Valeo continues to see content wins in 48V and ADAS, and the mix issues that hit third quarter results shouldn't create the same headwinds in the fourth quarter.

Valeo shares sold off after third quarter sales numbers that disappointed the market, including the first quarter since Q1'18 where Valeo didn't outperform underlying light vehicle production.

The third quarter saw French auto supplier Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) (FR.FR) come up short on underlying production outperformance, the first such underperformance since the first quarter of 2018, and the market certainly didn’t like it. While a negative reaction is perhaps understandable, particularly given Valeo’s recent run of outperformance, I think it’s short-sighted in light of upgraded guidance for the fourth quarter and ongoing evidence of meaningful content wins in areas like 48V and ADAS.

I continue to like Valeo’s globally diverse business and its balanced leverage to traditional internal combustion powertrains (which will be with us a while longer), intermediate “light hybrid” solutions, and future fully-electric powertrains, as well as increasingly sophisticated ADAS systems. I also like the valuation, as the shares appear meaningfully undervalued on mid-single-digit revenue growth, modest long-term improvement in FCF margins, and near-term EBITDA margins in the 12%’s.

A Small Miss, With Mix Driving Unfavorable Comparisons

Depending upon the third-party source you use, Valeo either just met revenue expectations or missed by about 4% - judging by the share price reaction, the market certainly treated it as a miss. That’s understandable, at least to a point, as the flat original equipment (or OE) performance relative to underlying global production volumes was the first quarter in which Valeo didn’t outperform since Q1’18. Nevermind the fact that the company had warned analysts that this was a possibility (back with the second quarter announcement) and that this quarter included a meaningful upgrade to fourth quarter guidance…

Revenue declined 6% in organic terms, with a 5% decline in OE revenue, a 2% decline in aftermarket revenue, and a 22% decline in the “miscellaneous” category. By geography, Valeo reported 3% OE revenue contraction in the EU (500bp better than underlying industry volume), 4% contraction in North America (underperforming by 500bp), and 7% contraction in Asia, with China up 11% (outperforming by 400bp), Japan down 22% (underperforming by 1,000bp), and South Korea down 15% (underperforming by 1,500bp).

By product category, Comfort grew 3% (200bp outperformance) on ADAS content growth. Powertrain fell 7%, underperforming by 200bp on mix. Thermal contracted 5%, inline, as did Visibility.

Mix was the main negative driver in the quarter, with overexposure to Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) hurting results in North America and Japan, and overexposure to Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) hurting results in South Korea. It’s also worth noting that year-ago comps were tougher in North America due to significant year-ago launches. On the positive side, Valeo saw good demand for 48V light hybrid systems in the EU, as well as ADAS systems in the EU and China.

Solid Guidance For Q4 Should Limit The Downside

Where Valeo management had been pretty cautious on second-half expectations after the second quarter results, now the outlook is improving. Management had warned that volume could fall 10% in the second half, but revised their guidance to 3% contraction and I believe there could yet be upside to that figure. Perhaps more important to the stock, year-to-date outperformance relative to underlying production is still +400bp (even with the third quarter results) and management expects “at least” 500bp of outperformance in Q4.

Valeo also continues to tighten up its costs. Management is now guiding to “at least” 12% EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter, which admittedly the Street already anticipated (the average was around 12.6% going into this quarter’s report). More positive, though, was the guidance for EUR 600M or more of free cash flow in the quarter, over 200M better than the average sell-side estimate.

There’s nothing particularly dramatic about the sources of outperformance in the fourth quarter. The mix issues with Nissan and Hyundai should resolve, and Valeo has product launches in areas like 48V, ADAS, and lighting to help drive organic content growth. Management also recently signed a deal with its French unions, securing a path to reduced costs in exchange for a pledge not to cut jobs for two years.

While not necessarily a near-term driver, I wanted to also note the advancement of a new air sterilization system from Valeo. This system can capture/eliminate 95% of circulating viruses (including CoV-SARS-2) in a single cycle, and while the company will initially focus on the bus/coach market, the system can be used in passenger vehicles as well. Given the ongoing risks in public transportation (both real and perceived), I could see this potentially getting meaningful interest from transit fleet operators, but I’m very reluctant to assume any material financial leverage given that Valeo is a company with a nearly $21 billion annual revenue base.

The Outlook

Clearly there are still risks to the auto industry rebound. COVID-19 cases are accelerating again in Europe, leading to new activity restrictions, and high case rates remain an ongoing issue in the U.S., none of which is good for consumer confidence or spending. Importantly, though, there have been no meaningful EV program launch delays for Valeo.

My modeling assumptions for Valeo ultimately drive a long-term revenue growth rate of around 4%, and I’m expecting Valeo to outperform underlying market volumes (particularly in developed markets) on the strength of its hybrid/EV powertrain and ADAS portfolios. Although I do expect shrinking losses (and eventual profits) from the Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) joint venture, I’m not expecting significant margin leverage in the shift toward hybrid/EV powertrains, as I expect auto OEMs to push back hard on pricing/margins – hybrid/EV evolution is a growth opportunity for Valeo, but not a windfall or a goldrush. Still, the long-term improvement toward 4% FCF margins should drive mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth.

As auto supplier valuations do correlate to margins, I’ll note that I’m expecting EBITDA margins to improve from around 8% to 9% in 2020 to around 12.5% in 2021 and 13.5% in 2022 (versus the roughly 12.5% to 13% margins in the three pre-COVID-19 years).

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that Valeo shares offer attractive long-term appreciation potential, with potential double-digit long-term annualized total returns. While there are auto and truck suppliers out there with greater sheer return potential, I think Valeo benefits from a better risk/reward balance, not to mention attractive leverage to hybrid/EV and ADAS adoption. Along with BorgWarner (BWA) and Dana (DAN), this remains one of my favored names in the auto/truck parts space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWA, FR.FR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.