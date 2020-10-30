A Low Interest Rate And An Overdrawn Economy: Crash And Burn

Investors can track crash triggers like de-dollarization, Social Security fund balances, reduction in entitlements, and credit ratings to stay ahead of the game.

Money printing and low interest rates have not helped the economy and the situation is likely to snowball after the elections.

The IMF estimates that the U.S. debt to GDP will cross 160% by 2030. In another development, Pew Research says that only 20% of Americans trust the federal government.

Running into debt isn’t so bad. It’s running into creditors that hurts. – Unknown

The U.S. government debt is like a ticking time bomb that can explode suddenly and unpredictably. When it does explode, we won’t be surprised because we are aware that printing money, keeping interest rates low, and borrowing excessively are bad for the economy. Yeah, D-Day is not far away.

Until that day arrives, global investors will enjoy the short-term gains of almost-zero interest rates and high asset prices. We are now in a situation wherein no one cares about the long term because a wise man once said that we’ll all be dead in the long run. So, let’s party now and let the next generation clean up our mess.

Image Source: My tweet based on a post on The Lead-Lag Report

As of Oct. 27, 2020, our sovereign debt is $27.14 trillion, and counting. Interest rates are near zero percent. Current debt levels are likely to be surpassed after the elections because the new party in power is likely to announce an improved, better, and bigger stimulus to counter the COVID-19 economic disruption.

We are almost certain to experience the disadvantages of low-interest rates and humongous debt in the short to medium term. Here's my analysis of the situation and the triggers to watch out for.

Dangers of a Near-Zero Interest Rate

The Fed cut rates to near zero in an attempt to avoid bankruptcies and pink slips. Instead of helping jumpstart the economy, the zero rates have kick started a global stock market boom at a time when the real economy is in despair. Contrary to the Fed’s mandate on increasing employment and stabilizing prices, bankruptcies are on the rise and the real rate of unemployment is estimated at a massive 26.1% (calculated based on a living-wage basis).

The IMF estimates that U.S. government debt will rise to 160% of GDP by 2030 even if it does not pass a new stimulus. The Fed expects the unemployment rate to fall to 5.5% (the official rate) by the end of 2022 and it has pledged to hold the near-zero interest rates until 2023.

Despite the Fed and the government pumping money into the economy, the inflation rate is estimated at 1.4% for the 12 months ended September 2020, way lower than the targeted rate of 2%.

Image Source: Inflation Rate Calculator

A low inflation rate in a recession implies demand is being postponed or shelved and businesses are not doing well. If the virus and the falling economy are not controlled soon, we are staring at a scenario that will most likely force people to save rather than spend and will produce zombie businesses that may eventually go bankrupt and fall by the wayside, eventually impoverishing the state as well as the local governments.

Trust in the U.S. Government

Ultimately, all debt must be repaid. If the government keeps postponing repaying its debt by printing more money and keeping interest rates low, people will lose trust in it.

Image Source: Pew Research

As per a survey conducted by Pew Research in September 2020, about 60% of Americans believe that the government is doing a poor job of getting them out of poverty. The same survey found that only 20% of Americans trust the federal government.

Image Source: Pew Research

If the government’s deficit keeps on ballooning, Americans and global investors will lose trust in it and capital can fly out of the country.

Economic Fragility

An economy drowned in debt that refuses to perk up despite low interest rates has the potential to keep weakening. Here’s how our economy is getting adversely impacted:

Low-interest rates guarantee high asset prices. The rich tank up on assets while the poor are left high and dry. Today, stock markets are riding high, home prices are rising or are steady, folks with means are obtaining mortgages at low rates and buying homes, and generally, the rich are getting richer. Wealth inequality hurts the economy by lowering demand, productivity, people participation, and wages. It's bad for everyone, including the rich.

Banks are working on thin spreads. Their regular deposit-and-lend business is not doing well and they have to rely on their asset/investment management division to make profits. Liquidity is available in plenty these days, but the day the liquidity tap is switched off, problems will start.

The Fed has used almost all its tools to stave off the COVID-19 disruption, but nothing’s working. If the economy refuses to wake up, the government will be left with very little resources to fight the recession.

Because interest rates will stay near zero percent until 2023, investors will find it difficult to hedge risks.

High levels of government debt are weakening the U.S. dollar and the greenback is expected to weaken some more after Stimulus-2 is announced.

Crash and Burn Triggers to Track

1. The Bipartisan Policy Center, a research group, has warned that the U.S. retirement and disability trust funds could be exhausted by 2029 and 2023, respectively. If the virus continues to be as deadly as it is now, the timelines can advance. After the funds are exhausted, they will have to be financed by general revenue. Investors will start demanding a risk premium on Treasury securities if this were to happen.

2. To rein in debt, politicians can increase tax rates or reduce entitlements after the elections. President Trump already has declared his intent to cut entitlement programs to reduce the national debt, while Biden is likely to increase taxes on the wealthy. I’m unsure who will win, but investors should track any move to reduce national debt going forward.

3. If general revenue falls, states will have to borrow. Investors can track state debt and the interest rate on new borrowings to figure out the economic stress per state.

4. Many small businesses are hurting but big businesses have held out. When big businesses start hurting, it's a sure sign that the economy is slipping. Track the annual and quarterly reports of big businesses to understand their financial situation.

5. Credit rating downgrades are another spoiler to look out for.

6. Russia and China have joined hands to somewhat de-dollarize their trade. Any increase in de-dollarization can hurt the dollar’s reputation of being the world’s reserve currency.

7. Will the U.S. artificially inflate its currency to stabilize its inflows and the bond market? It's possible, and we don’t know as yet, but this space needs to be watched.

Summing Up

As per the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), elevated debt levels end up lowering the national income, increasing interest payments and taxes, decreasing government spends, and weakening the economy’s immune system.

We are caught in what it seems like a brutal cycle of high debt, excess liquidity, and low-interest rates, low demand, weak consumer confidence, and little trust in the government. Our monetary policy has weakened considerably and the only weapons are printing money and holding on to near-zero interest rates until the economy recovers.

Economies that rely on debt have to pay the price eventually. Keep tracking the crash and burn triggers suggested above to know if, and when, our time will come.

