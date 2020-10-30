Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FRFHF) CEO Prem Watsa on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCPK:FRFHF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Derek Bulas

Good morning, and welcome to our call to discuss Fairfax's 2020 third quarter results. This call may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ perhaps materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of uncertainties and risk factors. The most foreseeable of which are set out under risk factors in our Base Shelf Prospectus, which has been filed with Canadian Securities Regulators and is available on SEDAR, and which now include the risk of adverse consequences to Fairfax's business, investments, and personnel resulting from or related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairfax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

I'll now turn the call over to our Chair and CEO, Prem Watsa.

Prem Watsa

Prem Watsa

Thank you, Derek. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Fairfax's third quarter 2020 conference call. I plan to give you some of the highlights and then pass the call on to Jen Allen, our Chief Financial Officer for additional financial and accounting details.

Like I said on our first quarter conference call, these are unprecedented times. And I'm not sure many of us at that time would have thought that seven months later, we would still be dealing with this pandemic to this degree. Although we are seeing a recent increase in cases. We are getting closer to a vaccine and testing has improved significantly and many new therapies are being discovered.

At the end of the second quarter, almost 100% of our employees are working from home and not missing a beat in servicing our customers. We're now slowly seeing our people throughout the world returning to the workplace on a limited basis, following the necessary precautions, and making sure all our employees are safe.

I wanted to again thank our employees all over the world who have been fully committed over this time period, to provide outstanding service to our customers, and very grateful to all of them. We expect this to come to an end and we expect to return to normalcy soon.

Coming now to our results in the third quarter, Fairfax's net earnings in the third quarter were $134 million compared to net earnings of $69 million in the third quarter of 2019, which equates to net earnings per diluted share of $4.44, versus $2.04 in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, our net loss was $691 million, versus net earnings of $1.3 billion for the first nine months of 2019.

This primarily reflects net unrealized losses on investments in the first quarter of 2020. Fairfax's book value per share decreased by 6.9% to $442 per share in the first nine months of 2020, adjusted for the $10 per share common dividend paid in the first quarter. Most importantly, our float increased by 7% to $22 billion and float per share increased by 8% to $900 per share.

Our insurance and reinsurance companies produced a consolidated combined ratio of 98.5% in the third quarter, which included catastrophe losses of $219 million, or 6.1 combined ratio points, and $143 million or four combined ratio points of COVID-19 losses.

Our cap losses and COVID losses were approximately 10%. Excluding COVID-19 losses, the consolidated combined ratio was 94.5%, with 14% growth in premiums on the back of a strong pricing environment. All of our major insurance companies with the exception of Brit generated combined ratios of less than 100% despite this unprecedented times that included a high frequency of catastrophes and a global pandemic.

For the nine months, we have combined ratio of 98.6% with gross premiums of 11%. Excluding COVID losses, we had a combined ratio of 93.3%. More from Jen Allen. At the end of the third quarter, we have booked COVID losses of $536 million on a net basis across all our companies.

Of this, approximately 40% comes from business interruption exposures, primarily outside the United States, and about 30% comes from event cancellation coverages. The balance comes from areas such as casualty, surety, and travel lines.

On a net basis, approximately 60% of our COVID provisions are in IBNR. Paid losses are about 20% and case reserves make up the remaining 20%. As you can see, there is still considerable uncertainty as to the ultimate cost of the virus.

The IBNR incurred, but not reported estimates may prove excessive in some of our companies, and they may not be enough and others. In addition, as we're all well aware, the pandemic is ongoing. As long as it persists and disrupts the economy, new losses may emerge.

The size of the ultimate loss will also depend to some extent on various code outcomes as litigation has been filed in many jurisdictions and countries. All in all, we remain comfortable with the provisions we have made today in the context of the current market environment and confident of earning an underwriting profit in 2020 absent other extra ordinary events.

Our reserves remained strong with consolidated redundancies of $74 million, but 2.1% in the third quarter, and $275 million 2.7% in the nine months. Our insurance business in most parts of the world, I think pricing increases anywhere from 10% to 30% and comes tightening.

The prospects of our insurance business are excellent as we think we're in a hot market, and well positioned to expand significantly in the years to come. Last quarter, Brit announced its plans in collaboration with Google Cloud to launch Ki a standalone business and the first fully digital algorithmically driven Lloyd's Syndicate [ph].

Ki will aim to significantly reduce the amount of time and effort taken by brokers to place their follow-on capacity, creating greater efficiency, responsiveness and competitiveness. In September, Brit announced that raised $500 million of committed capital from Blackstone and Fairfax to fund the expansion of Ki.

Ki is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020 and begin writing business in January 2021. This is a very exciting new venture in the InsureTech space, and Matthew Wilson, Mark Allen and team have done an outstanding job getting this initiative up and running.

Mark Allen has been appointed as CEO of Ki. On August 28, we acquired the remaining 9.4% share of Brit for the cash consideration of $220 million. Now for the quarter, operating income was $255 million and $601 million for the nine months.

Net losses on investments in the third quarter were $27 million with losses on net equity exposures of $156 million partially offset by net gains on bonds and foreign exchange gains. The net losses on equities included an unrealized loss of $164 million upon recording Fairfax Africa at fair value pursuant to its announced merger with Helios Holdings Limited.

The final gain or loss on Fairfax Africa will be based on the stock price of the company on closing. As we have mentioned, and I mentioned this again at our annual meetings and in our annual reports and quarterly calls with IFRS accounting, where stocks and bonds are recorded at market and subject to mark to market gains or losses, quarterly and annual income will fluctuate and investment results will only make sense over the long-term.

In the first quarter of 2020, we had a negative 3.6% return on our investment portfolio. This is the total investment portfolio. While in the second and third quarters, we had a positive return of 2.6% offsetting more than 70% of our investment losses in the first quarter. This is total return.

As I previously highlighted to you, if you look at page 188 of our 2019 annual report last column. It shows the annual total return on our investment portfolios for the last 34 years. For the four years, when we had a negative return, in each case, we rebounded significantly in the next year.

But I can just highlight that from the table in 1990, we were down 4.4%. 1991 we were up 14.6%. In 1999 we were down 2.7%. That's the whole investment portfolio. In 2000, we were up 12.2%. In 2013, we were down 4.3%. In 2014, we were up 8.6%. And finally in 2016, we were down 2.2%. And in 2017, we were up 6.8%.

Only four out of the 34 years will be down. And each time investors, all of you on the line worried about our investments. And each time they were proven wrong. As I said before, more than 70% of our first quarter investment losses were made up in the second and third quarter.

Our history has shown that our returns are very lumpy. And this has worked for us over the last 34 years. We have never focused on steady quarterly earnings. Now long-term value investing has gone through a very difficult time in 2020 and for many years now.

Valuations of value-oriented stocks versus growth stocks, particularly technology have never been so extreme, exceeding even the extremes of the .com era in 2000. As the economy normalizes, we expect a reversion to the main and value-oriented stocks to come to the fall.

Perhaps two examples may make it more clear for you. Fairfax India is selling at $7.5 per share, while its most recent book value that came out at the end of September is more than $15 per share. It is down from a pre-COVID high of $13.70 in 2020. We think it's only a matter of time that Fairfax India exceeds this 2020 high and does exceptionally well as the Indian economy recovers from COVID-19.

Second example I wanted to share with you was Atlas Corp., formerly Seaspan run by David Sokol and Bing Chen. As they close the stock price close at 2019 - close the year 2019 at $14 per share, then it goes down to $6.30 in March in the height of the pandemic crisis and closed the third quarter at $9 per share. Selling at a price to free cash flow ratio of approximately four times with a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Financially very sound and with great management, it's only a matter of time before Atlas Crop., exceeds its previous high. We expect a significant return on our stock portfolios as the economy normalizes.

The intrinsic value of our stock portfolios is billions of dollars, greater than our carried values at the end of the third quarter. In September, we redeemed our 500 million holdings in Blackberry's, 3.75% convertible debentures and subscribed for 330 million of its new 1.75% debentures convertible at $6 per share and maturing in November 2023.

We've previously announced the Fairfax Africa entered into a merger agreement with Helios to which Helios will acquire a 45.9% voting and equity interest in Fairfax Africa and will be appointed soled investment advisor to Fairfax Africa. Closing of this transaction is expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to various conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approval.

Upon closing, Fairfax Africa will be renamed Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation and continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Helios have been investing in Africa for over 15 years. We are very excited about this transaction and welcome Tope and Baba, the Co-founders of Helios and the rest of the team from Helios to the Fairfax family.

Yesterday we filed the circular for the merger. And so if you can get it, because we filed it yesterday. We had said for some time that we want to monetize many of our investments, including particularly many of our private investments. Here's what we have done in 2020.

We merged Dexterra with Horizon North for a 49% ownership in the public company. We now have a company which will have $1 billion in revenue and $100 billion in EBITDA in a few years. We sold the Davos for $59 million with an additional earnout overtime, about 100% return on capital invested.

Just recently, peak performance with Bauer Skates agreed subject to regulatory approval to sell Easton which is in baseball bats and gloves to Rawlings the number one company in baseball manufacturer for shares and cash at a significant profit for us and our partner Power Core.

Of course a significant profit is based on what we invested in Bauer Skates and Easton. And as I mentioned previously, we expect to merge Fairfax Africa with Helios for a 32% ownership in the combined entity.

Now I want to tell you this is just the start. Various initiatives are underway, including taking some of our other private investments public in the New Year. We have built significant value, as I mentioned before, which our shareholders will soon see. We continue to have approximately $1.2 billion predominantly in cash and short-term securities in the holding company.

Please note our cash in the holding company has to meet any and every contingency that Fairfax might face in this uncertain period. We are not making any long-term investments with this cash other than to support our insurance and reinsurance operations. All our large investments like Fairfax India, Fairfax Africa, Recipe and Thomas Cook are well financed and do not need any cash from Fairfax.

They either have significant cash themselves or have large lines, credit lines to comfortably take them through this period of uncertainty. They have survived an unprecedented time period where lockdowns across the world have taken the revenues down significantly.

In the case of Thomas Cook for example down 80%, but that time will come soon. Please remember, we continue to hold the CPI linked deflation flow contracts with the notional amount of $76 billion and an average remaining term to maturity of approximately three years. We carry these contracts at only $12 million and they continue to provide us with downside protection in the event of a good catastrophic turn up in world events.

At September 30, 2020 the company's insurance and reinsurance companies held approximately $15 billion in cash and short dated securities, representing approximately 38% of the portfolio investments, comprised of $11.4 billion of subsidiary cash and short-term investments and $3.7 billion of short dated U.S. treasuries.

Our investment portfolios will be largely unimpacted by rising interest rates as we have not read for yield, in fact we will benefit from rising investment income. With the run rate of approximately $19 billion in gross premiums, a huge focus on underwriting discipline, a portfolio of approximately $40 billion in Hamblin Watsa Investment Corporation, HWIC operating in a stock pickup market, all grounded on our fair and friendly culture felt over 34 years.

We expect to generate a good return for our shareholders over time. The best is yet to come for our shareholders. We were pleased to announce in October that the right honorable David Johnson has been reappointed as the Director of Fairfax. Mr. Johnson previously served as the Director of Fairfax and was required to step down from that role in 2010 on his appointment as the Governor General of Canada.

We welcome David back to our Board. On our last call, I mentioned that I had joined the Canadian Council of Business Leaders against anti-black systemic racism, for the black logged initiative. The initiative is a call to action to rally the Canadian business communities to eliminate anti-black systemic racism and create opportunities within the workplace for people from the black community.

I'm pleased to say, our black initiative actions committee, this is a Fairfax committee, is up and running at Fairfax with one representative from the black community from each of our seven companies in North America and the United Kingdom and is being led by Craig Pinnock, who's a CFO, Chief Financial Officer of NorthBridge. We have many initiatives in progress and we are quite excited about this initiative.

I will now transfer the call over to Jen Allen, our Chief Financial Officer. Jen?

Jen Allen

Thank you, Prem. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the global financial markets and operating results of certain industries. But we're starting to see some rebound in the equity market and improved operating performance in our subsidiaries that have been directly impacted by the lockdown restrictions.

I'll start with a few key highlights from our third quarter 2020 results. We reported strong underwriting performance with an underwriting profit of $52 million which was achieved despite additional COVID-19 losses of $143 million and higher catastrophe losses reported in the quarter.

We benefited from the non-insurance companies attributing pretax income before interest expense and other of $34 million. And finally, our net gains on investments was $137 million after adjusted for the non-cash loss reported on Fairfax after the transaction of a $164 million.

I'll provide additional comments later in my remarks regarding the Fairfax Africa strategic transaction with Helios Holdings, and the positive performance of the restaurant and retail segment which is reported within our non-insurance group. Taking the above key highlights into account, Fairfax reported net earnings of $134 million or $4.44 per share on a fully diluted basis in the third quarter of 2020.

That compared to the third quarter of 2019, when we reported net earnings of $69 million or $2.04 per share on a fully diluted basis. For the first nine months of 2020, Fairfax reported a net loss of $691 million, or $27.27 per share on a fully diluted basis, which compared to the first nine months of 2019, when we reported net earnings of $1.3 billion, and $46.23 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Looking in more detail to the results of our underwriting reporting segments, starting with our ongoing insurance and reinsurance operations. Our core underwriting performance continued to be very strong with underwriting profit at our insurance and reinsurance operations in the third quarter of 2020 at $52 million and the combined ratio of below 100% at $98.5 million.

That compared to an underwriting profit of $81 million, and a combined ratio of $97.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Underwriting profit in the first nine months of 2020 decreased to $142 million, with a combined ratio of $98.6 million compared to underwriting profit of $271 million and a combined ratio of $97.1 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Underwriting performance in the first nine months of 2020 remained strong, despite almost $1 billion in losses reported which related to COVID-19 losses of $536 million and higher catastrophe losses at $420 million. All of our insurance and reinsurance companies achieved combined ratios below 100% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, with the exception of Brit primarily as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 losses.

Overview of the underlying core underwriting results in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 are as follows. NorthBridge improved their combined ratios to 89.9% and 93.4% and reported underwriting profits of $38 million and $69 million respectively. Odyssey Group reported underwriting profits of $6 million and $20 million with combined ratios of 99.4% and 99.2% despite COVID-19 losses and marginally higher catastrophe losses.

Crum & Forster reported underwriting profits of $4 million and $26 million, with combined ratios of 99.3% and 98.6%. The Zenith National reported underwriting profits of $12 million and $40 million and combined ratios of 92.7% and 91.6%.

Looking to Brit. In the third quarter of 2020, they reported an underwriting loss of $59 million and combined ratio of 114%, which reflected COVID-19 losses of $43 million, or 10 combined ratio points. In the first nine months of 2020, Brit reported underwriting losses of $119 million, and a combined ratio of $109.6 which also reflected COVID-19 losses of $170 million or 13.8 combined ratio points.

Allied World reported underwriting profits of $48 million $96 million with combined ratios of 93.1% and 965.2% in each respective period. Rounding out with Fairfax Asia, Fairfax Asia and the insurance and reinsurance other group. Fairfax Asia reported underwriting profits of $2 million and $1 million respectively and combined ratios of 96% and 99.4%.

And finally, our insurance and reinsurance operations. Other segment reported underwriting profits of $400,000 and $10 million with combined ratios of 99.8% and 98.8%, even with the impact of COVID-19 losses, adding $8 million and $35 million to the respective periods.

Key components of the combined ratios in third quarter and first nine months of 2020 of 98.5% and 98.6% included the following. COVID-19 losses of $143 million and $536 million or 4.0 and 5.3 combined ratio points respectively. Higher current period catastrophe losses of $219 million or 6.1 combined ratio points and $420 million or 4.1 combined ratio points primarily related to Hurricane Laura of $112 million.

The benefit of strong reserving reflected and continued net favorable prior year reserved development of $74 million or 2.1 combined ratio points and $275 million or 2.7 combined ratio points. And finally improved underwriting expense ratios reflecting our growth in the net premiums earned relative to the increases in the underlying expenses.

Additional details on the catastrophe losses net favorable prior year reserve development and combined ratio impact on each of the respective insurance and reinsurance segments are disclosed in the MD&A of Fairfax's interim third quarter report.

As noted in the first nine months of 2020, we reported COVID-19 losses of $536 million, which were comprised primarily of business interruption exposures of approximately 40%, principally from our international businesses. An event cancellation coverage of approximately 29% also from the international businesses.

COVID-19 losses were principally comprised of incurred, but not reported losses, which represented approximately 60% and net losses were primarily recorded at Brit for $170 million, Odyssey Group of $125 million and Allied World at $113 million.

Looking at the growth in our net premiums written by the insurance and reinsurance operations. In the third quarter of 2020, net premiums written increased by 12% to $3.7 billion from $3.3 billion. And in the first nine months of 2020, increased by 9.4% to almost $11 billion from approximately $10 billion in 2019.

That nine-month increase in 2020 of $940 million is almost equivalent to all of NorthBridge's net premiums written in the first nine months of 2019. A few comments on a runoff operation. Subsequent to the contribution of European runoff to Riverstone Barbados on March 31, 2020.

Starting from April 1, 2020. The operating results of runoff only include our US runoff operations. Runoff reported an operating loss of $9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of $14 million in the same period of 2019. With US runoff reporting a reduction in operating expenses.

Turning to the results of our non-insurance companies reporting segments. As presented in our MD&A restaurants and retail reported pretax income before interest expense and other in this third quarter of 2020 of $45 million.

This segment's revenues benefited from expanded ecommerce platforms and strong brand awareness, which helped to partially offset the decline in in store revenues as a result of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Revenue of restaurant and retail segment in the third quarter of 2020 exceeded that in each of the first and second quarters of 2020, reflecting a modest recovery of business volume suppressed by COVID-19 government mandated restrictions during the first six months of 2020.

The majority of the stores and restaurants were reopened as the lockdown restrictions in the industries that they operate in began to lift. The restaurant and retail segment reported only a 3% decline in revenue in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2019.

Again, these are businesses operating in sectors that have been significantly impacted by the shutdown restrictions as a result of the pandemic. The operating losses of the other non-insurance reporting segment of $24 million and $14 million in the third quarter, and first nine months of 2020 principally reflected Fairfax Africa's operating losses of $45 million and $84 million respectively.

That was partially offset by operating income at Horizon North and AGT. The operating loss reported by Fairfax Africa excluded a non-cash loss of $164 million recorded in net losses on investments upon classifying Fairfax Africa as held for sale.

At September 30th, Fairfax Africa with the exception of its equity accounted investment in Atlas Mara constituted a disposal group held for sale whose carrying value exceeded its estimated fair value less cost to sell. Accordingly, the company recorded a non-cash loss on investments of $164 million in net losses on investments in the consolidated statement of earnings.

Which, after accounting for income taxes and non-controlling interest, decreased common shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 by $44 million. Upon closing of the merger transaction between Fairfax Africa and Helios, Fairfax expects that will deconsolidate Fairfax Africa and account for its 32% equity interest in the new merged entity Helios-Fairfax Partners as an investment associate, recording the initial carrying value of the investment based on the market traded share price on closing.

Now looking to the consolidated investment results of Fairfax. Our consolidated interest and dividend income decreased year-over-year from $215 million and $672 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 to $182 million and $605 million in the respective periods 2020.

Reflecting lower interest income earned principally due to sales and maturities of U.S. Treasury bonds in the second half of '19 and throughout 2020. And a general decrease in sovereign bond yields partially offset by the reinvestment of our U.S. Treasury Bond proceeds into higher yielding high quality U.S. corporate bonds.

Our consolidated share of profit of associates of $51 million in the third quarter 2020, consisted principally of $30 million from Eurobank, $19 million from Atlas Corp, $14 million from Riverstone Barbados, which was partially offset by losses from investments and associates at Fairfax India and Fairfax Africa.

Our consolidated share of profit of associates of $150 million in the third quarter of 2019 consisted principally of $73 million from Euro Life that related to mark to market gains on its long dated Greek bonds, and $62 million from IFL Finance that primarily related to a spin off distribution gains of approximately $56 million.

Our consolidated net loss on investments of $27 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net loss on investments of $97 million in the third quarter of 2019, with the third quarter of 2020 reflecting foreign currency gains of $84 million compared to losses of $91 million in 2019.

Increased net gains on [indiscernible] equity exposures of $177 million, and that's after adjusting for the non-cash loss of $164 million related to the Fairfax Africa transaction. That was partially offset by increased net losses on our short equity exposures.

And in closing a few comments on our financial position, our total debt to total cap ratio excluding consolidated non-insurance companies increased to 31.3% at September 30 2020, from 24.5% at December 31 2019. Primarily reflecting our increased total debt related to the principal draw on our credit facility of $700 million, and our April debt issuance at $650 million and decreased common shareholders equity that related primarily to our net loss, and our common share dividends paid in Q1 2020.

At September 30th, our book value per share was $442, compared to $486 at December 31 2019, representing a decrease of 7% adjusted for the $10 per share, paid in the first quarter of 2020 but an increased since the second quarter of 2020 of 1.6%. The increase in book value per share of 1.6% in the third quarter of 2020 reflected Fairfax's core underwriting performance, continuing to be very strong despite recording additional COVID-19 losses, and higher catastrophe losses.

The favorable contribution from our non-insurance operations from their pretax income before interest, expense and other. And finally, our net gains on investments after adjusting for the non-cash loss recorded on the Fairfax Africa transaction.

And now I'll pass it back over to you, Prem.

Prem Watsa

Thanks for joining Jen. We now look forward to answering your question. Please give us your name, your company name. And as always try to limit your questions to only one so that it is fair to all on the call. So Ella, we're ready for the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

All right. Thank you so much speakers. [Operator Instructions] All participants we will now begin to question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] We now have our first question in queue coming from the line of Tom MacKinnon from BMO Capital. Tom your line is open. You may proceed.

Tom MacKinnon

Yeah, Thanks very much. Good morning Prem.

Prem Watsa

Good morning, Tom.

Tom MacKinnon

Question on the [indiscernible] cash at $1.1 billion. I think you've always said you'd like it to be at least $1 billion there. Just trying to gauge you're comfortable with us where it sits right now. Just in - are you expecting some dividends from the operating companies in the fourth quarter because you do have a $275 million dividend that you're going to be - common dividend that you'd be paying in January? So just trying to gauge how comfortable we are with the whole cash position as it stands right now $1.1 billion?

Prem Watsa

Yeah, Tom, we basically want to keep an excess of $1 billion. So we expect to get some dividends and some other payments. And we have a huge credit facility that we paid back, as you know, from $2 billion down to $1.3 billion. So there's about $700 million that we've used. And over time we'd pay that back also to zero which it was at the end of last year.

So yeah, so that's - Tom, we're very focused on keeping $1 billion plus in cash. We're focused on having enough money to support our insurance companies in this hard market that we're witnessing. And finally the extra money we were taken buyback our shares. So that's the order we'll look at it.

Tom MacKinnon

And if I could quickly squeeze in another, the equity hedge losses seemed a little bit higher than I would have expected. Could you get 266 notional, which is unrealized losses were $89 million. I mean, that's seems high relative to the notional. Is there anything I'm missing here?

Prem Watsa

Yeah, no, that's right, Tom. It's the remnants of what we've covering. So I told you that before and I guess in the first quarter, second quarter, and we've slowly but steadily covering it then it's gone. So it's on the way to - it's on the way out.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you, Tom. Our next question is coming from the line of Jaeme Gloyn from National Bank Financial. Sir, your line is open. You may now raise your question.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes, thanks. Good morning, Prem.

Prem Watsa

Good morning Jaeme.

Jaeme Gloyn

First, so my question is related to the NorthBridge COVID losses. I see that it was increasing in terms of its combined ratio percentage where pretty much every other subsidiary had - that was either flat to down on a combined ratio basis. So I'm wondering, what was changing in NorthBridge to take those higher losses in Q3 on an absolute and on a relative basis?

Prem Watsa

Yes, there's not much, you can extrapolate that, Jaeme. There were some long-term care facilities, but mostly IBNR. Mostly that we put - we like to reserve conservatively and put the reserves upfront and then get redundancies that we've had for the last 10 years. And, Jen, would you like to add to that?

Jen Allen

Yes. You've highlighted the biggest one, which is the long-term care facility, there probably won't be significant additional exposure coming through, but it was related primarily to that long-term care facility recorded in the third quarter.

Prem Watsa

It's just being conservative Jaeme and this putting up the reserve. We like to put them up as soon as we see it. And as I've said many times before, the past has to come and help us and not hurt us. And so if you have redundancies as we continue to have it, that's helping us. If you have deficiency, that means you're under reserve, that's hurting us. And for the longest time now, we've had reserve redundancies in all our companies and our reserves are very strong.

Jaeme Gloyn

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from the line of Jonathan Chin [ph] Private Management Group. Your line is open, sir. Jonathan, your line is open. You may now raise your questions please.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. One of the secrets you can tell us talking about underwriting. Take us through where you're seeing opportunities.

Prem Watsa

Jonathan, a bit little louder, please, Jonathan. And -

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So, good morning. One, see if you can find it through underwriting. And maybe where you're seeing the opportunities, rate versus exposure. And if it's on more on the insurance side, there's the reinsurance side, and some of the geographies? Thank you.

Prem Watsa

Yes, good question, Jonathan. It's now insurances where you're getting the rate increases, but it's all over the world, Jonathan. Like in the United States, particularly in the casualty end. But it is in the United Kingdom. It is in Singapore. We have an operation that first actually Asia.

So, prices are going as I said, 10% to 30% depending on which specific area you're looking at. Reinsurance is going up more in the third quarter than it did in the second quarter, but it's not going up as much, 8%, 9%, 10%. But insurance is going across, going up significantly.

And the terms are being tightened. Whenever when you see a hard market, the terms get tightened. And the terms have been tightened all over the place. In Asia, in London, in North America. So, wherever we're thinking we're in the midst of a very good market. And if history is any guide these last for a few years. Jonathan.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, a couple of quarters ago, maybe a couple years ago, you outlined some goals, return on equity, things of that nature, and you've obviously made a lot of progress on increasing your net written premiums. Is there anything that stops you from achieving those goals? Thank you.

Prem Watsa

Anything that stops us from achieving our goals? No. 15% not at all is there. Let me just tell you, I've been in the business for 45 years. And I have rarely seen a time period where there's such a divergence from growth-oriented stocks like technology and value-oriented stocks.

So, I gave you a few examples in our own portfolio. But let me just give you one that I just came across today. I just looked it up. I looked at it again. Zoom, which we all use Zoom Technology, Zoom video. It's got a market cap of $139 billion.

At the end of July, for the first six months, it had a revenue base of approximately $1 billion and a net profit of $200 million. $139 billion that by the way, is about the same size as Exxon. So, we have this situation him where if you're growth oriented and it's growing significantly. And that you have market capitalizations that we haven't seen.

And it can only be justified for a short period of time in the stock market. In the insurance business, and I don't follow this too much. And just know that insurance was a few days ago. Ruth went public, company called Ruth $7 billion.

It's got $500 million of the premium. And it's $7 billion market cap is almost as big as Fairfax, which has $20 billion of approximately $20 billion of premium. Like exceptional divergence. And I've seen this over long periods of time. And it reminds me really of the late 60s and the early 70s when you had the Nifty 50.

And the Nifty 50 were stocks like McDonald's, Johnson & Johnson, Polaroid or Kodak. And I talked about that in a report. And what happened is these things went to 50 times earnings, 100 times earnings. And in 1974, they picked out in '72, '73 and 1974 they dropped by 75% to 80%.

And some of them like Eastman Kodak and Polaroid never came back. But even the ones like Johnson & Johnson and McDonald's, which are great growth companies. They never saw those stock prices for 10 to 15-years in the future after '74. And Ben Graham was, father of value investors.

He came out in 1976. And he called it the Renaissance of Value Investing. And he gave a speech on it. And as I said, remember reading it, I was just an analyst at the time. And value came out and did exceptionally well. And I think we're going to see the similar type of phenomenon in the next few years.

I don't know if it's next three months or next two years. No one can forecast that. But these types of speculations like Zoom at $139 billion, if history is any guide, it just doesn't make any sense. It will not have a good ending.

Thank you, John. The next question Ella.

Operator

Your next question is coming from the line of Junior Ra, a private investor. Junior, your line is open. You may now raise your question please.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. So I'm wondering about the private investments. Are you guys applying to multiply IPOs next year or is there only one you're thinking of doing some private investment?

Prem Watsa

Junior, please repeat that if you don't mind.

Unidentified Analyst

So I think earlier on the call you guys stated that, in 2021 there might be one or couple IPOs.

Prem Watsa

Yeah. We've got some IPOs. We're looking at - we've got some private companies. I gave you the example of Dexterra merging with Horizon North, where we have 49%, a very strong company. And in that case, Horizon North was already public.

But we are planning, we've got some private investments I can't talk about them of course, till it goes public. But yeah, we think they'll be worth a lot and they're good companies. And mostly their books had very low values compared to where we take them public. And we can build very significant companies we think over time, just like Horizon North will be over time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And if you could provide an update on Digit? How it's doing and if you guys plan to bring some of the lessons learned there into the other insurance companies?

Prem Watsa

Sorry, number you're talking Digit?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, Digit sorry, yeah.

Prem Watsa

Yeah. Digit is a phenomenal company that is growing. In a few years or three years maximum, since it began on the [indiscernible] it's revenue end of March 2021 will be plus minus $400 million, $375 million to $400 million from scratch. It's breaking even already.

It's fully digitized and it's in India. And the Indian market is wide open. So the growth opportunity for this company is huge. It's growing at - its aim is to grow at 20 25 percentage points more than the industry which is growing at 20%.

So it's been growing at 45% something like that. And Kamlesh is, he's an insurance guy. He's built the second largest insurance company in India. And so we think it's going to be a phenomenal success. And we owned a little below 50% and when that government gives us the ability to go to 75%, we expect to be at 75%.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks.

Prem Watsa

Thank you. Next question.

Operator

Our next question is coming from the line of Christopher Gable, as a private investor. Christopher, your line is open. You may now raise your question please.

Prem Watsa

Yeah, good morning Christopher.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning sir. I have a question, but first a context sir.

Prem Watsa

A little louder Christopher, if I if you don't mind.

Unidentified Analyst

No, no problem. I do have a question but first a little bit of context. From the last proxy statement there's a chart that shows a between 2014 and 2019, relative to the Standard & Poor's probably casual composite, Fairfax underperformed by 47% during that period, that was pre-COVID.

Going back to 2009 through yesterday which includes COVID, I calculated that over that period of time, Marco was up by a factor of 3.3, Virtue was up by a factor of 3.4, Fairfax declined from 3.75 to 2.66 or 30%. And with all due respect, that is a big amount of underperformance over relatively long period of time.

And I'm wondering, my question is what does management having one to do to, do something for long suffering shoulders like me and one way to do it?

Prem Watsa

Well, first of all Christopher that's a very good question and you're exactly right. We haven't performed as well in the last five years as you pointed out in the proxy circular - 10 years as you pointed out. The fact is you're looking at a very low price right now, like our company is selling below book value.

It's selling at about 75% 80% 70% of book value which I've said is a ridiculous price. I went in and bought the whole ton of stock myself. And we can't tell you what the stock price is going to do. But we understand the intrinsic value of our company. And I can tell you when I told you on this call, it's much higher.

You've got speculative situations taking place in the marketplace. I've highlighted that for you just now through Zoom and Voot. And we've got a tremendous insurance company operations in across the world. And our investments, which are out of favor because value investing is out of favor will come back in spades.

Where every kind of you look at our track record over 34 years, and it's very few companies have been able to beat that. What you're seeing today is from today's stock price, you're exactly right. The last five years haven't been good. And the 10-years haven't been good.

But I think if you're looking at the next five years, we'd like to think that returns will be quite exceptional. But thank you for your question Christopher. Next question, Ella?

Operator

Your next question is coming from the line of Craig [indiscernible] as our private investor. Craig, your line is open. You may now raise your question please.

Unidentified Analyst

Retail. I think if my memory serves me correct, from the annual meeting in 2019, I think we're doing about $3.5 billion in revenue. And I want to have you compare 2020 revenue and income from the likes of all of our restaurants, the [indiscernible] William Ashley on and on. If you could just give us an overall summary?

Prem Watsa

Yes, just that's a good question. Just a quick one. The retail, of course restaurants suffered greatly, because they've closed down. Then they opened up in the third quarter. And you'll see in our results a good recipe, for example. When it closes, that goes down, you have to have a patio, check home, curbside pickup all of these things.

And you'll see that numbers when it comes out, they made money. They were profitable. And if you go down the list that golf town had record earnings and revenues more than last year, because I guess all of us didn't have too much choices of the place of golf.

And that worked for the pandemic, sporting life is doing well adjusting to the pandemic. And Toys-R-Us was positive or the EBITDA basis. Adjusting in terms of reacting to this pandemic. So, the point I made is, you had restaurants closed for some time period [indiscernible] and others also closed.

But they've negotiated this time period and come out very strong. So, we think we think they'll all do well as we as the economy returns to normalcy. And we've had an unprecedented closing here. And as we come back, we think our companies will come back strongly. But that's a good question. Those are my investments. And we expect all our investments in that retail area to come back.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Prem Watsa

Thank you. Next question Ana?

Operator

Our next question is coming from the line of Alan [indiscernible]. Sir, your line is open. You may now raise your question please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Hi, Prem. Hi, Jen.

Prem Watsa

Hey, Good morning Alan.

Unidentified Analyst

I'll add the Digital Equipment, Data General, IBM, Avon Partners to the Nifty 50 or '74 you'll recall those names.

Prem Watsa

Yes, of course.

Unidentified Analyst

We already know.

Prem Watsa

Yeah. You're going back Alan

Unidentified Analyst

I'm gone unfortunately.

Prem Watsa

Me too.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, right, exactly. I got a question where we may disagree. But I'd like to know your thoughts anyhow. What is your feeling about gold, which you have avoided it so far?

Prem Watsa

We felt we've avoided it. And we've never been able to understand that. However then, and so we've never owned it. We've always looked at it but we've never been able to figure out the price of gold. And so we've passed on it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's a fair enough answer. And to add to the comment about the fellow who was moaning that your stock has underperformed. Last time I mentioned, you didn't down overnight. So we all go through these periods of underperformance no matter what our fields of-

Prem Watsa

Well, we are very kind Alan. I understand the previous guy's concerned. And I understand what he's talking about and a lot of our shareholders are concerned that we haven't performed recently. But I'll tell you what, as focused as we've ever been. And this is our 35th year. And we want to do well for our shareholders. Our company's always been focused on it.

In the past, some of you will remember, our insurance companies weren't doing well. And our investments were doing really well. More recently, our insurance companies have been - more recently for last 10 years plus our insurance companies have been golden, and done really well. And our investments, value investing, and some poor choices on our product haven't done well. Why are they changing all that? And [indiscernible] well.

Unidentified Analyst

Am I correct that this is the first time, this last year or so? Is this the first time in this century when your stock has sold below book value?

Prem Watsa

Long, long time Alan.

Unidentified Analyst

It did not sell below book value.

Prem Watsa

It's a rare time that you've been able to buy our stock at below book value. And I - when I saw that, Howard, I jumped on it myself. So I'm suffering with all of you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay,

Prem Watsa

Thank you, Howard.

Unidentified Analyst

You're welcome Yeah, we'll talk soon.

Prem Watsa

Yeah, thank you very much. Ella, next question.

Operator

All right. Our next question is coming from the line of Mike Bill from Davenport and Company. Mike your line is open. You may now raise your question, please.

Mike Bill

Thank you. Prem, could you give us a little more color on this short equity exposure? Exactly, what are we short? And the notional or size relative to our portfolio? So just the strategy in general there, that that that is a pretty big number. And I don't mean to Monday morning, or Friday morning quarterback because the third quarter was a strong one. But $168 million in losses on short equity exposure, I think deserves a little more explanation.

Prem Watsa

So Michael, we don't talk about individual names as you know, till we buy them or cover them. And on the shorts, let me assure you that it's over. This is just a remnant. And unfortunately, as you pointed out has gone up. But, not too long in the future we'd be out of it.

It's all marked to market of course so you see it. And we reduced it quite significantly in the third quarter. And relatively soon, I just don't want to fix a time, but relatively soon that will be gone. And then as we've said publicly, we will not short the TSE and not short the indices, meaning we've samples or any of them, so we will not do that. And we won't short companies at all ever. And so rest assured there will be no more of those.

Mike Bill

Okay. So exactly broadly, what where are we short? You just said we don't short individual companies and we don't short The TSE or I guess the S&P. So I still don't understand what with this hedge is designed - what it's about?

Prem Watsa

Yeah. So Michael, basically what it was a position that we've had in the past. So it's not a new short to position an individual position that we've had in the past that we've covered and covered and covered. And this is the last remnants of it.

Mike Bill

Okay, thank you.

Prem Watsa

Thank you, Michael. Next question and perhaps the last question, Ella.

Operator

All right. Our next question is coming from the line of Jaeme Gloyn from the National Bank Financial. Sir, your line is open. You may now raise your question please.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah, thanks. I wanted to - I want to follow up on two things, actually just first on the COVID losses that were taking this quarter. Looks like it was about $33 million related to business interruption. Another chunk related to event cancellation. Is that yet for those items, should we expect to see how more flowing through on a quarter to quarter basis as this evolves?

And then, that only captures a third of the COVID related losses. So what was really driving those other COVID losses that would have amounted to about like $95 million to $100 million this quarter?

Prem Watsa

Yeah. And you can now talk to Jen, Jaeme later on. But event cancellation, right. So event cancellation losses, I told you this is a live cat. And we've taken pretty well, what we know for the next three months. But 2021 if this pandemic virus continues in '21 so there'll be some losses in event cancellation, mainly coming from Lloyds and Brits has got a business there, that's where their losses have come from.

But it's in the - we just think it's in the - on the way to becoming insignificant. We don't think it's going to be significant in the future. And so that's why I made the point that, in spite of some of these losses we'll make underwriting profit for the whole year. We made an underwriting profit for the nine months. And - so we expect to make underwriting profit for the whole year.

But the underlying business, if you remove these - we'll always have cat losses, there'll always be some cat losses. But if you remove the COVID losses, the annual - remember that the prices are going up significantly. And the claims are not - the prices are going up way above claims.

And we haven't adjusted our loss ratios. And so we're keeping our loss ratios high. But if history is any guide, and we've had it in the past. When you look two or three years from now, those loss ratios that well developed very well. And so we expect that insurance business to do very well Jaeme as the years ahead.

It's a very good environment for property casualty insurance companies right now. So Jaeme, thank you very much for your question. And Ella, thank you for hosting this. And I thank everyone for joining us. And this will be the end. Thank you, Ella.

