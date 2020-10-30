But headwinds, particularly low interest rates, will likely keep its return on tangible equity (RoTE) below its cost of capital for at least the next few years.

HSBC (HSBC) reported better than expected third quarter results, as a relatively strong economic recovery in Asia gave management the confidence it needed to adopt a more optimistic credit outlook. These favorable tailwinds should help the bank avoid the worst-case estimates for loan losses and lift its profits in the near term.

The longer-term outlook remains cloudy, however, as structural problems underlying the bank’s weak profitability will likely take much longer to be resolved. Headwinds, particularly low interest rates, will also make it hard for the bank to generate a return that exceeds its cost of capital for at least the next few years.

Image Source: Barry Caruth, via Wikimedia Commons

Q3 Results

For the third quarter, HSBC reported net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of $1.4 billion. This equated to EPS of $0.07, and represented a fall of 54% from the same period last year. Revenue held up better, with a figure coming in at $12.1 billion, down 10% from $13.3 billion last year. This exceeded analyst estimates by $230 million, largely due to the positive impact of a $652 million movement in volatile items.

A strong performance at its investment bank helped to offset some of the weakness at its retail and commercial divisions. But most reassuringly, its expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges fell sharply from $3.8 billion in the previous quarter to $785 million in Q3.

For the full year, Group CFO Ewen Stevenson expects the ECL to come in at the lower end of its previously guided range of between $8-13 billion, with $7.6 billion already booked for the first nine months.

RoTE Target

Going forward, investors will want to see whether management can return the embattled banking giant back on the path of profitability. It’s important to realize that the pandemic is just one of many serious threats to its ability to thrive. Even before Covid-19, the bank struggled to meet its return on equity targets ever since the financial crisis of 2007-8.

Its return on equity target has been steadily lowered over the past decade, but even that did little to help the bank achieve its target level of returns. Back in 2011, HSBC reduced its ambitious return on equity target of between 15-19% to 12-15%. In 2015, the bank again lowered its ROE target to above 10% - a level of profitability not achieved by it since 2011.

Then in 2018, the bank shifted to a return on tangible equity target of more than 11%, which it hoped to achieve by the end of 2020. Since HSBC’s tangible equity is quite a bit lower than its total equity, this was considered to be yet another widening of the goal. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, even that target looked unrealistic and the bank yet again abandoned that goal.

The bank has since set itself a new RoTE target in the range of 10-12% by 2022. To achieve even the lower end of the return target, HSBC would need to generate more than $15 billion in profits annually - not an easy challenge with a little over two years to go.

An update of its financial targets will be provided when the bank reports its full-year results in February; no doubt, investors will need to wait with bated breath to see if the RoTE target will need to be pushed back again to a later date.

Restructuring

For over ten years, CEO Noel Quinn’s predecessors had sought to tackle the group’s huge cost base and redeploy capital to more profitable areas in an effort to lift profits. The strategy that Quinn has since put in place would be to do much more of the same. At the start of the year, he vowed to remove a further $4.5 billion in annual costs and eliminate more than $100 billion of risk-weighted assets in the US and Europe from its balance sheet by the end of 2022.

That may still not be enough. And I believe management already realizes that much more will be needed in a post-Covid environment, as it recently highlighted its retail businesses in France and the US as areas in need of a strategic review. So far, the bank has delivered an RWA reduction of $41 billion and $0.6 billion of cost programme saves.

There are growing concerns over whether there is much more fat that can be easily trimmed. Expected restructuring costs are rising, reflecting the increasing difficulty in reducing its huge cost base and indicating that marginal benefits are declining. Asset sales would likely also be challenging in today’s market. There are no quick fixes available, but neither is standing still a viable option.

Growth

At the same time, HSBC will also need to redeploy capital to more profitable and faster-growing markets. It’s in Asia that offers the bank the greatest promise, but also some of the biggest challenges.

Just two-fifths of its capital is allocated to Asia, yet the region accounts for over 80% of its profits. As economies in Asia are rebounding more strongly than the rest of the world, there are more growth opportunities there too. And not just in Hong Kong and China, HSBC has underinvested in southeast Asia for a number of years now.

Political tensions aren’t going away though. The geopolitical situation is tricky; HSBC has to walk an increasingly slippery tightrope between the United States and China. The bank cannot afford to lose its banking licence in the US, and the access to the dollar financial system that comes with it. But nor can it afford to draw the ire of Beijing, when more than half of its profits are made in Hong Kong.

Data by YCharts

Non-interest Income

The bank is also keen to grow its fee income as lower for longer interest rates will maintain the downward pressure on its net interest income. Net interest margin declined by 34 basis points over the past six months, and further NIM compression is expected to continue into the fourth quarter.

Moving to a revenue model that is less reliant on interest rates is indeed an attractive proposition. Non-interest income is widely seen as more resilient and improves the stability of a bank’s earnings.

But this would be no easy feat either, particularly for the retail side of the bank. Charging for basic banking services could be extremely difficult when customers in some markets such as the UK expect it to be free.

At the same time, competition in many markets is intensifying with the growth of challenger banks, increasing the risk that customers may switch to lower cost rivals. Meanwhile, ongoing regulatory and industry initiatives may make it more difficult to cross-sell non-banking financial products, including insurance, pensions and investment funds.

On the upside, HSBC’s sizable wealth management and private banking franchise means it already has the platform to expand its fee-generating businesses. Earlier in the year, the bank merged its wealth and retail banking to leverage its capabilities and better target wealthier clients.

Dividends

Income investors would be pleased to hear that HSBC may soon pay a dividend again. The bank is seeking to pay a “conservative” dividend with respect to the 2020 financial year, subject to regulatory approval and if circumstances allow for it.

On the downside, management appeared to hint at the possibility that the reintroduced dividend will be re-based at a lower rate.

"... I would caution about getting ahead of yourselves on distributions. When we start, we'll start conservatively and look to build sustainably from there." Ewen Stevenson, Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

For the old dividend payout rate to be sustainable in the long term, it had been estimated that the bank would have needed to earn a return on tangible equity sustainably above 11% - substantially higher than what it had achieved for much of the past decade.

Data by YCharts

The balance sheet is in very good shape though, partly thanks to the suspension of dividend payments earlier this year. The common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 15.6%, up from 15.0% in the previous quarter and 14.3% a year ago.

But bear in mind that HSBC needs to hold more capital to many of its competitors because of its global systemic importance. Reflecting this, management wants to maintain a relatively high CET1 ratio of between 14.0-14.5% over the medium term.

The CET1 ratio is also expected to fall in the fourth quarter due to seasonally lower revenues, higher expected restructuring charges and the impact of the UK bank levy. Furthermore, there may be some RWA pressure coming from ratings migration.

Final Thoughts

Although HSBC benefits from some near-term economic tailwinds, it is likely that its return on equity will remain well below its cost of capital for many years. HSBC's failure to meet its RoTE targets stems back to long before the pandemic, and so COVID-19 has only compounded an already challenged operating environment for the bank.

Sure enough, with the stock trading at just 0.57 times its tangible book value, market expectations for the earnings recovery aren't particularly high either. But still, in the absence of any other positive catalysts, further upside for now seems limited too.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.