The company is determined to accelerate buybacks and should get support from higher economic growth in 2021 and beyond.

It's time to talk about one of my largest holdings. The Virginia-based railroad giant Norfolk Southern (NSC) easily beat earnings expectations as efficiency gains somewhat offset the impact from much lower sales. Year-to-date, the company has significantly improved free cash flow and ramped up share buybacks. If economic growth is able to improve going into 2021, I have little doubt that this company will continue to deliver both capital gains and rising dividends for its investors.

Source: Norfolk Southern

Here's What Happened

As usual, let's start by looking at the table below. There are two things worth mentioning here. First of all, the earnings per share growth rate has dropped significantly at the start of 2019. The reason is a growth peak in the United States in Q4 of 2018 - after a global growth peak in Q1 of 2018. As growth tried to rebound in Q1 of this year, we were hit by a global pandemic as everyone knows. This has caused two more quarters with negative EPS growth. However, while this is bad, the company has beaten expectations in almost every quarter. In the just-released third quarter, EPS expectations were beaten by $0.13 as adjusted EPS was down only 3%.

Source: Estimize

Based on this context, let's start all the way at the top and figure out why earnings are the way they are. First of all, as you probably already expected, but sales were down significantly. Third-quarter revenue was down 12% to $2.51 as the overview below displays. This was the result of lower revenue across the board as worse pricing even offset a small volume improvement in intermodal. Intermodal benefited from sustained tight capacity in the trucking market and inventory replenishment. I expect that both will be tailwinds for at least another half year. Merchandise volumes were pressured by lower energy volumes but saw a sequential improvement due to inventory replenishment. Coal was a total disaster as natural gas prices were low, which pressured seaborne coal prices even more. Additionally, inventories were high.

Source: Norfolk Southern Q3/2020 Earnings Presentation

That said, the company was able to cut operating expenses by 15% to $1.57 billion. Only depreciation expenses were up 2%, all other categories were down. For example, compensation and benefits fell by 15%. Fuel costs were down 44% due to lower prices and less consumption. Material costs were down 20%. Purchased services and rents declined by 9%.

Just to give you some perspective, the company reduced expenses by 15% while total volumes dropped 7%. The operating ratio declined from 64.9% in Q3 of 2019 to currently 62.5%.

Factors that made this possible are longer trains (among others). The average train length increased from 6,000 feet in Q2 of 2020 to 6,600 feet in Q3 of 2020. Total cars online declined by 11%. Total locomotive productivity increased by 5%. Additionally, the company idled 50% of its hump operations (5 out of 10). The company is currently planning to idle another one in the South.

One of the benefits of higher efficiencies - besides higher earnings - is higher free cash flow. Year-to-date, Norfolk Southern generated $2.8 billion in operating cash flow. This ends up being $1.7 billion in free cash flow after subtracting $1.1 billion in CapEx. Free cash flow is up 15% compared to the first three quarters of 2019 and at a record high. This allowed the company to pay $722 million in dividends. This is up 2.4% compared to the prior-year period. Share repurchases were $960 million, which is down from $1.6 billion in the first three quarters of 2019.

Going forward the company is determined to accelerate buybacks as the company has $1.4 billion of cash on hand with less than $100 million of debt maturities next year.

What's Next?

Like many other industrial stocks, Norfolk Southern is getting sold. A mix of election uncertainty and new lockdowns in Europe are making it hard for industrials to 'catch a bid'. However, being a long-term investor, I like this buying opportunity ahead of the election. We are currently dealing with a moderate upswing in economic growth, and I believe this is going to accelerate going into 2021. This means that Norfolk Southern can use its low operating ratio to generate even more cash and buyback shares on top of higher dividends.

With regard to the stock's valuation. Trading at 5.0x sales is not 'cheap'. However, I am willing to pay a premium as the price/sales ratio has been in a steady uptrend due to the company's efficiency improvements. As long as the operating ratio falls, a higher price/sales ratio will be justified.

Data by

YCharts

While the stock is certainly in a tough spot right now, I think the uptrend will remain intact.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.