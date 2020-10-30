This all means the share price ought to grow and this could be a good time to open a position as the market reacted to strong earnings by dropping the stock price by 4%.

The Livongo merger depressed the share price and both companies must target userbase growth - but their synergies are very strong.

Investment Thesis

Telehealth platform provider Teladoc (TDOC) reported its Q3 earnings yesterday, with revenues up by 109% year-on-year to $289m, paid members up 47% to 51.5m, and visit fee only access use up 15% to 21.8m people.

The company also raised its FY20 revenue guidance from $980-995m to $1,005-1,015m and forecast adjusted EBITDA of $97-100m, but it wasn't enough to satisfy the market that has punished the stock today - Teladoc's share price has dropped by 10% to $195.

In many ways that isn't surprising. Teladoc's growth over the past year has been explosive - its shares have gained in value by 203% - but the company still has a high price to sales ratio of 28x, based on FY19 data (17.5x forward P/S) and trades on its potential rather than its current performance.

It seems that for the market, outperformance is not enough, given the benchmark for future performance has been set so high, but I am still backing the company to grow its share price further. Analysts' consensus target price for the stock is $245.

I was surprised (and slightly alarmed) when Teladoc announced its decision to merge with consumer digital health platform (for management of chronic diseases e.g. diabetes, hypertension) provider Livongo (LVGO), in a deal which will see Teladoc pay ~$18.5bn: $11.30 plus 0.592x of a share in exchange for each Livongo share.

Both companies are probably the outstanding operators in their fields, and in that sense, the deal makes sense, creating a digital health powerhouse that can dominate an important and rapidly growing industry in a similar fashion to how the GAFA tech giants dominate all things online - bar healthcare.

Like Teladoc, however, Livongo trades primarily on its future promise - its price to sales ratio is 81x - so whilst the merger doubles the opportunity, it also doubles the risk, in my view. What if consumers do not take to managing their health online? What if the tech giants attempt to move into the space? What if there is a high-profile data breach?

The theoretical market opportunity is so large, however - Teladoc management view the total addressable market ("TAM") in the US alone to be worth >$121bn, and this is supported by independent research - that, when taken with the 2 companies' current competitive and first-mover advantage, I would consider Teladoc to be a strong buy and long-term hold opportunity.

My own DCF analysis (based on analysts and management's own projections) suggests a fair value price that is in line with analysts' target price of ~$250, but I would actually set the FVP bar a little higher than this since my DCF is based only on revenues earned until 2025.

I think Teladoc is following a longer-term business development plan, and that the most explosive growth may occur after 2025. This ought to become clearer over time, hence I will stick with my target price of >$400 that I set in my last post on Teladoc, except that I would push the timeframe back from 18-24 months to around 36-48 months before this target price is reached.

Recent Performance - Teladoc and Livongo

Teladoc has been one of the very few companies which have seen a rise in business as a result of the pandemic. As CEO Jason Gorevic put it in his opening remarks on the company's Q320 earnings call:

The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the critical role of virtual care within the overall health care system, and we continue to see increasing adoption by consumers, clients and providers.

In Q3, Teladoc's network of providers - the company hosts 6 consumer-facing brands on its platform - Teladoc, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp HealthiestYou, and a new acquisition, InTouch - acquired for $600m in January this year - delivered more than 2.8m visits - 300% more than in Q319.

Gorevic was keen to highlight that visit volumes also increased sequentially (albeit narrowly - there were 2.76m visits in Q220) - suggesting that platform activity was picking up irrespective of the more severe pandemic conditions in Q1 and Q2 - and despite seasonality, with Q3 usually viewed as a less productive quarter. One of the (few) bearish arguments against the company is that despite the obvious promise of telemedicine, users were not yet completely sold and per-member-per-month usage figures were lower than the company would wish.

The CEO highlighted a rise in non-infectious disease related activity, with more than 50% of visits focused on hypertension, back pain, anxiety, and depression - which together represent more than 50% of the company's visit volumes. Behavioural health services and dermatology were the fastest growing business segments, with a 500% year-on-year rise, with counselling platform BetterHelp driving particularly strong growth.

I think it's important the company does not become pigeon-holed as a mental health specialist, as this might impact the growth of its medical health segment, however, the InTouch acquisition ought to stimulate growth in this area - nearly 3m consultations have been completed by Teladoc's client clinicians on the combined InTouch/Teladoc platform this year, Gorevic reported, on top of the 7.6m member visits provided by Teladoc's own network of clinicians. Additionally, Teladoc has established a partnership with Johns Hopkins, the academic medical centre, which will provide 24/7 virtual care to its patients using Teladoc's platform. If nothing else, the partnership will serve as very useful R&D for the company.

Meanwhile, Livongo drove 126% year-on-year growth in Q3, recording revenues of $106m. The holistic health platform also grew its client base by 71%, to 1,402, and its Livongo for Diabetes segment now has >442k members - up by 113% year-on-year.

Both Teladoc and Livongo posted net losses for the quarter - -$35.9m and -$20.7m respectively, but I don't think this needs to be a concern for investors since the combined company is focused on exponential growth in user numbers and the implementation of new and more comprehensive services, rather than driving profits.

Teladoc is an acquisitive company, spending ~$2bn to date on M&A, and I would be surprised if the company does not make many more purchases of small-to-medium telehealth or digital health-focused companies in order to provide the broadest possible range of services - think of it as like Netflix adding more and more programmes to its watch list!

Benefits Of The Merger

In its Livongo merger presentation, Teladoc uses an interesting phrase, "lead the market and set the pace", to describe its ambitions. Again, this reminds me of the kind of monopolistic strategy used by the tech giants e.g. Facebook's size and scale allowing it to rapidly mimic whatever new services or products its competitors come up with, or Google controlling online search, and by extension, online advertising.

The ability to set the telehealth/digital health agenda by dominating the market is clearly a key component of management's business strategy. That said, the merger offers practical benefits too, like a forecast $500m in run-rate revenue synergies by 2025, and $60m by 2022.

Teladoc's $121bn target market. Source: Livongo merger presentation.

Teladoc will look to employ the full range of data capture techniques to learn as much as it can about its patients/clients and try to make sure all of their specific needs are catered for within its platform. This might sound a little creepy, but the pay-off is that patients will be provided with unique insights into the state of their health, which can be a good thing. The number of add-on services the company could provide, with access to that information is almost limitless.

Again, think of it as Fitbit/Apple Health on steroids - in fact, I can see multiple synergies between wearable device providers and Teladoc. Cardiac monitoring, blood sugar levels, weight, exercise taken, and diet all spring to mind, and the ability to dispense advice across channels like instant messaging and video calling ought to provide a strong sense of patient empowerment.

As mentioned in my intro, the scale of the potential future demand for telemedicine and digital health management is frightening. According to Forrester, 1bn virtual care visits will be carried out in the US alone in 2020, and according to McKinsey, Teladoc can save the US $250bn in healthcare expenses by virtualizing services.

Teladoc, who currently cover 70m US lives with its solutions and will receive ~10m visits in 2020, is clearly still a long way away from associating itself with those kinds of numbers, but that will be the endgame for management and its board, which as I mentioned in my last article, appears to be influential, counting US Senator and healthcare investor William H Frist, Washington health benefits and policy advisor Helen Darling and Michael Goldstein, the retired Chairman and CEO of Toys R Us, amongst its members.

Execution

Teladoc range of service provision. Source: Livongo merger presentation.

As mentioned, I think Teladoc will be on the lookout for any company that looks either like a potential competitor or to be developing a product that it can bolt-on to its existing platform and will try to acquire them, helping it to grow inorganically and maintain control of the market. This won't just happen in the US, either - the company is already in 175 countries and has attracted 1.3m visits from overseas locations in the first 9 months of 2020.

The beauty of the company's strategy is that domestically and globally, nearly everybody is familiar with modern platform technology, notifications, bundling online services etc. and so, if Teladoc can find a way to make the journey from technology to health as seamless as possible, it ought to scale very, very rapidly over a 10-year timeframe.

Risks

I do have a few concerns about the company in relation to the above. Making the leap from technology to health is something that has never really been done before, and as many people have pointed out, a doctor cannot use their touch and feel virtually (yet) or provide the physical reassurance that patients often want. Could that be a reason why there was a gap in the market for Teladoc to exploit in the first place? Why haven't we seen a Facebook Health, or Google Health, project really take off?

When it comes to the everyday doctor's surgery, this looks like a hard setting to recreate virtually, and it is notable that it is primarily the mental health side of Teladoc's business that has been successful to date.

Teladoc's acquisition-led strategy will potentially see it take on more and debt, and although the company currently has $1.2bn of near-term cash, debt could pile up, investors could be tapped for further funds, or Teladoc could become so bloated by acquisitions that its true valuation becomes an issue, and analysts, followed by the market, may start to back away from the stock.

Witness the likes of Big Pharma firms such as AbbVie (ABBV) (my note here) or Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) (my note here), between them, they market and sell 4 of the world's 10 best-selling medical treatments, but the share price, anchored to a huge debt pile and uncertainty as to whether management has overstretched itself, stubbornly refuses to move.

Conclusion

At present, I don't think Teladoc will mind which parts of its business are growing because management will believe that transitioning from physical to virtual will take time, and that will actually play into the company's hands because management will also believe the transformative products and services that will move complex medical matters routinely online will emerge in the next few years and will fit seamlessly into the company's business model.

If I felt that Teladoc could not in some way enhance the way modern medicine is practiced, then I would not feel bullish about the stock. But I think in the long run, it can have a positive effect on everything from electronic health records, to patient wellness, drug distribution, meds adherence, diagnostics, and preventive medicine. And Teladoc is a clear front-runner in this market currently that has shown its ambition via the Livongo merger.

The hardest challenge the company faces is building its user numbers and generating revenues in the short-to-medium term, in my view, but with a provider/client base that includes giants like UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) and CVS (NYSE:CVS), Jefferson Partners Healthcare, Blue Shield of California, hundreds of hospitals and health systems, large numbers of institutional clients e.g. insurance and finance firms, plus Medicare and Medicaid coverage in place, these figures ought to grow.

Some analysts have set a $5bn revenue goal for the company for FY25, but I believe Teladoc can beat the industry's forecast 38% CAGR slightly and post ~$6bn by 2025, which gives me a FVP of $280, using DCF analysis and a WACC of 7%. As mentioned, however, given the current premium of share price to revenues, I think the stock price can target $400 long term.

The picture is unlikely to be so clear because of the acquisitions I believe Teladoc will make, but I still see the company as more tech giant than Big Pharma, so that ought to mean the share price keeps growing and doesn't become suffocated by uncertainty or flat user growth.

