.

The large increase in liquidity will make it easier for the company to withstand the downturn. In 2Q20, when oil prices crashed and Callon Petroleum sold its output at an average price of just $ 24.42 per boe (including the impact of settled derivatives), it faced a cash flow deficit of $68 million (on a cash CapEx basis). Moving forward, if oil prices come under pressure again, then Callon Petroleum might burn cash flows. In this scenario, the $600 million of liquidity will come in handy and will be used to fund the deficit.

That being said, with oil trading in the low-$30s to high-$40s a barrel range and with declining levels of capital expenditures, I think Callon Petroleum will likely generate free cash flows. Note that the company's CapEx budget was tilted towards the first quarter and is forecasted to decline by 58.7% to nearly $150 million in H2-2020 (or just $75 million per quarter). Callon Petroleum expects to generate a total of $150 million of free cash flows in the second half of the current year through the end of 2021 in a $40 a barrel oil price environment. The WTI oil price, however, could end up averaging around $45 a barrel in 2021, as per the US Energy Information Administration's estimate. Therefore, I expect Callon Petroleum to generate more than $150 million of free cash flows through YE-2021. The excess cash flows will likely further strengthen the company's liquidity in the future.

Although Callon Petroleum is moving in the right direction, it still has a long way to go. As mentioned earlier, the company carries high levels of debt. The above-mentioned transactions have improved its liquidity but they likely didn't push the total debt, which was $3.35 billion at the end of the second quarter, meaningfully lower. That's because, on one hand, the company repaid roughly $450 million of funds borrowed from the revolver but on the other hand, it also issued $300 million of notes. This shows a net decrease of $150 million, which is just 4.5% of the total debt. Besides, the company likely generated free cash flows in the third quarter but with oil trading near $40s a barrel, it couldn't have generated enough excess cash that could push debt significantly lower. Therefore, I think Callon Petroleum likely ended the third quarter with a stretched balance sheet, possibly similar to the second quarter.

Therefore, I think Callon Petroleum still has a lot of work to do. I believe the free cash flows alone will not be enough to finance a big debt repayment. Moving forward, Callon Petroleum will have to close more deals - which may include asset sales, joint ventures, and sale of royalty interest - and raise substantial cash in the process which will drive debt reduction. The good thing, however, is that the company doesn't have any significant near-term debt maturities, with the earliest notes maturing in April 2023. Callon Petroleum has ample breathing room to devise a debt reduction plan. The management seems focused on improving the company's financial health. The recent transactions have shown that even during difficult periods, the company can monetize assets. This should give confidence to investors about the company's ability to bring down its debt in the near-term.

Shares of Callon Petroleum have fallen by 90% this year and are currently trading 5.14x in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple, below the sector median of 7.14x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. Its shares will likely remain under pressure as oil continues to trade in the high-$30s to low-$40s a barrel range. But a major monetization that leads to meaningful debt reduction can help push the shares higher. I consider Callon Petroleum a high-beta play and those investors who can tolerate a bit of risk might want to consider taking a closer look at this stock. But I think defensive investors should steer clear of this name and stick with the well-established large-cap oil producers - like Pioneer Natural Resources and EOG Resources - who have a high-quality asset base and a rock-solid balance sheet and are in a better position to not only survive but also emerge stronger from the downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.