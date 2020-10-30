Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.'s (PDM) CEO Brent Smith On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2020 9:50 AM ET

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Piedmont Office Realty Trust, third quarter Twenty twenty earnings conference call.

Eddie Guilbert

[00:00:24] Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We thank you for joining us today for Piedmont's third quarter Twenty twenty earnings conference call. Last night, we filed our Form 10 Q and an 8-K that includes our earnings release and our unaudited supplemental information for the third quarter. All this information is available on our website at Piedmont DOT Dotcom under the Investor Relations Section during this call or refer to certain financial measures such as FFO Core, FFO, AFFO and SAME-STORE, and why the definitions and reconciliations of these non-cash measures are contained in the earnings release and in the supplemental financial information on today's call, the company's prepared remarks and answers to your questions will contain forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements address matters which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and therefore actual results may differ from those we anticipate and discussed today. The risks and uncertainties of these forward looking statements are discussed in detail on our press release as well as our SEC filings. We encourage everyone to review the more detailed discussion related to risk associated with forward looking statements in our SEC filings.

[00:01:41] Examples of forward looking statements include those related to Piedmont's future revenues and operating income, dividends and financial guidance. D. releasing an investment activity and the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the company's financial and operational results.

At this time, our president and Chief Executive Officer, Brent Smith, will provide some opening comments and discuss our third quarter results and accomplishments.

Brent Smith

[00:02:18] Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Despite the challenging operating environment, the third quarter was another solid quarter for Piedmont in terms of operations, financial results and strategic objectives. We saw an increase in new leasing activity and we were very encouraged by the uptick in leasing tours and proposals. This trend is continuing into the fourth quarter as our leasing pipeline continues to rebuild. But let me be clear. We are not back to levels of pre pandemic activity operationally. We continue to feel very fortunate that most of our tenants are of investment grade quality and subject to long term leases with weighted average lease term remaining for the portfolio over six years. We continue to collect substantially all of our build rents 99 percent for the third quarter. These collections are net of approximately 60 total lease modification agreements year to date that we've entered into with our tenants, a majority of whom are retail related businesses and have experienced disruptions in their operations as a result of the pandemic. As we indicated last quarter, most of these agreements now totaling six point seven million year to date and cash rent billings are deferrals of three to four months of rent, the bulk of which are to be paid back in the fourth quarter of this year or in 2021.

[00:03:34] I'll remind everyone that during the second quarter, we did establish a four point nine million dollar General reserve related primarily to those tenants with whom we agree to some form of rental relief. Should these businesses be unable to repay the deferred amounts when they become do or should their operations fail? As of today, we still have four point eight million of this reserve in place, and I imagine we will be well into 2021 before we will know how all these tenants will perform. In addition to the availability of general receivables reserve, I will note that we did recognize 700000 specific accounts, bad debt expense during the third quarter, bringing our total specific bad debt expense for the year to 2.5 million, or about zero point five percent of Alar. While covid is effectively in demand, we do feel fortunate to have completed two hundred twenty nine thousand square feet of leasing during the third quarter, with over a third related to new tenants, these leasing results exclude the one hundred and seventy two thousand square foot lease that is backfilling most of the space related to first data, which was acquired earlier this year by BioServe.

[00:04:45] The new tenant, Delux Corp., will be investing over 10 million dollars to establish a technology innovation center and our 55 65 average Highland's to building. And according to the Georgia governor's office, they will create over 700 new jobs for the Atlanta community. With a significant investment in workforce and the innovation center. We believe it bodes well for a longer term tenancy at our headquarters location in Cambridge Highland. Aside from this lease, the most significant new tenant lease that was executed during the quarter was for approximately 56000 square feet. Four hundred Virginia Avenue in Washington, DC, with the district's Department of Employee Services. A more detailed list of these leases executed during the quarter is included in our quarterly supplemental information that was filed last night with regards to leasing activity in our markets, those where we are currently seeing a strong activity taking place here in the Washington, D.C. area, Boston and our Sunbelt markets. We have concerns regarding the pandemic, the impact on these rental rates and concessions. But with approximately a million square feet of leasing completed through the third quarter of 2020, we are encouraged that rents have held relatively steady with cash rent rules for the year, increasing approximately five percent and accrual based rents up over 11 percent.

[00:06:02] Looking at renewables other than in New York City leaves 60 broadstreet. We have no other significant expirations until the end of twenty twenty two. We continue to make progress on the city of New York's. Thousand square foot lease that is currently on hold over as we are diligently working with them towards executing a renewal. We still anticipate a shorter term renewal to be executed around the end of the year, with a longer term deal still expected sometime in the latter half of twenty twenty one. There are no development projects currently underway and all of our redevelopment projects and build out programs are relatively modest in scale and are on budget and on schedule. Or at least occupancy percentage has declined this year, largely due to the slowdown in leasing activity attributable to the pandemic. Likewise, our Same-store Casaroli comparison, which is basically flat on a year to date basis, has been impacted approximately two percent by the six point seven million of lease modification agreements we've entered into.

[00:07:03] Turning to capital transactions, obviously, as the economy slowed from the pandemic, transactional activity did as well.

[00:07:10] We did not complete any acquisitions or dispositions during the third quarter, but after the quarter end, we completed a portfolio sale allowing us to dispose of our final three remaining New Jersey properties. The sale consisted of six hundred corporate drive located in Lebanon, Jersey and two and 400 Bridgewater Crossing, located in Bridgewater, New Jersey, for approximately one hundred and thirty million dollars, or one hundred and seventy dollars. One hundred and seventy six dollars per square foot. The sale completes our exit from the New Jersey office market and refined our New York portfolio to our position in Lower Manhattan. Also, after September 30th, Piedmont acquired 2G to South Orange Avenue for twenty million dollars, or approximately one hundred and fifty seven dollars per square foot to two to South Orange is approximately one hundred and twenty seven thousand square foot office building located in what we believe is the Penn Quarter location for downtown Orlando, Florida, at Orange Avenue and Church Street. And the building is directly connected to our 200 South Orange Avenue asset. Physically sharing several connection points, including a large atrium lobby and actual acquisition provides our property with direct frontage. Now, on Orange Avenue, PMI plans to immediately begin a redevelopment of the property and reposition the asset to a standard consistent with the two hundred South Orange Trophy Tower. Finally, one of the accomplishments this past quarter that I'm most pleased with, with the issuance of our first green bond, we use the proceeds from this three hundred million dollar bond issuance to provide the long term funding for the lead certified acquisition that we completed earlier this year of the Galeria Office Towers in Dallas, Texas.

[00:08:47] Bobbit we'll talk more specifics about the terms of the bond in a moment. But at Piedmont, we're dedicated to providing the highest quality office properties while responsibly managing our impact on the environment. We strive to own amand workplaces that are environmentally conscious, productive and healthy for our tenants and employees. To that end, I hope you'll take a moment to review our latest environmental, social and governance, or ESG report that was also issued during the third quarter and is available on our corporate website. You will see that Piedmont is not only environmentally sensitive, but we were also serious about serving our local communities and schools. And we're committed to treating fairly and equally all individuals we engage, including our employees and vendors. Furthermore, we were proud of our top social score provided by proxy advisory service. And I will add we do this all because we believe passionately that this is truly fighting for the right thing to do together. We are all stronger and better at this point. I will turn the call over to Bobby to walk you through the financial highlights of the quarter and guidance for Twenty twenty Bobby.

Robert Bowers

[00:09:53] Thanks, Fred. I'll discuss some of our financial highlights for the quarter. I encourage you to please review the earnings release and supplemental financial information which were filed last night for more complete details. For the third quarter of Twenty twenty, we reported forty eight cents per diluted share of core FFO a three cents or six percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2019, reflecting rental rate roll ups across the portfolio, as well as the benefits of accretive capital recycling activity since the third quarter of last year.

[00:10:34] The company's core FFO earnings have grown year over year. However, our topline revenue growth for the year is a little less than we originally anticipated, due to reduced transit, parking and retail revenues since the onset of the pandemic and slower leasing activity that Brant discussed due to uncertainties, shelter in place, orders and travel restrictions. There are, however, no unusual income items embedded in our year-to-date revenues, such as large termination fees or settlement income. Although netted against our total here, revenues are increased, totaling two point six dollars million for the write off of specific tenant receivables, as well as a reserve of four point eight dollars million. Partially offsetting these items are lower property operating expenses, resulting primarily from reduced utility charges and janitorial costs, daily occupancy and our buildings is slowly recovering, but it varies greatly by location and that type of tenancy usage with all our buildings remaining open and fully operational throughout Twenty twenty. We have some tenants associated with government services or defense related tenancy that are near normal occupancy, while others have active physical use is still in the tens or twenty percent range. The buildings located in the Sunbelt do tend to have higher overall occupancy today as shelter in place. Restrictions were lifted earlier than other regions of the country, turning to cash flow and financing activity. AFFO was approximately thirty eight million dollars for the third quarter, well in excess of our third quarter dividend. As Brant mentioned, we did issue three hundred million dollars, three point one five percent green bonds during the quarter.

[00:12:33] They are 10 year senior notes and we use the proceeds to repay all of the outstanding borrowings under the three hundred million dollar unsecured twenty twenty term loan that we put in place earlier this year to temporarily fund the acquisition of the gallery office towers. We ended the third quarter with approximately twenty four million dollars of cash and half the full five hundred million dollar capacity available on our line of credit with no debt maturities until late Twenty twenty one. As anticipated, our average net debt or even our ratio for the third quarter of Twenty twenty improved to 5.5 times, reflecting the sell of 91 Market Street in June of this year and the use of proceeds to pay down debt. Also, our debt to gross asset ratio is approximately thirty four percent at the end of the third quarter. At this time, I'd like to revisit the topic of guidance for the year today. We believe we've identified most of the near term impacts of covid-19 on our twenty twenty operations. This equates to a total impact of approximately six to eight million dollars for the year compared to the original Twenty twenty guidance that we provided last February. The major covid impacts are as follows. While we began to experience an uptick in leasing tours and proposals during the third and early fourth quarters, overall, we believe new tenant leasing for Twenty twenty will be less than originally expected, modestly lowering twenty twenty occupancy and lowering net operating income or intelli approximately five million dollars.

[00:14:23] Likewise, our transient parking income is estimated to be lower by approximately two to three million dollars for the year. Also, overall, retail in July, which comprises approximately one percent of the company's total twenty twenty revenues, is estimated to be lower by approximately two million dollars for the year. In addition, during the nine months ended September 30 Twenty twenty, as I mentioned earlier, we've taken approximately two point six million in bad debt charges against rental revenue, as well as a four point eight million dollar General Reserve against bill tenant receivables and straight line rent receivables. Offsetting these items or operating expenses net of our share that are expected to be lower by three to four million dollars for the year. Also, we estimate five million dollars of lower interest expense for Twenty twenty due to lower prevailing interest rates. And finally, we believe general and administrative expenses will be lower by one to two million dollars for the year. Based upon these projections, we're reinstating guidance for the year ended December 31, Twenty twenty with a core FFO range of a dollar eighty eight to a dollar 90 cents per diluted share, which is at the low end of our original guidance. These estimates include the acquisition and disposition activity in Orlando and New Jersey that we discussed earlier. But no additional capital transactions are included in these projections. At this time, I'll turn the call back over to Brant for some closing comments.

Brent Smith

[00:16:08] Thank you, Bobby. In April of this year, we withdrew our annual twenty twenty guidance due to the vast number of uncertainties created by the pandemic. Still today, the longer term consequences on the economy and on our tenants continue to be unknown, especially as it relates to the future occupancy trends and tenant usage within the office sector. That said, as we help our clients evaluate the commercial real estate requirements, discussions of densification of office space are virtually nonexistent. Instead, CEOs are turning their focus towards the impact of work from home and head on productivity operating efficiently and corporate culture, which are being balanced against trends for more flexibility and work schedules. Notwithstanding these uncertainties and economic ramifications, I believe Piedmont is well positioned for the future. We have a strong, diversified tenant base, a majority of which is investment grade quality. With long term leases and with little near-term expiration. The company has a prudent balance sheet with excellent liquidity and we consider adequate and appropriate reserves. We also believe the portfolio of assets will be attractive locations for future tenants located in many rich urban and suburban locations that do not rely on mass transit and are more convenient to workforce housing. When I became CEO a little over a year ago, I laid out four key strategic objectives for Piedmont that I believe would best serve our investors first to accelerate the transition of our portfolio of properties into targeted high growth in many rich office nodes within a few selected markets. Second, to accomplish this portfolio transition while improving the overall quality of our properties and to do so creatively to financial earnings.

[00:17:50] Third, commit to maintain the highest quality of experience and satisfaction through the ongoing redevelopment and repositioning of our properties and amenities. And finally, to further bolster our best in class ESG platform, focusing on enhancing our market, leading social and environmental practices while maintaining our accountability with the highest governance standards. I could not be more proud of how the PMA team has risen to the challenge and continue to execute on these strategic objectives, even in the midst of a global pandemic. This fall, we exited the New Jersey market, completed the strategic acquisition of our Orange Avenue house in Orlando, launched the Piedmont Scholarship Program for historically black colleges and universities within our operating communities, and accomplished our inaugural green bond offering with regards to our financial goals.

[00:18:41] We're pleased to have reinstated Twenty twenty earnings guidance six percent above our 2019 operating results. With that, I will now ask our operator to provide our listeners with instructions on how they can submit their questions.

If you do have a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad at this time, if you're using a speakerphone, we ask that while posing your question, you pick up your handset to provide the best sound quality.

We'll go first to Dave Rodgers with Baird.

Dave Rodgers

[00:19:30] Hey, good morning, guys. Maybe start with you with a couple of questions, I guess. Can you talk about the utilization of the portfolio specifically, maybe by asset type or by Metropolitan Market? And then I wanted to dovetail that in with you talked about the pipeline is beginning to improve. And so maybe in the utilization comment, also talk about the average tenant size and market with the pipeline as well.

Brent Smith

[00:19:55] Ok, good morning, Dave. Appreciate your time today. You know, it's a little bit of a very complex question. We'll try to put some generalities around that. But I think what we're really seeing from a utilization standpoint is continued of occupancy from tenants coming back, particularly over the last couple of months and after Labor Day, but still seeing, I would say, diminished levels in the north, probably in the neighborhood of 10 to 20 percent of the pre covid levels. And then the south, a little bit more activity depending again on market, but call it anywhere from 15 to 40 percent, depending on the building in the market. I would say, though, we also have some mission-critical in government related facilities, indoor spaces and buildings that are 80 to 100 percent. And so it's tough to really draw a general conclusion. But for the tenant mix, I'd say we're also seeing larger national tenants generally, as you've read the headlines, postponed coming back to the market. But we are seeing smaller tenancy come back faster, particularly in the Sunbelt. And we're also seeing actually a number of our coworking locations actually even achieving over well over 50 percent utilization, in some instances up to 80 plus at their facilities now. And so I think we're seeing it really vary across the board and there's really no way to pinpoint one one data point. But hopefully that gives you a little bit of clarity around what we're seeing when it comes to leasing pipeline.

[00:21:31] I'd say, you know, it went to almost nonexistent during the pandemic, although we kept a few deals alive. So really that really started in earnest to rebuild, to call it midsummer. And we've continued to see that accelerate and rebuild further. And, you know, I'd say that that is generally going to continue to improve. I think if we don't see a meaningful second or third way, whatever you want to characterize it this fall. And so I think we're hopeful that we're going to continue that momentum into next year. I will say when it comes to renewals, we are seeing, you know, many tenants decide to try to do a shorter term renewal. We're fighting for longer terms, and that's generally playing itself out. But I would say we have a few larger national tenants that know their business very well. Consider this an opportunity maybe to extend our term on a larger lease and capture a favorable rate. And so we're also seeing some of those larger potential renewals start to take shape at the moment. So we're hopeful. But but I think I think the main message there is the pipeline is continuing to rebuild off of what was a very low level in the summer.

Dave Rodgers

[00:22:43] Thank you for that color. I wanted to turn to the asset sales in New Jersey subsequent to the end of the quarter. Can you talk about, you know, the pricing, the discussions, any retreat on that kind of why the timing was right now and any corporate color that you can provide on kind of the discussions and the ultimate disposition of those assets?

Brent Smith

[00:23:06] Yes, I think they've you know, I think when we began the year, it was really our objective to clean up what I would consider the mid-Atlantic Northeast portfolio in terms of getting out of what we consider non core assets. And of course, I think everybody knew and we were pretty vocal around our Philly execution and wanting to get that off of the portfolio and it being on core. We were less vocal around New Jersey, but it's always been a goal of ours to continue to refine our New York City holdings to to just to lower Manhattan positions. And so it was really a strategic objective overall. And then we had had dialog with a number of parties, pre pandemic, and really had anticipated to actually dispose of the asset maybe a little sooner in the year than what actually transpired. But we felt like we were able to achieve a pricing level that was reasonable relative to where we thought the value was pre pandemic and where those discussions were. And overall, generating cash and gas cap rate caught in the high seven to eight zip code felt pretty good given where we want to focus the rest of the business and be more strategic longer term.

[00:24:17] And so, you know, we did reach a transaction level transaction with one of the interested parties. We did discuss the deal with a number of parties, but went with one that we were comfortable with and got a few burnouts into our other leasing components still to play out here over the next few months. But we look forward to sharing all the final details on the next call. Overall, though, I'd say I'd also point out we think this is a good example of pricing within our portfolio itself, but you're going to continue to see private market transactions that I think will be well inside on a cap rate basis to where some of either us or our peers trade from an implied cap rate basis. And I think that's just one example. And frankly, I would consider this probably one of our toughest markets and one of our highest cap rates. And I point out that we did trade it inside of, frankly, where we are stock trades today.

Dave Rodgers

[00:25:17] Last for me on the city of New York, what's the risk that they they just pick up and move somewhere else?

Brent Smith

[00:25:26] We feel like that risk is very low. We've talked about in the past, it's a pretty unique building. It fits their needs very well from a user group side in the space. And it's access being as a dedicated lobby and elevator bank. Obviously, we recognize the issues with the municipality, but everything from a leasing process continues to to kind of go as we would expect it to in the process. It's slow. It's always slow dealing with government tenants, but nothing's really changed from what we've talked about in the past. We do anticipate having a shorter term renewal somewhere around the end of the year and then the longer term deals still going to take some time to play out and finalize swinging, et cetera. Very similar to what we did with the state last year and 19. And we'll do that again and that longer term lease deal tracking to the end of next year.

Dave Rodgers

[00:26:21] Ok, thank you.

With no other questions holding, I'd like to turn the conference back to Mr. Brant Smith for any additional or closing comments.

Brent Smith

[00:26:46] Thank you. Appreciate everybody joining us on today's call, I would remind you we've got NAREIT virtually coming up in a few weeks. We've got a tight schedule, but we'd love to include anybody else that is interested in meeting with management. We're excited about the prospect that we have a leasing pipeline. As you mentioned before, I think we continue to see that grow and we look forward to discussing that more and they read.

[00:27:12] And then, of course, in January, on our fourth quarter, call everyone to have a great Halloween weekend. And thank you for your time.

Ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today's presentation. We thank you for your participation.