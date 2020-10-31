No Tricks - Just Treats And Several Mispriced REITs

We have to earn it now, which isn’t always easy.

Obviously, we’re playing for keeps today. We don’t just get two fake $100 bills for passing Go.

Monopoly was my favorite game when I was younger. And, not to brag, but I was good (really good actually).

Happy Halloween!

Or is it so happy? Right now, I wouldn’t blame you if you said no.

This year’s hallowed holiday seems like it’s brought more tricks than treats, especially this week. Someone put a hex on the bull market, sending the:

S&P 500 down from 3,441.42 on Monday morning to 3,262 on Friday at 1:00.

Dow down from 38,185.82 to 26,430.

Nasdaq down from 11,440.64 to 10,947.

(I submitted this article before the closing bell, hence the not-quite-closing-bell prices.)

Talk about a chainsaw massacre.

Now, as you can see in the chart below, we have seen worse. It shows the S&P 500 (in dark blue), Dow (in light blue) and Nasdaq (in purple) from a year-to-date perspective.

Source: Yahoo Finance

We can notice a few things here, starting with how it’s been a bit of a bumpy ride. And the second half of October has been especially unsettling.

But the overall trend is still an upward one. We remain well off our mid-March lows after all, and something tells me the markets should start stabilizing – and rising – again after the elections next week.

In which case, this is a temporary dent.

Ultimately, as a much longer investing history shows, it always is just a temporary dent, no matter how many times people forget it’s so.

Source

The Markets D0 Hate Uncertainty. But So What?

Last Tuesday, in a separate publication, I mentioned a headline featured on Yahoo Finance. It read: “Markets Don’t Actually Hate Uncertainty,” which I couldn’t get on board with.

I agreed with its main point, mind you, just not the idea that inspired it.

“The (main point), you see, is that intelligent investors can make uncertainty and the volatility it inspires work for them. They can take a down market and turn it into personally profitable pickings.

“As the article says, ‘History’s greatest investor, Warren Buffett, had his own way of saying this: ‘A simple rule dictates my buying. Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.’’

“But that rule fails if the majority of investors aren’t showing too much love to established trends or too much angst about a lack thereof.

“So, no, I don’t think the markets appreciate uncertainty. I think it’s very much the opposite. Which works just fine for us.”

That conclusion was and is because my team and I “know how to take whatever we’re handed, fear or greed, and sort through it to find new opportunities, absolute classics, and other worthwhile stocks in between.”

And that, in turn, is because of our commitment to quality and decades of experience in our areas of expertise. Mine, of course, is real estate investment trusts (REITs) thanks to a lifetime love affair with real estate in general (I'm also an author a frequent guest on Fox and Fox Business, and guest lecturer at Cornell, NYU, and Georgetown).

That’s why iREIT on Alpha debuted something incredible last month: Our very own proprietary quality-rating tool.

Mastering the Art of Intelligent REIT Investing

If you haven’t heard of iREIT iQ, you really should check it out. It makes short work of scores of data, analyzing REITs to see how solid they are.

iREIT iQ’s whole purpose is to determine how durable any one stock’s fundamentals are within our coverage universe.

This should always be an enormous factor in whether you buy a stock. Though it admittedly takes time, plus sector and subsector familiarity, to figure out.

I always encourage everyone to look into the facts and opinions I publish. But I recognize that not everyone has the same expertise or availability I do.

Analyzing investments is my full-time (and then some) job. With the exception of those already retired, most of you do this on the side in between your 9-5 and other responsibilities.

Knowing that, my team and I created a tool that does the work for you, making the process much less daunting. Or, to return to our Halloween theme, a lot less scary.

Trust me when I say we should never expect investing to be entirely easy. There’s no point in getting complacent and every reason to know what we’re investing in, why, and how.

But it’s also not supposed to be a haunted house with room after room purposely designed to throw us off course.

There will be ghosts out there waiting to say, “Boo!” There will be ghouls crooking their claws, trying to lead us down poorly lit paths. And other kinds of creepy crawlies are out there too in the form of potential legislations, tax hikes, disruptive trends, and the like.

But if we keep looking for quality REITs at the right prices, we should stay more than safe long-term. And the iREIT iQ makes one part of that so much easier to evaluate.

No Haunted Houses Here

Up until COVID-19, we could not get our greedy hands on shares of Essex Property (ESS), that has declined by over 32% year-to-date.

While you may ask yourself "how could rental housing get beaten down in a work-from-home environment?"

The answer lies in ESS’s exposure to the urban-focused west coast investment strategy in which the company has been forced to offer incentives to keep the properties rented. In the latest quarter (Q3-20) the company reported a sharp decline in SS Revenue (-6.7%) and NOI (-10.8%) as the company aggressively utilized concessions to build occupancy.

Yet, we believe there’s room to be optimistic, as ESS saw occupancy increase by 110 bps sequentially to 96.0% in Q3-20 and further improved in October, with a slightly "less bad" blended rate decline.

Also in Q3-20 ESS’s core FFOps was $3.15 (-6.0% y/y), in line with consensus driven by SS Revenue declines (of -6.7%) and SS Expenses +3.7%. The majority of the SS Revenue decline was due to concessions, which averaged 3.3 weeks, or 6.3%.

San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Alameda were ESS's weakest markets with double-digit SS Revenue declines, while Seattle, Ventura County, and San Diego held up relatively well.

ESS has solid liquidity of $1.2 billion available on the line and $0.5 billion in cash. During the quarter, the company issued $600 million of senior unsecured notes (due in 2031 and 2050) using the proceeds to pay down $300 million of outstanding 3.625% senior notes originally due in 2022.

We are maintaining our buy rating on ESS with targeted annual returns of 15% to 20%. As viewed below, shares are trading at $197.58 with a dividend yield of 4.2%. The P/FFO is 15.2x v. the five-year average of 22.0x. (our iREIT iQ score for ESS is 84).

Source: FAST Graphs

Another not so spooky REIT we like is W.P. Carey (WPC), a global net lease REIT that had a solid quarter (Q3-20).

In the quarter the company generated AFFO per share of $1.15, in line with consensus (annual at $4.72 per share) and positively the company reinstated acquisition guidance that’s at $750 million to $1.5 billion (closed on $567 million year-to-date).

Also, another positive, WPC reported occupancy of 98.9% and same-store revenue increased by 1.6%. With more clarity as it relates to acquisitions, and strong liquidity (includes $152 million in cash, $1.6 billion available on its revolver) the growth story is intact as the company seeks to acquire assets in the 5%-7% range.

The company also reinstated its 2020 AFFO guidance of $4.65 to $4.75 per share (midpoint at $4.70 per share). We maintain a BUY rating with a Fair Value target of $73.00 per share.

Shares have declined by 22% year-to-date, and as viewed below, growth estimates normalize to 4% annually in 2021-2022 (our iREIT IQ score for WPC is 76).

Source: FAST Graphs

Kilroy Realty (KRC) is a true outlier in the office sector, based on the company’s west coast focus and enhanced exposure (~55% of ABR) to “tech” companies that require “collaboration” and cannot “work from home.” The company invests in submarkets along the West Coast, in markets such as Greater Los Angeles, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

KRC is poised to reap exceptional price appreciation, driven in large part by the development pipeline and high-quality portfolio. The latest (Q3-20) earnings results are encouraging…

Q3-20 FFO per share was $.99 (-1.8% y/y), above consensus of $.97 per share. Also, in the quarter the company collected 96% of rents, that includes 98% from office/life science tenants. KRC also reported SS NOI of +3.8%.

Development is a primary catalyst in which the company is under construction on $1.9 billion of new inventory that's already 90% pre-leased. The company is around two-thirds of the way complete, based on the roughly $550 million of remaining development spend.

Liquidity is strong as the company has $1.4 billion that consists of $685 million in cash and $750 million on the line of credit.

We maintain a Strong Buy, as KRC now trades at $47.04 with a dividend yield of 4.3%. Shares trade at 12.5x P/FFO vs. the five-year P/FFO of 20.5x. Shares have also declined by 44.6% YTD. As viewed below, KRC is forecasted to grow earnings (or FFO/sh) by 10% in 2021 and 9% in 2022. (our iREIT IQ score for KRC 69).

Source: FAST Graphs

Happy Halloween from iREIT on Alpha!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS, KRC, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.