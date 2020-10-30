The VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is a fixed-income index ETF focusing on international high yield bonds. IHY provides investors with a reasonably good 5.0% dividend yield, a stable share price, and portfolio diversification, although there is little possibility of dividend growth or substantial capital gains. In my opinion, IHY is more appropriate for more conservative income investors and retirees, who wish to reduce the likelihood and severity of capital losses or dividend cuts through diversification.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: VanEck

Underlying Index: ICE BofA Global ex-US Issuers High Yield Constrained Index

Expense Ratio: 0.4%

Dividend Yield: 5.0%

Total Returns CAGR: 5.0%

Fund Overview

IHY is a fixed-income index ETF administered by VanEck. The fund tracks the ICE BofA Global ex-US Issuers High Yield Constrained Index, an index meant to provide investors with exposure to non-investment grade corporate bonds issued by non-U.S. corporations. ICE indexes are usually proprietary, and that seems to be the case for this particular index, although there seems to be enough public information to understand and analyze said index.

It is a capitalization-weighted index and fund, although issuers are capped at 3% of the value of the fund. IHY's holdings are incredibly well-diversified across issuers and bonds, reducing issuer risk and the probability of substantial losses:

(Source: IHY Corporate Website)

IHY's holdings are also well-diversified across industries, although somewhat overweight financials, a sector that has underperformed during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

(Source: IHY Corporate Website)

Being overweight financials increases risks, but only moderately so. Bonds are always senior to equity, so banks and other financial institutions would only default on these if bankrupt, or very close to being bankrupt. Economic and industry conditions remain poor but not disastrous enough that widescale financial bankruptcies seem likely, so the focus on financials seems reasonable enough.

IHY's holdings are also well-diversified across countries. Importantly, the fund, unlike some of its peers, is not overweight China. I believe this to be a positive as I'm somewhat bearish about China, due to the constant accounting and fraud issues with corporations in the country, and due to the possibility of adverse regulatory actions from the U.S. government.

(Source: IHY Corporate Website)

IHY's holdings serve to provide investors with international diversification, which would help ameliorate shareholder losses if U.S. economic conditions worsen and domestic default rates spike.

IHY focuses on USD-denominated bonds, with these accounting for just under 2/3 of its holdings and also invests heavily in euro-denominated bonds, with some more marginal investments in Canadian dollar and British pound bonds. As such, the fund has some foreign currency risk, somewhat of a negative for the fund and its shareholders:

(Source: IHY Corporate Website)

On the other hand, the euro generally trades in a very narrow band vis a vis the U.S. dollar, and it is currently slightly more expensive than usual. Seems like gains are likelier than losses, although both would be quite small:





Data by YCharts

Finally, the fund's yields, years to maturity, and duration (sensitivity to changes in interest rates) are all within reasonably normal parameters.

(Source: IHY Corporate Website)

As a comparison, IHY's bonds have similar characteristics to those of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), a U.S. high yield bond index ETF. IHY's yields are very slightly higher, a benefit for the fund and its shareholders, although that seems to be a recent occurrence.

(Source: HYG Corporate Website)

Let's summarize.

IHY is a boring, relatively low-risk fixed-income index fund. The fund provides investors with exposure to non-investment grade corporate bonds from non-U.S. issuers without any significant drawbacks, risks, issues, or competitive advantages. As such, I expect IHY to provide investors with a 5.0% yield, but little else.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at IHY's performance.

Performance Analysis

IHY focuses on fixed-income assets, so total shareholder returns should be more or less equivalent to the fund's dividend yield. That has been the case since inception, with average annual returns of 5.0%, identical to the fund's current 5.0% yield.

(Source: IHY Corporate Website)

IHY has also been able to maintain a relatively stable share price throughout the years. The fund is down 4.0% since inception, equivalent to losses of about 0.5% per year, quite low all things considered.

Data by YCharts

IHY is likely to maintain a reasonably stable share price in the future, due to the fund's focus on fixed income assets, and due to its heavily diversified holdings. There are risks, however.

The fund could suffer significant, and permanent, capital losses if default rates were to spike. This is possible, especially if the ongoing coronavirus outbreak worsens, but unlikely, due to rapidly improving economic fundamentals in both the U.S. and the world. Global high yield bond default rates have stabilized since June, although these remain quite elevated:

(Source: Moody's)

I expect default rates to start decreasing once the pandemic subsidies, lockdowns are eased, and vaccines are deployed, so IHY should be able to maintain its current share price without significant losses. As mentioned previously, conditions could always worsen, although I see no reason to believe that this will be the case.

IHY could also suffer moderate, but temporary, capital losses if interest rates were to increase, which lead to lower bond prices. This seems incredibly unlikely, as the Federal Reserve has indicated that rates are likely to stay near zero until at least 2022.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, IHY's future shareholder returns should closely track the fund's current 5.0% dividend yield, although some small capital losses, due to defaults, are quite likely. The possibility of substantial long-term capital gains or losses seems extremely low, barring Depression-era economic conditions and skyrocketing default rates. As mentioned previously, expect a 5.0% dividend yield, but little else.

Peer Comparison

Finally, I wanted to take a quick look at the fund's performance vis a vis some of its peers.

IHY's closest peer is HYG, a similar high yield bond index fund, but one focusing on U.S. corporations. Total returns have been effectively the same for both funds since inception:

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, IHY generally outperforms high yield bond CEFs on both a price and NAV basis, although there are exceptions. Outperformance is probably due to the fact that most high yield bond CEF managers have been unable to generate alpha these past few years. Outperformance has been stronger during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, especially on a price basis, as CEFs generally underperform during downturns due to widening discounts and as leverage amplifies losses:

(Source: Cefdata - Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

At the same time, IHY generally underperforms relative to my two favorite high yield bond funds, the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL), and the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN). These two funds focus on fallen angels, recently downgraded corporate bonds, a niche asset class with a strong track record of outperformance, so IHY's underperformance is to be expected:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, the above is due to the superior investment strategy and holdings of these two funds. Broad-based index funds are always a good choice, but the correct actively-managed fund or niche/targeted fund is almost always better, as was the case for ANGL and FALN.

IHY did suffer comparatively fewer losses during the downturn earlier in the year, but only relative to FALN, and these were quite short-lived in any case:

Data by YCharts

From the above, it seems quite clear that IHY is a reasonably good, low-risk choice for high yield bonds, but that some of its peers offer greater potential returns, albeit at a higher level of risk.

Conclusion

IHY's holdings provide investors with a reasonably good 5.0% dividend yield at a comparatively low level of risk and volatility. IHY is a good investment opportunity, and particularly appropriate for more conservative income investors or retirees wishing to diversify their holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.