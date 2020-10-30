I like the potential of the business, as the promise still has to translate into the actual results.

Root (ROOT) is an innovative car insurance player which has gone public in an offering which received a modest welcome by the market. While pricing took place above the preliminary offering price range, shares were flat on the opening day, arguably defended by the underwriting syndicate.

Here and now the innovative insurance player trades around 10 times sales, while it reports large losses and rapid growth, albeit that third quarter growth is hard to read into due to changes in the business model.

Given the losses and uncertain recent operating performance I feel no rush to get involved, yet like to keep a close eye on the developments from here going forward.

You And Your Car

Root is based on the simple premise that better drivers deserve better insurance rates, being the ''root'' of the business. The company aims to revolutionize personal insurance with pricing based on the principle of fairness and modern customer experience.

Traditionally, insurance companies have put people into risk pools based on a few simple metrics, not providing fairness at the individual level. The company focuses heavily on technology, data science and focus on the customer to not just provide a fair rate to the customer, but make it a great and mostly simple experience as well.

The company has started with the $266 billion US auto insurance industry. From here the company would like to expand internationally and in other categories. Besides introducing fairness to pricing, with the consumers being incentivized to drive safer as well, the distribution of insurance is changing as well. Being an online and tech-savvy way to insure, the traditional big fat sales commissions are disappearing.

The actual business model involves including collection and analytics on actual driving, being a key predictable feature in accidents. This involves distracted drive time, speeds, etc., as such kind of solutions are not welcomed by all (potential) customers, driven by privacy concerns, among others.

The IPO and Valuation Talks

Root and its underwriters initially aimed to sell a combined 24.6 million shares in a price range between $22 and $25 per share. Strong demand made that pricing of the offering took place at $27, as shares ended their first day of trading flat.

The company sold 22 million shares at this level, thereby generating gross proceeds of $594 million as the remaining 2.6 million shares were sold by selling shareholders. As a vote of confidence, funds associated with Silver Lake, among others, acquired $500 million worth of shares at the offer price, being a real boost of confidence to investors.

With a total share count of 250 million shares outstanding following the offering, the company is awarded an equity valuation of $6.7 billion. This valuation includes about $1.3 billion in net cash, suggesting that operating assets are trading around $5.4 billion.

The company is basically a scale-up and is burning through a ton of cash. Root reported revenue of $43 million in 2018 as this revenue base was equal to the actual loss and loss adjustment expense. This suggests that the company basically had gross margins around 0% as operating expenses resulting in an operating loss of $68 million.

Revenues increased a factor of 7 times to $290 million in 2019 as loss and loss adjustment rose to $321 million, for negative gross margins. Not surprisingly, operating losses increased to $260 million with the company scaling up operations in the meantime.

The operating performance in the first half of the year has seen further growth and some modest improvement on the bottom line. Revenues for the first six months of the year rose by a factor of 2.5 times to $245 million as the company managed to report profits gross margins, thus after paying out the insurance related losses. Operating losses rose to $130 million, but are coming down sharply in relation to sales.

The preliminary third quarter results show some real weakness however. Quarterly revenues are seen at just around $50 million, down 38% year-over-year, standing in sharp contrast to the growth reported in the first half of the year. Worse, loss and loss adjustments are seen above $75 million, as the company sees operating losses at nearly $70 million for the quarter, similar results by all means. Note that this sharp contradiction to the reported revenue growth stems from a change in the reinsurance structure during the quarter, with the company ceding direct earned premiums to third-party reinsurers.

With the losses being very big and the business model being quite disruptive, it's hard to put a value on it. If we ignore the preliminary results for the third quarter, assuming the change in the structure is not reflective of the underlying momentum (which however is cooling down already) we can construct a sales multiple. With revenues trending at an annual rate of little over half a billion, this basically implies that the company is valued around 10 times revenues.

What Now?

Arguably Root is a disruptor in the making driven by the personalized premium model and technology and customer oriented business. This is in part seen in the financials as well as the company is reporting huge losses, albeit accompanied by spectacular revenue growth. The potential for the business is still very promising, while telematics is both a driver but perhaps a limiting factor as well. COVID-19 is either a blessing through the importance of Americans having a car and thus having car insurance, especially if they move from cities to urban areas, yet on the other hand economic reality will likely kick in at some point in time as well.

Competition includes large and established names like Allstate, GEICO and Progressive. Allstate (ALL) generated revenues of $45 billion in 2019, is solidly profitable and is awarded a $27 billion equity valuation, about 1.7 times sales. This makes the valuation at 10 times for Root look steep.

Of interest might be to have a look at Lemonade (LMND) which aims to disrupt the insurance model as well. This company provides other kinds of insurance, such as pet insurance, among others, yet focuses heavily on technology and data science as well. This company current supports a $2.4 billion operating asset valuation which values its business at around 20 times annualised sales. While it's smaller in absolute terms, it grows revenues above 100% per year as well, with losses being similar in relation to sales.

Other risks other than the (relative) valuations and the losses is that of the business model, among others. Besides telematics and privacy-related concerns, is that of reliance on distribution through Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Nonetheless, I think the business has potential but that's from a theoretical point of view. Of course valuations are quite steep compared to the current revenue base, let alone if we include the loss rate, yet based on the huge potential market early brands could become the future instead of Allstate and Progressive. Hence, disruptors could organically grow to become future leaders, or might actually tie-up with established industry leaders, still potentially results in huge potential gains for disruptors and their (early) investors.

Here and now, I'm not attracted yet to the shares at this level despite the lower sales multiples compared to Lemonade. Valuations and losses remain high and I furthermore am interested to see how the real third quarter results look like, adjusting for the change in the recent policy/strategy.

