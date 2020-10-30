How To Hedge And Protect Your Portfolio From Bear Markets

If you're here reading my articles, you're ahead of 99+ percent of the investing public. It's important to trust your instincts, understand the sources of risk and return in the financial markets, and diversify properly, and your returns should show over time. With a rising chance of a second wave of coronavirus and the election ahead, now is a good time to review and understand your risk exposures. Without further ado, here are a few tried-and-true strategies for heading market risk. With this in mind, there's not a ton of brand new ideas in finance. I got most of these concepts from the writings of the old risk-management team at AQR Capital Management, one of the world's largest hedge funds.

1. Long/Short Portfolio Management

Long/short equity is typically credited as the original hedge fund strategy–popularized by Alfred Winslow Jones, who was a diplomat, writer, and hedge fund manager. The idea is that you purchase the shares of stocks that you believe are undervalued and sell short the shares of stocks you believe are overvalued.

For example, right now, you could have a portfolio of some stocks and ETFs that total 100 percent of your portfolio. Your portfolio return in this case is what the market does (Beta), plus or minus the return from the securities you select (Alpha). If you actively manage your portfolio, you're looking for alpha, which is how Seeking Alpha got its name (To be clear, Seeking Alpha is not a dating website, contrary to what one of my ex-girlfriends thought when she met me).

Some stocks I would expect to have positive alpha, and some stocks I would expect to have negative alpha. Research shows that stocks that are most likely to have negative alpha belong to companies that have junk credit ratings, too much debt, are losing money on an operating basis, and have high levels of volatility. A lot of investors blindly assume that markets are efficient and end up buying junk stocks, but this ignores mountains of academic and practitioner research on behavioral economics and asset pricing. If you invest your money in companies that lose money and are in over their heads in debt, you will lose. If you invest your hard-earned money in garbage penny stocks, you also will lose.

For example, right now you might construct a portfolio that's weighted towards technology, but also contains some value stocks that you believe in. To hedge some of this risk, you could sell short shares of airline stocks, department stores, and cruise lines and whatever else you think is likely to underperform. Instead of being 100 percent long, you might be 100 percent long and 50 percent short, and your portfolio performance would depend more on your skill and less on which way the market goes than a traditional long/only portfolio. Being able to go long and short effectively doubles your opportunity to earn alpha. There are costs and risks to short selling that you need to manage, such as borrow fees and possible short squeezes, but one of the things I've found is that it's often easier to pick losers in the stock market than it is to pick winners. Another way to implement long/short portfolio management is to use options. For example, right now there are a lot of people who are buying options before the election, so you can hedge some your stock exposure by selling options to Robinhooders and be reasonably sure that the risk your selling is overpriced.

The dot on the far left here is the return from shorting the worst stocks in the market by known academic anomalies. The dotted red line is the breakeven for the short sales to be accretive to portfolio return, anything below means they win. The graph shows that shorting terrible stocks is indeed a good way to boost your portfolio's risk-adjusted return.

Long/short portfolio management also has the benefit of being able to use index futures to add or remove equity risk from your stock selections, allowing you to precisely target how much risk you want to take from regarding each source of return. This brings us to the next section.

2. Volatility Targeting

One bias that many investors have is that they focus on the return of their portfolio without regard to the risk that the take to earn it. It's human nature to ignore what you don't track. For example, employees tend to ignore their commuting expenses (if you drive to work, your commute costs you a little more than 50 cents per mile, multiplied by the ~252 non-holiday working days per year). Similarly, Uber has taken a lot of heat from labor advocates for allowing some of their drivers to work for less than minimum wage when you account for depreciation, gas, et cetera. It's rare for employees to consider external costs when making career decisions.

Investors often aren't aware of the risk that they take in their portfolio. In practical terms, this means that they chug along until a bear market hits, and then get completely crushed. In college, probably the best thing that I worked on was to design models that used math originally used by card counters to predict the risk-adjusted return of the stock market. Blackjack card counters adjust the sizes of their bets in response to changes in the deck–as can stock investors when volatility conditions change. It's an active strategy, and the idea is that when volatility is low, you increase your allocation to stocks, and when volatility is high, you decrease it.

A traditional portfolio has a constant dollar allocation to stocks, but the risk fluctuates wildly. Volatility targeting using mathematical models turns this on its head. Instead, the aim is to keep the amount of risk taken constant and change the amount of dollar exposure each month. This tends to protect you from crazy market crashes and is itself a source of alpha. A little flexibility can go a long way, and can prevent some of the all-or-nothing risk management decisions that get people in trouble. Another benefit of volatility targeting models is that they aren't scared to quickly buy back into stocks after a bear market, whereas panicky investors often are.

Having a formal system of risk management will greatly benefit you as an investor because the most common risk management strategy is actually the worst, which is having no risk management strategy. This means that risk management decisions are forced on them by the people who loan them money rather than them being able to plan in advance. I can't stress how important it is to have formal risk management in place if you're borrowing to fund investments, or even if you simply have liabilities that you need to handle (like being retired and living mostly off your portfolio).

If you're good at managing risk, you'll be forced to buy high and sell low sometimes to manage your positions, but you'll make a ton of money on the spread between what you pay in financing cost and the returns of your assets over time.

3. Other Strategies

The typical investor is simply not as diversified as they think they are, and high-net-worth investors are almost as guilty.

Some strategies that are successfully implemented for portfolio diversification include:

1. Real estate. Real estate is a favorite of high net worth investors all over the world because it usually offers higher cash flow than stocks and if you buy right, your cash flow isn't highly correlated with the financial markets. Real estate investing has a public perception of being risky, but you should separate financing decisions (like should you leverage this property at 4-1), from asset class decisions (people will always need a place to live, so if your spreadsheets pencil out, then residential and multifamily real estate is fairly forgiving). I know a fair amount of people involved in niche real estate asset classes, they haven't experienced much of the drama you read about in the mainstream media (which exclusively focuses on what's going on in Midtown Manhattan or wherever the worst market is at the time), and have made millions of dollars in cash flow and appreciation with simple, proven strategies. At the very least, owning your own home is strongly encouraged by US tax policy, and if it's paid for, you free up monthly cash flow for investing or spending.

2. Trend-following. Trend following is often packaged into managed futures and sold, and it does work, at least before fees. You can implement simple trend-following strategies on your own by adding/reducing exposure based on whether the market is going up or down. In the equity markets, trend-following is a variation on volatility targeting and works for many of the same reasons. The basic reason that trend following works is that markets tend to initially underreact to good or bad news. Following the momentum picks up on this, and by the time the world figures out what's changed, you've already made your money.

3. Security selection. Investing in stocks that are considered "high quality," meaning that they have low volatility compared to the average in their sector, have positive earnings, strong credit ratings, etc. has been shown to outperform doing the latter. While this isn't a silver bullet strategy, I would strongly consider at least reading the balance sheet and income statements of any companies you're considering investing in. While I can't guarantee that choosing stocks with positive fundamentals will cause you to outperform, what I do know is that it decreases your tail risk.

4. Risk parity. Risk parity involves diversifying into bonds using leverage, as well as into some alternative sources of return. It's usually a great strategy but has lost a lot of its luster with Treasury yields still in the tank. You can read about the principles of risk parity here. I designed a simple overlay that takes the current environment with super-low bond yields into account here.

